Debate with Lord Adonis

This evening I have been asked to debate Brexit and our future relationship with the EU with Lord Adonis.
On the eve of this event I just want to reassure him I do know exactly how he feels. I remembered the huge misgivings and unhappiness I felt when I learned the result of the 1975 referendum. I saw years of rows, economic damage, high budget contributions and loss of sovereignty ahead for the UK as we stayed in . I had been swayed to use one of my first votes as an adult to vote to leave by looking at the costs of membership, the likely loss of industry and the impact on fishing and farming.I was also extremely worried about the progressive loss of self government as the Common market went on a continuous power grab.
That referendum was not technically binding on Parliament but the government clearly told us we the people were making the decision. Fewer people voted to stay in in 1975 than voted to leave in 2016, but it was a good majority on a lower turnout. The question was very misleading in 1975 whereas it was very clear in 2016. The question in 1975 gave In an advantage by making it the Yes answer without a balanced question.
In 1975 we were asked if we wanted to stay in the European Community ( Common Market). The European Community as defined by the existing Treaty of Rome already had ambitions much larger than a Common market, and plans were in discussion for a single currency, the Snake as a precursor for monetary union, and wide ranging additional Treaties. The Stay in campaign played all this down. Talking to people afterwards who voted to stay, all thought they had just voted for a Common market, not for the wider Community which became a Union.
Despite all this I did not spend the ten tears after the vote demanding a re run with a more accurate question, or urging Parliament to ignore the wishes of UK voters. I accepted the verdict. In the mid 1990s, twenty tears later, when I started to want a second referendum, it was because the so called Common market of 1975 had so visibly been taken over by a much vaster project.
I hope Lord Adonis can see that the same is true today. The public have made up their minds and it is Parliament’ s job to implement the decision. At least this time there is no ambiguity. We voted to leave, and voted knowing that meant leaving the single market and customs union as part of leaving.That was one of the few things both official campaigns agreed about.
5 Comments
Lord Adonis believes that politics and politicians should determine the future of the UK. John Redwood believes that the future of the UK should be determined by the peoples of the UK as expressed through a democratic mechanism, namely a referenda
Adonis is anti-democratic. He resents the interference from the man in the street. He appears to believe the private citizen as neither the intelligence nor the knowledge to determine the future of the UK
Adonis wants to see a circumvention of democracy.
John should appeal and make reference to the collective wisdom of the British people. Expose Adonis for what he is. A petty little bureaucrat
This grotesque Labour puppet exercised his vote during the EU referendum and thereby afforded the referendum legitimacy and belief that the result would be adhered to. Remain lost and Adonis weeps betrayal quite simply because he found himself on the wrong side of history
It is the British people that are sovereign. People want their country back from the clutches of grasping politicians and EU bureaucrats
We want direct democracy. We want to be able to influence directly those people who take decisions that affect our lives. If those decision makers are beyond our control we are made impotent
This is about control of our moneys, our laws and our borders
Bring the debate back to real people. It isn’t the sovereignty of the UK that is important but the sovereignty of the British people
Simple language not political language is what’s required. Adonis is a political robot bu the fact that there’s talk about a second referendum is concerning.
Leave won, Remain lost. Sour grapes all around
Finally, someone tell this socialist PM that we want our country back or else Tories will desert our party
“We voted to leave, and voted knowing that meant leaving the single market and customs union as part of leaving.”
Utterly false. The single market was not on the ballot paper, nor was the customs union. It is perfectly possible to be in the single market and yet not be in the EU – see Norway. It is perfectly possible to be in a customs union and yet not be in the EU – see Turkey. During the referendum Daniel Hannan told us that absolutely nobody was questioning our place in the single market. Owen Paterson said only a madman would want to leave the single market. Nigel Farage often held up Switzerland and Norway as models for our future.
I do not think your debate will go well if you are untruthful.
Reply The remain campaign told us all leaving the EU meant leaving the single market and customs union. I dont think they lied about that!
I doubt it, they would probably rather provoke a world war…. no, really
zorro
Good morning.
Please ask the Noble Lord the question I asked Remainers here on this site, for which I never received a satisfactory reply.
Name one thing that the EU can do for the UK that a non-EU Sovereign Nation cannot do for itself ?
Adonis is becoming ‘the shoutier, crazy end of twitter’ according to a SKY interviewer the other day. I do hope you can ignore him as he starts ranting and not letting you speak as seems to be the case with most Remainers! he screeches about democracy yet fails miserably to recognise it when it turns out to be the opposite of what he, the unelected and misguided, actually wants the people to do, ie do what he says!