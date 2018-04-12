How should the West respond to Syria

The NATO Allies are sure that the Syrian regime unleashed chemical weapons against the civilian population and rebel fighters. Russia denies it, and Inspectors may go in to see for themselves what evidence remains from the violence some days later. President Obama made the use of chemical ordnance a red line Assad should not cross, but then decided not to take action when he did. President Trump also made it a red line, and followed a previous case of presumed chemical weapon use with a single surgical strike. This has not deterred the latest incident.
The West is now seeking to establish good evidence of what it believes has taken place, and is considering its military options. These are limited and constrained by circumstance, and by the history of the West leaving much of the Syrian theatre to a combination of Assad and Russian power to deal with Isis. No-one can credibly claim that killing more Syrians is the missing policy in this dreadful conflict that could start to put things right. There have been all too many deaths already, and the West will not wish to add to the death toll of civilians. Taking on the Assad regime and its troops is an unlikely mission, as they are strong on the ground, battle hardened, and understand the people and the terrain. It would entail a huge effort by the West including an invasion. When tried elsewhere the problem has been how to create a replacement government that is stable, has authority and is democratic in such circumstances. Supporting the rebel forces against Assad with air power would be a dangerous mission pitting the West against Russia who would continue to support Assad. There is no evidence that there is a well armed and substantial rebel force with a chance of winning against Assad and Russia who could also create a stable and good government in the end.
This seems to leave Mr Trump with using missiles and smart bombs to destroy known military installations, weapons dumps and any chemical weapons facilities that they have identified. Even this will require great precision and care not to harm people who live near to these facilities, and to deal with any attempt by the regime to organise actual or fake damage to release as bad news following any attacks. Mr Trump may like to involve France and the UK in any such attack to show this is a wider Western alliance action, undertaken by three members of the UN Security Council. It cannot however be done in the name of the UN as Russia has vetoed a proposed resolution on this Syrian atrocity.
NATO needs to ensure that if it does fly missions by fast jets, or send in drones or missiles, it does so without creating a military exchange with Russia. The military airspace over Syria is often used by Syrian and Russian planes. Events can happen quickly when fast jets from Russia and NATO are seeking to use limited airspace for different purposes, and when the fast jets can close on each other with each flying at speeds well in excess of 1000 miles an hour.
What should the UK do? It should of course work with our NATO allies. With them we have condemned any use of chemical weapons, and with them we can examine the options. I also trust the UK will be a sane voice wanting us to act effectively where we can, rather than demanding action to reveal our anger even if there is no action that is likely to have a good outcome.
69 Comments
This issue is frightening indeed John. Its how world wars are started and often the results are worse than doing nothing. The middle east is a huge problem and always will be but I can’t see that limited military action will have a positive effect. Mrs May is going to need strong and sensible advice but God knows where that will come from. Russia is clearly flouting all decency both in Syria and on our own soil but dealing with it needs a clear head so that we avoid something so much worse for us all. Isn’t it about time countries like Saudi started to become more involved in their own regions?
Clearly? Nonsense! We are facilitating the headchoppers- nothing more nothing less. It’s a disgrace.
zorro
They already are in Yemen. And look at the results. Strangely our kind host and media are silent on this.
Saudi is heavily involved-funding and arming and,in Yemen, bombing but for all their huge spending on advanced military equipment,no-one believes they would be effective on their own against their battle-hardened neighbours.
The only alternative is to pull out all countries not Syrian put up a buffer zone and let them get on with it , after all they’ve been killing each other out there in the name of religion for thousands of years and it’s never going to stop, the last thing the world needs is super powers coming to blows over this mess, it’s been 100 years since the end of the Great War what humanity doesn’t want is a war which would bring all nations in and wipe us all off the face of this planet
Well said, Mick. It seems harsh, but the West never has understood the Arab mind. They seem to hate one another more than they hate us.
Perhaps it would be best to allow Assad to ‘win’ and then see how the situation develops and try to ameliorate it then – jaw-jaw being better than war-war. It wouldn’t be a quick fix, but innocents are going to die anyway.
Not an easy decision at at all. I certainly do not have access to enough information to decide on the best course of action or otherwise. As you say we need a sane voice, acting only when it can improve the situation (and in the long term).
This rather than demanding perhaps pointless or damaging actions when we can do nothing that is likely to have a good outcome.
Trump by Tweet doesn’t sound like a sane voice to me.
At least he poses a credible threat to maniacs.
There’s always the feeling, “What would I do?”, but the decision is not ours. Going to war is the gravest matter a PM is faced with. In this particular case, possible outcomes are incalculable and very serious.
Never will Mrs May feel more the loneliness of power. I hope all will sympathise as she wrestles with her heavy burden.
The worrying thing is that nearly every other decision T May has made – on the economy, ever more regulation, price controls, the transition period, voting remain, endless tax increases, the greencrap, Hinkley, HS2, an election with a ‘we will kick our supporters in the teeth manifesto”, ruling out a points based immigration system, the go home immigrants advert trucks, the nasty party speech, the gender pay drivel, the building on EU workers’ rights, the dire NHS failure to act, P Hammond as Chancellor, Boris as Foreign Secretary (he is a good chap but not the best in this role) ….. have all been very profoundly wrong!
The omens are not at all encouraging.
For me the question is – Would Western involvement prolong the suffering of the Syrian people ?
We really don’t know enough about the “rebels” are they good rebels or bad rebels?
Are they actually any better than Assad in the long run?
There have been ‘external actors’ agitating the large Sunni majority in Syria for sometime.
President Assad is not a Sunni. In fact, some believe that he is not even a Muslim.
Indeed and probably not.
A profound analysis, and a thought provoking one. Nonetheless, Mrs May’s course is constrained. President Trump gave generous support to Britain over the Salisbury poisoning. Given the personalities, who can doubt this is now payback time?
Mrs May appears willing to take military action without a Parliamentary vote. She is right. Parliament cannot be fully informed on security matters. It should not be HMG’s stalking horse.
How many panes of glass in the UK has President Assad broken ?
If none, then we are the aggressor.
Well, wouldn’t it be interesting, for a change, if we tried diplomacy …
What’s really going on here, we have to ask ourselves, because we have great difficultiy in believing that (A) our governments would start a war with Russia at the tip of a hat, (B) some powerful influence isn’t pulling the strings..
The real question is, WHO will benefit for this escalation of tensions?
Exactly.
You will not get an open discussion of ‘who will benefit’ on here though.
Peter: “You will not get an open discussion of ‘who will benefit’ on here though.”
You will not get an open discussion on here.
I agree with the both of you on ALL your points.
Yes, which country would benefit from further ongoing destabilisation of countries around it, whilst ignoring its murder of unarmed civilians? Can anyone help with that?
zorro: “Can anyone help with that?”
I used to live in Saudi Arabia for about five years. If there was a map of the world on the wall, there was always one country who’s name had been blacked out.
How things have changed, today that country is in a defacto alliance with Saudi Arabia.
Does the government have any comment on the violation of Lebanese airspace by that unmentionable country for it’s attack on Syria earlier this week?
What actual *evidence* of injury is there (other then hearsay) or is this just a stunt? The TV footage was particularly unconvincing.
I listened to the same argument from a russian oligarch stooge last night who, when reminded of litvinenko and the polonium trail that followed his russian killers throughout their journey in the uk and their return (to be awarded a medal) in russia, demanded that a court should decide the facts before blaming the russian attackers. Yet russia, putin, would not permit them to be interrogated. Russia’s first defence is “lack of evidence” when they directly and deliberately prevent evidence being presented. The syrian chemical attack is being dealt by them the same way… smoke and mirrors and delay.
What did the Germans say about the polonium supposedly used in the case of Litvinenko?
zorro
Not learnt much from the, “Weapons of Mass Destruction and missiles that can be launched at us in 4 minutes” debacle and the dodgy dossier have we ?
😉
Actually Russia offered that an English court could be established on Russian soil if they thought Lugovoi was guilty. We declined.
I don’t think we should confuse Russian lies and propaganda with the question of these apparent chemical attacks. It is of course possible that Putin has staged the whole thing to destroy the West in revenge for the demise of the USSR in 1989. But on the other hand why would Assad want to provoke an anti chemical coalition just as the Americans have indicated they are going to pull out and just after the West has demonstrated how quickly they can get an anti chemical coalition together? All when he was winning anyway?
I struggle to be convinced by the Jihadi footage with its stirring music – the BBC usually leave this out but not always – and no-one ever cites any other evidence. “You only have to see the film…”
The only thing people should be thinking about is who is going to be able and willing to run the country afterwards – if there is an afterwards. I think we all know who that is, and it is not the Jihadis we seem to be so keen on helping.
They need to interview the people affected and find out whether it is true that the rebels were keeping hostages and had access to chlorine.
“rebels were keeping hostages and had access to chlorine.”
Everyone has access to Chlorine ( compounds).
Got drain cleaner? You got chlorine.
Spill it on your skin. You’ve got a chemical burn.
React it with some other agent you’ve got gaseous Chlorine.
And if you think that’s far fetched. Rebels have access to high explosives and other weapons too.
“And if you think that’s far fetched. Rebels have access to high explosives and other weapons too”
Which you can’t usually buy in your local pharmacy.
There have been sattellite pictures of cases holding human shields. These “rebels” (saudi-backed) are a very unpleasnt lot. Chlorine is a common industrual gas, although that area is unlikely to have a functioning chemical industry. The evidence (in the words of the Dutch defence minister is “incomplete”..
What evidence ? And what a silly red line in war – as though one mass casualty weapon is more noble than another.
It’s time that Western politicians recognised that almost every intervention of theirs in the Middle East and Afghanistan makes things worse rather than better.
There are no ‘good guys’ to support against the ‘bad guys’, and I fear that it would only take one mis-step to lead to WW3.
War is coming, one way or another..
In the foreboding words of Capt. Blackadder: “But the real reason for the whole thing was that it was too much effort not to have a war.”
I am unconvinced that military action will achieve any effective result on the ground. Given Mr Trump’s early warning Twitter remarks, it sounds more like gesture politics to me. The UK should stick to diplomacy.
Assuming the chemical attack is verified the the USA has backed itself into a corner.
It said it will act so it must. Missile strikes at military targets with Russia and Iran notified in advance to move troops and civilians.
Infrastructure damage not civilian casualties.
In future all parties should learn not to conduct public diplomacy through the media. The populace do not need to know the minutiae, “we are continuing our dialogue” is really all we need to know whatever Laura Kuensberg or her peers on ITV, Channel4 or Sky think.
Might be more effective to focus on economic sanctions against Putin and his cronies. Freezing assets outside Russia and making key oligarchs and their groups pariahs in international business whilst exposing their theft and corruption to the Russian people should be effective.
Military action needs to be very well targeted if it is to happen – specifically against Assad’s Chemical weapons capability, if that is possible.
Meanwhile all those leftists who have been assuring us that President Trump is in the pocket of the Russians may like to re-think their line. He is taking a much more robust line than Obama ever did, especially on the poisoning.
John
Well written and argued.
The west needs a long term strategy on Syria, which we still do not ahve.
In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act….. How apt. Not in my name.
zorro
I agree. Who actually knows the truth? Which faction is worse than another? Until the whole truth is known not in my name.
If your government drags us into another foreign war (risking WWIII) based on no proper evidence (other than dubious videos filmed by the White Helmets), I will never, ever, ever vote Conservative again.
Good morning Jeremy
I won’t either and no I’m not Jeremy. That’s my red line.
zorro
@The Russians Did it
I don’t think you ever have voted Conservative, somehow.
I disagree. We should use maximum force immediately to destroy the Syrian airforce. If their warplanes are hiding in Russian bases, too bad. Do you think that Putin is going to start WW3 over Bashar al-Assad? No, he’s not.
The film and pictures of little kids being gassed by the Syrians with the connivance of their Russian protectors has enraged the world. Let the Americans get on with it.
Have you seen the training videos?
zorro
Ahem ! I would like EVERYONE to read the above and dwell on it for a while.
So we go to war – presumably killing people- because some Syrians have been victims of the wrong sort of weapons?
This Syrian war has been going on for much too long now. The misery that is being dealt out to these poor people is beyond anything that a people should have to put up with.
Nazism was not defeated by making red lines and sending the odd foray, so am afraid a NATO ground force of overwhelming numbers and strength is going to have to be assembled and sent in there to sort this out- boots on the ground- Assad, ISIS and the Syrian opposition all taken on and if Russian forces or Iranian types stand in the way then they will have to be dealt with as well- free and fair elections can be held afterwards- If we don’t deal with this now then it will go on and on and on- all the time stoked up by the rogue states- and we all know quite well by now who they are. That one man Assad is central to all of this carnage just for his own personal gain is obscene- I bet he does not have his own family living anywhere near these chemical barrel bombs
It is a very sad state of affairs that because of Blair and Campbell we don’t believe anything we hear.
I wonder what the Canadians are saying, what are the Germans and Italians doing? The EU President what is he doing and saying about this?
Don’t we have a body that could arrest Assad and try him properly, I thought that is what the UN was for?
Respond to what? We do not have interests in Syria.
Are we also joining in a missile attack on Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, and many other countries where far more murders, if that’s what happened in Syria, takes place every other month?
Mr Assad , it seems,. would never be mentioned in dispatches as it were, if he simply becomes pro-western and goes through an openly fake democratic election pledging allegiance to the West and granting an American takeaway be opened selling crap in Damascus next to a mosque or church.Gets his priorities right!
Europe should “take back control” of NATO from the US neo-cons. Trump just signed a military budget of $700 billion, fourteen times more than the UK and five times more than the Chinese! Who needs 150 military bases allover the planet?
What difference does Mrs May think a one off mission will make in this seven year war? Is she prepared to be dragged into a longer term Trump commitment, legitimised behind a NATO flag? How will she know when the mission is complete? The West’s weak spot will be as always, “body bags” upsetting voters.
There were one or two casualties on the assault on Mosul by the allies. Should we expect missiles to rain down on US and British army bases today or tomorrow too?
I’m afraid that you are correct in that our military options are limited, largely unhelpful and largely ineffective.
Since there is no western impulse towards regime change and state building, perhaps we could have most impact by saying that our responses to this and future war crimes will be aimed at political targets instead of military ones.
This is the only way I can imagine that the Assad regime will begin to factor threats to its own survival into its military planning and actions.
Syria means Mrs. May’s qualities of being weak and vacillating become a positive virtue. Why exactly does the UK have to do anything and need it work with NATO allies, especially those intent upon making matters worse?
Urgency does not arise in this long and tragic conflict. Let us await inspections and perhaps proof of blame. Then let the international community fashion an appropriate response, that may well include non-military sanctions and against others beside factions within Syria.
Meanwhile of course let us plan how we will accommodate millions of Syrian refugees (assuming Dr. Merkel does not take in them all).
If a red line has been drawn then it should be just that, a red line.
Obama started the rot by failing to enforce the red line that he himself set and it is now late in the day, with Assad and allies well in control. I think that surgical strikes will take place and hopefully will not cause further escalation. I do not think (hopefully) that the Russians will respond as they have threatened as it could spread the conflict to the whole region. With Assad in control in Syria and seemingly only a matter of time before they are fully back in control I do not believe the Russians would want to risk the loss of everything they have helped Assad achieve.
Mrs May, too, set red lines in her ‘negotiations’ with the EU and failed to hold them. The result is she has already agreed to concessions which are going to make the final deal a pretty rotten one for the UK.
The ‘United’ Nations disqualifies itself. The veto on even researching evidence reveals its disunity, with Russia & others having contrasting objectives. Combined UK, US & French force opposes bad, with good intent, but risks worse.
The UK should do what is effectively better. UK Defence Strategists have, or should have, been conceiving, planning & perfecting such techniques for decades.
Enmity prevails, but what is better than bombing opponents to pieces?
Peace is.
If we seek to impose our form of government and our norms on the world we need to get that objective approved by the majority of the people, and resource that purpose which will certainly be expensive.
Failing that we need to accept that other people have lower, often much lower, standards of behaviour than us and leave them alone so long as they leave us alone.
I fear that we will continue to fall between two stools and get repeatedly drawn into conflicts that don’t affect us, without improving things for the people we set out to help.
The Prime Minister and her War Cabinet sounds more scary than what’s already happened in Syria. Doesn’t she have a Peace Cabinet? If not why not?
I wonder precisely what would be attacked and why those targets would be selected, to what intended useful purpose which could only be achieved by aerial bombardment. However accurate the weaponry deployed there will always be the potential for collateral damage, including injury and death to innocent people, so there needs to be a good reason for doing it. Destroying a chemical weapons plant could be a good reason, just getting footage of some impressive explosions to show on TV would not be such a good reason.
The US veteoed two more neutral resolutions at the UN. The incident should be investigated, however let’s not play games, this isn’t about the alleged use of chemical weapons. If May approves military action then I, a life long conservative, shall vote Corbyn. I am not fortunate enough to have the likes of John Baron or Julian Lewis representing me.
It would help if the evidence that government, politicians and others produce is reliable. It is not and worse is that the presenters of the evidence are often found to be duplicitous or incompetent or both. At least then we would know we are being righteously outraged for unequivocal reasons . What then can be done? Not much apparently or if something is done it is from suspect motivation and is either ineffectual or aggravates/escalates the situation or planned and executed in a manner that emulates what has been done before that proved a disastrous failure. Most cases of this sort we need to seek solutions that do not involve bloody conflict. If it does then unless it is to stop a clear direct threat like Nazis Germany or imperialist Japan or foreign based terrorists like ISIS(debateable and not always as there are many factors at work to consider here) then we should watch vigilantly from the side lines.
Of course there is a moral question but that has been around for ever. No point discussing the morals of a middle east dictatorship that has just managed to survive an episode of a civil war with roots that go back to the days after Mohammed’s death and that will never stop, with all sides following local moral codes. What would you want? deport the remains Syrians? Support the Salafists? or The Shias. The Christians (Assad’s allies) maybe?
There’s nothing we can do.
There may be something we can do.
We can do something but it’s not for us to take the lead.
We should have done something but it’s too late now.
Just a cry from western-backed rebels/ need their help because they are on the back foot and losing ground, also a few British troops who are there to feed them weapons and money and do some spying were arrested this week by Syrian troops.