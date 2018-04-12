West Berkshire Council Pothole Repair Program

West Berkshire Council has provided me with a map of their pothole repair program. You can also access more information about this at: http://info.westberks.gov.uk/CHttpHandler.ashx?id=34805&p=0
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
One Comment
Can you stop T May getting us into WWIII please John . Stop her killing more Syrians . It would be much appreciated