German views of the EU and Brexit

On Wednesday morning the Today programme had the good idea of going to Germany to find out what they are thinking about the EU and Brexit. A few patsy interviews later we were little the wiser. There was no cross examination of how Germany is changing, with the Eurosceptic AFD now the official Opposition and the CSU moving sharply in an anti migrant direction. There was no proper examination of what the German government will now do post Brexit in response to Macron’s wish to push ahead with political Union and a common budget. There was no discussion at all about the 900 billion Euros Germany is lending the weaker members of the zone at zero interest through the ECB. I would like to have heard what Germany thinks about the pace and style of more integration, how they wish to change the budget after our departure and above all how they will tackle the need for more transfers around the Euro area to help the struggling members with high unemployment.
Instead the BBC was keen to get a few German interviewees to tell the UK what we should expect from Brexit, and keen to play up the latest approach of some senior Germans that it is such a pity the UK is leaving so they should now respond more positively to Mr Cameron’s requests for renegotiation! I find it bizarre that some intelligent Germans seem to think that maybe a concession or two on freedom of movement, and some opt out or emergency brake on benefit rules will mean the UK then changes its mind and stays in. They had their chance to keep us in by being positive about the Cameron renegotiation. Many of us thought Mr Cameron asked for too little, and clearly got a lot less even than he dared ask for. Offering more of the too little he wanted is not going to change anything. The BBC seemed pleased that maybe there will be an offer of tariff free trade after all, as if that was some surprise. Of course Germany wants tariff free trade in goods, given her huge surplus. Whether the EU as a whole can make a sensible offer on trade remains to be seen. Germany should work on the Commission. The BBC was also keen to highlight those Germans who say that the Transition period cannot be taken for granted as they sought to help Germany squeeze more concessions from the UK to secure a Transition many of us do not want.
It was predictable to hear the Germans say that in the case of us leaving the customs union and single market, as we have said we will do, there was scope to keep us in after all despite early EU rhetoric that of course you cannot be in them if you are out of the EU. Again that boat has sailed. Leave voters voted in the knowledge we would be leaving the single market and customs union, and the EU confirmed the logic of that in all their comments. It was also amusing to learn that maybe passports should be available for financial services, as of course German companies would like them into London, when the UK had ruled them out! It just goes to show that if the UK says No firmly on items Germany is quite keen to make an offer we might still refuse.
5 Comments
Why didn’t the BBC just rent or buy a German report?
My consumption of BBC reports on everything has gone down by 90% in the last few weeks. I’m fed up of re-runs of Brexit debates from remoaners. We had another mini re-run on BBC Question Time last night. They lost the vote and just moan and stamp their feet like little kids Accept democracy! It’s an ancient Greek thing but its catching on.
#Urgent It is only about 350 days before we leave the EU. Those remoaners who genuinely believe we are going to starve to death or worse should start making emigration plans now. We’ll easy fill your carrot picking jobs, no worries! Sweden sounds nice! Try there.
The trouble is the UK is not saying ‘No firmly’. Mrs. May continues to duck questions that ask if she would vote for Brexit in a second referendum.Thus confirming the belief that she is not at all keen on leaving. She concedes in negotiations and gains nothing.
So radio excerpts such as the one quoted above are not aimed at most of us on here. Our minds are already made up.
The intention is to lay the ground for further delays and concessions on the road to Brexit In Name Only.
From what I understand about the transition period is that it is a “bad deal”. Maybe it can be turned into an acceptable deal. It is a case of wait and see. Conservative MPs will need to have a clear and robust view when the final deal is presented for approval later this year. Loose ends, matters to be negotiated later will not be acceptable. Better a clean break with no deal.
Unfortunately we aren’t a cohesive force here in the UK. Blair and Co. are still fighting the last battle, rather than getting on with the plan in a sensible way. May is still equivocating this way and that, over just about everything. If Brexit works, it will despite the political class, not because of them.
It seems that everything associated with the EU has been clouded by lies and misinformation, whether it be Britains entry into the EEC, or how Russian gas is supplied to Gemany at a lower cost to other EU countries…
France and Germany made sure that they would have all the advantages when the EU was set up – using a bureaucracy built on French model, and disallowing industries in new countries if they existed already in France and Germany (Greece is an example where major industries were stripped away) – so it’s not surprsing that the BBC will never provide a balanced report on the EU, nor one that is truly informative…