The international order, Russia and the rules based system

We constantly hear these days that there is a rules based international order which all decent states follow. Russia is condemned for not following these same rules.
Those who think like this usually divide the world up into a majority of states who follow these rules, and a minority of rogue states like North Korea who pose problems for the rest. When it is one of the world’s larger military powers who has greater diplomatic reach, some world support and a seat on the UN Security Council that does not follow the world order this analysis has its limitations.
I am no apologist for Russia, and understand the ruthless pursuit of Russian interests by that state can lead to unacceptable conduct. I condemn atrocities and illegal acts whichever state carries them out when they are reported and proved.
The truth is there is no one set of rules, no single world order that is codified in many areas of government activity which every state should obey. Within NATO and the advanced west there are varying rules of law. The USA has its own set of laws and legal constraints on the actions of its President and senior officials. The EU has another set of laws and legal requirements on its member states. The EU will not accept all the US rules, and will certainly not accept US jurisdiction, nor will the USA of course accept EU rules and control.
The West does come together in some world bodies and helps shape a global approach. There are world trade rules supervised by the WTO which all members accept, though the USA currently feels those rules are not fairly administered with regards to China and Germany. There are important conventions on nuclear and chemical weapons which most countries have signed. North Korea becoming a nuclear power and alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria causes problems under these global rules. As the current disputes reveal, the countries accused of breaking world rules often argue they have not. China and Germany pose as supporters of a world free trade order, whilst the USA cites evidence that they are not. The West rightly condemns chemical attacks in Syria, only to be told by Russia that no such attack has happened.
The main countries and blocs appeal to world rules when it suits them, and seek to interpret them in directions which fit with their national interests. Russia clearly plays by different rules to the West in several respects. In Syria it will accept more deaths as the regime seeks to restore its control over the country, as Russia judges an Assad government to be the least bad outcome. The West is against both ISIS and Assad, but lacks the power and commitment to enforce a different government on that country, whilst condemning the many deaths the current civil war is causing.
Those who protest most about the need to create and follow a rules based system need to be punctilious themselves to obey it. Any Western military intervention in Syria today will need a legal base, made more difficult by Russia’s veto of any UN Resolution which could directly support action. The UN is a world body which comes closest to providing a rules based system for the conduct of diplomacy and where unavoidable to regulate the use of force between states. That body cannot have a clear single view or straightforward rule where the Security Council is divided and where a veto has been wielded.
12 Comments
I don’t profess to know much about these kinds of things but surely consideration should be given as to whether a country like Russia has any use to it and perhaps should be removed.
JR I would sleep more soundly at night if you were in government and I hope the are many more at Westminster who share your views. However as things stand this morning, Syria has been attacked without even the fig leaf of of a “dodgy dossier”. The US Defence Sec and the incoming head of the CIA say they have no definitive proof. The West really needs to have a look at itself and ask are you actually behaving like the rogue states you are always quick to condemn? Mrs May needs to be removed now being a danger to world peace.
Realpolitik.
The USA also uses its UN veto to affect outcomes in the Middle East.
Not that John Bolton is a big fan of the UN.
Mrs May has now led the UK into committing an illegal act of war. She did not even seek Parliamentary approval. She is not fit to be PM.
Good morning.
Exactly ! RULES not LAWS. If they do not like the rules, why follow them.
And who makes the rules ? And by what right does another sovereign nation impose their rules upon another ?
It is this I want us to get away from. Having to be a rule taker rather than a rule maker. I can see a better world for the UK. It is so sad that others, Remainers mostly, cannot.
I have never understood the concept of “international law”.
Surely there is no such thing.
There is national law and there are a set of rules in some international organisations and there are treaty obligations…but none of these amount to “international law”.
If “international law” did exist then democracies could no longer exist.
JR: “We constantly hear these days that there is a rules based international order which all decent states follow. ”
Yes we hear it a lot. But it’s not true. For example;
Syria has a legally constituted and internationally recognised government with representation at the United Nations.
The US on the other hand, has not consitutionally declaired war on Syria. There is a lawful process for the US to declare war on any country.
But despite no lawful domestic authority, and no imminant threat to the US from Syria, the United States has twice in the last two years attacked Syria with out a declaration of War.
That is unlawful and illegal behavior. So don’t come all holier than thou with us.
Attacking another countries population centres without a lawful declaration of war is nothing short of International terrorism.
The leader of your party, bless her, obviously has limited intellectual faculity, so it’s not difficult to understand what motivates her. But to allow the UK to be led around by the nose in the Middle East is nothing short of demeaning.
May is certainly keeping up her record of being consistently wrong on almost every issue. Surely the bombing of Syria (especially without any authority from parliament that she probably would not have been given) is another huge mistake.
What on earth did she think it can actually achieve?
Mrs May has just lost the local elections, and probably the next GE too…
……the EU won’t accept American law. Quite.
So why is May so keen to keep us in EU jurisdiction after we have left it.
Vassal state is her and Hammonds final goal.
Where rules conflict, nations must choose how to act if doing nothing causes worse.
If the force used to disable Syria’s chemical weapons capability did so, without causing wider harm, it would be like removing the firearm of a gunman in a high street safely.
Force exerted from distance is unlikely to be so surgically precise.
No single rule.: let us get it right, Your idiot of a PM strikes Syria with bombs for an alleged attack on its people, when Russia allegedly attacks civilians in Salisbury on our own country she expels diplomats!
Explain her stupity and lack of courage to act to defend her own countrymen? A bit like Brexit and overseas aid,she is completely useless, extremely poor judgement and values. Oust her.
The West should not have intervened in the first place to oust Assad, it was once again about regime change. Iraq and Libya in amess because of Blaire and Cameron. No justification for their action, deaths or injuries. Unlike Thatche who acted perfectly properly with the Falklands and Iraq.