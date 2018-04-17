The relentless drive to political union

The EU rests on the four freedoms – the free movement of goods, people, capital and ideas. It central political driver is now the Euro. The UK has never been willing to join the Euro, with around 80% of the public opposed and both major political parties against in practice. Many UK voters also have reservations about freedom of movement, which has meant successive UK governments have kept us out of the Schengen common border arrangements and have sought derogations or opt outs on other features like access to benefits.
The UK is therefore being a good European by withdrawing from the EU, because it is unable and unwilling to join two of the crucial founding policies of this Union. Our position has become extremely difficult, seeking to hold up or dilute policies designed to promote greater union. We have also been consistently unwilling to pay more into the budget to help the development of the Euro area.
A single currency needs a sovereign state with its taxpayers to support it. It needs large transfer payments from the richer parts of the zone to the poorer parts. It usually needs a common benefits system, large transfers through such a system, and further large transfers through local and regional government financing from the centre. The Eurozone has not yet been able to develop all of these mechanisms or to route sufficient cash through the mechanisms it does have to transfer money from rich to poor. The UK leaving will allow the Eurozone members to have a better debate over how far they need to go and have a wish to go to buttress their currency with proper arrangements to transfer cash and to even out minimum income levels around the zone.
Currently the Eurozone manages to live with a huge surplus run up by Germany, and large deficits incurred by Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal through financings via the European central Bank. This Bank accepts an interest free deposit from Germany and lends it on to the countries and their banks that need the extra money. It would be wise for the zone to consider longer term and more usual ways to handle the need for large transfers within a currency zone. Free of UK membership there can now be a much closer identity between the EU and the single currency it sponsors.
57 Comments
Germany has been remarkably successful in maintaining its trade surplus in the EU, as well with the wider world. In part membership of the euro has helped because if it had not switched from the DM to the euro, it would have had to trade with a much stronger currency. There appears to be a significant reluctance in Germany to make the kind of transfer payments you describe. Indeed politically it may prove to be impossible. If so it raises questions about the long term viability of the whole project.
Germany is not the only country relauctant to amke transfer payments. No one likes to throw away money, not even politicians who play with taxpayers’ money. So the strange ideas that monetary union will unavoidably lead to fiscal and political union are no more than a fantasy. The EU has been lucky that an insignificant country like Greece acted as the guinea pig for dealing with shocks. In the case of Greece the emergency package worked, although the speculators and some rich locals with offshore wealth made a killing initially. Since then there has been some strengthening and it is highly unlikely:
– that new members will be admitted without very thorough vetting
– there will be a (fiscal) transfer system without a veto by country (ie no credit card in the hands of the Commission) but expect some fudge that will allow local leaders to claim victory. That is of course separate from the (monetary) technical facilities underpinning the EUR payments system.
I agree that if the Germans had kept the DM it would have vastly reduced their trade surplus and the Euro has been a very convenient tool for them. You are right that they are unwilling to make transfer payments and certainly not on the scale needed, so they will sit on their hands. The UK out of the EU has handed them hegemony over all of Europe, which is what they have sought since 1871, but it will all crumble into dust because they will bring ruin to half of their new empire. Nought changes really.
Dr. Redwood, an interesting perspective on our vote to leave the EU; makes you wonder why the unelected bureaucrats are so upset. What could it be….
Had JR been in charge of negotiations the EU would be paying us to go.
Bureaucrats get upset when they have fewer people to tax and boss around. When it look like their grand project/dream is going into reverse.
The American deep state control Germany and in return have promised them an Empire
All 28 Commission bureaucrats are proposed by their home governments. The President of the Commission, currently Mr Juncker, is proposed by the European Council and elected by the European Parliament. Mr Barnier was proposed by the General Affairs Council; made up of elected ministers from all EU member states.
@Peter Wood
Maybe the enormous direct financial contributions and indirect benefits like easy access to the UK jobs market, fishing grounds, a plethora of welfare benefits, free healthcare and a lucrative export market for the other EU members?
Even more interesting is why so many of our own elected members of parliament are so upset and would be happy to overturn the referendum result.
Readers may want to look at the role of the Bundesbank and the credit facilities they provide to various EU member states to support their bankrupt banking systems. Italy for one owes the German central bank around 650 bn Euros.
Readers may also care to look at the role of and function of the Eurozone’s Target-2 payments transfer system which at its basic affords capital transfers across EU member states borders.
In effect the entire system revolves around the fundamental capacity of the German economy and its taxpayer to provide trade, economic and financial ‘support’ to all other Eurozone members.
Support coming in many forms –
Trading – access to German markets and in return Germany is allowed to export to other member states. The German trade surplus is huge suggesting the importance of the German economy for many EU countries and the economic and political importance for the EU of maintaining its stability and growth
Financial and capital importance. I believe the Bundesbank is of greater importance than that of the ECB. In fact these two bodies are almost in competition with each other for political influence
Should Germany ever falter then the entire EU pack of cards will collapse. This may explain the massive flows of cheap labour into Germany since the Syrian civil war erupted.
Obama visited Merkel before he left the White House. I would say that was a telling visit
Indeed, the Eurozone can move to full political and monetary union as was the case all along. Infact, I believe I was one of the first people to mention this here.
I saw in an interview one Edward Heath. From his very own mouth he stated, quite categorically, that if it had not been for the Yom Kippur War and the Oil Crisis, the UK and France would have had full monetary union by the early nineteen eighties. I could provide a link to said documentary but, our kind host does not like them.
The UK political class and establishment have always been very pro-EU. They more than most benefit from the Four Freedoms – Goods, Services, Capital and people.
It is just such a shame that upon leaving in name only, we shall be joined at the hip thanks to all those concessions we have made.
The British Establishment were behind Hitler and did everything they could to block Churchill for years .
They pleaded for leniency for Kim Philby ; that he should be given a slap on the wrists because really he was one of them who had just succumbed to a moment of madness .
The actual number of members of the Cambridge spy ring had to be kept quiet to spare the upper class embarrassment .
What is it that makes them so unpatriotic , generations of inbreeding ?
I remember Ted Heath talking about China and saying you cannot have a democracy when you X millions of people to rule. I assumed he did not want any democracy in the EU either for the same reason. Certainly the EU did not want any, other than an overpaid, over pensioned, gross expenses refund (even when not incurred), special tax benefits and a talking shop of sheep – with no real power that is.
John
An interesting analysis and perspective but with some major gaps.
A significant amount of counties in Europe have a surplus not just Germany. (DK,S,Holl, Austria, Lux.Spain)and some of them are percent wise even bigger than Germany.
There is no single opinion on one Europe with one budget and Union, the majority of northern and eastern European countries do not wish such a Union, so no I do not share your conclusions, they are far too simplified.
Yes but the point is the single currency isn’t sustainable unless there are such transfers. Without them it will be austerity in perpetuity in the deficit countries, which is presumably not politically sustainable. It will be interesting to see how it plays out. I think most likely is a restructuring with an inner core, who are in the EZ, and an outer core with a looser, trade-based, relationship. Who knows, perhaps the UK’s post Brexit relationship with the EU will become the template, and the U.K. will end up re-joining, but to a different structure.
What no pro-EU figure in the U.K. has ever coherently argued is how you have a single currency without the sort of political integration JR outlines, and how, with the euro being the core policy of the EU, you avoid getting ever more sucked in under the present arrangements.
Hans ,
You say that the “majority of northern and eastern European countries do not wish such a Union” .
The case here in the UK is that our political class want it but the masses do not .
Is that not also the case within most mainland Northern European countries ?
So it should be easier to propose transfers between all those and the deficit countries than if it were just Germany? But the surplus countries prefer to leave the deficit countries with super-high unemployment? That seems very un-European to me. Perhaps the UK could offer to mediate in this matter 😀?
Typical EU response. Firstly deny it. Secondly state it is only an aspiration and suddenly it’s too late to do anything as France and Germany have ratified it.
Hans, I accept that many EU States may not wish to have a Federal States of Europe, but you cannot deny this has been a principal aim of the EU since the very beginning of the European Community, and was repeated in a recent Five Presidents Report.
Hans, Newmania, Tasman, Andy etc
UK
Unemployment rate falls to 4.2%, lowest since 1975
Employment rate highest since records began in 1971
Public sector pay up 2.5%
Private sector pay up 2.3%
I expect you are all wildly celebrating more great news despite Brexit.
Shame what you and the EU have done to employment in most of Southern & Eastern Europe
Calculating in percentages is of no use when it is cash that matters.
The surplus of Germany and the size of its economy versus the deficits of other weaker member nations is the main feature.
On your last point, the only thing that alters due to some nations reluctance, is the speed the EU will move to being the United States of Europe.
Those who are part of the unelected elite in Europe have a plan and they are working with determination.
But no matter what you may say or think the inevitable logic of Monetary Union is a Transfer Union – that is inescapable. It means that countries like Germany, the Netherlands, Austria etc will have to transfer huge amounts to countries like Greece. And these transfers are not just for a few years, but will be an enduring part of Monetary Union.
You only need to Google the term “Target2 imbalances” to get some idea of the scale of the eurozone’s problem. Germany has hundreds of billions of euro assets with the ECB which it can’t use. Italy and Spain have hundreds of billions of euro liabilities which they will never repay. Can never repay.
If the euro were truly one currency and the EU were truly one country then none of this would matter. That’s the way it has to go.
If we were to remain in the EU we would need to achieve consensus with other countries in order to construct our laws.
“the majority of northern and eastern European countries do not wish such a Union”
Is that important? Surely what matters is what ideologically motivated Brussels imposes upon them.
Though one does read that the unelected House of Lords aims to push the PM back towards the customs union, whilst the Trekkie push for a (cheaply branded second) people’s vote gathers publicity. There still seem to be many fighting for CU or EU and against democracy in this country at the moment.
It seems that the UK will remain wedded to making large transfers to the EU regardless of whether we have joined Euro or remain members of the EU. Hard to explain.
It seems that the UK will remain wedded to making large transfers to the EU regardless of whether we have joined Euro or remain members of the EU. Hard to explain.
We are leaving so I don’t know why you continually go on about the European Union? it’s like you have a fixation of some sort – but probably more like an affliction?
Reply We are still in it, and need to understand it!
Today we hear that Tim Martin of Wetherspoon fame is withdrawing from the social media space..very sensible of him..and just in time before the wrath of the public comes down on top of his head
Indeed but Major, Blair and most of the remainer dopes idiotically wanted the UK to join the EURO, some even after the ERM disaster. The EU will still surely continue to make a complete fist of the EURO never the less.
I had not thought that the May government could go any lower in my estimation but the gesture bombing of Syria without authority (probably illegal in my opinion) and the desperate incompetence of May and Rudd’s Home Office over the Windrush children has certainly done that. Breathtaking incompetence in the home office, even by UK state sector standards! Were they deliberately trying to create this scandal? Why were the bureaucrats and Rudd so slow to start to correct matters even after it came to light.
If May remains in office then many people will vote for the Corbyn the appalling, magic money tree socialist but who is largely anti-war, Thus rather than May’s new nasty party, socialist, highest taxes for 40 years and the gesture bomber.
May and Hammon seem to be 180 degrees away from the best policy, on nearly every single issue.
Can I have the freedom to hire whom I want when I come to sell my house? If the conservative party sells its self on competence what on earth are you doing faffing around introducing compulsory licensing for estate agents? Same idiots higher prices is my forecast.
The rush has always been there to get EU countries into a fiscal straight-jacket, to make all of them the same, financially, and socially – but IMVHO, the thing driving all of this is about control.
The EU elite are now so arrogant and do not like member states disagreeing with them… With financial convergence comes more control… but the EU elite will only have to put up with disobedience until the EU has full power over raising taxes – THEN they will no longer need national governments, and they will do exactly as they please with no consideration of popularism, fairness, or individual freedom – not to mention democracy.
The structure of the regions already means that the EU can rule – they just need taxation in their pockets.
The fact that we did not subscribe to Shengen made not one iota of difference to the number of Europeans coming to the UK. Welcome though the vast majority were ,we were incapable of keeping out the criminals and vagrants who came to milk the system. The Home Office do not have a clue as to how many illegals reside in the UK. In their blundering ineptitude they cannot even be relied upon to deal with those who have been here legally for decades.
Whatever plans Macron and the EU may have for Europe you can be sure of one thing, the Europeans will not be allowed to debate it, or ultimately decide whether they want it or not. Democracy does not go below the leadership in the nation states. If the leadership dismisses the EU plan then those countries are in receipt of sanction and threat from the EU. Witness eastern Europe. If leaderships offer referendums and the people dismiss EU plans then the people are ignored. Witness Ireland, Holland, and France. Do not expect anyone to ask the people for an opinion. Our centuries old embedded democracy must scare the EU to death. Two things I will predict, if the EU fail to move without the approval of the people it will fail, and if they retain their protectionist trading stance they will fail economically.
There is no such thing as free movement of people within the EU. It is free movement of workers. I know Leavers like to misrepresent this but despite Brexiteer efforts to the contrary facts do actually matter. This means Spain is – and always has been – quite within its right to send back all those retired Britons who are a drain on its state.
One thing is for sure, the British people cannot rely on the government or parliament to stand up for our interests against Brussels. Given the desperate attempts of May and her clown to divert attention from their abject failure I think the political class is well aware that the people are starting to see through the lies.
Remainers have never given three cogent reasons for remaining, project fear and the opinion of vested interests and has beens summed their argument and continues to do so.
Any backtracking into the EU would require the UK joining the EURO and Schengen and even more funding from our unnecessarily debt ridden economy.
When eventually we do leave, it will be interesting to see how our politicians handle or want to handle the management of our own Country, when they will then be completely responsible for the path they take.
Interesting times ahead me thinks for both the EU and the UK.
You are right that apparently widely held views on the desirability of some political as well as economic integration are an excellent reason for the UK to leave the integration process at this point. Of course that does not mean that the UK could not join or arrange an alternative structure that would not leave the UK exposed to unprotected trade, to put it as carefully as possible.
The Euro is a work in progress and the very aspect of the technical mechanism underlying the EUR payments system (TARGET 2 balances, in some respects an overdraft facility between all members) is actually what makes it unthinkable that, for instance, Italy or Germany could leave. TARGET 2 balances are harmless (and unavoidable) as long as the EUR exists with its current core membership(essentially Greater Germany plus France) intact. It is analogous to the “too big to fail” featrure of modern banking systems. The balances’ reports are available to the public and only anti-EUR diehards like Prof. Sinn (an economist popular among older Germans) write about this. His concern is that liquidating the TARGET balances would be extremely costly for Germany (it is never mentioned that Holland’s balances are proportionally much larger than Germany’s) . To the tune of some 900 billion on a quite day in fact. Of course, should Italy threaten to leave the EUR, TARGET balances would explode due to capital flight, similar to the Greek example a few years ago. In that case the “weaker” EUR members might owe a couple of trillions. That exposure alone ensures the survival of the EUR (apart from the benefits most people appreciate given consistent pro-EU surveys in member countries and only a few fringe politicians arguing for return to the old currencies) and as you can see, even with a large interest differential between the USD and the EUR, the EUR has appreciated some 15 percent over the past 14 months. Not exactly a market signal of weakness.
But the UK is different enough and that has and is being respected. Also that the UK does not want to adapt, like the others.
The EU has no freedom of movement in real terms. A labourer from a poor EU country has the freedom to come here and does. He will find work and some form of home.He will eat and live reasonably well. His lack of knowledge of our language,values, religion and customs is not a barrier. BUT a British labourer has the theoretical freedom to live and work in a poor EU country. He may find its climate more his taste, but he will have trouble finding a labouring job, more trouble in finding and paying for accommodation and food, a resistance to his religion whether it be anglican or muslim and discrimination against him for being British.( Yes they love you as a well-paying tourist and are hospitable and smiley smiley, try working there as a labourer! See what you think of EU Union then and the possibility of it.
Whilst likely true in practice that “A single currency needs a sovereign state with its taxpayers to support it” economic purists would say that a shared currency can work although under conditions, including no mutual bail-outs for participating sovereigns’ debt.
Of course, Euro participants’ publics were not told they have been signed up to eventual political union.
Cohesion of 27 different nations into one, needs substance more attractive than EU dogma, with its 4-part ‘freedoms’.
The UK’s bond as a self-governing nation frees us from the sticky restrictions inside theirs.
“The EU rests on the four freedoms – the free movement of goods, people, capital and ideas”
Those are conditions that we should have no objections to except when it is managed by a body such as the EU. Those best qualified to pursue those objectives are sovereign nations as they bring practical problems unique to each nation. Problems that a one fits all solution that the EU applies regardless of circumstances cannot properly address as they need to be tailor made by individual countries involved. Brexit will allow the UK to do just that those who remain members will have to do as they are told as they have to on things like Merkel’ unilateral declared immigration policy and what trading practices that Brussels allow members with those inside the single market and with those outside the EU. A single currency and political union bring some minor benefits but throw up a multitude of problems as once again it is a one fits all system that cannot cope with all the disparate aspirations, values, needs, social mores and traditional economic, legal and political systems, policies and practices.
Many EU members are happy to be recipients of large sums transferred from richer members but sooner or later this will change, as will soon be the case in Ireland, when some doubts are bound to emerge.
Germany is happy to be the largest donor country because it benefits from from the Euro being less strong against the old Deutschmark but to the detriment of other states. For how much longer will they accept German economic dominance?
A political union that cannot in any real way ever be democratic. There is simply no EU demos, no common language nor sufficient common interests. Given many of the people no say other than by possible violent demonstrations or worse. As we have seen already in several countries.
I don’t particularly care about being a “good European”. In fact, being a good European imo would be protecting European nations against their destruction by the EU.
Your final sentence summarises it really – millennia of history and culture distilled down to nothing but a currency and a bureaucracy. Next step – replace the people with robots.
History is a useful guide. History shows that the break up of a union or of a country or a realignment of a region rarely ends well. Think the United States in 1861, USSR in the early 1990s and Yugoslavia a few years later. India, Ireland, Israel – all unfortunate in their own ways. Brexit might not end in conflict – though many of the angry Brexit backing pensioners like to threaten civil war online – but it will still evidentially not end well for anyone.
Conversely close unions make us stronger. Look to the example of two previously warring countries which united economically – sharing a currency, language and values while retaining their own laws and cultures. It became the most powerful place on Earth – the United Kingdom. 300 years of economic and partial political union have not made Scotland less Scottish – in fact, on the contrary.
At a time when most of the world is moving closer together the Little Englanders are moving apart. History demonstrates their experiment will fail.
Reply In recent years we have seen the peaceful break up of the USSR with several new countries doing well outside it.
Brexit is a given OK. What I want to know “Is no deal still better than a bad deal?” (“Yes” said Mrs May in the post Florence Q&A.) So how does that fit with the following, a fact which I have highlighted before on this site but Brexiteers never answer.
China’s envoy to the EU warned that planned trade talks between London and Beijing face “great uncertainties” if Britain fails to reach a trade deal with the EU beforehand.
Zhang Ming told POLITICO that EU-U.K. talks must be finalized prior to any detailed negotiations with China.
“If there is not a Brexit deal, there won’t be things to talk about after that,” he said, adding, “If the EU and the U.K. fail to reach agreement in the first place, the U.K.’s agreements with other parties may have to face great uncertainties.”
Reply China has no trade deal with the EU!
How wise and knowledgeable you are JR about all things european..
anyone would think you were a cheerleader of sorts..so then starting to miss the cosy comforts of the EU arrangements already? the ease of travel with no customs, cheap holidays in Spain and Greece..CAP payments for the farmers Ryanair and no bendy bananas and that nice crispy burgandy coloured EU passport that allows us travel worldwide with such aplomb! European to the backbone-that’s what I say! to want to give up the EU we must be nuts
No one’s stopping you moving that country…the EU I mean.
Oh look, the mighty Irish government has spoken, yet again, and its ultimatum is that unless Theresa May solemnly pledges by June that every business in Belfast will continue to operate under exactly the same EU rules as every business in Dublin in perpetuity – and that extends to EU Single Market rules, not just EU Customs Union rules – they will make sure that if the UK does leave the EU then that will be without any Article 50 withdrawal agreement, and moreover without any oxymoronic transition period during which nothing would change so saving (just) the UK from a dreaded cliff edge:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/state-warns-explicitly-of-need-for-brexit-talks-progress-on-border-1.3463905
“State warns explicitly of need for Brexit talks progress on Border”
Only a small minority of businesses in Belfast have any involvement with exports of goods across that border into the Republic, given that only 5% of turnover in Northern Ireland is exported to the Republic, and not all of the goods move over the land border:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/02/21/the-eu-letter/#comment-920274
but nevertheless every business, indeed every organisation and every person, in Belfast and of course in the rest of Northern Ireland will have to continue to conform with all EU Single Market laws forever more, amen.
And then the next thing will be, so will everybody else in the rest of the UK.
John, vital reading for any MP considering the ‘War Powers Act’ today…
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/syria-chemical-attack-gas-douma-robert-fisk-ghouta-damascus-a8307726.html
Does not support Mays narrative.
When the Euro was first floated, its architects knew only too well that in the long term a full transfer union and centrally-set budget would be essential. They also knew that there was no possibility whatsoever that any of those countries signing up for the single currency would agree to implement either.
Those in power in Brussels hoped that they would be able to persuade member states to go along with it later – they were idealistic and believed the Euro would draw countries together. Critics then, and everyone other than rabid Euro-fanatics today, believe that the currency has done precisely the opposite. William Hague was laughed at when he said the Euro would cause fighting in the streets yet that is exactly what happened in Greece.
Those in Brussels are now betting on there being such a severe financial crisis over the Euro that the countries will then have no choice but to go along with full integration.
As ever, they are determined not to consult the public but I suspect that politicians, let alone voters won’t agree to it.
The salient point here is we were and are unwilling to be in the spoken of EU federation as it becomes closer. The EU should be grateful that we will not provide any opposition to their grand project as no doubt it becomes more centralised.
The UK certainly swerved a bullet by not switching currency to the Euro.
Poor old Nicholas Ridley (with the benefit of hindsight) was not far wrong when he described the European status quo as a “German racket”. He was forced to resign though.
“A single currency needs a sovereign state with its taxpayers to support it. It needs large transfer payments from the richer parts of the zone to the poorer parts…..”
I’ve been saying exactly this for the last four or five years! It’s often been dismissed as a socialist argument. I suppose because of the “from the richer to the poorer”aspect to it.
Good to be in total agreement for once!