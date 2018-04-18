More good news on jobs, whilst sterling rises

The pound drew level with the rate it reached prior to the referendum, hitting $1.43 again. The only negative forecast of the Remain campaign that they kept repeating after the event because they thought it had more chance of success has now joined the others as wrong.
During the Referendum campaign I was frequently asked by interviewers to defend why I thought jobs would go up, housing would be unaffected and the economy would continue to grow, as the Remain camp with all the official forecasters behind them said the opposite. They told us with all the authority of establishment error and malfunctioning models that in the first year or so after the vote we would have a recession, jobs would fall, unemployment would rise, the pound would fall and house prices would fall. I said the opposite of all of those save for the pound. There I said after we vote to leave the pound will go up and down depending on our policies compared to other countries policies, as it has done for many years all the time we have been in the EU. The Bank decided on loose money in 2016 so the pound fell, and has decided to tighten money this year so it is rising.
Yesterday we learned that another 55,000 jobs were added to the total in the three months to February. Employment is up by 427,000 compared to a year ago, with most of the new jobs being full time. This takes unemployment down again to 4.2%, way below the average levels in the Eurozone. Pay went up by 2.8%, so we are back with real increases in pay now inflation is subsiding. There has been no fall in real incomes since the vote. Unemployment is well below the levels prior to the vote and pay in money terms is rising faster now than in 2016.
The UK economy is good at generating extra jobs. Now we need to encourage businesses to put more capital into boosting productivity, so we need fewer new people to come in to the UK to take low paid jobs, and so we can boost pay more for people already working and living here.
This despite the highest and most complex taxation levels for 40 years, a daft socialist, interventionist (and breathtakingly incompetent) government. Imagine what the private sector could do if the government just got out of the way, slimmed down and become remotely competent.
It will of course all go into a rapid reverse should Corbyn and Mc Donnall look like ever getting in. Something that May & Hammond seem determined to bring about with their foolish war mongering, their tax & regulate everything to death and their hugely misguided agenda in general.
Oh for some real Conservative leadership and vision.
Strange how the cost of fuel doesn’t seem to have gone down to previous levels. The employment numbers are good despite the government’s efforts to ruin the car industry. Imagine the figures with a government on our side!
In a recent announcement about job losses in diesel car production plants the company blamed Government policy on diesel cars “and uncertainty over Brexit”. They just can’t help themselves.
Exactly. We should go for cheap, reliable and on demand energy. The absurdity of the tax payer subsidised renewable agenda and the importation of wood pellets to burn is an outrage. This while many people cannot even afford to keep warm some dying as a direct result.
There is nothing green about this agenda at all, it is an evil religion and hugely damaging to the environment as well. Get some decent, honest and sensible engineers in charge rather than “green” loons and priests. Bring back someone sensible and scientifically literate a Peter Lilley type please.
I agree with you that the government has been instrumental in destroying the only wealth of many people, their car.The answer to pollution in London is for government to take measures for depopulation not by in effect reducing the size of toilet bowls for every household.
Remoaners will be in tears over this.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/947532/brexit-news-theresa-may-eu-exit-uk-house-of-lords-eu-bill
Do these people want to start a civil war, because believe me that’s what will happen if the will of the people isn’t carried out of what we voted for, or am I just getting it wrong that the only outcome of what the hol and all the remoaners will succeed in doing is for us to leave next March 2019 but without European law being transferred into British law
Unfortunately while the doomladen forecasts pushed by the Treasury before the referendum have proved wrong some of its staff have now taken it upon themselves to produce and leak new editions of the same kind of doomladen forecasts, and they are being treated as proven facts rather than as just another set of unreliable heavily biased speculative forecasts.
For example:
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/brexit-second-referendum-campaign-350-million-nhs-second-world-war-a8305541.html
“The cold reality is that Brexit is hurting our economy, our public services and the life chances of future generations. And the government has already admitted that in all of the possible outcomes of the current negotiations, the country will be worse off.”
I am still waiting to hear that the minister in charge of the civil service (Theresa May) has hunted down those responsible and they have been severely disciplined.
Things could be even better if we could only get to grips with the EU over our future relationship with them, for a start businesses would be better able to plan and also people could put career plans in place for their futures, especially young people who intend to move job or buy/sell homes- because just for a lot of young people everything seems to be on hold
There’s no point in me saying anything else about the EU, everybody knows it’s there and can’t be ignored- removing some of our red lines might be a start.
The idea that EU migrants, who have now fallen by 50% in growth should be the cause of lower salary increases for the lower paid jobs, just does not stack up.
Salary increases across Europe over teh past 5 years ahve been very low or ahve not increased at all till recently, so more a more migration in the past to the UK should have had an impact on salary increases at the lower end, has just no been proven.
Salaries will really only increase with higher productivity as John also points out
Zealous doom mongers who favoured Remain with spurious logic shall remain tainted with worthlessness.
The UK is returning to high quality as an independent nation, with sterling citizens, free from EU tampering. Conservatives are steering steadily & better than many presently realise.
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/editorial/ireland-and-germany-gaining-friends-and-influence-1.3464595
“Ireland and Germany: Gaining friends and influence”
“Time has come to lift relationship to the next level”
“The document takes stock of where we are with Europe’s biggest player, marks where we should want to be, and plots a course between the two points. In an auspicious sign, Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas was on hand to help launch the review, flying first to Dublin and then on to London. Berlin views Ireland as a reliable EU ally. Irish Brexit concerns are German concerns, Berlin officials insist, and both countries are keen to hold the post-Brexit EU27 together.”
How are those Jaguar workers getting along? The Brexit ship is clearly sinking and the cheerleaders are still on deck cheering it along.
Meanwhile the Windrush scandal has demonstrated the truly unpleasant nature of the current Tory government.
It is a shameful time to be British.
Good morning.
Using economics to advance a political narrative is always fraught with danger. Things are never that simple. Governments always tend to over play their hand but it can only affect the economy in small and relatively short term ways. Over the long cycle, way beyond the election cycle, the economy will more affected by wars, cuts to essencial materials and markets and so on. The Banking Crash, the ERM and other natural disasters like Fukushima have more affect.
The Remain camp still go on about what was said on the side of a bus. Pathetic ! It is time for them to defend all the things they have said that have not come true.
Certainly good news for the moment, given that our Government is still failing the population on so many counts.
The Windrush fiasco just the latest to show yet another Government Department is unfit for purpose, along with its appeals procedure, which ignores another Government Department which has kept records of tax deductions for decades.
I guess yet more tax payers compensation will be paid out to the sufferers of such injustice, but again I guess no one will be sacked, as the original errors go back many decades.
Sir John Gieve the former civil servant and deputy governor of the BoE got a light ride on the Today Programme on this, broadly saying U.K. growth is lower than the rest of the world and long term growth will be lower (ie Project Fear is still right). He wasn’t really challenged on this unfortunately.
Sir Johns argument was the U.K. is putting up constraints to trade with its major trading partner, the EU, and this is why growth will be lower. It’s an extraordinary argument to hear made given all that’s said by the Govt and Brexit leaders – the U.K. has no wish at all to put up constraints to trade, but it wants free trade without political union, a point unfortunately not made by John Humphrys.
Checking out Sir John I see he was deputy governor of the BoE, on the MPC and responsible specifically for financial stability from 2006 – ie during the time when the explosion of bank leverage was ignored and monetary policy was first far too loose then suddenly in a panic too tight. I do wonder why such people still have a platform to lecture us de haut en bas, having been so wrong in the past. It would be more interesting if they had to debate with eg JR or Patrick Minford.
Despite all of this good news proving the ‘remainiacs’ wrong on every level. Still they whinge on and on about staying in their beloved EU. Their siren voices should be drowned out, by facts.
I wonder if Mr Speaker has now changed his mind and now thinks that Trump “has earned the right” to visit the British Parliament? After all Trump has just met the essential criteria for such by bombing a foreign country at the other side of the globe which has never attacked ourselves or the allies. True no-one was murdered. They got lucky and there’ll always be a next time.
All very well but we move slowly towards Brexit in Name Only.