UK inflation tumbles, real incomes rise

On the government’s preferred measure of inflation, CPI(H), March brought the figure down to 2.3%. On the CPI measure excluding housing it fell to 2.5%. This means real wages and incomes are rising faster than many commentators realised.
It is a reminder how competitive conditions are in retail, with continuing downward pressure on prices from excess conventional shop capacity and fierce discounter and internet competition.
It is a regular occurrence that the BoE is surprised. As they are always surprised perhaps they might predict being surprised and act appropriately like proper bankers.
This despite the large increases in council tax, Hammonds 20% increase in insurance IPT tax, the absurd stamp duty rates and all the rest of the increases in taxes, fees, motorist muggings and other costs coming in from this bloated government at all levels!
Electricity costs would fall very considerably too if they government cut the green crap and their very foolishly organised smart metering agenda. Large train & transport price increase too essentially from Government also Sadiq Khan’s extra congestion tax and parking surcharges for many.
Government is the problem as it usually is.
It isn’t inflation that’s fallen it’s the rate of inflation that’s fallen. Your primary assertion is incorrect. It is important people appreciate the difference between what is correct and what it is political. The two very rarely coincide
Insert commas as appropriate – my grammar is appalling. I believe some call it ‘comprehensive’ education and represents an example of political language designed only to deceive
Inflation down, employment up, unemployment down, growth better than forecast, the pound up against the dollar and euro. Wages rising faster than inflation. Inflation falling. Confidence about Brexit rising. The number of mortgages issues is increasing…….
Not that you would know from today’s papers and the media….
We can (and should urgently) lower inflation further and become more competitive by getting out of the common customs tariff. Also there is a huge win, win available on inflation and productivity from cutting all the pointless over regulation of almost everything and the absurd tax complexity.
Also get some competition in banking they are a joke. One of the large ones has O/D fees at up to 68% APR even for solid customers (when base rates at 0.5%) where is the competition authority?
I think Mrs May is finally finding her feet.
Not helped by the BBC which twice on today’s 1 pm news showed Mt Corbyn calling her and her government ‘callous’ but not Mrs May’s response and deserved put down!
Each Remainer realises
Our buying power rises
British spirit & might
Show we’re doing all right
Such a win: Brexit enterprise is
Seems the High Street is now really suffering with car parking restrictions, and high charges for parking spaces, with ever increasing High Business Rate’s, and lower cost internet shopping activity and ordering on line.
Soon the only thing left will be coffee shops, rendering High street stores almost pointless.
Thus the touchy feely helpful advice type of shopping, will eventually and sadly, be lost.
Who in their right mind would open a shop at the moment ?
Time to rejoice indeed – the economy now depends on people buying more clothes ready for the spring! Should we call it the ‘Easter bonnet economy’?