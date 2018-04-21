Solving the Irish border

The EU has long decided to use the Irish border issue as one to try to force the UK to stay in the Customs Union, keep all EU rules and make the exit payment they want which is not a legal requirement on the UK. It is most important that the UK civil service negotiators understand this is a silly ruse, and robustly put the alternatve case. Let me remind them what it is.
The border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, part of the UK, is already a complex one. It is a currency, VAT, Excise and criminal law jurisdiction border. This means there are already so called hard border arrangements to ensure any goods moving across the border pay the right amount of VAT to the right authorities, and pay the relevant Excise duties. There are anti smuggling systems in place as there is obviously current scope to exploit differences of VAT and Excise by criminals. There are ways of handling movement of criminals across the frontier, and electronic systems for trade through TIR, registered economic operators and the rest.
If we also need to levy customs duties when we leave because the EU refuses the UK offer of tariff free trade, so be it. The same methods used for Vat and Excise can be used for the customs levies. It can be done electronically away from the border as it is today.
Before we entered the EU we had a free travel area with the Republic and all involved in the neotiations wish this to continue, so it is difficult to see new problems concerning movement of people. When the Uk legislates its new borders system for movement of people it is likely to seek to reduce migrant numbers into the UK by changing benefit rules and requiring work permits, not by imposing new controls at the frontier. We already have external border checks on illegals and on criminals seeking to cross. We will continue to welcome as many tourists, visitors and people who pay their own bills who wish to come.
I trust the UK will give a robust defence of this approach and demonstrate that the Irish border is a put up job by the EU to push us back into conformity.
It has been clear for a while that some have wanted to weaponise the border issue to frustrate Brexit, if only to turn it into Brino. The Irish PM and certain former UK PMs have been vocal about it.
Your post sets out the matter very clearly. UK negotiators should not compromise the Brexit decision. They do not have the authority to do so.
Everything makes sense here. Unfortunately, the Conservative Party has appointed a leader who seems to be working for the other side and has made mistakes with every policy that has been presented to her, aided by a civil service which is allied to the EU. They will attempt to concede everything to their masters in Brussels.
I’m fed up with the Eu using the ROI as a stumbling block on our withdrawal, it’s about time your government grew a pair and told the Eu on your bike , let’s have a hard border give Northern Ireland a sweetener of the 40 billion , and keep the rest then walk away from the talks , we voted to leave the dreaded Eu with no strings, so any deal that keeps us in a single market or custom union would be seen as a betrayal of the 17.4 million and would be political suicide for any party
You have to hand it to the EU their ruse has worked pretty well! Commentators and remain supporting politicians,and of course the eu, assure us it is impossible to maintain border arrangements compliant with the Good Friday agreement without being in the customs union and single market, therefore this technicality obliges the U.K. to remain in both. If that really the case of course it would be better to have done with it and stay in the EU.
You put the alternative case to this contrived issue well. Unfortunately it seems Mrs May and the civil servants working on Brexit are less robust.
Can we not rely upon Ministers to remind Civil Servants of the case? Perhaps not!
The UK being willing and able to make border arrangements satisfactory to it, we should simply say “our border, your problem” to the Evil Empire.
The Republic of Ireland may not of course be allowed by the Evil Empire to make sensible arrangements that work for it. It might therefore reflect that the whole question comes down to one of timing and accelerate matters by exiting the Evil Empire contemporaneously with the UK.
We must push ahead with our plans for a physically open border with electronic checks.
What the Irish decide to do on their side is their business
Well I hope we’re not relying on the civil servants to negotiate this aspect for us!
Thank heaven for the DUP.
Let’s hope that EU intransigence on this issue ends this charade of a negotiated agreement.
This is nothing more than a blatant attempt to bring down the government and force a second referendum. A very risky strategy as we may well vote leave in greater numbers. I do believe that the British people are getting thoroughly fed up with Brussels intransigence.
You realise that the Tories will be wiped out at the next election. Then again some might think that it’s a price worth paying to stay as a Vassal state of Europe.
Given the pitiful level of skill displayed so far by politicians and officials allegedly representing the UK I doubt that they are likely to suddenly robustly defend any position. Their performance so far has forced May to flout norms of legal process with accusations and attacks on Russia simply to divert attention from the debacle. I could walk round any boot sale held this Sunday and find 50 better negotiators than out dreadful government can field. All I see is failure and capitulation in every report on Brexit.
“I trust the UK will give a robust defence of this approach and demonstrate that the Irish border is a put up job by the EU to push us back into conformity.”
I certainly hope that will be the case. “Trust” though, not so much.
A silly ruse indeed, but a robust defence from May? It seems rather unlikely, she is nore interested in green crap, plastics and gender pay distractions. Also making sure the home office total incompetence does not damage her personally too much. This while continuing to increase taxes and daft regulations even further
Quite so, regrettably Mrs.May will sell us down the various EU rivers by 29/03/19.
The EU’s solution to this has been linked to several times on your blog, but here it is again – http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2017/596828/IPOL_STU(2017)596828_EN.pdf
But, I share the frustration of others in that the UK Government seems to be incapable of promoting these facts in the main stream media. The conclusion is the Mrs May, Mr Hammond and Mr Davis want to kowtow to the EU and regardless of her words our Prime Minister really does intend to give us Brexit in name only…
“UK Civil Service negotiators understand” that seems a big ask.
You state the situation very clearly, pointing out that the exaggeration of border difficulties is manufactured by the EU as a negotiating ploy. Goods can flow and dues get paid whatever the final agreement between the UK and EU.
Last November I flew from Dublin to Birmingham and was amazed to see that there were no checks on travellers arriving in Birmingham. Considering the number of people of Arabic origin I saw in Dublin I was doubly surprised. Passports need to be checked at any point of entry from Ireland north and south lest this becomes a backdoor point of entry to the UK mainland.
I would finally suggest that we need a national registration of all UK citizens supported with a suitable plastic I/D. Lack of such should quickly identify the estimated two million illegals in the UK and reduce their impact on overloaded UK services.
Situation:
EU seeks £40 bn & obstructive nuisance in Northern Ireland.
Happier Finding:
Mint £40bn of gold into Brexit sovereigns, worth £2k each.
Award 11 to each of Northern Ireland’s 1.8m citizens!