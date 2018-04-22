Globalists versus little Europeans

How many more times do we have to debate staying in the Customs union? The Commons has twice had important lively debates, and has twice voted decisively to leave the Customs Union in accordance with the views of both the Remain and Leave campaigns in the referendum that we would have to or want to. The amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill in the Commons to keep us in the customs union was defeated by 322 votes to 99. The proposed amendment to the Queen’s speech debate along similar lines was rejected by a similar margin. The whole Bill without customs union membership was approved by 324 to 295.
Remain always wanted to make the referendum a debate just about trade. Leave countered that it was a debate about something much bigger. It was a debate about democracy itself, and who is in charge. We voted leave to take back control of our money, our borders, our laws, and yes also our trade policy. In the referendum debates I always stressed both that it was in the EU’s interest to accept the UKs likely offer of a free trade deal, and that they might nonetheless decide to self harm. Given the imbalance in trade and the fact that tariffs are only high on agriculture, the UK could do just fine on WTO terms.
The trade debate itself is one between Little Europeans and Globalists. The Remain case was always contradictory. They say that WTO terms on UK/ EU trade would be deeply damaging to the UK, but our bigger trade with the faster growing rest of the world on WTO terms was just fine! Remain decided to grossly exaggerate possible adverse effects of agricultural tariffs on the UK, a net importer, and ignore them on the rest of the EU, the net exporter! During our membership of the CAP and CFP we have lost market share and ended up as heavy importers. Meanwhile we are banned from buying cheaper imports from non EU sources, where they make us impose large tariffs.
We globalists constantly pointed out in the referendum that the EU Customs Union was a nasty set of restrictions on our trade with the rest of the world. They are especially damaging to poorer countries who would like to sell us their food at good prices but face large tariff walls. The Leave side had its own debate between those who think like me we should bargain away some of these tariffs for free trade deals with many countries, and those who wished unilaterally to sweep away many of the food tariffs and go for cheaper food straight away.
I find it difficult to accept another Groundhog day where the Remain politicians and media wish to relaunch their incoherent Little European approach to trade, and wish to reinforce the EU s aggressive stance against food producing poor countries. Giving a bit more aid is no substitute for trade which could help lift the incomes of poorer countries more quickly.
I am a globalist in this debate. It is better for the emerging countries. It is also better for UK farms and fishermen, who will recapture market share from the continent when we leave properly.
And what of the Single Market ? Are we leaving that too ?
I notice that we no longer the Remainers’ demand that we stay in the Single Market now that they have their Regulatory Alignment.
The PM has crossed red-line after red-line, so what’s the difference if she crosses another.
My guess is that she will be allowed to win this one but, we will maintain the same tariffs as before.
A sham of a leave !
Here is the real deal:
1. Stay in the EU and become a vassal state.
2. Leave the EU and lose all trade with Europe and a lot of trade deals with the world including air travel.
3. Listen to what the Europeans are demanding and realise that they mean it.
There is just one way to survive economically without selling out to the EU and that is to stay in the EEA by joining EFTA when we leave in just a year’s time.
Why do I write this when nobody is listening?
Soon it will become clear…
Reply Because we will not lose all trade if we just leave! That’s absurd. We will do fine
Mike, and why should anyone reply to you when you never read any replies?
See above:
“Norway is a member of the single market but not the customs union, with the result that there are border controls between it and Sweden.”
and although they are very light touch border controls the Irish government has said that it will not agree to any of it:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/02/the-irish-border/#comment-904608
“When you have an Irish minister saying that they will not tolerate
“anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland”,
3 minutes in here:
https://news.sky.com/video/is-the-norway-sweden-border-a-solution-for-ireland-11141058
when it’s perfectly obvious to all that there already is, and for the foreseeable future there will continue to be, a border on the island of Ireland then there is really no point in any further discussions.”
These seem like the words, Mr Stallard, of someone who really believes that those in the EU hierarchy are our masters. That they should legitimately be allowed to ”demand” anything. We have democratically decided as a nation to leave their coercive regime, and are negotiating (hopefully) in good faith. Therefore, why should this regime ”demand” anything of us?
”Lose all trade with Europe”, air travel, etc. I think perhaps Project Fear has addled your brain and that of many other remainders. ”Absurd” – as Dr Redwood says.
It’s like Groundhog Day on this site, it seems I’m always going off on one about Brexit but that’s only because I feel that there is massive u-turn coming which will see Brexit thwarted, the 17.4 million leavers and growing voted to leave the dreaded Eu and that means in my book nothing to do with Brussels or the Eu , we should just leave and take our money with us and if it means the collapse of your government through some of your Tory colleges so be it, we just have a GE and let the nation decide who we think fit to get us out of Europe and it won’t be the south of England that with vote for leaver mps but the majority up north, but I can bet my bottom dollar that Westminster will be refilled with true believers in GB and not the dreadful Eu
Patience, Sir, patience for now. No MP has forgotten those 17.4 million votes. I doubt they have forgotten the 4 million UKIP votes (maybe most of whom were not specifically UKIP supporters) which preceded the referendum either. If the eventual outcome is less than wholesome there will be unending disquiet and no reliable voter base for decades, for any party. We live in the most interesting of times, do we not?
Well, sorry John but I have to agree with you and Helen Smith’s comments on the Irish border. I too am pissed off to the back teeth going over old ground and having to waste everyone’s time discussing these issues over and over again. Can we please just get on with leaving? Can this government and indeed, all those involved in the negotiations just grow a pair and do what was promised in the referendum and what we voted for? I think all the readers of this diary must be just as fed up as yourself but it comes down to party members like you John to challenge May and to get rid of her if she is found to be wanting. That time had come. Can we see some action? Time to move on and tell the EU what I’d acceptable and then leave. If they want us then fine, if not, then we will cope. We always do as a nation.
She has certainly been found to be wanting in spades, buy who else could take over this rabble of a left wing party. Such a shame that idiot Cameron was never the Eurosceptic low Tax at heart person that he claimed to be. He should have rejected the “thin gruel” and just served notice to leave then. He would then have won a huge majority and be held in high regard. He had a huge opportunity to be a great PM instead of the pathetic, dishonest, captain who abandoned the ship.
I believe too, like Fedupsoutherner, that there is such huge support for ”just getting on with it” that politely declining to negotiate any further with these people and simply walking away from this ridiculous situation where our country is being insulted daily, would be well supported as being the most dignified way forward. This UNdignified sniping and bickering and time-wasting is transparently self-seeking on the part of many.
We need people like you, Dr R, with a loud voice in our Government, saying these things to our nation as a whole, not just on this one small blog (good reading though it always is!)
Agree, your problem in my view is that the PM is a no risk machine politician who seems to be a follower not a leader, lacking flair and vision. We now see the reality of the Home Office which was meant to be one of her successes. At no time has she convincingly set out a post Brexit global position for the U.K.
She voted to remain which as we now know got the economics wrong by only 100 billion and the Tory party elected her PM. Why are you surprised about the mess we are in?
She did indeed vote remain and lied to voters about immigration to try trick them into doing the same. She is wrong headed on nearly everything she does. She thinks higher taxes, more regulation, sugar taxes, a war on plastic, nagging the private sector and a punishment manifestos are a good ideas. She even thinks there is a real gender pay gap!
Yet she and Rudd cannot even run or devise a sensible and fair immigration system. The police have largely given up on most crimes too. Almost everything he government does is wrong headed. The new gasumping proposals for example.
She is a huge risk. A daft dithering, interventionist, high taxing dope with a compass 180 degrees out. She is just Corbyn light in essence. Asked to choose between Corbyn light or the real thing what will happen?
A visionless, wrongheaded, robot and total electoral liability, even against the appalling disaster of Corbyn!
It’s disgusting that there are high tariffs on luxury chocolates and low tariffs on raw cocoa beans.
Better to leave the EU without a deal than to be a member of a customs union. We need strong leadership on the issue making a lot of noise.
I agree fully, but robotic T May and (highest and most complex taxes for 40 years) Hammond and many other allegedly Conservative MP do not. Can you and the sensible 100 not give (or force) them to get a sensible vision and a working compass please. Nearly everything they are doing currently is hugely misguided and damaging. Also likely to lead to Corbyn which would be a real tradgedy.
The new HMRC and government attacks on service companies and the self employed are hugely damaging and misguided.
There may be a case for cancelling Brexit and staying in the EU, but there is no case for leaving and remaining in either the customs union and or the single market. The only rational Brexit choices are a bespoke free trade deal with the EU, to include tariff free trade in goods, and leaving on WTO terms. It is abundantly clear the EU are using the Irish border issue to try to force the U.K. to remain in the customs union and maybe the single market. I hope at least in private the government are giving them a robust response. They certainly aren’t in public.
As ever, all you seem to care about are tariffs. It’s 50 years (minimum) since tariffs were the main issue in international trade. Non tariff barriers are what matter, and your precious “WTO terms” means that outside the EU our trade will be hugely hampered by them, day in, day out. You simply show up your own ignorance by talking tariffs, instead of non tariff barriers. Please go and read Chapter 1 of any textbook on international trade!
Looks like your getting as frustrated and sick of all these debates, so called negotiations and give away’s as we are out here John.
Talk about a simple procedure being complicated by politicians.
No wonder our Tax, Justice, Benefits, Transport, Education, and NHS systems are in such a mess.
The majority who sit in both the House of Commons and Lords are bloody clueless about how to run or organise anything.
Can only ask you to keep on trying to inject some common sense into the proceedings JR, and that eventually enough in both places will wake up.
We are all Globalists now………….
Or rather if you look at the ratio of Intra EU exports to ROW exports over the period 2003 to 2015 there is not a single of the 28 members which increased the proportion of exports Intra EU.
The average annual decline in the ratio for the 28 members was 0.75 per cent per annum.
For the UK the figure was 2.42 per cent much more than any other member.
Quite extraordinary, given that that most of the non EU trade is conducted on WTO terms whilst Intra EU trade is protected by the tariff-free CU.
Dear Nig–Did the Tories elect her?–My ancient and very likely wonky memory is that following treacherous idiotics from Gove (absent which we would be well Out by now) and Leadsom’s dropping out because she has children and May doesn’t or some such drivel, May won the contest (not the election) by default. If it seems I am biassed that could be because I am very much so–I am in the May-is-a-disaster camp.
We should be discussing the new trade deals we are going to do with the US etc.
Not this.
Look forward not back.
Peter Hitchens life is in danger for saying and writing the things he does, especially his anti war anti-propaganda stance. MPs are not worthy to tie his shoelaces. most of them – but by God one day people like him will rule this nation. Take Note!
Get rid of the Europhile, feminist, statist, interventionist May and maybe this once great nation will become a sovereign, independent nation once more. If she remains PM the UK will always be a member of the EU
I believe most Tory MPs are conscious of May’s pro-EU sentiments and elected her for that very reason including the author of this blog
My party is close to death. Its moral soul died somewhile ago. Labour died in the early 1970’s.
Focus not on what politicians say but on what they do. Therein lies the answer
I’m not sure I like the word globalist, JR. It smacks of one-world government. However, that being said, I endorse your views regarding our trading with whichever country we choose. Any attempt to reverse the democratic vote of the referendum, and of the two subsequent House of Commons debates, that voted decisively to reject staying in the Customs Union, must be rigorously resisted.
The Foreign Secretary summed it up neatly when he said “……it’s about who calls the shots”. If Theresa May concedes on this, she really must go.
This post should be on the front page of all newspapers!
The present talks between us and the EU is not between equals but more like that Master and Servant. The EU strategy all along has been as “beggar thy neighbour ” – we had a foretaste of this by Cameron’s foray through the member states culminating in failure which he then walked away from, admitting defeat and leaving us all high and dry.
I see a report today that we are about to agree to remaining in the customs union because of inreconcilable problems over the Irish border – this is a manufactured disagreement and yet another ploy by the EU to torpedo the talks.
My feeling is we should now state that if agreement to leave is not achieved by a certain date stated by us, that we will follow a different route.
Suprise, surprise ! Nick Robinson and Thornberry on BBC Marr program today – BBC must be saving a fortune by not having to pay for alternative “talent”.