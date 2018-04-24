Trade wars

There is a new misleading Remain argument around at last. They have seized on Mr Trump’s push back against China and are claiming this means the UK will become dependent on the WTO just at the point where the USA is undermining the world trading system.
This is another spectacular misunderstanding. Mr Trump is pushing hard bilaterally, and has already secured some relaxations of trade from China as a result of his actions. The USA and China remain members of the WTO and have to put their actions into a WTO legal framework. Mr Trump has so far bypassed WTO just over steel and aluminium, by claiming national security, but is pushing other changes through the usual WTO processes. There is no question of the USA leaving the WTO. B0th the EU and the UK will continue to be governed by WTO rules after we have left the EU. The aim of Mr Trump is to end up with more access to China’s markets, as he draws attention to the lack of symmetry between China’s access to the USA and US access to China. It is highly likely he will secure more access, and thanks to WTO rules that will help us as well as the USA. Whatever China offers the USA she will have to offer the other WTO members.
The EU is now trying to exploit this argument as well. They are telling us that the UK with just 2.5% of world trade will not be as influential in the WTO as the EU with 13% of world trade after the departure of the UK. This too is a misunderstanding of how the WTO works. Small countries as well as large countries are looked after and helped by the WTO as long as they are pushing for freer trade. The WTO looks forward to the UK getting its vote and voice back in the WTO as the UK will be an important voice for freer trade worldwide, and will be seeking bilateral free trade agreements with countries that do not have them with the EU.
Interesting to hear Ken Clarke on the radio yesterday describe many of George Osborne’s claims in the referendum as absurd. Those over the threat to trade were some of the most absurd.
Odd. I don’t remember Ken Clarke telling us they were absurd during the referendum campaign.
And these are people who should be supporting the government. How do we ever get back to a disciplined situation in the Conservative Party, where the herd all back the government’s stated manifesto policies?
A split party is a dead in the water party.
It would have led to a more serious and satisfactory debate on the merits and demerits of BREXIT if Ken Clarke had had the moral leadership and integrity to say as much during the referendum campaign.
Good morning
One voice, one vote. That is what we will have if we leave the EU in its entirety. Currently the UK has only 1/28th of one vote. It has to negotiate with 27 other, often competing countries, in the EU.
What concerns me most is that the EU will use Regulatory Alignment and the Customs Union to force the UK to vote with it. This joined at the hip situation needs to be avoided.
Finally. Once out of the EU the government will have to work on reign in the Civil Service. Trips to the continent and especially the EU needs to be curtailed and only allowed once Ministerial approval has been obtained.
Mrs May’s policy management appears to have the directional consistency of a puddle of water; merely following the path of least resistance. Fortunately there appears a strong a logical push back by the band of Brexiteers, which if coupled with a possible leadership challenge should see us moving in the right direction.
My question is again, are we going to be ready on 30-03-19 for WTO terms of trade with the EU?
We will at least have save well over 40 billion to ease the transition. Coupled with a VAT tax cut and other improvements; that’s looking increasingly attractive?
Agreed…
And our contribution to the EU budget is 12-16%?
Doesn’t add up.
The emails of top civil servants should be checked if we ever are allowed to actually leave. Any collaboration with EU opposite numbers in the plan to reverse Brexit should be treated as acting as an agent for a foreign state, with similar punishment.
The EU is not trying to interfere in our local elections?
Interferrence is their middle name – I suspect they have involved themselves countless times in our elections to get the result they wanted…
The UK’s EU supporters make the false claim that the large size of the EU means that it is easier to make trade deals.
In fact the reverse is the case as can be seen by the fact that it has taken so long for the EU to agree deals with Japan and Canada (still to be implemented). It is perfectly obvious that the more countries there are in the EU and consequently the more different interests which need to be satisfied, the more difficult it is to come to a deal.
Bilateral agreements between willing individual nations are far more quickly and easily agreed.
It will also be perfectly obvious that any trade deal we make as a separate country is far more likely to be beneficial for us than one negotiated by the EU for the benefit of German carmakers and French farmers.
Surely only if we leave the customs union and this looks in trouble if press speculation is to be believed.
…
It would be interesting to have these remoaners taken to court for their lies – It’s about time the truth was made fashionable again.
Lies are not illegal, thank heavens. But if you could persuade a court that Remainer predictions are in the nature of fortune telling, palmistry, tarot reading or fraudulent mediumship, an action might possibly be brought under the Witchcraft Act 1735.
As that Act was repealed in England and Wales in 1951 you would have to seek a hearing in Northern Ireland. Good luck.
Perhaps extend this also to the great climate alarmist scam and all the people who have fiddled the temperature records or are pushing this pseudoscience/religion. It is clearly a fraud against the tax payer. Perhaps put Cameron on trial for pretending to be a Cast Iron EU skeptic & “low tax at heart” Conservative and Osborne and Hammond for failing to deliver the £1 million IHT threshold each that was promised.
Soon perhaps T May for failing to deliver a real Brexit and pretending to be a Conservative?
Should Corbyn ever get into power (and May and Hammond seem to be doing their very best to help him), he will have to break almost all his fraudulent promises as he would run out of money in weeks.
If you are taking people to court for their lies then I can think of several PMs and lots of MPs who would be behind bars. These are the only jobs where getting the job relies on swaying the voters to believe in what you are saying, then when the polling stations close, rip the manifesto up, laugh your head off, and still get paid for lying.
What was that about fake news? Seems to me that remainders thrive on it.
“They are telling us that the UK with just 2.5% of world trade will not be as influential in the WTO as the EU with 13% of world trade after the departure of the UK.”
2.5% of influence looks better than 1/28 of 13% of influence.
What a coincidence that the BBC has just put out an In Business programme trashing the WTO!
It can’t be long before it will ‘threaten’ us with moving their London/Salford staff to Brussels (or will it be Frankfurt?).
The EU by blocking, via tariffs, trade in goods that offer serious competition to their own producers is in effect conducting a trade war. Particularly obvious in the import of food. Mr. Trump is I think trying to establish balance and fairness in US trade with China. China also needs to respect patent rights before they can be considered a normal and acceptable trading nation.
Everything and anything will be used to justify keeping us in the Customs Union and single market. The crunch is coming and the pressure will be enormous to try and keep us in line.
May should make a vote against the Customs Union a confidence issue and smoke out the Quislings .Trump unlike our government is putting the American people first unlike our limp wristed rulers.
Trading in a market open to the world enables all buyers & sellers to reach their best commercial transactions.
There seems no limit to Remoaner/Quisling disinformation, but why should that be expected when it seems so successful in pushing Mrs. Weak & Vacillating off course?
“There is a new misleading Remain argument around at last.”
Why “at last”, JR? They have been and they still are constantly fabricating and disseminating new misleading arguments, and have absolutely no scruples about doing so in what they see as the higher cause of European political union. Just look at some of the nonsense parroted by the pro-EU trolls which infest this very blog!
No surprise that those who wish to remain are always negative about the leave position, but can never make any positive points about our future for Remain.
A poor salesperson (I hate that word) will always use the tactic of knocking their competitors product, and have absolutely nothing positive to say about their own, because they know its inferior.
By the way, if the Government sells us down the river on the customs union, the damage done to the credibility of the Conservative Party and its ability to win elections will be greater than that done by the Black Wednesday fiasco.
To want to leave the EU in favour of the WTO while claiming to be in favour of free trade is as absurd an idea as has ever been advanced. WTO requires border checks, EU bans border checks. WTO allows tariffs, EU bans tariffs. WTO allows non tariff barriers, EU forces mutual recognition. To leave the EU is to throw away free trade!
Reply The EU requires us to impose tariffs and other barriers on all our trade with the rest of the world!
The Remoaners will try to latch onto anything in the news that they can twist to support their case. I’m surprised that they haven’t brought the new Royal baby into the argument somehow, perhaps he wouldn’t be able to have the Spanish nanny unless we remain!
The path to world peace and prosperity is through free trade.That is trade that does not have any form of governance by treaty, tariffs(WTO or otherwise), trading blocs and rules and regulations. There absolutely no need of any of them as all they do is protect producers who will go to great lengths to have those things in place. They care not for consumers who lose out considerably by not having unhindered access to the best quality and priced goods and and services wherever in the world they are produced. It universally accepted that protectionism is socially necessary as it protects jobs and economically because of balance of payments deficits are fearful. Both beliefs are fallacious they are very simplistic views that a deeper understanding of the true nature of the consequences of protectionism would quickly dispel as being more mythical than real.
I have just come across this quotation by Milton Freeman(1990). “While 19th-century Britain is an excellent test of unilateral free trade, it is not “the best,” since critics maintain that Britain’s superpower status at the time enabled it to impose its policy on other countries. Modern-day Hong Kong is a better test – a small Island and peninsula with few resources and no independent political power, yet unilateral free trade enabled it to achieve an even higher rate of growth in per-capita real income than its fellow little Tigers, Singapore and Taiwan, despite more rapid growth in population.”
More fake news from Trump-deranged Jon Sopel this morning who referred to “the Protectionist American President and the Free Trade French President.”
What does he think the Internal Market, CAP, and Customs Union do? What does he think France does to protect its national interests within those arrangements? What does he think we are going through at the moment, to try and procure civilized free trade with our nearest neighbours? Just how influential does he think the French President is within the EU, and if he is, why the difficulties and obstructions?