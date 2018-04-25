England and St George

By johnredwood | Published: April 25, 2018

Yesterday I was invited to give a short talk at a St George’s Day reception in Parliament. Present were representatives of the Royal Society of St George.

I began by commenting that England to many in Parliament is the forgotten country. England is  so often unassuming and quiet. It was perhaps fitting that this particular event should take place the day after St George’s day as if an afterthought, however much it was uppermost in the minds of its keenest supporters. Events and bookings had conspired to let England take her place a day late.

April 23rd is memorable not just as England’s special day, but also as Shakespeare’s birthday. The conjunction reminds us of some of the richness of drama and literature that England has shared with the world. Our ancestors have been bold and enterprising,  innovative  and entertaining. We have given many sports,  cultural events and technologies to the world, and have been greatly engaged in exploring and bringing together the trading empires and outposts of our globe.

In recent years Labour did its best to fracture the United Kingdom with its lop sided devolution. England has accepted this settlement, where Scotland has a Parliament, Wales and  Northern Ireland have Assemblies, and England has no such recognition. The last government went half way to tackling the injustice in Parliament by preventing the Union Parliament from forcing onto England a law its MPs do not want, but fell short of giving us the complementary power to propose and advance legislation that England wants without needing the consent of the rest of the Union Parliament.

I did not renew my vows on a new English constitutional settlement in the 2017 election,  because the priority is Brexit. That is constitutional change enough for one Parliament. The people of England voted for Brexit by a larger majority than the people of the whole Union. England now expects their Union government to deliver.

  1. Fedupsoutherner
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 5:15 am | Permalink

    I am fed up with the other countries that make up the UK having a say in all matters concerning England. It seems the SNP take great delight in making everything difficult for England. Its like it’s their whole reason for existence. Who’s surprised that they have rejected powers offered to them after Brexit? I wouldn’t matter what was offered they would turn it down just to be awkward. We really must be allowed to be a nation once again. All this devolution has caused more problems and definitely more expense.

  2. alan jutson
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 5:55 am | Permalink

    Amazing that we have rightly given independence to very many countries around the World, think Commonwealth, as well as giving some separation of powers to all those in the UK, but then most of our Politicians want us at the same time to be tied to the EU, where you cannot be independent, but are simply one of 28.
    Thus we are denying ourselves that which we have granted others !

    Bonkers.

  3. eeyore
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 5:57 am | Permalink

    Mr Corbyn suggests that St George’s Day become an English bank holiday. But I don’t know whether that sort of national jollification is a very English thing at all, or whether it’s best left to nations with a less assured sense of identity.

    The government, meanwhile, has floated the idea of a Windrush Day on which we may all celebrate our new-found but glorious diversity.

    What both ideas have in common is the desire of politicians to be generous with other people’s money. In that spirit, therefore, I suggest a national Tax Free Day, when government collects no tax from any of us and we can, for once, be generous to ourselves.

  4. DaveM
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 6:21 am | Permalink

    Your last sentence is hugely ironic Mr Redwood. The members of an English Parliament (which you reject as an idea) would ensure that the U.K. government listened to England. Instead it’s those MPs which are supposed to represent us who are making Brexit difficult because they represent their own interests and whichever chain of command they follow.

    England spent 20 years being “unassuming” and voting tactically to secure a referendum and the result thereof. And now that is being treated with disdain. We won’t be quiet for much longer.

    It’s now very obvious why the Conservative party has left Corbyn alone, so to speak. Without him at Labour’s helm your party would be wiped from Parliament at the next election if May and her EU-loving, England-hating cronies continue on their present trajectory.

  5. David Price
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 6:27 am | Permalink

    I can accept that the priority at the moment is Brexit, however England did not “accept the settlement” of devolution, “England” did not have a say in the matter.

  6. Bryan Harris
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 6:44 am | Permalink

    ” England now expects their Union government to deliver.”

    …but will they – as an insider, JR, you can tell us – Will we get the complete freedom from EU meddling that we so desire?

    Reply
  7. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 6:48 am | Permalink

    I did not renew my vows on a new English constitutional settlement in the 2017 election,  because the priority is Brexit.

    The SNP, Plaid and Northern Iris parties do not share your view Mr Redwood. They continue to seek further concessions and to plunder English taxpayers through the Barnett formula. Do not desert us, there are few enough English MPs concerned about our equality as it is.

  8. Bob
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 7:20 am | Permalink

    Any ideas what you will do to mark Stephen Lawrence day next April?

    • Peter
      Posted April 25, 2018 at 12:48 pm | Permalink

      I thought you were being sarcastic in saying there was to be a Stephen Lawrence day.

      I suppose nothing should surprise me these days.

      If it is May’s idea then it is timely virtue signalling to try to undo Windrush damage.

  9. Adam
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 7:35 am | Permalink

    Devolution disunited the UK into clumsy fragments of exclusivity.

    Near-equal territorial authority already existed via MP constituencies, Counties & other levels. Laws further split to fit our population into clusters based on age, sex, wealth, work, parentage, behaviour & evermore complicated disciplines.

    More simple laws & less governing would be nearer harmony.

  10. Iain Moore
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 7:59 am | Permalink

    I looked but could not find a St George’s day message from the Prime Minister. I saw her announcement of a national Stephen Lawrence day, but nothing about St George’s day, did she forget about us English?

    • Adam
      Posted April 25, 2018 at 1:28 pm | Permalink

      23 June is a day of remembrance that speaks better for itself than George.

  11. They Work for Us?
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 8:45 am | Permalink

    Time for England to leave the UK and let the “Nations” get on with it, i.e support themselves in the style they can afford.
    There must also be scope for Wales to vote again on wether devolution is what they want the result might surprise us all.

  12. A.Sedgwick
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 8:56 am | Permalink

    If we effectively remain in the EU, which seems odds on, I would say the inhabitants of England would have a better future outside membership of the UK. Collectively MPs for England give very poor value for its residents in stark contrast to N.I., Scotland and Wales.

  13. margaret
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 9:10 am | Permalink

    Whilst you are being serious John they are just taking the mick.

  14. libertarian
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 9:27 am | Permalink

    The House of Lords should be scrapped and replaced with an English Parliament

  15. a-tracy
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 9:37 am | Permalink

    Splits and divisions were the plan and it worked, I’d rather have an English Assembly than the Lords, the Lords should be elected – even using the MEP election criteria and each party then using their Lords ranking to put their best people (those most productive and intelligent ) then if they don’t put the best people in and don’t remove them from top ranking less of them will be re-elected the next time.

  16. Blue and Gold
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 10:59 am | Permalink

    We never will be ‘a nation once again’. Due to Brexit this country is now, and will forever be, divided.

    It will be 17.4 million ‘ Little Englanders’ , against the other 50 million citizens.

    • Pud
      Posted April 25, 2018 at 12:00 pm | Permalink

      Remainers like to claim that everyone who didn’t vote to Leave must want to stay in the EU. Unfortunately for the remain side, the referendum asked if the UK should remain a member of the EU or leave the EU, instead of a simple Yes/No to leaving. This means that anyone who abstained didn’t support staying in the EU just as much as they didn’t support leaving.

    • DaveM
      Posted April 25, 2018 at 12:10 pm | Permalink

      Yeah ok.

      My money’s on the 17.4 million. They’re not frightened of going it alone.

    • Man of Kent
      Posted April 25, 2018 at 1:28 pm | Permalink

      Please do not forget that the 52% voted leave and just 48% to remain .

      The results were reported on a constituency basis , and would have resulted in a
      Leave majority of over 200 in the Commons on a first past the post basis .

      There has been little movement outside the Westminster bubble since , so I wouldn’t get too far out of your EU comfort zone or it might be a little prickly , particularly in this county !

  17. English Pensioner
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 11:21 am | Permalink

    I only saw one mention of St George’s Day in the Media, in the Daily Mail it referred to the Royal baby being born on St George’s Day.
    Otherwise I saw/heard no other mention, certainly not on the BBC. It’s time for English devolution and our own parliament.

    • Iain Moore
      Posted April 25, 2018 at 12:42 pm | Permalink

      Indeed, same here, I couldn’t even find a message from the Prime Minister. Its as if the English have been culturally cleansed from scene. The British establishment have control of the media and Parliament, the English they view as a threat to their well filled toughs, , so they make us a non people. They will celebrate any and all cultures bar the English.

  18. ian
    Posted April 25, 2018 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

    There never be anything like an English parliament while voting for English political parties, voting for Independent English politicians without parties, will automatically give the English voters an English parliament more a tuned to the English people and their wishes for a better economy, bigger saving on waste with bigger tax cuts and much better services, roads and railways and a bigger say in how the world goes forward, as England again become a leading light for the world.

