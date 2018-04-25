Public borrowing forecasts were far too gloomy

Yesterday we got news that the total net borrowing of the public sector was £42.6bn. This compares with the March 2017 budget forecast of £58.3bn. So the result was £15.7bn or 27% lower than forecast.
This reflects the general gloomy bias of official forecasts. It does matter, because Ministers rely on these forecasts to make spending and tax decisions. If forecasts are unrealistically gloomy they can also adversely affect confidence and outlook.
The public sector net cash requirement was similarly overstated in the Budget estimates.
I understand the difficulty of getting these forecasts exactly right, but they should strive to offer realistic forecasts.
If T.May had the vision and cojones to appoint you as Chancellor, JR, I’m sure the forecasts would be both more accurate and more optimistic. Why doesn’t she ?
She obviously prefers Philip Hammond with his highest taxes for 40 years, his pension muggings, his endless tax complexity, his 15% stamp duty, his IHT threshold ratting, his taxing of landlords (and thus tenants) on profits that have not even been made, his 20% increase in insurance tax and his other totally misguided agendas, plus his endless waste everywhere.
May, like Hammond, clearly wants to drive out the rich and the hard working from the UK and to strangle the golden goose of the private sector they endlessly feed off.
The best that can be said of Hammond is that he is not quite as dire as McDonnall. Doubless before the election he will give us a give away budget just before he hands power to Labour and the SNP.
Forecasters should be paid, or unpaid, according to results.
Forecasts which are 27% out are merely forwarnings of error.
If they were any good at forecasting they would resign and just live from placing financial punts on their predictions!
Perhaps the Government should appeal to the public to not buy any Premium Bonds or National Savings certificates etc until further notice. All we’d be doing is creating Government Debt! On the other hand if we spent our spare cash on bottles of whisky the deficit would fall even faster than it has!
The link between ALL borrowing in the UK and the current account trade deficit needs to be better understood. If in the UK as a whole, we are buying more from overseas than we sell, the difference has to be funded by borrowing. If the Government is simply pushing the borrowing requirement on to the private sector to minimise its own borrowing, it isn’t really a solution to the the problem.
Peter Martin
” If in the UK as a whole, we are buying more from overseas than we sell, the difference has to be funded by borrowing”
Sorry you will need to explain this to me as it doesn’t compute
All part of Project Fear mark 2. Brexit is causing havoc with the economy and is probably the main reason wants us inside the Customs Union.
We can’t allow little insignificant Britain plough its own furrow. We should have 10% unemployment and 135% government debt just like Italy
After all it’s a common trading area. We really shouldn’t be a success.
There is a serious problem of political bias in all manner of allegedly neutral institutions. The civil service, the BBC, the Electoral Commission, the Office for Budget Responsibility – all, all have been captured by a range of voices hostile to Brexit in particular and conservatism in general. If ever we get through the fraught and tortured period we are currently enduring, then a Conservative government with a clear majority must do one of two things: Either abolish most of these institutions or reform them, setting them under cross party oversight. More broadly we must see to it that civil society is not slanted by an infiltrated and indoctrinating education system, but that is a massive, long term project.
I have pointed out form the start that debauching monetary Policy had been vastly underrated as a demand management tool .
The 2% rise trailed and more had been written into household budgets and its removal represents a dramatic boost to consumer spending and borrowing
Sure enough the rate of private borrowing is eye watering and it is this that accounts for the buoyant tax receipts and jingling tills.
This is, quite obviously not a sustainable economic Policy
Excuse me for knowing something
So are you in favour of current levels of state spending or do you call for increased state spending?
I think as with any MI, ministers should challenge the numbers more, as you would in any business but then again, leaving them at arms length allows Ministers to lay the blame elsewhere. Equally presumably it suits the Treasury to have ‘gloomy’ figures to curtail free spending Departments and its political position on Brexit.
Surely the answer lies in your hands, the forecasters are incompetent, get rid of them and find replacements. Only one problem. Performance management, not one of your strong points, indeed, non existent.
Dr. Redwood,
This is not good enough; 7 years + into an expansionary period and the government is STILL borrowing! Where is the fiscal discipline, where are the conservative principles?
This with the highest most complex (and clearly unsustainable taxes) for 40 year!
As I understand it these figures are due to a tax take increase, not some wonderful Governmental efficiency savings, or spending cuts.
Think how much better the figures would be if we did not have to spend/waste vast sums on the Foreign Aid programme, instead of supporting deserving cases in the UK.
I am given to understand we are now even supporting fishermen from many other parts of the globe, whilst we are likely to be neglecting and penalising our own.
The BBC reported this through clenched teeth yesterday!
I’m surprised it was given so little coverage in the media. Surely it’s something to be celebrated! Why doesn’t our Government seize upon anything positive like this to make the point that our country is doing well and will do even better after Brexit, despite the doom mongers?
Our representatives don’t appear to be very reactive in the PR department – and definitely not proactive!
Borrowing for 2017/18 was £1,400 Million, less than the OBR said it would be, THREE WEEKS before the of the financial year.
Virtually no ‘forecasting’ should be necessary so close to the end of the year. The figures should be nearly complete.
I bet this number will be altered again in one direction or the other when it’s ‘revised’.
Yet some people (especially Remainer and Left Wing politicians) pore over these forecasts stretching five years ahead, as if they were Gospel, and ‘cost’ manifesto commitments, sometimes running as far as six or seven years hence, to the nearest penny, and go on to detect ‘black holes’ in the finances at equally long distance.
Presumably the forecasts are made by civil servants. From what I can deduce from current news most of them are anti Brexit. So they will not be striving too hard to get good forecasts.
You could get just about as much sense from the Oracle at Delphi. When you have caste the bones or offal you will still only get the message that the priest wishes you to hear.
They should strive to offer balanced forecasts. Economic forecasting is a dark art it is true, and very difficult to get right. However, over time is reasomable and fair to expect the treasury and civil service forcasts to bracket the target; sometimes over-optimistic and sometimes pessimistic.
This is not the pattern that has emerged. They are relentlessly negative, and usually by a long way. Have been, coming up to and since the referendum.
If they are at all competent statisticians mathematically, this should tell them something: their models are garbage. The fact that this is visibly not telling them something is strong circumstancial evidence that should tell us something: they are not competent mathematicians at all, they are in fact politically motivated.
Playing safe is always prudent .
Reply THis is an annual exercise to remind us of our obligations under the Treaties to get our budget deficit and borrowing down. I have often spoken in these debates, but will not do so tonight as we are leaving, so this will all cease to apply soon I hope. I have no new points to make on why we should set our own economic policy
That’s a large error of forecasting not within tolerance margins surely. What happens to civil servants and department heads who repeatedly make false forecasts, who is the official ultimately responsible for this prediction? Serious question. You are correct that regular, repeated gloomy predictions affect people’s spending and plans, we are a nation that battens down the hatches if we’re told the weather will be dull we don’t buy new Spring clothes.
It’s like weather reporting, who pays for the weather forecasts we get from the Met Office? You can look sometimes and it just expects clouds and rain all month long, then we get a heatwave and it’s oh didn’t see that coming. Then we get told it will be snow and it isn’t. Does anyone ever check up on their forecasts?
Customers pay for weather forecasts. If they are not satisfied with them they go elsewhere. You must understand that the longer the range the fotrcast the more likely it will be wrong. Realistically, forecasts are nearly always acceptable up to five days ahead. Beyond that it’s informed guesswork.
What is significant in recent years is that the error is always in the same direction making the forecasts too gloomy rather than too optimistic. This shows there is a built-in bias to make them so and that the prediction methodology is deliberately not being updated to eliminate this. Mr Hammond made an odd announcement the other day that “forecasts are there to be beaten”. This is nonsense, targets are there to be beaten but forecasts should be as accurate as possible, if they can be beaten they are bad forecasts.
“Mr Hammond made an odd announcement the other day that “forecasts are there to be beaten” well clearly he is a bit of a dope as we can all see and does not understand the difference between a forecast and a target!
In the Telegraph a week of two back he even was pretending he was tax cutting chancellor. The man is obviously totally deluded. Perhaps he is just “a low tax at heart” but never in reality man, in the Cameron mode.
His fiscal system is moronic, hugely damaging and absurdly complex (another tax in itself)!
I would much rather have my own parliament then a silly national day. Governance and a sense of control over ones homeland is more important than mere bunting and ceremony. Give me something real !
To blame Labour over ignoring England all the while this government tramples over the wishes of the English with its EU inspired Northern Power houses and Mayors is a bit much. You are all following the same policies that no one wants or needs.
Disgusting.
It is not apparent from the release? Did we take more in taxes? Or spend less than forecast?