Treasury policies slow the UK economy as planned

At a time when most of the world is following expansionary policies, the UK has gone cautious. Where the USA is cutting taxes and increasing spending, the UK has been putting through targeted tax rises on cars and homes. Where the Euro area keeps interest rates at zero and carries on printing extra money, the UK is reining in credit, putting up rates and tightening money.
The main policies which have worked to slow the economy include
- Tax increases on Buy to let properties, and higher Stamp duties on second homes and expensive properties
- Increased VED on higher priced new cars, and threats of more anti diesel action to come
- Increase in interest rates
- Removal of lending facilities for commercial banks
- Warnings about car loans and consumer credit
Two sectors have been specifically targeted. The first is the car industry. Higher Vehicle Excise Duties, anti diesel messages and a reduction of car loans has led to a decline of 37% in the sale of new diesel cars for the year to March 2018 compared to the year to March 2017. Note this has nothing to do with Brexit, as car sales were rising for the first nine months after the decision to leave. Overall new car registrations rose 8.4% in the year to March 2017, and fell 15.7% in the following year. This has led directly to lay offs in auto plants.
The second is housing. The higher Stamp duties introduced in April 2016 for expensive homes and all second homes/BTL properties led to a 14% fall in the number of residential property transactions in 2016-17 compared to previous year. The fall was especially sharp before the referendum. The decision to phase out mortgage interest relief for higher rate payers by 2020 has made investing in BTL much less attractive. There has been a general substantial fall in BTL investing.
This is an interesting change of policy by the Treasury, given their statement in 2010
“The Private Rented Sector plays a critical role within the housing system, helping to meet growing demand and providing a flexible tenure choice….it is important the sector continues to grow”.
Given the work that went into attracting more auto investment here, and the encouragement to the BTL market, it might be time to review the need for further slowing.
(PS I own no BTL property and do not buy a car dear enough to attract the high VED)
6 Comments
Good morning
The property prices were in a bubble and would burst sooner or later. Houses are for homes and should not be part of an investment portfolio. If people wish to get onto that business then it should be as a professional landlord.
Consumer spending on cars was also going through the roof. Remember, many of them cars would be foreign and in particular, German. I hear that the German economy seems to be slowing so this is just as much as bad as news to them.
Interest rates have been far too low for far too long. The UK and sterling would well to see them begin to rise.
We need to get back to normalisation as soon as possible. Whilst this may not be liked by some life pre-2008 depression was a little better.
Chancellor’s used to mess up the car industry back in the 60s and 70s by sudden and significant changes in purchase tax rates. This, they claimed, was all in the cause of controlling demand. It usually ended in tears. I expect it will be no different this time around. The capacity of Chancellor’s and Treasury officials to screw things up know no bounds.
You and your colleagues chose this statist, interventionist, EU supporting leader and her Europhile Chancellor and now the private sector has to suffer the downside of his political games as he formulates his plan to create his ‘Brexit is bad’ policies
Hammond is deliberately injuring the British economy to make a political statement. How poisonous is that?
Never underestimate the Machiavellian nature of today’s modern politician. They will even damage the interests of their own country for political advantage
All of this nonsense could have been avoided if the following had happened :
One, that traditional Labour voters who voted Leave in 2015 had voted UKIP at the subsequent GE. Why they then reverted back to a party that supports the UK’s continued membership of the EU is beyond me. Automated behaviour on a Pavlovian scale.
And two, that Tory MPs had chosen a Eurosceptic to lead our party.
The first I understand. Old style Labour voters are so conditioned and their critical faculties placed into suspension by years of class propaganda.
The second. We dispensed with Thatcher and ended up with Major. Explain that one to a rational person though I suspect EU interference was partly responsible for this. Major was pro-EU. May is pro-EU. A pattern is emerging here. I sense my party isn’t Eurosceptic but a party that reviles change
Well what a surprise, the more you raise tax on particular goods, the less of those goods people purchase.
Seems the only tax increase which has had no effect on the economy, is the fiscal drag on Inheritance tax, as more and more estates each year are sucked into this scheme, but then not much you can do about dying.
Isn’t it about time some tax allowances which have not moved in very many years, were also raised in line with inflation.
The fiscal drag of not doing so has a similar effect to a stealth tax rise each year.
Again you have written an article cautioning against reigning in credit.
One of the causes of the last collapse of our economy was too much easy credit in the system so why are you recommending further easy credit and low interest rates. If money is not priced correctly investment decisions may become frivolous.
Easy money is easy money for the banks and those who can take advantage of rising asset prices not the general population.
If you really want more money in the economy why not reduce PAYE, reverse the recent NI upper earnings limit rise, increase the £100K threshold or give back removed child benefit.
That would be real helicopter money.
The anti-diesel measures seem to have been as though the Greens were in government. The scientific basis for believing that 40k deaths pa is caused by NO2 is codswallop and the missions of electric vehicles, where 60% of particulates come from brakes and tyres is forgotten. New diesels can emit a little as petrol cars and hybrids run on petrol. The new £100m subsidised hybrid taxi is a hybrid. Let’s disadvantage our biggest success- JLR at the expense of Japanese companies that are going over to hybrids. Brilliant Mr Clarke.
It is as if ministers are so ignorant of science and engineering that they swallow anything that green pressure groups and green civil servants tell them. Michael Gove is covering himself in greencrap and even wants to ban cotton buds now. 99% of the plastic in the oceans comes from Asian and African rivers where landfill is not controlled. All our buds go to proper landfill, unless someone is cleaning their ears while sitting on a beach and is too thick to take waste home. Now Claire Perry is saying that we need to go for 100% renewable energy by 2050 and we are closing the coal stations that just prevented blackouts. We might as well have the one green MP dunce in charge. Where do the Conservatives find these non-conservative fools?