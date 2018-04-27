The Commons tries to undermine the government’s negotiating position

Yesterday was another Groundhog day when we are asked once again to debate the customs union. Twice we have had major debates and decisive votes on this issue, and twice the Commons has voted to leave the Customs Union when we leave the EU. One was on an amendment to the Queen’s Speech, and one was on an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill. That’s as well, as the EU is not offering us free membership of the Customs Union when we leave anyway!
Yesterday the Conservative party did not vote on the motion. The motion was not to embed this approach in law, so the government decided it was not binding. Another possible binding vote on this issue will be held again if Labour wishes to change its former position in the Commons when the EU Withdrawal Bill returns from the Lords, if the Lords have passed an amendment to that bill which Labour now likes. Labour abstained on the two important votes held so far on the two rebel Labour proposals to stay in the customs union.
The problem with all these motions and amendments to draft legislation, binding or not, is they are requiring something which is not in the gift or control of the UK government. Were the government to give in and accept we should belong to the Customs Union after leaving, or want a customs union look alike on departure, that would require an offer and consent from the EU. I do not think the EU would give us such membership without also demanding we accept freedom of movement, budget contributions and obedience to many of their laws, as if we were still in the EU.
I have often made the case why many of us prefer not to be in a customs union anyway. I think we will be better off out. Yesterday there was a tired old rehash of the Remain arguments from before the vote. Most of those contributing have clearly never run a complex supply chain in their lives and have no idea how modern business works. Their speeches were peppered with words like “paperwork” and “form filling”, conjuring images of queues of lorries at borders as staff tried to work out what the lorry had on board, how much customs dues it should pay and how each product conformed or not with rules of origin. There was no talk of electronic manifests, filing in advance, electronic debits for customs dues as for VAT and Excise at the moment, no mention of Authorized Economic operators with rapid transit at borders, no mention of TIR and all the other ways that have already been developed to ensure the free flow of goods. In modern complex industrial supply chains each item is recorded in detail so its past can be traced, and this is recorded on electronic manifests which can be made available to the authorities to settle any issues and money owing without needing to do that at a border post. There is today complete electronic visibility of goods in transit by all Authorized Economic operators. Nor in the debate was there any acknowledgement let alone understanding of the WTO’s wide ranging Trade Facilitation Agreement which binds both us and the EU, nor of how the rules of origin are currently policed without border hitches.
There was a concerted effort to try once again to undermine the UK’s negotiating position. Sending a loud hint that the government might be forced to change its mind on customs union membership was obviously designed to weaken the UK’s position and give the EU more reason to delay serious talks in the mistaken belief that the UK position on that matter might alter. There is clearly no point in negotiating a free trade agreement between the EU and the UK if the UK is going to stay in the customs union after all. Instead we would just face dictation of terms, as an EU that could not believe its luck would set about recreating all features of our membership of the EU as the price for such a concession, rightly claiming that you cannot be in a customs union unless you go along with much of the rest of their project.
13 Comments
John,
How come you have not mentioned your electronic/technological solution to the border issue in Northern Ireland?
I watched the debate yesterday in the HOC and to say I was getting a little p/££:d off with all the mps calling for a custom union was a understatement, and I’m not the only one who’s getting fed up of mps saying they except the vote of the people that we are leaving the Eu , NO NO NO they bloody well don’t except the result these muppets are taking us for idiots both main parties got re-elected on manifesto to get us out of the Eu which included the custom union and the single market, we can hope there is a GE soon so all these Eu loving mps can be replaced by people who are true believers in democracy and British at heart and not bloody European
It’s great. Parliamentary sovereignty in action.
I am repeatedly told that 17.4m people voted for Parliamentary sovereignty in June 2016.
Yet it surprises me how many of these 17.4m now object to it.
Maybe they only like Parliamentary sovereignty when Parliament agrees with them?
Anyway, it’s tough because these 17.4m are not allowed to change their minds anyway.
Perhaps we should have a Swiss style referendum where you answer several questions. The ballot paper could have a yes/no for each of the customs union, the single market and subjugation to ECJ rulings. If we end up under all three, and perhaps even under any one of these I’m clear we would be better off to just run up the white flag in negotiations and stay in the EU.
Apparently c 2% of imports landing at ports other than Dover, which deal with trade under WTO Rules, are subject to any kind of physical inspection. The Irish border issue and all this talk of queues at Dover and form filling if we are also under WTO with the EU is clearly nonsense.
The game is up JR- writing is on the wall..just ask Liam Fox..ask DD..ask Michael Gove
Some kind of CU will have to be agreed to get round the Irish land border situation
Free movement of EU people will continue with registration as will free movement of Brits in Europe
Some kind of fudge will be worked out- so no need to keep going on about this – your party – your government
I never thought I would have a good word to say about the Democratic Unionist Party. However, I now have to say “Well done!” to Arlene Foster and her colleagues for laying out in no uncertain terms that a customs union would lead the D.U.P to bring down the government.
Clarity and strength of purpose from one party at least.
Good morning
The CU argument is a sham. The UK does not need to join it bit a fake argument is being created so that the Tories and the PM can claim a victory whilst burying the betrayal of being in the Single Market via Regulatory Alignment.
Politicians need to know who pays the tariff. We do ! We the consumers. Businesses do not pay it but, the government collects the tariff money 😉
I argue therefore that UK Government will shadow the EU CU both in types of tariff and level. Yes the UK Government will have control but the EU will sleep safe that their CU is there in all but name.
Good Morning,
Slightly off topic – ref DD’s interrogation on Wednesday, are we really going to accept into UK law, all the obligations of the Withdrawal Bill and Transition agreement, that includes continuing payments, without having a FTA agreement agreed in all details and a commitment to sign on 30-03-19? Who in their right mind would trust the EU to ‘do the right thing’ and follow through on a Political Statement only? Are we really so naive?
Perhaps parliament needs a dose of robotic process automation to prevent it needlessly repeating itself..
This truly is the nub of the argument. Those wishing to remain in the EU will never convince me they were right in the aftermath of our exit unless that exit is fully supported in the first place so we get the best deal possible.
Without full support I will always wonder what might have been if the rewards from leaving do not materialise and would campaign/support for further extrication in any future vote about whether or not to reenter the EU.
Let us not forget that many campaigning for remain admitted before our vote they would not join the EU as it is.
So let us get out well, with an FTA not a customs union.
Decades of convoluted EU ways tied us in worthless entanglements. Now we are releasing ourselves from their Cannots.
Brexiteers can undo their Fisherman’s Knot, their Round Turn & Two Half Hitches, their Man o’ War Sheepshank, & any kind of Stop Knot they attempt.
Britain voted for better. We can & shall be free.
How much longer are you going to support a Prime minister who constantly undermines the referendum result.
Now we have the unqualified failure Rudd saying that the government is working on a Custom Partnership.
We want a robust rebuttal by number 10 clarifying that we are leaving the Customs Union and single market. End of.