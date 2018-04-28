What use should the public sector have for the private sector?

Here are the slides from my recent All Souls Lecture on privatisation:
The Big Issue
• The big issue of public / private partnership, contracting out and privatization is back on the agenda.
• The government needs to clarify the role it sees for the private sector and make the case for why it needs private involvement in the public services.
• The public sector under both Labour and Conservative make extensive use of the private sectors as
• Supplier of goods and services to public service
• As adviser
• As financier of public provision
• As provider of public services
Ten Types of public service
• Public sector monopolies employing public sector staff using public sector assets, providing the service free at the point of use. This is some people’s idea of a public service in general but is a limited case. The nuclear deterrent and the army are two good examples.
• Private sector companies competing to supply good or services, using private sector assets, employing private sector staff and charging the customers. This is the most normal form of public service in the UK for the supply of everything from bread to medicines over the counter.
Ten Types of public service
These are the main eight hybrid types:
• Public sector monopolies employing public staff and assets that charge the end users the cost and a mark up – planning departments, the grant of a variety of licences, the BBC etc.
• Public sector monopolies that employ private sector staff and assets to provide a free service – this would be a contracted out service like domestic refuse collection.
• Public sector monopolies employing private sector staff and assets and charging the end user – not common, but could include a local monopoly leisure facility or toll bridge for example.
Ten Types of public service
• Competitive services provided free by the public sector with choice to the end user using public sector staff and assets – schools etc.
• Competitive services provided free by the public sector using private sector staff and assets – the GP service.
• Competitive services provided by the public sector but charging the end user – e.g. public sector leisure facilities.
• Private sector monopolies using private sector staff and assets and charging the end user – these are rare but include regional domestic water monopolies.
• Private sector competitive businesses employing private sector staff and assets that do not charge the end user – free newspapers, free to air commercial TV etc.
Privatisation
Privatisation describes a range of different policies. There are two possible main ingredients:
1. Transfer of assets and risks from public sector to private, as with the sale of trading companies like the water business or BT.
2. Introduction of competition into former public sector monopolies, as with the licencing of competitors to BT and to British Rail trains.
In order to qualify as a privatisation there does have to be a genuine and substantial transfer of risk from public to private.
There is usually money passing from the private sector to the public when they buy the assets, but you can have privatisations for negative consideration where the assets and business are heavily lossmaking.
It is best when privatizing to break monopolies, but this is not always done.
Privatisation
The capital provided by the private sector will usually be dearer than the government raising it through a bond issue on its own balance sheet. So why might it still be cheaper for service users and better for taxpayers?
1. The private sector may well have better capital discipline, controlling the cost and the time it takes to build new facilities.
2. The private sector may be better at employing people, creating a higher wage higher productivity environment which is also better value for service users.
3. If a mistake is made with an investment private sector shareholders have to meet the losses, not taxpayers.
4. The private sector may innovate and grow the business, finding new revenue streams and activities which supplement the core activity.
What happened as a result of the major privatisations of the 1980s-1990s?
• The privatized railway reversed years of decline in the use of the railway and turned it into a growth business. Labour blamed a couple of bad accidents on privatisation, through the safely record was no worse than BR. They renationalised most of it.
• The electricity industry switched substantially from coal to gas and greatly raised the fuel efficiency of its output, driving prices lower before the Labour government turned it into a heavily regulated and controlled activity.
• The telecoms industry was transformed by competition and private investment, breaking free from the shortages and lack of innovation of the old nationalized industry. The huge growth of the City would not have been possible with monopoly BT rationing service.
• The water industry modernised and spent more money on investment, but gains were limited by the lack of permitted competition.
Could we have more private infrastructure?
1. Telecoms – definitely Yes, and we are
2. Roads – problems with road pricing when the bulk of the system is free and will remain free
3. Railways – lack of investment return without guaranteed subsidy
4. Energy – Yes, but need for regulatory clarity and consistency
Why is so little private infrastructure started when so many say they want to invest?
1. Slow pace of planning and licences for large projects
2. Uncertainty over what an infrastructure investment looks like
3. Arguments over how much risk the private sector can and should take
What other forms of partnership make sense?
1. Design, build, operate schemes
2. Contracted out services
3. Provision of specialist services by private sector for public
4. General supply
How far should general supply go? The case of medicines
1. Research and development of new treatments
2. Manufacture of the drug
3. Supply to NHS central warehouse
4. Supply to ward or surgery just in time
5. Supply direct to out patient
6. Role in repeat prescription whilst preserving control of Dr
The world of the internet
Now the public sector is so reliant on private sector internet technology, service provision and date storage what does this do to the definition of public service and to the role of the public sector official?
1. Data generation
2. Data storage
3. Data processing
4. Data use
6 Comments
As ever a well thought out, well researched piece of work, I realise you will have elaborated on the statements made in the slides. You set out the big issues, logically breakdown and sequence the public sector, privatisation etc, but why no efficiency figures etc and did you do not draw it all together at the end, summarising your conclusions, that would obviously be based on your personal philosophy but also extensive knowledge?
It seems a lost opportunity to send a clear message to the government about a direction they should be taking and why, and they certainly need it.
Reply I will do so in a later blog. This is the analysis before prescription
Good morning
What needs to be ascertained before any policy is implemented, is there likely to be a better outcome for the end user ?
Whilst I am generally supportive of privatisation, having some knowledge of just how badly run some of even the most efficient councils are run, I do not believe all services would be better run by the private sector. One area of concern has to be that of competition. If there is no competition then the provider, irrespective of form of ownership, has no incentive to supply the best service for the best price
Starting from the premise that government is not a benefit but a very costly, wasteful, corrupt and inefficient anti democratic institution then your analysis on how private and public bodies interact is a wasted exercise. Wasted because most of what you say currently about the current and future position vis-a-vis the public and private sector is irrelevant as most public sector bodies and government apparatuses should be scrapped. Apart from the armed forces, foreign relations and a few other non intrusive functions there is no need for public sector bodies, quangos or legislature or a state executive. It is demonstrable that society functions far better without them as they are an encumbrance and an obstacle to the efficient imposition of economic, judicial and social order not an aid. It can rightly be said that government is not the solution to problems but generally the cause of them.
Charles Moore is sound today on the total incompetence of government and civil servants over Windrush:-
“Mrs May was the first prominent Conservative to call her party “nasty” (she is hostile even to her own). Yet no one could accuse her, as its leader, of having made it nicer.”
As it’s leader or indeed as a long serving Home Secretary, she has done the complete opposite in my personal opinion. By trying to get immigration down while still having an open door to all in the EU you get this lunacy. Can we have a sensible points based system same rules for all and not a racist system.
I also see that Lord Justice Singh and Mr Justice Whipple ruled that treating people equally regardless of their religion or lack of religion is incompatible with the “Equality Act” and articles nine and 14 of the “Human Rights Act”. Coronors need to discriminate against atheists and some religions and prioritise others over them it seem! All humans are equal but some (holding particular irrational belief systems) are more equal than others it seems. An interesting view of the equality act. Rather like gender and the Cambridge Maths Tripos admissions.
It seems to me that the key question is what are the core functions of the state over which it should exercise direct control? I do not have ready answers but national security ( borders, defence), and the rule of law should surely lie at the heart of the state together with the power to collect and distribute taxes. Beyond that there is a case to be made that the state should make provision through regulation of activities like rubbish collection, for example, where some individuals would not otherwise pay their share to keep streets clean.
Looked at in it this way, I suspect there are many activities (where personal choice or circumstances apply) where it should be feasible to provide services through a competitive market rather than through monopolies.
Politics will prevent anything like this actually happening, but it it is worth asking the question: why is the state involved at all?
what’s more to say?