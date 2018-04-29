Illegal immigration and the Home Secretary

Tomorrow I read that the Home Secretary will provide another Statement to the Commons on migration matters. Parliament will only know for sure when the Speaker announces topical business at midday on Monday.
I assume she will reaffirm that no Minister wanted legally settled people who have been here a long time to be sent away, and will confirm that all actions are being taken to complete any outstanding paperwork quickly and helpfully in cases where proper documents have not been issued in past years. That is what we want and expect, as people welcomed into our country should not be put under pressure by the system or have their status placed in doubt. If anyone has been deported wrongly their cases should be reviewed and matters put right as best the government can.
I also trust she will stress as the Prime Minister rightly did last Wednesday the crucial distinction between legal and illegal migrants. Service has to be improved and any errors put right for legal arrivals, but the Home Secretary will presumably continue with her tougher policies towards illegals. Labour seems to wish to muddle this distinction.
The current Home Secretary agrees with the Prime Minister in wishing to reduce net inward migration to the tens of thousands, and is signed up to bringing that about. She issued a Home Office Annual Report for 2016-17 which she presumably approved which was crystal clear about the aim of reducing migration and the policy of removing illegal migrants. The Annual Report reminds us that that the government is committed to “Reducing annual net migration” and sets out how in that most recent year net migration had fallen by 84,000 or 25%.
It also states that a central aim is to “Clamp down on illegal immigration”. Deporting foreign criminal offenders “remains a priority”. “We continue to use the provisions of the Immigration Act 2014 and by December 2016 over 5700 foreign national offenders had been removed”.
The Report continues with “The Home Office’s approach to returns goes wider than criminal offenders. In January 2016 we broadened our engagement activity in priority countries to maximise returns of all nationals in the UK illegally”. The Report also details numbers of people using the four Resettlement Schemes the Home Office promotes. The Report does not contain any individual targets beneath the general public target to cut net migration, but is peppered with numbers of how many people are involved in each of the detailed policies to try to implement the general target.
The Home Secretary will be expected to offer a robust defence of her approach , as well as updating us on how she is sorting out problems for those legally here. I also want to know when she is going to share with us the work she should be doing on a UK migration and borders policy for once we have left the EU. It would be wise of her to correct again her slip over the Cabinet’s long standing decision that we will be leaving the customs union when we leave the EU.
In recent days the Home Secretary and her predecessor have come across, in some quarters, as the nasty party incarnate. She also appears to have difficulty in keeping on top of her mail box.
As for the customs union idea, that needs to kicked into the long grass. With luck all these attempts to pervert the Brexit negotiations will succeed in scuppering them entirely so that there will be a clear break next March and no transition.
That would be wonderful, in reality the plan is to keep us in forever negotiating, how I loathe MPs, Mr Redwood and his fellow Brexiteers excepted of course.
Under May the Home Office lost hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, under Rudd the Home Office lost 56,000 illegal immigrants. It is difficult to reconcile the truthful facts with JR’s misleading spin. May made it clear Windrush people were here correctly and legally, presumably the ships manifest could confirm? However, it is clear these people were not treated differently and worse than those ‘lost” to the Home Office. May disenfranchised Windrush people lawfully here by her legislation in 2014. May is more culpable than Rudd, the latter not putting right the failures of May who had 8 years to put the ‘not fit for purpose’ Home Office, per John Reid Labour HS.
May still charging forward with her Customs partnership, i.e. Staying in the cretinous Customs Union, while pretending otherwise. Contrary to promises, parliamentary votes and Tory manifesto. Enough is enough of this underhand behaviour, time for Corbyn.
NB, the public voted leave, parliament and Lords wanted to remain. Act on electoral democracy or resign.
She should obviously go but I presume Theresa May is keeping her on because she does not want a disaffected ex Minister spilling the beans on how inefficient the Home Office was under her ‘leadership’. Firstly she blamed her officials, interesting back in 2004 when Labour were involved in a visa scandal, the then Minister did exactly the same and Theresa May as Shadow said she should take responsibility and resign. How strange this doesn’t apply now. Pinocchio award to Theresa May.
Secondly on the basis that illegal immigration is one of the most discussed political topics and therefore has to be one if the Departments KPIs, not to know or claim not to know seems to be grossly incompetent.
As for the customs union, it obviously wasn’t a slip but a deliberately contrived answer to stay onside with her own and TMs sympathies towards the EU confirmed by a leak of the migration proposals in the Sunday Times which seemingly change little from the current situation.
A previous Labour Home Secretary quit being honest enough to say she wasn’t up to the job. The country knows Amber Rudd is not either, what a shame neither she nor her colleagues realise that or even worse once again put party politics above the needs of the electorate.
After the murder of Stephen Lawrence, Lord Macpherson said the police were ‘institutionally racist’. This is what he meant:
“The collective failure of an organisation to provide an appropriate and professional service to people because of their colour, culture, or ethnic origin.“
25 years on from Stephen Lawrence those words clearly apply to the Home Office.
Windrush and its fallout will bring down the Home Secretary and this lousy government.
There is an alternative explanation for why Macpherson coined the phrase “Institutional racism”: it is that he couldn’t find any instances of racism or racist behaviour in the police at that time. So he coined that phrase instead, because it can’t be defined or demonstrated in an acceptably logical way.
Amber Rudd did not slip the UK will be in an effective customs union with the EU posts Brexit. It is the will of Parliament – and Parliament is sovereign.
It may not be THE customs union but it will basically be the same thing. I note today that free movement rules will be largely kept the same for EU citizens too.
Going well this Brexit thing, isn’t it? At this rate by the time the deal is done Mr Davis will have caved in so much that we’ll be using the Euro and speaking French.
What we need now is for Brexiteers to grow us and start behaving like adults rather than petulant children. You project has already failed. Best scrap it now before you bring us all down.
Petulant children?
You need to look in a mirror, pal!
Sacked all of your staff yet? No?
Run a company?
I doubt that you could run a bath!
If it is indeed the will of the UK Parliament that the EU should continue to run the UK’s trade policy even after the UK has left the EU, in obedience to the will of the UK electorate as directly expressed in the referendum, then obviously we need to have a major clear out of the members of that Parliament, both Houses.
The other day somebody else shocked me on this blog by asking who would set the tariffs if we stayed in the/a customs union with the EU as you wish, so I let the EU itself give the answers to that and other questions:
http://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/press/index.cfm?id=493
“The European Union created a Common Commercial Policy to govern its trade relations with non-EU countries. The creation of a common commercial policy followed as a logical consequence of the formation of a customs union among its Member States. The European Union’s trade policy therefore establishes common rules including, among others, a common customs tariff, a common import and export regime and the undertaking of uniform trade liberalization measures as well as trade defence instruments.
The Common Commercial Policy is explicitly placed under the exclusive competence of the Union (Article 3 of the Treaty of Lisbon). This confirms existing case-law of the European Court of Justice and means that the Union alone is able to legislate and conclude international agreements in this field.”
That may be what you want, and you are entitled to your own opinion, but it would be a disgrace if that really was the will of our national Parliament.
Oh, and one aspect of that EU arrangement which seems to have escaped the notice of journalists is that UK authorities already collect the CET customs duties on behalf of the EU when goods are imported into the UK from outside of the EU, and having been allowed to keep 20% to cover our collection costs we remit the remaining 80% to the EU as part of our budget contribution. So in that respect the absurdity with the customs partnership being pushed by a pro-EU senior civil servant close to Theresa May is not that we would start collecting customs duties on behalf of the EU but that we would continue to do it even though we had left the EU. But I have seen it said that the plan also requires the EU to reciprocate by collecting some of our customs duties, and that would be more absurd.
I’ve just seen Steve Baker on TV explaining to a journalist that under the proposed “customs partnership” arrangement we would collect EU customs duties on all imports coming into the UK from outside of the EU without taking the opportunity to inform her that we are already doing precisely that at the moment while we are in the EU … of course I can understand why a Prime Minister who is open about wanting to keep us as close to the EU as possible after we have left should find any such “minimum change” scheme attractive when it is proposed by a senior civil servant who is thinking in the same way, and with both of their hearts filled with regret that we are leaving the EU at all, but this really will not do.
Traitor Remainers are dong this not leavers.
Andy, We gave up being ruled by a monarch some time ago. We did not replace the sovereign with a committee instead. We asserted the right of the people to decide on the government. That is what a democracy is: demos kratos – people rule.
What is not surprising is that when Remain is implemented as you describe: customs union, free movement, Euro, etc; the result is a catastrophic mess – as you describe. Perhaps you should reflect on that?
“Going well this Brexit thing, isn’t it?”
Sabotaged by Remain but hey, I’m happy to give over to honest Franco German rule than the fake (and highly expensive) Commons and Lords ‘rule’ we had.
Brexit has called them all out, Andy. It’s a good thing don’t you agree ?
It’s outrageous that those who were given legal status to remain in the UK should have had their legality questioned (or even deported) due to yet another mistake by the Home Office.
However, as part of its campaign, the BBC went too far in pushing against targets for deportations. What is wrong with such targets?
We all know that there are people in the UK who have no right to be here and targets – general and department specific – are a good way to incentivise the authorities to act on the problem.
They weren’t given legal status to remain in the UK; they already had it under the 1948 British Nationality Act, being the first effort by people who have a history of disloyalty to this country to dilute the concept of what it meant to be British. The Empire Windrush in conjunction with a couple of Labour ministers but not the government nor a shortage of bus conductors was the first effort to take advantage of that Act. When the Tory Commonwealth Immigrants Act 1962 was brought in, it created the situation whereby people who had arrived before it were here legally but without official documentation to prove it.
Kenneth, I do not trust our civil service. It would not surprise me to learn that the Home Office is deliberately targeting vulnerable long-stay immigrants as a tactic to elicit public support for its opposition to government policy.
Off topic
Enough is enough let’s have a General Election so the 17.4 and greatly increased no matter what lies the remoaners and majority media have put out, the remoaners think that they have had the upper hand because of all the media coverage by the Eu loving daily rags and supported tv channels for a second referendum, well I’m up for a fight to protect my country from deepening integration because that’s what’s been happening over our time in the dreaded Eu, the only people who don’t see this is the majority under the London bubble so come on Mrs May call a GE so you and Europe can see the true feeling of the country outside of your protected Westminster bubble
What? You aready had a General Election where Mrs May asked for a mandate for a hard Brexit. The British people said NO, and took away her majority
Agreed. No point in muddling along with incompetents at the helm.
Good idea and this time we need a PM who is a Brexiteer and gets us out asap and that means out of the single market and the customs union, no ifs, no buts. A PM that really means ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ and doesn’t just spout the mantra and that also means a PM that doesn’t know the meaning of capitulation.
Guess that rules out most of the motley crew that are supposed to represent us.
Before we have a “not another one” election the Tories need some proper leadership. A real Conservative with some smaller state, lower taxes and real Brexit vision. Not a dithering, robotic, PC, tax ’till the pip squeak, nasty party, socialist brandishing a punishment manifesto.
I see that IHT is now raising £5.2 billion. Due to the ratting on the £1 million promise and the retention of the pathetic £325K. It is however doubtless reducing the tax take elsewhere by far more than this. This as it pushes the rich, money and investment out of the UK and deters hard work, savings and investments. Well done ratter Hammond!
Mick,
Lets not put the cart before the horse; first we need a new leader for the Conservative Party. (JR-M are you listening?) Remember the mess Mrs May made of the ‘snap election’, how long did that take! Just enough to confirm that she had no plan and is managerially as competent as a librarian in 1950’s Butlin’s camp.
Mick, Unfortunately the petulant Remains don’t want to accept the will of the people as expressed in our democratic Referendum. That includes Amber Rudd, of course.
Yet I really do not see why we must vote two, or even three, times before they get the message. I know the EU corruptly forces people to keep voting until we come up with the EU’s preordained answer, but I thought we were a bit better.
The UN Special Rapporteur on racism, Tendayi Achiume, will conduct an official visit to the UK from 30 April to 11 May 2018, indicating her mission will pay particular attention to the impact of Brexit on racial equality in the country.
“My mission across the country, including stops in London and Belfast, will focus on explicit incidents of racism and related intolerance, as well as attention to structural forms of discrimination and exclusion that may have been exacerbated by Brexit,” she said.
“Xenophobic discrimination and intolerance aimed at refugees, migrants and even British racial, religious and ethnic minorities will also be an important focus.”
Just face it John, whilst there may well be good intentions to all of these various projects, the Governments policies with EU rules past and present, which includes other Parties when in power, have been an absolute mess, and we have had little or no control over immigration for decades.
Once we leave the EU proper will be able to set out our own policies loud and clear.
Obviously there should be absolute clarity between refugees, legal immigrants and illegal immigrants.
Immigration into the UK should simply be based on our need, and their skill.
For too long people have just been allowed to arrive, simply because it is their wish.
The healthcare and benefits system also needs to be modified so that it to is fit for purpose.
Stop pandering the liberal left media and Labour’s client state’s interests. The vast majority of people in the UK are tired of the left’s use of race and immigration as a political weapon to target the Conservative party and use it as a form of slander against them. It appears my party is still clueless about how to respond to such slanders.
Moreover, the silent majority want strict limits on immigration. Those who come to the Britain to work represent a positive addition to the UK and its interests.
Most are conscious that Labour, when in government and at local level, use inward migration as an electoral and political tool to boost their client base. Labour will also tweak laws to boost immigration amongst their client base to boost numbers and hence Labor’s electoral grip of certain regions.
Why my party feel unable to face up and expose Labour for the politicisation of immigration is beyond most Tory supporters
Yes, May’s on a mission to ‘detoxify’ the Tory party, not that it needs detoxifying. I see this move by this PM as pandering to the left and labour. Labour has succeeded in changing both the nature of Britain and the Tory party specifically
We have been outflanked simply because those who lead this party are clueless, hopeless and unprincipled
My party only needs to step up and explain to the British public how Labour use immigration to benefit their party and not the UK.
My party need only explain to the public that all peoples are welcome to work in the UK but those here illegally will be deported. This stance is no different to other western nations
My party’s lost its direction on so many issues because it’s allowed itself to be bullied by a London based liberal left media. Focus on the silent majority and become radical
You have said (over and over again) that your solution to the Irish border is for the UK to leave it wide open and unmanned, and that if there is a physical frontier, it will be the EU’s choice. So every migrant and refugee in the whole of Europe knows they simply have to go to Ireland and then they have an open back door into Britain. So much for your talk about taking back control of our borders!
From where they can go precisely where without valid ID? If this were a real threat to the UK it would be one already, but as Ireland is not in the Schengen zone it isn’t, and your claim is without foundation.
And how do the inmmigrants get to the mainland. You have to show a passport to board a train or ferry so it won’t be easy.
As for Johns last paragraph I don’t think Rudd slipped up. She’s just repeating what Robinson and the PM want.
Who is to say that this is not happening now? The border is currently unmanned on both sides. Why would exiting the EU change that? We have treaties with the ROI that permit travel to the continent, via the UK. These pre-date our membership of the EEC/EU. Our host is entirely correct. The alleged problem really is of the EU’s making.
You are confused between the movement of people, which was covered by the Common Travel Area long before the UK and the Irish Republic both joined the EEC, as acknowledged in Protocol (No 20) attached to the EU treaties:
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX%3A12012E%2FPRO%2F20
and the movement of goods, where there were inspections at the border prior to the advent of the EU Single Market in January 1993.
Note that the checks at this and other internal borders of the EEC did not cease with the Customs Union but with the Single Market.
They have to get to Ireland first though, airlines and shipping countries should not allow on a passenger who does not have legal right of entry to the country of destination so it is not that simple. Easier to hold up a lorry at Calais in fact. If it was that simple they would just catch a plane direct from their home country to the UK.
When did Eire announce they would join Schengen after we left? I must have missed that.
On the contrary, they know it is far easier through Calais.
Nigel Parrott, There is a sea border between Eire and the EU, you may have noticed. That will severely restrict the flow. The few migrants who make it to Eire may indeed travel to Northern Ireland but then what? They won’t be entitled to a NINo, or benefits, or NHS care, or a job. So what’s in it for them, apart from escaping from the EU?
Rudd and her Home Office have let us all down badly through their maladroit administration such that her now offering “…a robust defence of her approach…” will not be sufficient.
Rudd is an example of the modern trend in politics:-
Never accept responsibility.
Never fall on your sword.
The buck NEVER stops here.
Always seek to blame others.
Pity she didn’t have a robust approach in the first place. Why is it politicians and the civil service generally always say they will do it better next time or things are improving? Presumably right first time isn’t taught in the public sector?
The Windrush fiasco is certainly very bad. But let’s get it in perspective. It’s an administrative blunder not an intentional persecution. It affects a few hundred individuals. No one has actually been deported who shouldn’t have been. Compensation will be given, eg to people who’ve been wrongly charged for healthcare on the NHS. The contrived, faux outrage of ridiculous Mr Corbyn is contemptible though I guess no surprise. There is no reasoned political debate anymore just pointing and shrieking. Gove is right, the drip feeding of leaks by the Guardian (fed to the BBC) against the Govt is an attempt by the Labour Party and its supporters to divert attention from the much more serious issue of anti semitism in the Labour Party. That is more serious because there really are malign intentions in that case.
Richard1
The Windrush fiasco is a drastic failure of the Appeals procedure.
How can someone who can prove through: HMRC Tax paid, National Insurance Contributions Paid, Council tax/Community charge paid, School records proven, Driving licence holder, etc, etc, over very many years, be regarded as being here illegally, with no right to stay when all of these State departments have said its OK.
I am no fan of Amber Rudd and her views on Remain/Brexit, but surely the reasons being discussed to get rid of her are like trying to dance on the head of a pin.
She may be the present person in overall Charge, but many failures by many others before her, and by people lower in the command chain below her should go first.
The good thing about this “administrative blunder” is that it reminds us all of how very unpleasant and misguided people like Lammy and indeed virtually all of the shadow cabinet really are.
Richard1, That Labour are attempting to cover up their anti-semitism is a very good point.
It’s a farce! The Home Office deliberately harrassed and tried to deport people who have every right to be here. People have had healthcare denied to them, driving licenses confiscated, lost jobs, homes and everything they own. And this was all done whilst the current PM was the minister in charge. But hey, no harm done.
This shower couldn’t run a bath. Forget what the Opposition say, that is just noise. If this were a private company the PM and HS would be fired for gross incompetence. And it makes this country look a laughing stock. It is a symptom of the maladministration of this country at the moment , from the roads that are falling apart, warships which overheat once they go south of the Bay of Biscay, a health service that is not fit for purpose and a housing market that is not providing enough affordable homes for the people actually generating the wealth of this nation. Makes one wish we still had Thatcher running things, at least she wouldn’t allow such a pig’s ear to be made of everything.
Here endeth the first lesson from Conservative Central office
Was it really a slip?
The left is all over the place as usual on this subject. As I understand it it was under Labour the Windrush fiasco was born and now they attempt to blame the Conservatives. Smoke and mirrors are of course common devices used by the left. Government is inherently incompetent so needs very gifted people to be at its helm. The left never provides any and the Conservatives do provide some from time to time. Margaret Thatcher was one but since her especially now most gifted Conservatives are either sitting on the back benches and too few are in the most influential cabinet positions. Such as prime minister and chancellor.
So true. Sadly for us, the problem is there are very few true Conservatives in the party calling themselves Conservative at the moment. It’s only thanks to ultra leftie Corbyn that they are not seen for the true Liberal/socialists that they really are. We deserve better.
Come on john! The requirement for people with indefinite leave to remain visas in their passport to spend a lot of money to get an id card to be able to get a job or rent a house is ridiculous.
Far too much hassle for legitimate residents and far too little action on illegal immigration, and cutting down numbers allowed in.
Migration policy post-Brexit seems to be a negotiating point May is willing to concede in her trade negotiations with the EU. Linewise fishing policy.
The British people had been tolerant, generous and open to migration, so much so that the UK became Europe’s #1 destination. Blair ruined it. The leftist London metropolitan elite was forced to correct Blair’s errors but did so in the most reluctant, bad tempered and crass way – delivering a version of migration control that it thought bigoted people wanted.
All we have ever asked for is an Australian/Canadian* type points system to bring back under control levels of migration that have got way out of hand. What is so difficult about that ?
Instead we get a complete and deliberate cock up and “We told you so !” from the bossy Head Girls.
We see similar failure to deliver on such things when local people ask for council tax to be capped. The bad tempered elite close public toilets but keep 5-a-day coordinators on the payroll replete with “We told you so !”
*Pre empting Idiotic Andy. Yes. I know Australian immigration is up but they are getting the people that they choose at the levels that they need.
Correct. Labour wanted to rub the Conservatives nose in diversity (or some such phrase). May and Rudd continued and built upon the trend of incompetence in the Home Office. May was certainly there long enough to improve things but she did not.
Now when they get found out there is no resignation, no acceptance. Instead we get reactions intended to buy favour with the affected community – a Stephen Lawrence Day, Boris Johnson’s proposed amnesty for illegal immigrants.
Those who use victimhood as a weapon see this as a sign of weakness and play on it.
The same happens to the Labour Party but anti semitism is the card played there.
Indeed. However it,s being reported elsewhere that Ms Rudd wants to negotiate free movement AFTER Brexit with the EU. We dont need two systems but one easy points based system for the world and an end to family chain migration. We are full and don’t need more people.
Australian immigration is up because they want it to be up, when they want to reduce it it will come down. Local council shut libraries, swimming pools, sacked lollipop ladies, got rid of services and useful staff but as you say not a single diversity coordinator lost their job.
Very good.
Anon 8:32am, Exactly. The establishment target exemplary long-term migrants to nudge the electorate into accepting an open door policy. It is noteworthy that they fail to deport illegals, criminals, and health tourists. We are not here to provide welfare and healthcare to the world; or even jobs.
This is a most appalling example of government department incompetence. Amongst all the follow-up discussion I haven’t seen anyone focus on what, to me, is the key issue. How can any reasonable organisation expect ordinary people to be able to produce documentation of their lives from 40 or more years ago ? Particularly when the department involved has disposed of its own documentation. Most people would struggle to produce anything more than 10 years old. I’m pretty organised and can go back 25 years but beyond that, very little. There are stories of people producing 30 years of documents and being told it’s not enough. The callousness involved in sending people who’ve lived in the country for most of their lives to immigration removal centres is beyond belief. The British are a tolerant people whereas this is officialdom pumped up to a level that is off the scale. This whole affair is really nasty, smacks of nazi germany and is thoroughly un-British. It’s the managers and officials that should be hung out to dry, not the minister.
And apparently no conscientious civil servant at any level ever thought “This policy is going very badly wrong on the ground and the Home Secretary should be told straight away so that it can be put right”. Instead we have disloyal civil servants thinking “This policy has been going very badly wrong on the ground for a long time and journalists should be told about it so they can use that leaked information to undermine the Home Secretary, and the Prime Minister, and so hopefully bring down this Tory government, and maybe even put a stop to Brexit as well.”
In 2006, the the then Labour Home Secretary John Reid famously admitted that the Home Office Immigration Directorate was “not fit for purpose” and promised that heads would roll. He is on record as having stated “Our system is not fit for purpose. It is inadequate in terms of its scope, it is inadequate in terms of its information technology, leadership, management systems and processes,”
In 2007, the London School of Economics produced a report estimating the number of ‘irregular’ migrants at 533,000.
David Wood, who was head of immigration enforcement at the Home Office until 2015, was reported in the Telegraph as stating that more than 1.2million illegal immigrants are currently living in Britain, predominantly after overstaying their visas. These are the people the Home Office should be deporting, not Windrush generation grandmothers who have contributed to the development of the country!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/15/hundreds-thousands-illegal-immigrants-drop-radar-uk-every-year/
People are not aware of the scale of the problem because official figures are not published and Home Office estimates for illegal immigrants are kept secret as the issue is so sensitive.
Theresa May had ample opportunity to deal with the problem during her tenure as Home Secretary – but failed to do so. Rudd and May should both resign. The Home Office empire should be broken up and senior heads should roll. Or is that to much to expect from allegedly principled politicians?
How sad that the incompetence displayed by Amber Rudd has even managed to make Diane Abbott sound plausible. Even if she has not knowingly misled Parliament, she still comes across as someone with little knowledge of her brief. Even the articulate Michael Gove struggled to support her.
Meanwhile, as you say, Labour makes capital and deliberately changes the story to include all migrants. In the middle of all this I was particularly disappointed to hear the Foreign Secretary suggest an amnesty for illegals who have been here more than ten years! What proof will there be and will that not encourage a further flood of illegal migrants? Just another futile attempt to take ground from Labour?
After eight years of promises to reduce migration this must happen. Also,illegal is Illegal and they must be removed or it will become another stick for the electorate to beat the Government with.
Gove said that Rudd was “a highly talented and highly effective minister”. Give us examples, because we have a Minister who from the outside appears not to know her department targets, mission statement and reason etre. A department where knife crime is out of control and allows Major Khan to pass the buck to her and your governments spending cuts.
Isn’t everyone that came into the UK on a boat or plane legally on a passenger list, and they will be on another passenger list if they leave, surely the computer system this is stored on can be asked to give a record, if not it’s quite a simple IT system upgrade. Why is this all being made so complicated, are the governments systems so poor? We are quite willing as a government to spend millions updating systems to record art but we don’t record properly our most valuable resource our nations people.
Rudd has been in the job since the last election in May 2017, so more than enough time to learn what the staff in her department are told to do.
Well Gove has gone rather potty too. He lumbered us with May by knifing Boris (costing me my wages) and even suggested putting VAT on school fees – at least he has abandoned his banning electric dog collars lunacy!
cost me my wager not “wages”.
Immigration the biggest issue of the electorate shown by countless surveys at the elections, Home Office centre to all matters on this and Rudd not aware! Twelve years ago Reid said the department was not fit for purpose, what has May or Rudd done? When researching your ancestry you can look up a ships manifest, not difficult, why is the Home Office unable to do this?
Rudd is a disaster, stop and search curtailed under May, serious crime through the roof, insecure borders where three attrocities occurred last year, released EU murderers and convicted serious offenders can wonder in and out the U.K. without supervision and commit crime again!
The worse serial rapist in living memory, Warbouys, was going to be released until Khan intervened! No wonder the incompetent Gauke is supporting Rudd.
Then we have the biggest failure to date, the humiliating EU capitulation by incremental steps. It is dreadful to watch. May is a disaster. She has been found out. Stop defending the indefensible. She has to go and so does Rudd.
Gove knows she would be extremely dangerous on the back bench.
Rudd is a failed business woman who is In politics through family connections. She has never achieved anything useful and appears to be continuing in the same vane.
I’m sure John will delete this as we have to maintain the illusion.
One of the jobs, and supposed exertises, of a politician is to foresee the issues that will cause people concern and deal with them, or justify them, ahead of a furore breaking out. Whether or not Ms Rudd ( and before her Mrs May) knew that the Home Office had targets for the return of immigrants, there was plenty of warning about the Windrush affair from people affected contacting their MPs. This should have raised alarm bells with the Home Secretary of the day but clearly it passed by Ms Rudd entirely. She failed at her job and should resign.
Conservatives = Brexit In Name Only.
The biggest error of judgement was the refusal of TM to meet the Caribbean Heads of Government as long ago as last Monday Week .
Given that that was CHOGM week , held in this country for the first time in 22[?] years ,with HMQ due to hand over to Prince Charles – a move requiring virtual unanimity from the Heads – TM and AR suddenly woke up to the fact that their small-minded managerialism could place HMQ in an impossible position .
Thank goodness they woke up just in time .
But with this sort of record they cannot be trusted with Brexit .
Both should go now !
John,
The government haven’t a clue how many illegals are in the UK. How, therefore, can they identify and deport them?
This has become no more than cheap party politics. I have stated before that I can remember no time when the calibre of MPs was so low, including the front benches. To imagine a choice between Amber Rudd and Dianne Abbott as Home Secretary is frightening without considering the other (leftists ed) – McDonnell and Corbyn. Just why Amber Rudd fell into the trap set for her by Yvette Cooper when she asked about targets shows her naivety. There were targets and a “hostile environment” well back into the early 1990s Labour governments. The question and answer showed both sides feigning ignorance of this fact.
As for leaving the customs union, who believes a word any politician utters? Duplicity and mendacity reign supreme in Westminster.
Would love if you could get Liam Fox to speak out and reassure us ovrr these new international trade deals we can expect..if the deals are there well then good enough but if the deals are not there then we had bettet stay in some form of CU with europe..likewise we will probably have to settle for FTA with them that will be bespoke but keep us in the SM so that we can continue trading with them re financial services etc..don’t see any other way
All this will mean being tied into the EU, paying for access but having no say at the high table and with no change to movement of people…last week DD was over in NI visiting the border region for a couple of hours..this week Barnier is going over for three days to inspect the whole thing from both sides..that is the difference between the negotiating sides..am afraid we are sunk
John
I see no reason why she needs to clarify further her slip of the tongue on the “Customs Union”, she has apologized and corrected her statement, already.
The rest is just internal Conservative squabbles
https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/commons/1973/jan/25/immigration
It is instructive to read Robert Carr’s speech on his immigration act. He, it was, who should perhaps have done more to secure these British subjects’ residence here but he had the right idea about numbers, border control, and reasonableness.
Perhaps if there was an English Parliament to deal with English internal affairs and administration the U.K. Home Secretary would be able to properly grip U.K. internal affairs.
There should be an enquiry into why the ‘Windrush’ records were destroyed. It was apparently authorised by a Labour Minister although it wasn’t carried out until later. But why did a senior Civil Servant recommend that they were destroyed? It is ludicrous to claim there was no space, maybe not where they were, but there must be space elsewhere. Why weren’t they scanned, the technology was available at the time? One doesn’t expect a minister to get involved in such detail and it strikes me that it is a matter of gross incompetence by Civil Servants. In my view heads should roll at the Home Office.
The truth is, the whole issue of immigration is so very difficult, requiring great wisdom.
Politically, and practically, there have to be sensible limits – particularly with regard to migration from the EU.
When it comes to asylum seekers, we have to balance compassion with legitimacy – almost impossible for officials to get right without a crass hardening of heart, such as appears to have been the case with the Windrush debacle.
To illustrate, this recent BBC News clip shows asylum seekers enjoying a day out on a sheep farm, and the work of the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust and other charities in the North of England. Such initiatives display what a difference such work can make in the lives of many unfortunate people, and I trust most of us would hope typifies the level of human decency expected of our country.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-43882093/crossing-divides-yorkshire-dales-farmer-works-with-asylum-seekers