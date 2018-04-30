The balance of the Brexit Committee of the Cabinet

I hear and read briefings that say it is important for the government that the Brexit Committee of the Cabinet has a balance with equal numbers of Remain and Leave members. This surely is an out of date or wrong idea. There are pro Leave Cabinet members not currently on the Brexit Committee who could strengthen it. There is also now a vacancy for Home Secretary. I hope Iain Duncan Smith is appointed, as he has published a good plan for a better and fairer immigration system post Brexit and could speed the government’s work on it.
The government as a whole is meant to be dedicated to seeing through Brexit. It is meant to be united in public with a strong position to maximise our chances of a good deal rather than no deal, which we have been assured we will pursue rather than a bad deal. Such a course argues for a good majority on the Brexit Committee of strong supporters of Brexit.
It also means that Cabinet Ministers outside the Brexit Committee who were of the Leave faith should also be more willing to pursue a good Brexit rather than thinking their task in private is to dilute or delay departure. The issue of Brexit was settled almost two years ago by the people and their vote. That was reinforced by the 82% vote in the last election for the two main parties who both promised to see Brexit through, and by the strong vote of Parliament to send the Article 50 letter notifying the EU of our intention to leave next spring.
Any Cabinet Minister who tries to delay his or her department getting on with the necessary preparatory work to allow us to leave with or without a deal next March is undermining the government’s policy and the UK’s position in the negotiations. Cabinet Ministers who accept the collective line that we are leaving the EU, the single market and the customs union are getting on with preparing suitable plans. More importantly they should also be preparing their policies to take advantage of our ability to make our own laws, spend our own money and control our own borders once we are out. There are lots of wins for us as long as we do take back full control as soon as possible.
Those who have sought to delay exit by seeking a 21 month so called Transition should not also then seek to delay the necessary work for No Deal in case that turns out to be the best option.
As you say:- “Any Cabinet Minister who tries to delay his or her department getting on with the necessary preparatory work to allow us to leave with or without a deal next March is undermining the government’s policy and the UK’s position in the negotiations.”
Or indeed any bureaucrat as so many very clearly are. The BBC chearing all this on every day. Still about 5 to 1 are pro remain, on BBC political discussion programmes like Question Time.
As an outside observer my impression is that there is a sustained campaign underway to frustrate Brexit. It is also my impression that No 10 is doing little, if anything, to frustrate that campaign. If anything the reverse is happening; witness the prominence given to Mr Olly Robbins, a Remain official apparently in charge of the negotiations. It all bears the hallmarks of another bungled May enterprise.
My goodness, you sound terrified! And with good reason! Frictionless trade, the EU folding, easy deals with the rest of the world, no exit bill, £350 million for the NHS – every promise broken!
Good morning
What happened in the Glorious Referendum of 2016 should not have happened. The political class and the establishment did not expect it and are now slowly trying to Remain in the EU without looking like we will Remain in the EU. A sort of Soft Remain. They are, slowly, constructing EU-lite.
Shameful.
I cannot disagree with any of this John. Those ministers who are avidly trying to put off leaving the EU should go. If we can get a clean Brexit then I firmly believe the UK will go on go do great things. The way its going at the moment we are sunk and we will have this government and Parliament to thank for the biggest disaster in modern politics. Let’s make Britain great again.
This issue of Brexit was not settled.
Leave campaigners made a series of promises – all of which have proven to be false.
Consequently Brexit is up for grabs.
It is a demographic inevitability that it will be undone.
The question is not if, it is when.
It seems obvious that the Cabinet should be full of Brexiteers.
Were that already the case, was The Spectator could not claim that the government is not ready for ‘No Deal’ and will for therefore be forced to come to an agreement with the EU.
That is not what the British public voted for.
Maybe instead of gender and Brexit balance we can get someone who can actually do the job. How naive is that?
Sounding frustrated as you do in this article provably brings you further in to line with the readership of this blog.
The truth is that your party on the whole is in thrall to the EU with pockets of sceptics who have, in the past, been able to sway policy by their numbers.
The demise of UKIP and Jeremy Corbyn’s political opportunism have given those wishing to remain within your party a free hand.
Amber Rudd’s resignation puts another in the mould of Ms Morgan and Ms Soubry on the back benches to further stall our exit.
We are not going to get a good deal from the EU when they know that the pressure grows for a second referendum. We can now only hope for no deal.
We had the chance to build something very good but vested interests have ruined it through their continued failure to seek independence.
Shameful
Gina Miller assured us that she wasn’t against Brexit and that her court case was merely to sort out legalities. She lost the case but is still advocating against Leave.
You are absolutely correct, but I am afraid the present Prime minister thinks otherwise.
By having a Brexit committee that is split, she is just re-running the Brexit debate over the result, every time they meet.
The result was agreed nearly two years ago, we should have started to look forward nearly two years ago.
With every meeting the committee have, they seem to weaken our position, and prolong the uncertainty, thus making progress more and more difficult.
Why are we wasting our time trying to find solutions to an EU problem that weakens our position. !
Madness utter madness.
Off topic
Why is your government directing so few funds at early years intervention?
The funding formula for education directs a greater proportion of funds to secondary schools. Simply equalising this ratio will divert huge funding to primary schools to tackle early years funding while addressing the obscene amount of funding that boroughs like Tower Hamlets attract for their teenagers.
The playing field could be further leveled if English as an additional language supplements were reduced and those funds were targetted at early years and primary.
No need for new money just direct it where it’s need.