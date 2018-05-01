Public service and the private sector

I set out three main conclusions from my analysis of the types of private sector involvement in public service.
The first is, bread and circuses, supplied entirely by competing private sector companies, are as much public services as the supply of water or the provision of health care.
The second is there is no such thing as a service entirely provided by state employees using state assets. Every public service uses private sector services to help it deliver. The issues for debate are where should the borders be between public and private in any given case, and which models of private sector engagement and support work best?
The third is there is no simple binary choice between a privately provided service like the bread supply, and a nationalised service. The interconnections between public and private are far more complex and varied.
I looked in particular detail at the railways. Here Labour says we could improve it by nationalising it. Many do not seem to recognise that it is largely nationalised already. All the stations, track and signals are in public ownership. Network Rail controls the railway as a state owned and state financed entity. The private sector train operating companies have regulated fares, regulated train slots on the monopoly nationalised network, and timetables agreed by the government and Regulator. Quite often they are prevented from expanding or running better services by the restrictions of the monopoly provision of track and inadequate signalling capacity.
I also considered the NHS, where all parties agree we want to keep a public service free at the point of use, and no party wants to privatise. We need to remember however that most GPs run private sector businesses, owning their own surgeries. All drugs used are supplied by for profit companies, who also provide most of the research into treatments. A wide range of contractors are used for catering, cleaning, management services and the rest. Labour introduced sending some NHS patients for operations in private sector hospitals.
The sound bites and fury of these nationalsation debates ignore the complex realities.
Competition, competition, competition ! The problem with nationalised industries is, without effective competition and ‘choice’, a word that has sadly dropped from the Conservative lexicon, we have services that effectively are on the basis of take it or leave it.
If the government removed private health insurance from the tax bill as a benefit and allow people to opt-out paying for the NHS then we might see it modernise as it will lose its sacred cow status.
Same with the BBC. Once it’s monopoly over what, ani how I wish to watch TV is broken up, the better.
This government can do many simple yet popular things. But due to a small influential minority we can’t.
The difference between buying bread and buying water or rail travel is that I get a choice from where to buy my bread, different competing products and different stores stocking those products. Real choice and competition.
It is not a case of private delivery good, public delivery bad but where there is a monopoly of supply the state unfortunately is required to ensure consumers and users are not taken advantage of and receive good service.
Introducing fair competition is areas where the state has a monopoly is a more productive discussion that who owns the company delivering that monopoly service.
Although if Mike Coupe at Sainsburys is to believed the consumer benefits from removing competition.
Agreed – the government needs to be in control of certain services, assisted by the private sector – makes total sens
The private sector are many times more efficient at getting value for money, and making projects work on budget, but public ownership of the NHS, for example, requires that government exercise control for the good of us all.
Quangos are one majore anomaly that still doesn’t work for me- not enough state control, and flippant use of resources with inept exec’s cycling around from one quango to another… This is the worst kind of State/private partnership – they have to go, and responsibility passed back to Parliament.
What you say is true and only controversial if you have an axe to grind. Now tell us something we do not know. For instance to what extent were the civil service in the Home Office culpable in the resignation of Amber Rudd. Were they guilty of not informing her of the targets and not correcting her during the select committee meeting when she expressed unawareness of targets. I think they hung her out to dry.
Reply I do not blame the civil servants in this case.
Could you confirm the government’s understanding of article 50 please?
Why does the Lords believe Parliament can vote to not leave? Article 50 has been triggered so surely Parliament’s vote is to leave with the agreed deal or no deal. This choice the Lords is asking for does not exist.
The Public Sector definition. Someone living off the taxpayers and generally a remain voter.
Today we learn May is thinking of signing an association agreement . This has been the idea all along.
Just when are you going to get rid of this silly woman.
And the conclusion is: it is complex. Gee, I would never have been able to realise that by myself. Thank you very much.
Reply You didn’t have to read it. Did you learn nothing from the analysis?
John, you put most succinctly the points I have tried to make over the years, particularly with regard to the NHS in my case.
Generally speaking, attempts at total nationalisation of production and retailing result in disaster, while complete abandonment of well-considered State regulation on private enterprise leads to corruption and wide-spread misery too.
Railways are a failed privatisation.
All the awkward and costly stuff was brought back into public ownership. Hatfield rail crash proved privatisation was not properly thought out.
Now we have franchises who rely on huge subsidies to provide the appearance of a privatised system.
We need some realism and joined-up thinking.
Meanwhile EU II agreement is clearly being considered by BREXIT means nothing T May:-
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/04/30/theresa-may-considering-agreement-brussels-brexiteers-fear-would/
It seems that Mrs May has told ministers that the UK could “potentially” accept an association agreement with the EU, which critics say would make Britain a “rule taker” from Europe.
Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, and David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, are also open to the idea. I read that Javid is very close to “IHT ratter and giver of the highest and most complex taxes for 40 years”, Philip Hammond. That alone is sufficient evidence against him for me plus he supported remain as he wrongly “though it was better economically”.
Firstly it is not better economically at all and even if it were democracy and self determination are far more important (more important for the economy too).
Of course, there are no black and whites here. Still, it is amazing that replacing the NHS as a service provider, alongside a much smaller private provision system, is not on any serious political agenda in the UK. For a country ostensibly dedicated to liberal economic ideas, having a quasi-communist health utility is strange to say the least. A little more courage and government resources could be redeployed elsewhere, with better welfare potential.
Having spent quite a lot of time and effort, plus money for postage and fares, on trying to persuade our unelected legislators-for-life in the House of Lords that they should insist on the Nice Treaty being put to a national referendum it’s quite amusing that they now think we should have a referendum on whatever withdrawal deal the government manages to negotiate with the EU.
Like the Commons they have never had the chance to change even as much as a comma in any of the successive treaties that past governments have negotiated to take us further and further into a European union, but they didn’t object to that and they certainly didn’t ever argue that the people should have the final say directly in a referendum.
That was true in 1972 when the Lords were still largely hereditary – Heath’s European Communities Bill barely touched the sides as it went through a chamber full of people who couldn’t care less about our national constitution, including the sovereignty of their own Parliament – and it has been just as true with the reformed chamber with the successive treaties to further the process of EEC/EC/EU/USE integration and transfer more and more power to the European institutions.
What a bunch of hypocrites they are, and they need to have their teeth drawn.
Also Marcus Fysh is quite right today.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/04/30/tying-hands-battle-brussels-act-mutinous-lunacy-anti-brexit/
Littlejohn today asks sensible questions after the Rudd resignation:-
Why is lying to the Commons any worse than lying to the electorate?
In Rudd’s case, she stood on a manifesto promising to take Britain out of the EU, out of the Single Market and out of the Customs Union.
Yet ever since she was re-elected (with a tiny majority of just 346) she has worked ceaselessly to renege on that promise.
So have other Tory ‘rebels’ such as Anna Soubry and Nicky Morgan. For that matter, the Labour Party made exactly the same manifesto commitment to a proper Brexit, but they’re back-pedalling, too.
It happens all the time, whichever side you’re on.
What about the £9 million of taxpayers’ money spent on the pack-of-lies pamphlet distributed to every home in the country by Project Fear?
Where there is choice and competition there is the probability of good value and good service (but not a certainty). Where there is no choice or competition there is little chance. In addition if the producer is not exposed to any market discipline, eg in pricing or cost of capital, there is a very high chance of waste as well as bad service. This is why monopoly nationalised industries are the worst possible form of economic organisation. Private monopolies are the second worst – and require regulation to avoid rip-off pricing and bad service. But best of all is private operators in competitive markets. Are there really any arguments against it after all these decades of evidence?
Yes we all know that the railways were re-nationalised by Labour last time they were in power.
Since re-nationalisation, the rail network has done nothing to improve its service delivery. This country is still stuck with timetabled services that run at antediluvian speeds, with as far as I can tell, zero plans for improving the offering to service users. Some services are no faster than they were 100 years ago, and some are probably slower.
The current government has cancelled rail electrification projects, which were a manifesto commitment.
Clearly, the service has ossified. I think a new approach is needed – why not allow the TOCs to buy the track they are using? The current framework of independent asset owning companies and train operating companies just isn’t delivering for anyone.
You doubtless know that the sound bites and fury generated in the nationalization debates are there for their own sake, to create trouble and disaffection, not to aid enlightenment about complex realities.
It would be pleasing if those in government joined your efforts in providing a robust refutation of that mischief by explaining the realities but I fully accept such cannot be sought from the weak and vacillating who too often show they are not on the side of the people.
V sorry to go off topic. The Telegraph and Express are reporting that the Brexit committee are now considering some sort of association agreement. Aside from the betrayal that I suspect such an idea represents, this really is the pits. Are these ideas coming off the hoof? The UK negotiating team should not be punting new ideas (or are they ideas channelled somehow from the EU Commission??). They should be standing up for the UK. New ideas when June is a few weeks away – why is this a good idea?
David Davis seems to be very malleable. Can somebody please put a bit of true Brexit steel into him, right now, with this restoration of steel immediately evident.
It is certainly no coincidence that the Lords are acting in concert with the traitors in the commons and civil service. It is not possible the timings and acts are accidental, it is coordinated. We know this because of comments from traitorous retainers. Lords filled with cronies of like minded politicos. Time for radical change in Lords.
May has allowed all this to take place with no rebuttal or utterance whatsoever. She has incrementally capitulated on every major issue, and lied about the divorce bill with no legal liability pay, hoping to change our minds so she could say there is no alternative.
No punishment extension, no customs union or single market nor regulatory divergence/alignment. Leave as democratically voted and mandated to act upon. It was clear in both manifestos and previous votes. Brexit is not difficult it is being made difficult by those who wish to remain against the public will.
Time for change, bring her down and force another general election if necessary.
JR, as we have seen with fiasco concerning passports, the EU procurement rules apply and the Govt will not use national security to help our own businesses like the other main countries do. Your tory Govt is a mouthpiece to do what it is told by the EU and even pretends that some of the EU ideas was its own!
May’s Florence speech was partly written/edited by the EU! Who does that? Who skulks silently at night to visit the EU to give away part of our nation? She has allowed every delay, break every promise, allow everyone to plan and coordinate with the EU negotiator, allow fake civil servant reports, allow remain ministers to speak against govt policy, slap down leavers who promote govt policy. What other evidence do you need to act?
Privately-arranged services are superior with simple efficient laws regulating safety, quality & excesses.