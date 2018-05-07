I am meeting the Aviation Minister on 9 May in Westminster to see what more can be done to abate the excessive noise from planes over Wokingham. Anyone with strong views and points to make should send them to me in advance, as this could help the case I am going to put.
One Comment
Hi john, we often hear aircraft engine noise changes, which makes their presence overhead more noticeable as they tend to throttle UP over shinfield/earley to climb to a higher altitude, rather than glide in at a constant rate of descent to Heathrow. This would appear the opposite of what various ministers and talking heads suggested would be done to mitigate aircraft noise.
I would also suggest as it currently stands, Heathrow runway 3 does not have my support due to the excessive noise pollution from the existing aircraft, and this is from someone who travels on business 6 -7 times a year from Heathrow.
Reply They are meant to avoid sharp turns, accept a gentle glide path in, and climb higher faster on the way out, to cut noise for most on the ground.