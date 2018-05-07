Questions on cars for Greg Clark

I share the Business Secretary’s concern for the health of the UK car production industry. I do not share his view that without an enhanced Customs partnership with the EU complex supply chains will slow down too much. Complex supply chains work just fine today into the UK from outside the EU, demonstrating you do not need to be in the Customs Union to run them successfully. We will control access to our markets once we leave the EU so why would we want to slow down important components coming in?
What I want Mr Clark to do is to stand up for the UK car industry today. Over the last year there has been a sharp decline in sales and output, led by a big fall in diesel cars. This followed a nine month period of great growth after the Referendum vote, and dates from the March 2017 budget. So will Mr Clark now intervene, as he likes to do, to stop the output fall and job losses?
Will he challenge the Chancellor about the impact of the higher rates of VED introduced in 2017?
Will he seek some easing of policies which have been restricting car loans on new vehicles?
Will he reduce the attacks on diesel cars? Surely if he wants to see big switch away from diesel cars over the next twenty years or so he needs to pace the change so it does not damage existing investments and output. Modern diesel cars are about as clean as petrol vehicles and meet much higher standards on emissions than previous generations of cars. The UK worked hard to attract inward investment into car diesel engine production, only now to turn round against the products.
Mr Clark says he is running an industrial policy to promote more business. He needs to revisit the government’s policies towards cars where output has been hit. As we are still in the EU this fall has nothing to do with Brexit.
56 Comments
Every single one of us knows that a successful supply chain isn’t the point . . .it is keeping us tied to the EU, throwing them piles of cash and being dragged further and further into their clutches, along with our extermination that is the point,
I also suspect Clark was encouraged by Mrs. May.
If she thinks the local elections were an endorsement of her she is very mistaken.
The media is encouraging remainers to vote against leaving the customs union because the leavers will be out voted. This means remaining in the EU. Parliament has shown recently if this happens it serves no purpose to the people. Electoral democracy will be gone forever.
What has May done to those who voted and speak against govt policy? Nothing. Says all you want to know about her. Robbins should be gone by now for the two disasterous agreements made with the EU. May should have been forced out after her actions in December. Kit Kat policy made by civil servants to keep cost and ties away from public knowledge, May has agreed this or she would have them investigated or sacked by now.
It is the ongoing power struggle between Remain and Leave factions in the Conservative party. May is just as worried about the former as the latter.
Remain do seem to be winning the battles though. Brexit in Name Only seems the likely outcome.
I cannot see any circumstances where we would leave on ‘No Deal’ terms unfortunately. ERG people seem to be all talk and no action.
To repeat some of the substance from those of my comments submitted yesterday which are still in moderation –
“As for the supposedly intractable problems at the Northern Ireland border and also at Dover pro-EU senior civil servants seem to have started by ruling out the “do nothing or as little as possible at the borders” option and instead have decoyed the government into a choice between two alternatives both of which are designed to be traps.
For a quarter of a century since the advent of the EU Single Market we’ve allowed goods to flow in from the EU without intercepting and checking them at the borders, so where will be the pressing necessity to change that just because we ourselves will no longer be in the EU or its Customs Union or its Single Market?
Will those car parts being brought in by Toyota without any checks at the border suddenly need to be checked?
Or will their hauliers immediately start to smuggle in contraband, or engage in people trafficking, to an extent which they are not doing now while we are in the EU, and will Toyota be unwilling or unable to deal with that collateral damage from Brexit?
Or is Greg Clark concerned that this disreputable company Toyota could not be trusted to pay any new customs duty which the UK government might decide to impose on the parts they are bringing in from the continent?
And how would it help to continue to impose EU tariffs on everything we import from outside the EU, as Theresa May’s principal Brexit adviser wants?
All this is the most unspeakable garbage, none of it makes any sense at all, even I find it shocking that apparently ministers and MPs can be so easily led by the nose by pro-EU civil servants, and to be frank I’m getting really fed up hearing the same rubbish all the time without any common sense rebuttals coming from the government.”
https://order-order.com/2018/05/06/coordinated-remain-effort-back-customs-partnership/
“Co-ordinated Remain Effort to Back Customs Partnership”
Among those quoted are three MPs who in my view are not fit to be MPs.
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/editorials/theresa-may-eu-brexit-customs-partnership-commons-vote-a8338826.html
“She should remember that there is a majority in both houses of parliament for a customs union.”
Yes, just as back in 2008 there were majorities in both Houses in favour of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, which inter alia made it explicit that one “logical consequence” of the EU customs union, the EU’s common trade policy, was an exclusive competence of the EU:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/05/05/the-local-election-results/#comment-933427
While at the same time there were majorities against asking the people in a referendum whether they wanted that treaty.
Mr Redwood,
As you must know from your previous work in government, the Japanese business community is highly organized and so far the signals coming from them are becoming increasinly less discreet. It is not a matter of maintaining supply chains under a variety of tariffs and NTB’s, it is something much more important. There is no such thing as a British car industry, in the sense that it is controlled by Britons and headquartered in the UK. Different from the Japanese, US, French etc ones where home markets and HQ locations coincide. Toyota has made it clear under what conditions it will be prepared to maintain or expand incrementally,. its investment in the UK. That is not a British motor industry decision because for Toyota, the UK is merely a host to its business, like Thailand, France and (less so, the US is Toyota’s second home market) the US. Given that the UK is not a priority market for Toyota and the chance that the UK ends up with a Minfordian trade regime, it is more than likely that when the UK would no longer qualify as a EU or EU equivalent location, cars for the UK market would be imported, possibly from Japan or Thailand. and cars for the EU would be built in the EU. The same happened in Australia where exports from Australia became increasingly less viable and simultaneously, imports mucch less costly through FTAs with ao Thailand. The result was complete closure of their manufacturing in Australia and imports from Thailand and Japan and occasionally (Honda) rom the US.
Reply Japanese companies do not normally make such interventions unless they think the government wants them to. The motor industry told us if we did not join the Euro investment would go abroad, but proved to be untrue.
Rien, This government has said it will ban the sale of new internal combustion engined (ICE) cars from 2040. That means few customers will buy a new ICE car after about 2030, only 12 years away. That is much more disruptive of car manufacture, whether in the UK or in the EU (assuming we continue to import so many from the EU), than the UK leaving the EU.
A minor adjustment to customs procedures is hardly of the same magnitude as changing the entire design, supply chain, manufacture, maintenance, energy use, and infrastructure for new cars. Oh . . . I forgot . . . you EU fanatics don’t do technology or even practicality. You think everything magically changes if you write a new EU Regulation. Which is why Dieselgate happened in the first place.
Start with the presumption that Toyota invested here originally not because we are part of the EU (they now have 27 other possibilities for that, and had multiple options at the time), but because we have flexible working practices, welcome overseas investment, reasonable wage levels, plenty of golf courses, and have a good market for their product too.
What’s changed?
https://www.ons.gov.uk/businessindustryandtrade/internationaltrade/articles/whodoestheuktradewith/2017-02-21
According to this ONS information trade in cars between the UK and Japan has been growing and the other charts showing trade with the US and the rest of the non -EU is also growing. Let’s get our information right.
Greg Clark does seem to be a person who dwells on detail but cannot take in the overall picture or understand the actual simplicity of filing a certificate on repeat orders for large batches of parts that are going to be exactly the same before or after we leave the customs union. Probably his lack of ability was seen as like mindedness by our equally dim PM and Europhile MPs.
How do we know that investment did not go abroad because we did not join the euro? Some of it may have done so. The euro did not cause the financial crisis, remember. The crisis was a major change that brought about many unexpected consequences and trying to disentangle the consequences on the car industry of not joining the euro from the impact of the financial crisis is a hopeless task.
Similarly we will not know whether the car industry fails because of Brexit or the difficulty of introducing electric drive and self-driving cars, or some as yet unforeseen problem. We will not know whether it succeeds because of Brexit. There are just too many variables in most cases for people to be certain what is the primary cause for each consequence.
I’m in little doubt that Brexit will harm British industry but I don’t expect to be able to prove that for industries as complex as car manufacturing. I don’t expect those who advocate Brexit will be able to demonstrate that things that go well were caused by Brexit: I will nearly always be able to argue that things would have gone even better if we had stayed in the EU.
Reply The car industry upped its investment when we stayed in the pound
It would cost billions to abandon what they have here (not just Toyota, but Nissan also) and the tax regime is better and will be lowered further when we leave. Without the UK contributions, EU taxes are headed only one way. Seems like an expensive way to save money. We will get an FTA with the EU in the end when they realise it is becoming serious, so none of the nonsense about Customs checks etc will come about.
People have deferred buying decisions until uncertainty over taxation and restrictions on internal combustion engines is removed.
I worry about the poor quality of many Government ministers which you highlight. Can Mrs May not choose the right people or are the Tories sadly lacking in able people ?
Dear Iain–Seems unarguable to me that she is not there because of her ability to choose the right people–Indeed she is hopeless at it–Her decision making in general has been and continues a disaster. The best that can be said about her is that she is there by default but that is hardly inspiring. Did she read Liam Halligan yesterday who totally demolished this so-called Customs Partnership nonsense? Make Boris PM forthwith–At least we wouldn’t nod off when he has something to say.
Indeed. We had such opportunities to grasp when we voted Leave. Timid, weak Mrs May seems unable to see any, so they are trickling through her fingers. Frankly it is tragic: we are a country in terminal decline because our leaders fail to grab the opportunities in front of their faces, but won’t relinquish power to those that will.
Here is another of the consequences of the government’s chronic failure to respond to criticisms as they arise, with nonsensical anti-Brexit, in fact anti-British, propaganda being spread around completely unchallenged across the EU:
https://euobserver.com/uk-referendum/141761
“At Northern Irish border, Brexit risks hard-won peace”
And I increasingly find myself asking “Which side is our Prime Minister on?”
She says she wants Brexit, and Brexit means Brexit blah blah blah, and she goes into print in the Sun on Sunday to trumpet her “absolute determination to make a success of Brexit, by leaving the single market and customs union”:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6220654/theresa-may-labour-election-failures/
yet I read this morning that she plans to silence members of her own government and her own party who want exactly that, when she should be silencing those who trying to dilute delay and ultimately thwart Brexit.
Two faces, not by intelligent design, but because she’s swayed by the last person she spoke to.
I for one interpret your post today as a devastating indictment of this government’s industrial and fiscal policies.
In Clark and Hammond we have two who could not emerge unpunished from an appearance before an UnBrexit Activities Committee, alas.
Never mind car production, I want Clark to shut up about Customs Partnership. His other suggestion of dragging Brexit out until 2023 also needs to be dismissed.
I think it’s crucial the UK catches up with other countries in terms of R&D spending – for the high tech industry in general, affecting car industry to a degree as well:
(% of GDP)
– UK: 1.7
– USA: 2.7
– Germany: 2.7
– Switzerland: 3
– Sweden: 3.2
– Austria: 3.1
– Denmark: 3
Scientific innovation is key. But so is developing the best skills in product design and branding – as this plays a key role in today’s market.
In the car industry, for example, leading German car designer, Peter Schreyer, is now working in South Korea playing a key role in developing the Kia brand.
More to the point..why don’t you challenge Mr Clark, the Chancellor and the government since you are sitting there right alongside them? If as an MP you cannot make inroads on this which as you say, has nothing to do with the EU or Brexit, then what’s the point in taking back control..control of what? just who is going to have this control..certainly not the MPs in the House by the looks of it?
The point is not whether John Redwood believes we can have workable supply chains .The point is whether Toyota think they would be better off in places which have not chosen isolation . Inertia counts for a lot but it seems clear that Redwood has cost many real highly paid manufacturing jobs .
I found the sight of Greg Clark explaining why we should not have voted to jeopardise thousands of vital jobs , whilst supporting a government set on doing exactly that , quite astonishing. He seems to be oblivious to the fact that more than half the country do not want to impoverish whole regions in the cause of some odd wish to return to the 1950s ..
The EU has no intention of allowing us to have the benefits of Customs Union or the single market without bearing the financial and political cost , outro pf the club , means out . Greg Clark was pretending there was a solution when there is nothing of the sort on the table
PS Is there any business that John Redwood does not think he knows more about than the people actually doing it , I merely enquire ?
Reply We were warned that if we did not join the Euro leading car makers would go elsewhere with their investment, but proved to be untrue. Why do you bother to read my remarks and reply if you have such a low view of my knowledge and experience?
Newmania, Why are you so bothered about the c11% of our economy dependent on our exports to the EU, but not at all by the other c89%? You should be about 8 times more concerned about the rest of the economy, to keep a sense of proportion. I suspect that your talking about trade is just an excuse to disguise from even yourself that selling out your country to a foreign power gives you a thrill.
I’d be interested if readers would post some examples of complex supply chains that go outside the EU. My impression is that some parts of the car industry have developed production methods that are unusual in requiring a large number of movements of parts between nations. I presume other technically advanced industries are in a similar situation, but it would be interesting to hear if the car industry is unique.
I am a bit pessimistic about the vehicle industry anyway, which is confronted by the need to move to electric drive, and the need to develop self-driving vehicles, both of which I expect to have a far more profound effect on the industry than Brexit (bad though that will of course be).
Actually it is very foolish to move to very expensive, rapidly depreciating and very range limited electric cars before the technology is remotely ready. Often too light and rather dangerous too. There only advantage is that they pollute at the power station rather than in town (but often rather more over the cars lifetime as the battery production is so environmentally damaging and energy intensive). But this advantage can be had from far more flexible and cheaper hybrids that can do say 30 miles on battery. Or indeed from Natural Gas or other cars. Keeping running you old car is almost certainly the best option in cost and environmental terms (unless it is some huge gas guzzler.
Electric car sales are very low and buyers are often hugely disappointed.
When the technology can compete without subsidy fine. Currently you can buy a far better more flexible car than a £80K+ Tesla for about £4,000 second hand. Like wind turbines and solar arrays electric car only make sense with massive tax payer subsidies that should not be there. Why should tax payers subsidise some wealthy virtue signaler?
https://www.ft.com/content/2b8eb480-0a45-11e8-839d-41ca06376bf2
‘Actually it is very foolish to move to very expensive, rapidly depreciating and very range limited electric cars before the technology is remotely ready’
– Fine. But, at an economic level, the UK needs to be aware of things such as how Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW are investing €50 billion to develop electric cars. If there is a big future in electric, then our government needs to see what it can do to support that here in the UK.
Electric cars have tax and legislative (parking & congestion charge) advantages which are totally unjustified and irrational. A subsidy from poorer tax payers to rich virtue signalers.
Needless to say the wrong on every issue (and endlessly climate alarmist bogus science pushing) BBC just love them.
etc ed
We need to get emissions down to deal with climate change, and subsidies are necessary to get new technologies started so that they become economic. You are forgetting that emissions have a cost in the form of climate change and health problems: if petrol and diesel engines had to meet those costs they would be seen to be uneconomic.
We don’t have a choice about eliminating CO2 emissions: it is a matter of survival. If the worst comes to the worst we will have to give up cars and all transport that emits CO2 apparent from that which is absolutely essential. Moving to electric drives (and wind, wave, and tidal power – and if all else fails, nuclear – for electricity generation) might enable us to avoid that.
Now we read articles in the press saying the Government and the EU intend to totally ban all petrol and diesel engined vehicles sometime in the future.
Only hybrid and pure electric will be allowed for sale.
Additionally hybrids will have to travel a minimum of 50 miles on electric power.
This means all the current hybrids are not acceptable to our leaders.
There is going to be a huge drop in residual values and a huge rise in unemployment in the industry if green minded politicians do not come to their senses.
PS
New MOT test comes on 20th May with toughet emission standards which will result in many older car owners being told their car is now scrap.
The government once again forcing people to expensively do totally the wrong things and thus damaging the economy.
I heard they are even planning to ban all hybrids as well. They seem determined to shut down first the automotive industry, and second the wider economy, since many will lack any viable transport – as will our goods. Green madness that I cannot vote for.
According to LBC last night, our so called Brexit cheerleader Mr Gove is covering himself in greencrap and saying that hybrids will have to be banned too. The car industry is just in the process of bringing out lots of Toyotas, Nissans, Minis and Jags which, being hybrids, can travel the same distances as diesels without having to stop for hours queuing for a charging point or running out of juice for the aircon or heating. Even the new electric taxi, with millions of tax spent subsidising it, is a hybrid. But forget buying a hybrid- they are going to be banned. How helpful to the car makers.
By the way, 60% of PM particles comes from tyres and brakes. Electric cars have tyres and brakes. The next thing will be Mayor Khan banning wheels. The extension of lifespan forecast by banning all ICE vehicles and gas burners in central London is in weeks, for a person living their whole life over 85 years in the more polluted areas. Pollution has actually been reducing by a huge factor over the past 40 years. It would be interesting to know whether Mr Gove has a clue about the facts of just accepts the inaccurate waffle from the Green civil servants with arts degrees that infest his ministry.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/956175/Brexit-news-UK-EU-Theresa-May-European-Union-talks-Conservative-Party
It’s flaming obvious to anyone who’s loyalty is to our country and not the dreaded Eu that the Eu are going to try every trick in the book to thwart us leaving with our money because that’s the crookes of it our money, well we are leaving next March and that means also the custom union and the single market, so all these remoaners had better get use to it or leave and go live in your beloved Europe
That’s a bit tough. I didn’t ask that you should emigrate to New Zealand when we were in the EU. I tolerated you living here and voting for UKIP. Can’t I go on living here as I have for the last 70 years and maybe write the occasional comment saying that I wished we had stayed in the EU? I might even be allowed to vote LibDem. Perhaps even the occasional comment pointing out that Brexit will not be the paradise that people were led to expect or that the Brexit government looks as though it could not organise a round of drinks in a public house. It’s not much to ask for the remaining few years of my life.
We do all have to live together. You can’t expect 48% of the population to leave.
I agree with every word of this. The government`s attitude and policy towards to the car industry has been abysmal, from the taxes imposed by the Chancellor to casual comments by ministers about banning diesels from the roads. This has had predictable and immediate effects on demand as is clearly evident from the sharp drop in sales.
What is extraordinary is that these taxes have been imposed by a self confessed Remain Chancellor. All the latest talk (from Mr Clark) about protecting the industry by recreating the customs union should be treated with the contempt it deserves. The Remain faction in the cabinet are the authors of the industry`s recent sales decline. It also seems that the CBI is complicit, judging by their endorsement of Mr Clark`s views immediately after his interview on Marr. Project Fear has been reactivated in an attempt to justify the Great Betrayal of the Brexit vote. Mr Clark also appears careless about the implications of last week`s local election vote for the Conservative party.
I find it staggering that a bunch of backbench Tory MPs – most of whom had clearly never heard of the customs union until AFTER the referendum – think they know more about the motor manufacturing industry than people who run the industry.
How about this Mr Redwood – put your money where your mouth is. We will agree to no customs partnership providing The Conservative government guarantees, in full, the salaries of workers in those industries which are at risk. Those guarantees are not to come from taxpayer money – but from Conservative party funds and donors. If you are confident you will have no problem doing this as you keep telling us there is no cost.
Reply I have run large industrial companies with complex supply chains and UK factories! Never had any problem with non EU components.
Ridiculous comment Andy
Can you guarantee jobs in the whole automotive industry in the future if we remained in the EU?
Do you remember when Ford closed down their Southampton plant and moved to Turkey part subsidised by EU money?
Which companies and when?
A bit of a mixup here between supply and demand. I think Mr Clark needs to explain how consumers of non EU products from free trade deals we negotiate will be helped by having to pay EU tariffs then reclaim them.
The answer is that other FTA s won’t be able to be negotiated and tariffs paid won’t be reclaimed, leaving us department facto in the customs union.
Bosch claims it thinks it has solved the diesel emmission problem. Moreover, the German Govt has still not taken any substantive action over VW cheating emissions. The US has. E US has forced VW to replace cars, fined it heavily etc. the German Govt is dragging its heals somewhat. What is Mr Clarke doing to force the EU to make Germany take action? What about EU environment policy?
Greening, Clarke Soubry, ken Clarke, Grieve Morgan Doing everything they can to keep the U.K. In the Eau. Soubry made it clear she does not care what the call it as long as the U.K. Remains in the customs Union which means staying in thenEU.mthey are,all gong against the public vote, two votes in parliament, Tory manifesto, Cameron’s promises in parliament, the govt leaflet, and promises to leave the EU.
JR, but let us be clear May created this by agreeing to a backstop position making it the U.K. Problem and knowing that the EU would refuse every offer our country makes. She was stupid,to agree to this or conniving to do so knowing this was the enivetable outcome. She deliberately left the door open for this by her moronic backstop position.
Indeed.
Greg Clark is as bad a Ken Clark. He is a strong remainer, has clearly swallowed all the climate alarmist bogus science exaggerations, he worked at the BBC (Controller, Commercial Policy) and was president of Cambridge University Social Democrats. It says it all really.
He presumably is in the Tory Party only because it gave him a better chance of winning a seat than the Libdims. Especially in Tunbridge Wells.
In short he is just like May and Hammond a lefty, high tax, interventionist dope who is wrong on almost every issue and thinks big government and the EU know best.
He is clearly batting for T May (with her authority) just before she kicks the electorate and the sound Tories in the teeth with her Brexit means absolutely nothing agenda. What are the sensible wing of the Tories going to do about her? She is an economic, Brexit and electoral disaster area.
We had to suffer her all thanks to back stabbing Gove!
Anyone who gets a Phd on a thesis entitled, “The effectiveness of incentive payment systems, an empirical test of individualism as a boundary condition.” I would deem unemployable. If you cannot communicate in plain English you are not much use in government or industry.
Gordon Brown promoted diesel in 2001, causing an acceleration in sales. various green operatives, the chancellor and some European governments decided to put the boot in when Volkswagon and others were discovered to be grossly over claiming emission figures.
My first question is what is an economist with a bizarrely titled Phd and a remain advocate doing as business secretary. Second does he have a handle on all the latest developments at Loughborough University and at Bosch. Chances are Greg Clarke has never heard of them. In my judgement he is presiding over the biggest business cock up we have experienced for a while. Just for starters a 26% drop in production in three months at LRJ plus 1000 redundancies. The story in the rest of the UK car industry is as yet unquantified. This is a disaster way in excess of anything Angela Rudd achieved, but because the House of Commons and Government are a technological desert nobody has the whit to realise it.
Making a compete fist of energy production too with the over prices Hinkley C, the absurd green crap subsidies, bio fuel lunacy and all the rest! Please get a decent engineer or physicist in charge please!
Speaking as a gas turbine combustion engineer of 30 years, I can say that the current pollution situation from diesel engines was entirely predictable.
Diesel engines are inherently more prone to produce high levels of NOx and particulates. These are despite manufacturer’s assurances to the contrary.
By far the most hazardous pollutant are the particulates. So called modern diesel engines fitted with filters produced nanometre sized carcinogenic particles (PAH’s). Due to their size, these particles pass through the nasal passages, into the lungs and go directly into the blood stream. They can and do cause cancer as well as promote blood vessel clogging with any fats that may be there – hence cardiac risk.
This was all known about years and years ago.
Our problem is that commons select committes have MPs with PPE’s from august institutions like Oxford who believe that they know best. Well, they do not. The ‘expert’ advice they seek is at best – highly dubious.
The result now is that the government has piled on the brakes for diesel so the consumer is not interested in diesel cars. This combines with the absurd drive for 3 cylinder 1.0l petrol ‘eco’ cars that cannot provide the performance needed in today’s urban, motorway or any traffic, has led to most people holding off buying cars. People don’t want these low powered 3 cylinder put-puts.
If you pushed now for more 4 cylinder 1.2l petrol cars instead of diesel, we would see a reduction on Nox and particulates. This would be sensible interim measure while battery powered vehicles and the much needed (but never ever talked about) infrastructure of charging points is worked out.
I will leave the need for 7 new power stations just to charge up all these cars for another commons select committe to get wrong – again.
Its not rocket science. Try asking the right people into your committees.
Indeed get someone like Peter Lilley in Charge of the committee.
An whilst considering the future of the car industry, and important question to ask is about the electricity generating and distribution industry if we are to achieve the government’s target of all electric cars by 2040. Neither the generation or distribution systems could cope with the huge load.
Questions should be also asked as to how the changeover is to be managed between the production of petrol/diesel vehicles as clearly the demand for such vehicles will start to fall within the next decade.
The usual answer is that we will have better more efficient batteries, but that is only the equivalent of fitting a larger fuel tank to your car; It stall has to be filled!
Indeed a battery is just a fuel tank. But one that cost about 1000 times as much to make, is heavy, bulky, stores far less energy, deteriorates & depreciates rapidly, takes many hours to charge, wasted much of the fuel in the process of charge and discharge and causes huge environmental damage in production and is expensive to recycle.
I know the Conservative party since Margaret Thatcher has been slowly evolving into just another left wing and progressive party. That is illiberal, progressively socialist leaning and intellectually dumbing down with very few true blue civil liberties loving capitalists left. So that those we used to term the wets are growing in numbers and the old guard are becoming a bit on the damp side. True some are still standing up for what is right like Brexit and capitalism if in a somewhat watered down version but little else. The writing appears to be on the wall for the Conservative party as the wets are becoming more numeros, vociferous and act more like Antifar everyday with the same lack of maturity and rational thinking. As the Conservative party is now being taken over it is time for a new party of the right. One that is stocked with true believers in democracy, civil liberties, freedom of choice, action and speech. Perhaps named the Conservative Liberal(classical) party and carry on the work that Margaret Thatcher started.
Yes John but that was before all of this bad blood was spilt..it was a time before the Tories lined up with UKIP,s Farrage in throwing obscene personal remarks accross thc floor of the EU parliament..it was a time before ‘let them go whistle’..A50 has been activated now and there is no going back not even if we had the road to Damascus conversion..the EU crowd are determined that we go out..’out is out’..all talk now is only that and is just mainly about the niceties and how things look..and how they will look after we are out. for the writers of history
So then we can trade according to WTO Rules as has been advocated now by so many like JR, IDS Rees-mogg Fox etc..the EU crowd are not going to let us back in again until we are squeezed..until we squeal..and then only after ten twenty years or more..and of course with WTO rules trading will come the forever whinging at long queues at ports, sea ports and airports courtesy of pissed off customs and immigration officials on both sides of the channel and that’s when they are not on strike..something to think about..all of this for taking back control?
And the results of ignoring the outcome of a democratic election would be what ?
Much of Mrs May’s Remainers have a brain straining from a sedentary if not squatting position and seem not to like cars. Give them a doll!
Why on earth would the Conservative Party go in a direction the people who vote for it do not like? A customs partnership is not leaving the EU. It would be part and parcel of it. The Party must not betray it’s electorate
The government is intentionally damaging the UK car industry and unnecessarily raising the motoring costs for everyone on the basis of ‘global warming’ – which clearly does not even exist! The British public is still waiting in vain for the government to remove their taxation foot from our throat, so that our economy can thrive once again. I thought that the Chancellor would watch and learn from Trump (in the same way that Thatchernomics and Reaganomics did) – but no signs of that. Verily, we need a Cabinet of thoughtful, courageous people, no more of the shallow grey wimps that dominate our lives.