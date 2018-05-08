Government accountability

Recent events have turned the spotlight on Ministerial accountability, leading some to explore what responsibility if any unelected officials have for mistakes in government. The failure over some ten years to send out the right reminders for breast cancer screening follows hard on the heels of a longer time period of failure to equip Windrush arrivals with proper papers as British citizens. We have seen rail franchises collapse, and other contractors of government get into financial trouble after bidding for government contracts.
Under our system Ministers take responsibility for anything government does wrongly or fails to do. This is based on ultimate policy authority resting with them, and the fact that they are the public voice and face of their departments. Officials are not normally allowed public voice and can usually expect Ministers to take the rap, in return for sharing with Ministers what is happening and seeking Ministerial approval for policies.
This traditional model has been subject to amendments in recent decades. The idea behind the Next Steps Agencies and their Labour successors was to split policy from implementation. Executive Agencies to implement environmental controls or to build and maintain highways were established, with accountable officials as CEOs. They directly answer to Parliamentary Committees and are responsible for spending money, reporting to the PAC where necessary. The idea was to make the professionals and experts responsible for executing policy, and to distance Ministers from writing and letting contracts and from judging complex technical issues like railway safety features or highways design.
There was always in the traditional model a separate line of accountability and responsibility for proper spending through the Permanent Secretary as Accounting Officer to the PAC, in parallel to the Minister’s responsibility for budget choices and overall adequacy.
These latest debates do require further exploration of how much the Minister is to blame for problems that go back years, and for matters which have rested entirely or largely with officials. Ministers had always said the Windrush arrivals were British, and had said they wanted women up to 70 to have breast screening. The policy was the one Parliament wanted. The issue is why was it not seen through?
More difficult is the situation over Brexit customs policy. I read that some officials think we cannot be ready for 2019 or 2021 for exit with smooth operation of the borders. yet Ministers have asked the civil service to make sure we are ready, and Ministers and senior officials who have been asked by Parliamentary Committees have assured us they will be ready for any eventuality over the talks. This kind of noise off, and selective leaks of official papers that Ministers do not agree with, is not part of the deal between Ministers and officials. If Ministers are to defend officials, they should expect officials to put their concerns to Ministers and then to stick to the agreed line when decisions are made.
Dr. Redwood, In your last 2 lines of your second para: “…for sharing with Ministers what is happening and seeking Ministerial approval for policies.” Is this a mistake in writing or are you telling us that civil servants now MAKE policy and just let Ministers know what it is and ask for a sign-off?
If it the latter, then no wonder we are having Brexit troubles!
Peter
The current Customs and Trade fudge is just yet another example of weak leadership, with weak Remain Ministers supporting it.
Afraid it looks like the time for 48 Conservative members to get their letters in, is fast approaching.
Just like Cameron, afraid Mrs May it appears, does simply not believe that the UK should govern itself.
Perhaps third time lucky for a Conservative leader that does.
Yes, I hope that WAS an mistake in how Dr Redwood explained it. Otherwise, that seems a very worrying state of our Government’s affairs!
Most politicians are good salesmen and salesmen rarely originate the products they sell although they can be overwhelmed with enthusiasm for others’ ideas which they adopt as their own.
The problem arises when totally unrealistic promises are made. You and your fellow Brexiteers told the British people that the EU would quickly give us a great deal because we, the UK, hold all the cards. That has been exposed as a nonsense. So now we have to build vast numbers of customs posts and inspection points – but we don’t have the time and we don’t even have the land. So please stop trying to pin the blame on Ministers or officials. We are in this mess because of your many false promises to the people of Britian
I don’t think you are right about this, John Soper. I really don’t see why we should build vast numbers of custom posts; we maybe need more capacity in Dover but elsewhere our outbound trade goes both to the EU and rest of world so we already do what is needed and only need to spend some money to enhance the capability. As for incoming traffic from the EU, what do we care. If they want to have a complicated border between North and South Ireland to protect their customs union, that’s their choice and their’s alone.
Indeed although to be fair what was said was there is no reason why a free trade deal with the EU should be complicated & it would be in the EUs interest to agree one. I think the Leave side did acknowledge – although perhaps not clearly enough – that for political & idealogical reasons the EU may choose to take an aggressive and antagonistic approach, as is happening. Whilst you are right to say this was a cost of Brexit played down, it is also of course an argument for leaving. After all, if the EU takes irrational and idealogical postures with respect to Brexit, why would we wish to be tied into it in ever closer union with the risk it will behave similarly in future international relations?
We do hold all the cards although you wouldn’t know it from the pathetic way May & co. are dealing with it giving in to every demand made by the EU. It is the Eu who should be careful about upsetting us because they need our money and they need our trade seeing as they sell us much more than we sell them. As it is, they make their demands and May says okay so they make more demands. John and his party chose the wrong leader. We should just walk away and not give them one penny.
Hindered by Remainers.
@ John Soper – I never heard it said that the UK would “hold all the cards” but the failures that we now witness arise in great part from not actually playing them and of course too from Quislings undermining the UK’s efforts.
It is because we have never played the cards we have.
The main problem is that Mr Robbins, with Mrs May’s approval, seems to be deciding our Brexit policy.
I am not suggesting that digging ourselves out of EU membership is easy but our stance from the outset should have been – we are leaving using WTO rules, if the EU has a better offer then let us hear it?
Instead our typical need to conciliate and compromise put us on the back foot from day one!
So much for the wishes of the people and the contents of the Conservative Manifesto.
Oh! If we implement a soft border in Ireland against the wishes etc. of the EU then so be it, it is their problem. The rest of the UK should not be blackmailed into a nonsense Customs solution because of it!
Yes you should emigrate to the EU now and save yourself!
Rubbish, we, the people, have been gifted with a majority of Conservative MPs who have decided democracy is dead.
John Soper, As a “fellow Brexiteer” I can assure you that I have argued strongly since at least 2013 that the EU would not give us a great or even a fair deal. My view was that if you thought the EU would be fair or reasonable then you hadn’t been paying attention for the last 40 (now 46) years.
Events have proved me prescient, but I take no comfort from that. I had probably more attacks from you europhiles than from eurosceptics. You were horrified that I could possibly be so “negative” about your dearly beloved EU.
“Vast numbers of customs posts and inspection points”
Why do we need those?
The paperwork for modern day international trade is all done electronically on line.
Quality certification and lists of what is carried is presented prior to the goods leaving.
Companies importing or exporting are all pre approved.
There are some random stop checks but your vision of modern world trade is decades out of date.
No, the problem has arisen because our government is not negotiating decisively for the Brexit we voted for. Incidentally, Shadow Minister Emily Thornberry said on this morning’s Today programme that Labour wanted the UK to remain in THE Customs Union whereas other shadow ministers and Jeremy Corbyn have been arguing for A customs union (whatever that means). Labour have been just as indecisive.
Not so – we have always said that in the end that they would come back with a deal at 2359hrs – that is how it rolls with the EU. The end would have come quicker if we had left more decisively so they knew that they would have no control over us.
zorro
Why can’t we just use the same customs points as we do for imports from China, USA, India, Russia etc etc ?
John Soper
Stop this nonsense: “Brexiteers told the British people that the EU would quickly give us a great deal because we, the UK, hold all the cards”….yes most probably if the Remainers had not stabbed the people in the back!
Had we not had treacherous Brexit negotiators from the beginning, John Redwood would have been proven correct……..One employs one’s own negotiators to act in the best interests of its client, in this case, the people, not deliberately ignore the will of the people and immediately proceed to circumvent leaving the EU’s deplorable asinine apparatus at every given opportunity….and certainly not to join forces with the EU against the UK citizens; the greatest Remainer crime in my opinion!
If you are looking for a scapegoat for this atrocious debacle, look no further then the treacherous Remainders/Remoaners that are nefariously acting against the country’s democracy and interests…to this day!
That we hold all the cards – that would be an excessive claim. However, we hold many cards, and, as far as I can tell, the UK negotiating team has made very little use of them.
Breathtaking incompetence from almost all of the state sector. How could officials have dealt with the Windrush people in such a way when a mere brief conversation with them shows that they surely should have had rights to stay in the UK and citizenship?
How could Rudd have been so badly informed by her officials. Why, when the problems finally came to light, was almost nothing done even then.
Circa 240 deaths due to the breast cancer screenings it seems. Yet this was fully brought to light about a year ago. So perhaps another 24 death even since it was brought to light and perhaps another 24 before they finally catch up. One assumes they just think this is a price worth paying (though not by them of course)! Even now there is just a help line staffed by people with an hours training it seems!
We have the highest and most complex taxes for 40 years and yet still public services are dire and declining. The police have largely given up on most crime rarely even attending, the roads are hugely congested and repairs done very inefficiently, the NHS is killing thousands and keeping many in pain for years, education is generally poor, rubbish collection is now absurdly complex and unreliable, the court & legal system is hugely expensive, slow and incompetent.
One reason for this is that almost no one is ever fired from the state sector for incompetence. A useless teacher (for example) can go on and on damaging countless children’s education for years! Then they get pensions that are about 10 times the value of the ones people have in the rather more efficient & productive private sector.
Have any of the staff dealing with the Windrush system or the Breast Screening Programme been fired or reprimanded?
Indeed, Lifelogic. What a litany of waste and incompetence. No shortage of staff for mugging the motorist though, as you so frequently point out.
No !
A spokeswoman on breast screening on TV the other day said , ‘we have a no blame policy here , we want to learn lessons not sack people ‘
Enough said !
Cases dating back to 1983, such as this:
https://news.sky.com/story/windrush-scandal-victim-richard-black-dismisses-settled-status-offer-11349226
or even earlier, cannot reasonably be laid at the door of Amber Rudd or Theresa May, nor for that matter at the door of some of the younger civil servants. And yet if you read that article you will find that Sky do allow the blame to attach to present day ministers rather than to a previous generation.
I understand from the BBC’s More Or Less that breast cancer screening possibly leads to more deaths than it saves as the ‘treatments’ can be more damaging to the screened.
‘Windrush’ is a ‘scandal’ that ‘suddenly’ appeared 40 years after the act that ’caused’ it. No-one knows how many are affected and no-one cares because its purpose was for BBC/Labour to win the London local elections and to remove Rudd and/or May. One out of three isn’t bad going.
Not just Rudd, she was fronting May’s mistakes and failings. May changed the law in 2014 which disenfranchised them. May made the point in Parliament the difference between illegal and legal immigration, so what did she not understand when changing the law? Record numbers of immigration under her watch while lying to say immigration would be cut to tens of thousands as she has now repeated as PM. Osborn says no one was serious in private.
She is highly educated therefore we must assume she is not telling the public truth about the real policy or is totally incompetent. A bit like Brexit strap lines she has made and all her red lines that has caved in on. All the project fear statements made by ministers, KitKat policy of civil servants, no action taken. Drip by drip remain tactics to change our minds over time. She won’t cry in her beer if the remainers force her to stay in the EU. But she will slap down any minister point out the benefits of Brexit which is Govt policy!
Good morning
Stalin had a very particular way of dealing with those who failed to carry out their duties. One is not asking that we start doing the same but, if done senior Civil Serpants start losing their jobs then one might expect a little improvement.
The outsourcing of responsibility is a disgrace. We outsource the running of Scotland, Wales and Ulster yet we maintain their departments. Why ? There is also a
Minster for London despite there beinga Mayor, an Assembly, and Local Councils. How much more government do we need. But I suppose it has one good thing going for it, all those votes in the Commons the government can bank .
There really needs to be a clear out.
“Civil Serpants” – A typo I presume, but very close to the truth 🙂
May be should be “Civil Serpents” though…
Exactly – and why do we need 117 Scots, Welsh & NI MPs sitting at Westminster when most of their workload is done for them by the devolved Governments. If they weren’t allowed to meddle and interfere and vote on 100% of English only matters, they’d be sitting on their hands most of the time with nothing to do.
The Mayor of London is doing a fine job for those who have managed to stay alive and healthy thus far.
”How much more government do we need?” Perhaps a department solely for England?
Outsourcing is the way gutless ministers do not have to accept responsibility of their job or failings.
From a civil servant’s viewpoint politicians are ignorant and dangerous amateurs whose main tasks are to secure departmental funding in Cabinet and take the bullet when things go wrong. At the top of every department an endless power struggle is fought out. Victory goes to the most determined.
As ever, careful study of Yes Minister provides the constitutional key. “They think it’s a comedy. They don’t realise it’s a documentary” (Powell).
But the Minister always wins……
Indeed.
It does feel that there is a systemic breakdown of democracy occurring. Elected MPs ignore their manifestos, unelected civil servants and lords make up and (mis) implement their own.
But officials are unable to defend themselves.
It is perfectly evident that a new customs arrangement will not be in place by the end of 2019. Or 2021. You may get something by 2025 – if you are lucky.
Officials have explained this. Ministers have been told this. Ministers choose to disbelieve what they are told.
So what do officials do?
On this occasion officials should publish in full advice they have given to ministers – and we should then make sure the ministers involved are held fully to account when it goes predictably wrong. And by full accountability I mean prison – which is where many of the current mob of incompetents belong.
Thanks for the clarification JR, looks like more modification is going to be required.
At the moment it seems like the tail is wagging the dog, because the dog has lost his bark and bite.
Aware Ministers cannot be on top of absolutely everything, or can read every little bit of paper, e mail, or report that is copied to them, but the people who they choose to work for them to prioritise such matters should clearly be carefully chosen by those Ministers.
What I have noticed is how pathetic Ministers are at taking the constant flak from Labour without pointing out the fact that some of these cocks-ups happened on their watch letting the public at large think it’s all the fault of those nasty uncaring Tories.
May and this Government need to grow a backbone and start firing back at the ever hypocritical opportunists that are Labour. That would shut them up.
Those who are assigned responsibility should conform to quality standards, which include trustworthiness.
As Ministers are accountable for their Department’s performance, they should have more freedom to hire & fire in pursuit of attainment. Transparency reveals & remedies those who are deviant.
Investigating wrongs originating decades ago identifies blame of less recency, but if Departments were better-led & maintained from the outset, such wrongs would not have begun then or since.
If there is deliberate foot dragging by the civil service over Brexit then this needs to be addressed.
Officials seem to be acting like a fifth column to subvert parliament – That needs to be stopped….
Cameron promised a bonfire of quangos (Executive Agencies ) – we saw a few go that way, but there are far too many out there, where no responsibility for actions taken is pursued…
It should be in the next tory manifesto to disband quangos and take on full responsibility for all functions.
The EPA is a typical example of how a quango, given too much power can make themselves a nightmare for honest folk – Trump is trying to rein them in, and we need to do the same here…. I want a minister responsible for things that affect the country, so that at least I know who to praise. (:
On the subject of taking responsibility – I see a report published by David Willets, of Resolution Foundation, is suggesting applying additional taxes on pensioners, to heal some made up nonsense about ‘inter-generational divide’.
I suppose this is one way to atract voters, but it is immoral to say the least.
If this gets taken up, it will be almost the death of the tory party… It would show the tories are trying to emulate labour, and that is a grave mistake…. as well as nonfire of quangos, we need one for socialists that pose as tories….
What about some government accountability for bombing a sovereign state based on entirely false information? A war crime in other words. Will we see any accountability for that? Any resignations? No, of course not because politicians and bureaucrats only accept responsibility for the small things. Things that can be forgotten quickly by the gullible public.
Ministers should NOT be able to shift responsibility to officials when things go wrong.
Officials SHOULD be fired for incompetence.
Time servers should NOT be given gongs for simply doing their job.
Civil servant quislings should be sacked without pension rights. Only a few need to be so dealt with as the fuss would be tremendous but the reward would be universal and last for years.
So last week a Custom Partnership was ruled out and today it’s ruled back in.
Just when are you going to oust this miserable Prime Minister and Chancellor who are trying to reverse the Brexit result.
There has to be a coupe very soon as we are destined for civil unrest.
Just how much more are we expected to tolerate.
I like the Resolution Foundation’s suggestion of £10k for 25 year olds:
They have acknowledged that the Baby Boomers have pillaged our country.
We need to take back the assets the angry pensioners have stolen – and share them.
John, put it in front of a judge. Judges can only judge what is in front of them.
We are seeing the issue in the US, where the “deep state” has basically created a soft coup. Only now the Mueller investigation has been put in front of a judge do we find the investigation is politically tainted and legally corrupt and is an attempt to grab unfettered power.
Senior Civil servants need to be put in front of judges. Not a threat, but an action. If they are confident they have power but no responsibility the case won’t even get past the initial court hearing. If on the other hand they are weilding power with no responsibility then there will be a different outcome.
Unelected officials do not have responsibility for mistakes in government- they are not the government
Unelected officials are promoted up the ranks and appointed by government ministers?
everybody is responsible but accountability stops with government ministers?
I am old enough to remember the windrush people coming here so the question arises why people in government and in civil service, although maybe being decades younger than me, would not be aware of the special case here regarding these people- I suspect there is something wrong with the educational process?
This government and party is accountable to the people in respect to the EU referendum. Mrs May continues with her efforts to frustrate and overturn the result. Can you remain loyal Mr Redwood? When will country come before party? Will it ever? Does anyone understand the level of anger?
JR, You are right about the responsibility for the putative UK customs policy post-Brexit – the civil service has had nearly two years to prepare for the WTO trade deal with the EU, but the message the public receives is of indecision and unpreparedness.
There is no excuse for the government failing to have such a policy. Having it does not preclude a future agreed trade deal, and will make such a deal more likely, and more beneficial to us.
Since we already administer a trade and customs policy using the WTO deal with the rest of the world, it should not be difficult to merely duplicate the policy for use with the EU, which must itself comply with WTO rules.
I look forward to the government making a statement accepting the responsibility, specifying the policy details, and indicating the start of contracts for the infrastructure.
Slipshod incompetent errors in programming a computer by computer workers of the NHS managers or otherwise engaged by the managers of the NHS who, failed to supervise them in accordance with their own role and responsibility, may have caused the deaths of hundreds from cancer.
The Rt Hon Mr Hunt Health Secretary gave a speech to Parliament and one of two top journalists commented on Skypapers about it that “Mr Hunt did very well in delivering the speech under the circumstances” Well, good, that’s tickety-boo, okay, fine.
Well, JR, I read these two reports today and I think I really am getting to the end of my tether with the sheer idiocy of what is going on. But perhaps that is what senior civil servants always intended would happen, whoever succeeded David Cameron as Prime Minister they would get them totally and inextricably entangled in this kind of nonsense so that eventually they gave up and decided we should stay in the EU?
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/may/04/irish-border-backup-plan-suggests-checks-ports-airports-brexit
“Brexit plan drawn up for border checks between NI and rest of UK”
“Leaked paper reveals backup proposal to avoid hard land border with Ireland”
I believe that is what Theresa May said she and no other British Prime Minister could ever accept, so why has she set civil servants to work on plans for it?
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/may/07/theresa-may-facing-renewed-turmoil-over-brexit-options
“Theresa May is facing renewed cross-party pressure to accept membership of the European Economic Area (EEA) or risk defeat in the Commons.”
How often does it have to be said that a) Norway is not in any customs union with the EU, and b) over five months ago the Irish government flatly rejected anything resembling the customs border between Norway and Sweden?
“Peers vote on Tuesday night on a series of amendments as officials work to try to find a deal on May’s preferred option of a customs relationship with Europe that is acceptable to Brexiters and remainers in her cabinet, as well as MPs and EU negotiators.”
Her “preferred option” being a complex, ill-conceived scheme devised by pro-EU civil servants which Boris Johnson has just correctly dismissed as “crazy” and which the EU has already rejected, just as it has also rejected the second option.
This morning Labour’s Emily Thornberry told radio listeners, voters, across the UK that the EU, not their national UK Parliament of which she has the honour to be an elected member, should continue to control the UK’s national trade policy.
Her statement is embedded here, about 5 minutes in:
https://order-order.com/2018/05/08/thornberry-labour-want-to-remain-in-the-customs-union/
“What we want to do, is we want to remain in the customs union. We don’t want any faffing around with any of the nonsense that the government is coming up with in relation to alternatives to the customs union. We want to remain in the customs union.”
Just to remove any doubt about the implications of this:
http://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/press/index.cfm?id=493
“The European Union created a Common Commercial Policy to govern its trade relations with non-EU countries. The creation of a common commercial policy followed as a logical consequence of the formation of a customs union among its Member States. The European Union’s trade policy therefore establishes common rules including, among others, a common customs tariff, a common import and export regime and the undertaking of uniform trade liberalization measures as well as trade defence instruments.
The Common Commercial Policy is explicitly placed under the exclusive competence of the Union (Article 3 of the Treaty of Lisbon). This confirms existing case-law of the European Court of Justice and means that the Union alone is able to legislate and conclude international agreements in this field.”
“THE CREATION OF A COMMON COMMERCIAL POLICY FOLLOWED AS A LOGICAL CONSEQUENCE OF THE FORMATION OF A CUSTOMS UNION AMONG ITS MEMBER STATES.”
And:
“THE COMMON COMMERCIAL POLICY IS EXPLICITLY PLACED UNDER THE EXCLUSIVE COMPETENCE OF THE UNION”
I’ve just watched the BBC’s Daily Politics programme and it was explained that this question of customs is all rather obscure and “techy”, so you ordinary people should not expect to understand it and it’s probably better if you don’t even try, and anyway really it’s just a proxy for more important issues. Well, to be sure there are more important issues than who controls the UK’s trade policy, the UK or the EU, but nevertheless it is quite important in its own right and not just as some emblematic issue. Oh, and No 10 has now explained to the reporter Elizabeth Glinka that under the Prime Minister’s preferred scheme we would indeed collect the EU’s customs dues on behalf of the EU but we would certainly not hand that money straight over to the EU, as some are falsely claiming, instead it would all go to the UK Treasury and then only be handed over later, maybe as one lump sum at the end of the year … This is the kind of insulting rubbish we get from the BBC for our license fee, but then this constant deceit about the EEC/EC/EU/USE project has been going on for nearly sixty years now.
Telling ministers that it would take five years to implement post-Brexit systems is either untrue or is a testament to the incompetence of civil servants to do what they are paid for. In point of fact they should already have prepared Feasibility Studies for the potential outcomes of the negotiations including not leaving the EU (Customs Union (partnership), Single Market).
Civil Servants have never understood how to develop computer systems which is why they frequently make a hash of it, imagining that throwing a large number of uncalibrated bodies at project will achieve anything other than excessive cost.
The response of Ministers when given the five year figure should be to demand to see the Critical Path Analysis which verifies this claim.
It is crunch time on brexit. If Boris Johnson resigns it is critical that he does do jointly with as many other ministers as possible and that it is followed by 48+ letters to trigger a leadership election. I don’t believe the conservative membership will elect another Remoaner leader wedded to the status quo like May.
If May stays it has to be on condition that she be prepared to treat leaving the customs union as a motion of confidence that that no back-door membership of the customs union or single market be tolerated. If she cannot deliver that she is useless and no good would be done by retaining her any longer.
Nigel Lawson just now said “it is sad to have a Business Secretary who is economically illiterate”. Even more sad though to have one as Chancellor and PM surely.
What is needed is for May to show leadership he says. Not much chance of that at all given her pathetic dithering so far.
I’m not prone to believing conspiracy theories but lately I do wonder if Civil Servants who may be completely opposed to Government policies such a the introduction of Universal Credit, a different immigration policy and especially leaving the EU, are quietly making a mess of these projects so Ministers end up looking poor.
There are many problems associated with hierarchy and responsibility , not least the knowledge available to take that responsibility. I for instance do the same job as a Doctor and I am fully accountable. My pay is significantly less than a doctor and as I have been learning in all sorts of settings since 1968 I have the knowledge to either do or seek help. The ministers I am not sure have sufficient knowledge of their subject as they are moved around or sacked every few years. How can they be accountable if they do not know what is really going on.
As far as wind rush and the breast screening issues are concerned , all should be accountable down the line . It is too easy to pass the buck or book. Communication is the important issue for reparation of potential future problems. Goals and procedures set out in succinct points and followed up at regular intervals to ensure things are carried out in an orderly way is management speak .It is a tick box procedure and doesn’t require any knowledge above the people who do know.
I feel wool is being pulled over their eyes and details passed on or not wrongly.
O/T I see that pro EU rag reckons you are running scared of snowflakes now ! I had to laugh.
What was promised us by the brexiteer politicians before the referendum has largely come to naught..remember IDSou”do you seriously think the Bavarian car workets are going to stand by and see their industry and jobs etcetc”..or M Gove about the Frenxh farmers and wine growers pressurising their goverment..well it hasn’t come to pass so no point in blaming the civil servants who are left now to try and pick up the pieces..Right at this time now we have no effective PM and no effective government..we should really be supporting the unelected officials who have stepped into the void to try and keep things going..and again today..another example of massive disloyalty to the government today from Boris..thumbing his nose at the PM..well dear old Boris will get his reward shortly..i have no doubt..one way or the other..so watch out for sparks
Dear John, I think your nature is far too trusting. I thought it was quite clear that Labour made delivery the responsibility of civil servants in order to allow ministers to issue directives without supplying resources and then to point fingers while avoiding blame.
Mistakes ARE made by any corporate institution, and when it is realized, Civil Servants will, by tradition, always try to avoid ’embarrassing the Minister’. Sometimes, things are ‘managed’, in the hope the issue will go away over time. The other strategy is to come clean, and take the flack full-on. One wonders if the outcome of the one dictated the strategy of the other in this recent double act. The stuff of nightmares for senior Civil Servants, let alone ministers!
Granted, we all have to be accountable. But a modicum of understanding is also called for from the rest of us, (except those who can say they never made a mistake). When mistakes occur because of a fundamentally bad culture, that perhaps is a different matter.
Theresa May needs to be very careful about this sort of thing, because it may be seen that she is the liar rather than the member of her staff who spoke to Sky:
https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-pressures-pm-to-abandon-crazy-customs-partnership-plan-11363659
“Theresa May has reminded Boris Johnson that he previously signed up to a proposed customs partnership with the EU, after he called the plan “crazy”.”
She and her advisers decided to restrict discussion to two options, unnecessarily in my view, and the Cabinet certainly agreed that she could outline that choice in her Mansion House speech on March 2nd:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-speech-on-our-future-economic-partnership-with-the-european-union
“So we have thought seriously about how our commitment to a frictionless border can best be delivered. And last year, we set out two potential options for our customs arrangement.
Option one is a customs partnership between the UK and the EU …
Option two would be a highly streamlined customs arrangement … ”
Boris Johnson agreeing that she could talk about what she saw as her two options did not mean that he was signing up to either one of them. To suggest that would be rather like saying that if you had agreed with David Cameron that we should have a referendum on whether we should stay in the EU then you had signed up to support his side.
The fact is that the choice between the two alternative options was put before the cabinet sub-committee but the vote went against the Prime Minister, so in true EU style she wants a repeat vote to get the result she wants.
She needs to shake off that evil genius perched on her shoulder.