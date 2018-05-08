Wokingham Spring Fair

By johnredwood | Published: May 8, 2018

I went to the opening and visited many of the stalls at the Fair yesterday.

I would like to thank all the voluntary associations, companies  and charities who supported the event.

Two asked me to put out messages on this website.

Next Step Fostering said they need more volunteers to foster children. They can be contacted on 0845 6038354 or info@nextstepfostering.org

Wokingham Borough Council’s Sports and Leisure department reminded me that they have a full programme of activities for children during the summer holidays. These can be viewed on www.wokingham.gov.uk/activekids

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page