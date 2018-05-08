Wokingham Spring Fair

I went to the opening and visited many of the stalls at the Fair yesterday.

I would like to thank all the voluntary associations, companies and charities who supported the event.

Two asked me to put out messages on this website.

Next Step Fostering said they need more volunteers to foster children. They can be contacted on 0845 6038354 or info@nextstepfostering.org

Wokingham Borough Council’s Sports and Leisure department reminded me that they have a full programme of activities for children during the summer holidays. These can be viewed on www.wokingham.gov.uk/activekids