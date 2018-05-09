How to negotiate with the EU

As someone who negotiated at 21 Councils of Ministers in the EU, I learned that a country needs to be firm and clear about its intentions, and must decline to accept an unhappy compromise.
As we have seen from the former senior civil servants in the Lords, they have a very different approach. Their view is that because the EU is larger than the UK we just have to ask them what they intend to do and then claim it as our own. I fully accept that Prime Ministers and Ministers are responsible for the way the UK sought to renegotiate its relationship under David Cameron, and again they are responsible under Mrs May and Mr Davis for the current negotiations. It does however look as if the general thrust of civil service advice now as then has similarities to the attitudes the former senior officials express in the House of Lords. Now they are legislators they have to accept that their views will be subject to refutation and rejection by those who disagree.
I have never understood why so many senior officials think we need to give in each time to the EU. At every Council I attended there was remorseless pressure to reach an agreement about some new law – always an extension of EU power – when there was no need for a new law and when many interested parties were against it or wanted it changed or watered down. We can see the dangers of the approach in the failed renegotiation conducted by David Cameron. Let us adopt the convention that the PM himself chose this route. We do not need to claim he simply followed civil service advice. What is clear is no-one senior in the civil service warned him that his negotiating stance would not work, or sought to get him to ask for more or to dig in more. If they had I am sure leaks would have told us about it. What he did he did with civil service agreement.
So what did he do wrong? He asked for too little and settled for even less. The method appeared to be to tour the main capitals of the EU and ask what they might offer us. The answer was a uniform not much. He then asked for not much, and was promptly told that was too much! Legitimate requests to control numbers of migrants and to decide who was entitled to UK benefits were turned down. He thought Germany would help him, but Germany saw little need to and felt the UK with an opt out from the Euro and Schengen already had enough special treatment. As a result he was greeted with universal disapproval by the Brexit majority in the country who decided the deal was simply not good enough.
It is very important that Ministers and the civil service understand why this went wrong and do not do the same again if they want a sensible deal from the EU. We have been told the EU wants money we do not owe them, wants us to continue to obey laws we might wish to amend, and thinks we should “compromise” over freedom of movement. Many Brexit voters see no need to do any of those things. If the EU stays so unhelpful and offers nothing decent for the future relationship the government will find many voters think No Deal preferable to the deal the EU has in mind. Are there any voices in the civil service close to the PM telling her that I wonder?
17 Comments
So we do not have a Brexit government at all, rather we have a government that is not up to the job.
Indeed to negotiate a good deal we need to show clearly that we are happy (and indeed prepared for) no deal. May simply does not understand how to negotiate (nor how to run an economy, appeal to the electorate, select a Chancellor, or even the reasons why women make different work like balance choices than men).
No deal is fine and certainly far better than the dire stitch up that May/Hammond/Greg Clark and the rest seems to be pushing for.
Then get rid of May and get someone who can do the job
We are being hobbled by insiders.
It is great reading social media people of the Left suddenly thinking those who they formerly called rich Aristocrats and a severe threat to democracy are quite the Lord and Lady Comrades now. However me thinks if you’re red Peer of age, you need to see a doctor about it.
Excellent thoughtful piece – Thanks JR
“How to negotiate with the EU” Tell them we will impose a completely friction-full border with the Republic of Ireland by quarter past two on Friday if they do not immediately present plans for progress.
Alert our army and airforce to enforce it and ask the Navy to break off the important role of binocularing a handful of ancient coal-burning Russian destroyers and tug boats sailing in the very global waterway of the Channel.
Brexit was sold on false promises. The EU needs us more than we need it, we were told – we will get a great deal. Liam Fox will land us deals with India, US etc. But, no. It was always untrue. And now you shamefully try to blame the decent civil servant trying to do their job. The blame belongs with the Brexiters and their false promises.
If we end up in a Customs Union under a different name then the next 1 or 2 general elections will be run on who will take us out of the EU. The mandate will still be there being the referendum.
If someone like Jacob Rees Mogg is the next PM then being in a Custom Union (renamed Partnership) will be ripped up and rightly so.
Again i see we are harping on about the EU..remember we voted to leave..we did not vote to leave and then to negotiate to rejoin again in some other way..so why go on about France and Germany etc..forget about them and let’s concentrate on a future now with our new international trading partners. None of this should have anything to do with Civil Servants, they are there to follow the policy instructions of the government- if they don’t or if they cannot they should be sacked- forthwith
We don’t want to negotiate with the EU..we didn’t vote for that..so better just leave..
It seems to be clear Mrs May has no intention of walking away with no Deal. The EU now has comfort that this won’t happen so is relaxed about not agreeing anything significant. As long as Continuity Remain are agitating for remaining in the customs union (& the single market will follow shortly – a move has already been made in the Lords) why would the EU come up with any compromises? If I was them I’d let the UK politics play out. Mr Cameron failed because the other side judged, correctly, that he wouldn’t walk away without a deal. Mrs May seems to be making the same mistake.
You are being very charitable about former civil servants in the HoL. I think they are actively seeking to reverse the Referendum result. The consequence is to totally undermine any negotiation that seeks to implement Brexit in an orderly way. In these circumstances No Deal will be the better option.
I am unclear how this will play out in parliamentary terms. No doubt you and your colleagues will have thought this through.
The UK does need to negotiate Ian much tougher way but it is not just civil servants undermining the UK negotiating position. This weekend’s Irish Times reported “sources mentioning cabinet office minister David Lidington and chancellor Philip Hammond as among those who had privately indicated to Dublin that a significant softening of the British position was imminent”. It is quite clear that remoaners in Cabinet are actively tipping of foreign governments as to what the EU can push for. Ministers outside of the department for leaving the EU should be forbidden from colluding with the opposite side in this manner.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/rees-mogg-uk-retreat-from-brexit-customs-union-stance-would-be-bizarre-1.3484661
John
Talk about getting back to basics this morning..
Surely Prime Minister’s do not need the Civil service to tell them how to negotiate do they.
If they do, then they really are not fit to run anything.
Anyone who buy’s a house, a car, or even goes to a market stall knows you never pay the price asked, but always start lower.
In business a deal is struck where both sides can claim some sort of victory, it may not be just on price, but on payment terms, supply details, volume, but never what is asked.
Mrs May is not a strategist with a vision of the future, she is a micro manager of detail who finds difficulty in delegation. Hence the real problem.
Quite honestly we need to start these negation again with someone who is capable, as this is proving an embarrassing, and absolute fiasco, and certainly not what we voted for.
Talk about making a simple job complicated, typical of someone with no commercial experience.
Politicians and civil servants would be more assertive and firm if they were minded to leave in the first place.
Everything is coming down to a power struggle between Remain and Leave now.
Unfortunately Remain seem to be winning.
For that reason, I would like a General election so that we have a chance to get rid of the intransigent Remainers.
STOP LABOUR FROM CRUSHING PRESS FREEDOMS:-
HALT THE PRESS OPPRESSION Tom Watson’s plot to muzzle the tabloid Press is a dangerous and patronising move that will endanger liberty and make Britain a laughing stock
If Labour MPs get their way, the press would be shackled by state-backed regulation for the first time since Crown licensing was abolished 300 years ago
Comment
By Tom Slater
8th May 2018, 6:42 pm
Press freedom is hanging by a thread in Britain.
The freedom so many Brits fought and died for — the freedom to publish without state approval — could soon be crushed.
MPs will vote on Tom Watson’s amendments to the Data Protection Bill
Times Newspapers Ltd
MPs will vote on Tom Watson’s amendments to the Data Protection Bill
Tomorrow MPs will vote on amendments to the Data Protection Bill tabled by Labour deputy leader Tom Watson and former leader Ed Miliband.
–