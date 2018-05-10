Flying high and intelligently to cut noise

I am urging the government and aviation industry to use modern technology to save fuel, cut costs, reduce noise and improve the passenger experience.
The central point of the idea is to eliminate the stacks around busy airports, especially Heathrow near my constituency.
Today when the airport gets busy planes are asked to circulate above the London area, flying around in circles, gradually dropping height until a runway is available. This increases the amount of noise on the ground substantially, increases the time when an accident or failure to the plane risks damage and death on the ground below in heavily developed and congested areas, and subjects passengers to variable delays they were not expecting.
The way to eliminate the stack is to use modern GPS, communications to inbound aircraft and computer runway planning to ensure one plane at a time arrives ready to land without joining a stack. Incoming planes can be given single accurate timings to land, and vary their speed at height over the Atlantic or the continent accordingly so they arrive on time. Sometimes long haul flights will be told to slowdown. They can give their passengers a precise flight landing time, and can save fuel as they make slower progress to the airport. For shorter haul this might be done by keeping the plane on the ground at departure until its flight time coincides with runway availability, or might entail letting it take off with a lower average speed to destination.
Where an unforeseen event requires a landing by a plane without an approved slot this should usually be accommodated at a less busy airport. Obviously life threatening disasters would lead to an override of the system if it is thought using a busy runway could offer the chance of saving lives.
Removing the stack means
Greater certainty about arrival times for passengers
Less fuel use for the planes that are asked to fly slower rather than stacking
Less risk to the populations around busy airports
Less noise from the skies
I am told work is underway to give pilots more warning of landing slots and to slow planes that otherwise would have to join a stack. Lets hope they speed this work up.
This problem has existed for a long time at Manchester airport, however if there is a tailback in waiting to land , there is also a tailback in take off from the other side airport , which becomes congested and builds up problems in landing times there. It seems like juggling balls in the air ,however this problem was approached many years ago in Heald Green and the only real solution they found was to reduce the number of flights which isn’t a viable proposition for flight companies.
The solutions are very simple bigger (quieter) aircraft, better air traffic control and landing slot management and more runway capacity. The problems are green crap, the politics of it all (especially round Heathrow with the Zak Goldsmith types) and dire government dithering as usual. Made worse by an almost total lack of logic, reason and understanding of science or engineering by nearly all MPs.
Lifelogic
Indeed, though… “Made worse by an almost total lack of logic, reason and understanding of science or engineering by nearly all MPs”….even this statement gives Politicians to much credit!
…..however, are you suggesting John’s logical approach to the issue has any chance of seeing the light of day with the current crop of technically illiterate Politicians?
Afraid this one is way above my pay grade, but I can think of many reasons where there could be problems which delay aircraft before they even take off, thus complicating the original flight plan, leading to complex resheduling and the knock on effect of all aircraft which were in the air at the time.
Clearly longer flights may have slightly easier time management adjustment, but surely there is little room for manoeuvre on short flights once in the air.
The overall safety record of air travels excellent, the last thing we need to do is compromise that, for the sake of a few minutes of holding in a stack.
Who would actually be in charge of the aircraft, the pilot, or a number of air traffic controllers who’s space the aircraft passes through en route.
Short flight are already often delayed on take off due to lack of a free landing slot. But the main problem is lack of runway space at Gatwick and Heathrow. We need a decent five runway hub airport. Any slight problem at either currently causes chaos and cancellations for 24 hours or more. People do not want to change airports in London they want a proper hub airport with some free capacity.
I’m not an expert on Heathrow except that only 33% of passengers are business. If it was other way around, then i would understand case more for 5th runway.
We must also not forget that London is our capital city. And with increased air pollution, our city could be drowned in noise for the next 20 to 30+ years until the technology is there to reduce noise pollution. Protecting London isn’t just part of patriotism, it’s also part of protecting the London tourist industry, and being an attractive city plays a role in attracting City people to go live and work there (this is important – lots of stats to prove it – one reason business people don’t want to relocate to Frankfurt is because they don’t want to work / live near there. They don’t like the place – enough).
Reply Heathrow does not have 4 runways!
Your logic is correct, you slow one down, then all following on the same path must slow too. So our host needs to update himself on the plans contained in FANS and the effect of AdS-B services, coming soon. The objective of these are to make flying between 2 points more efficient (less fuel burn) and therefore more aircraft will be expected to arrive at destination more quickly. Therefore, the only answer is to build more destinations, airports.
Here’s an idea, why not spend one of the Billion quids we expect to save each year from Brexit on developing a new London airport! Over say 5 years, we’d have a 21st century airport, (not a bit like Heathrow). Ah, the reason; looks like Mrs May wants to keep paying Danegeld to the EU….
Peter
Agree with your comments about a new London Airport, plus another runway at Gatwick, but not Heathrow.
Seems like capacity on the ground is the problem.
Personally agreed with the Boris Island plan, saves overflying London, and would spread the load more evenly around London which seems to be the Magnet, although I am sure more capacity is required elsewhere in the UK as well.
Problem is Governments can never reach a decision about anything, and when eventually they do, it nearly always defies common sense.
Just look at the fiasco about Heathrow, how many years/decades.
Same as overcrowding of/in A&E Departments
Now we have the Brexit fiasco !
“The overall safety record of air travels excellent, the last thing we need to do is compromise that, for the sake of a few minutes of holding in a stack”.
No reason why it should increase rise, rather the reverse in fact as holding in stacks surely increases risks. You are airborne for longer so more time for something to go wrong (fires, engine failures, collisions, pilot errors or similar).
I even wonder about the fire crews at some airports. Are they really needed there all the time the airport is actually open? Some firemen at airport have never been needed for 40 years they just train and clean their gear. Could they save rather more lives if deployed elsewhere?
The answer I would suggest is either more runways or conveniently placed airports. Something politicians have been dragging their feet on for years. As usual we can also thank the likes of environmentalists (mentalists being the operative part of that word) for demanding things that are counterproductive and cause considerable cost and inconvenience for the rest of us.
The greencrap religion has indeed much to answer for.
One international flight per year consumes 12,000 kWh per passenger, or an average energy consumption of 33kWh per day. That’s like leaving a one bar fire on non-stop all day, every day.
Flying is probably the single most wasteful, destructive and selfish thing the ordinary person can do. What difference JR’s proposals will make to this I cannot say, but probably not much.
Indeed some of that is very sensible, but what is really needed is more runways and a real hub airport. At the very least we need another one each at Gatwick and Heathrow with a fast shuttle link. So we have a five runway hub. Or perhaps two new runways at Gatwick instead plus the HS shuttle.
I often fly from Gatwick and often sit at the end of the runway waiting to take off for twenty minutes or so or circle for about the same. Any problem (weather or other) causes huge delays for the rest of that day and next even. This as they cannot catch up due to lack of runway capacity. The problem is dithering, incompetent, indecisive government as usual.
I think I largely agree with Allister Heath today in the Telegraph.
Yes, it’s unfashionable to say so, but Trump was right to kill the Iran deal
It’s time for Britain and the Europeans to stop lying to themselves: the status quo was simply not working.
These two comments have not comprehended your very interesting suggestions. Better use of airspace means better use of runways, airports and the road and rail links.
If only someone would invent vertical takeoff.
They have, but rather technically challenging and hugely expensive to do it with a jumbo jet and 400+ people!
It would mean longer journeys, but that would be more economical in terms of fuel – but are today’s aircraft up to being able to flying higher? There is a lot of unused sky up there.
I would be wary of the oxygen levels, as I believe it still to come via the jet engines, for passengers, and not very clean at that.
It’s not just GPS usage that needs to improve, plane technology needs to get a lot better in order to be more resiliant to higher flights… but overall, a worthy idea
Airport taxes killed off our regional airport that couldn’t compete with the big operators. Look into giving tax breaks to smaller local airports thereby spreading the congestion and cutting down on travel to the big airports.
Discouraging needless flights would reduce the problem’s cause. Too many people incur flights thoughtlessly to meet others, when email or video conferencing would be far more efficient.
I always worry when first responses to change are negative or defensive and have seen too much of that over the years, indeed we are in the middle of a massive bout of that at the moment.
I have no knowledge of the subject apart from being a passenger and living between Gatwick and Heathrow, but surely as technology advances, it is right to look into how it can benefit us? If after investigation it cannot, put it back into the box until the next time.
One thought, however. I guess planes are designed to fly at an optimum speed for fuel efficiency, thereful slowing down may have the opposite effect but what does it cost extra in a stack?
An interesting topic and please keep us updated.
P.s. I suppose you politicians failure to sort out an extra runway for the last umpteen years and foreseeable future has no bearing on this?
It is of course not very green to have endless stacking at airport due to insufficient runways just as it is not very green or fuel/time efficient to have cars sitting in endless jams due to insufficient road space and the governments road blocking measure that we have had to suffer for perhaps 30 years or so. Things like Bus lanes, anti-car traffic lights, speed humps, lack of car parking, environmental areas, poor one way systems, junctions designed to congest and the likes.
I must disagree about trees. Network Rail ought to be encouraged, there are far too many trees close to tracks. And lets have trees cut down alongside roads too. No trees should be within 20 feet of a carriageway and overhang as is commonplace and widespread at present should be completely unacceptable.
I understand that in Edwardian times, broadleaf trees wouldn’t be permitted to grow close to railway lines because of the leaf drop problems. Also, embankments would have the grass regularly trimmed….no chance of that now!
We certainly need more regional airports..there are still a lot of places in this country where it takes a half days camel ride to get to – on the other hand passenger footfall through the main hub airports could very easily be greatly reduced following brexit..so maybe problem solved..we should wait to see how all of this shakes out.
First, and urgently let’s get digging the ground for additional runway capacity. And by all means improve effeciency. But no more dithering please Mrs May.
I’m off to the US again soon but I dread the return to Heathrow; the last thing I want after 10 hours in the plane is another 15 minutes waiting for a landing slot.
Good to hear that Network Rail is rolling out new digital signalling. Don’t know how much credit you are.due for lobbying but I imagine you are up there somewhere.
Ian wragg:
If flight demand is so high that it causes the many nuisances prompting the discussion, tax might assist a remedy.
It would focus users’ attention on whether flight is needed, & valuable enough to take.
Such tax can be punitive, yet it can prevent worse causes on the ground, & avoid their costs being funded by other tax sources.
Well said, Mr Redwood.
Lots of cynical luddite thinking where people don’t believe in the power of technology. With a bit of imagination, persistence, and hard work, we can reduce all kinds of pollution – including aviation noise – whilst also growing the economy.
We CAN have our cake and eat it: we can have economic growth whilst controlling pollution in all its forms. Why? Because human beings are amazing. Amazing. But we’re amazing ONLY because we’ve been given this amazing power by God (the Christian God) to be stewards over this amazing created world.
(Technology, Money, Sex, Power can all be amazing things – depending on how we use them, use them wrongly and they can of course be deadly).
Btw, Shakespeare’s The Tempest is a BRILLIANT exploration into how man tries to control nature / the created world in the wrong way. It’s not just how we screw up the world we live in, but how we screw up ourselves in the process.
And Charles Dickens’ brilliantly exposes the dangers of obsessive materialism in A Christmas Carol (more a parable than anything else, but powerful all the same).
If people read and took Shakespeare's The Tempest and Christmas Carol more seriously, our country would be very different – both past and present.
And the other side of the coin are the gnostics (puritans and luddites) who hate sex, pleasure, technology and the material world in general. These are just as dangerous as the materialists like Prospero and Scrooge.
And the other side of the coin are the gnostics (puritans and luddites) who hate sex, pleasure, technology and the material world in general. These are just as dangerous as the materialists like Prospero and Scrooge.
For God. Queen + Country. And Family.
Scrap HS2, implement Boris’ plan for a coastal airport, and make sure it’s scalable to accommodate future needs. Runways should be long enough to obviate the need of excessive heavy braking and reverse thrust and reduce stress on airframes.
This would reduce pollution overall and especially in London.
Boris’ proposed coastal airport is in a poor location for access. To be useful for the country, any new airport should be to the north west of London to serve not just the south east corner but the wider economy. Such an airport was proposed 50 years ago at Cublington, but the Conservative government of the time bottled the decision for electoral expediency. We are still paying the price.
Pilots can make accurate arrival slots if given the information. We used to consistantly land seconds after the morning noise curfew when I retired 15 years ago. It helped efficient traffic flow at other times if ATC gave you a target time for the final fix.
We ban noisy planes, so why do we accept avoidable holding?
The relentless spread of civil commercial aviation affects many more than the members of your constituency. One look at an aviation chart will show you how much airspace they gobble up.
A just in time arrival and departure schedule with much steeper angles of approach to airports would reduce the airspace needed below 10,000 feet ASL. The general aviation and gliding fraternity would I think welcome such a move. Recruit some well informed opinion. Royal Air Force Transport Command must have a wealth of experience of steep approaches that government could benefit from.
We’re going to have fewer flights anyway aren’t we as the Spanish public keeps telling us we’re not wanted there and the Spanish government tax us out of Spain. Protesting at holidaymakers just wanting a break from work will result in people not booking next year. Such a shame the UK can’t guarantee just two months good weather the requirement for flights would halve.
Are there specific days of the week, times of the day that are creating the regular problems? It’s a fabulous hub and spoke system that probably needs a serious IT upgrade and some detailed analysis. If small businesses can do this logistical planning I’m sure they can with their resources. If you slow down planes on arrival it will have a backlog situation like you have on motorways where back down the line congestion occurs and problems start to happen with safety. Connecting flights would need prioritising, queuing and waiting-in-turn is a very British institution I’m not sure foreign airlines would be happy to follow the rules a contraflow in the air just doesn’t bear thinking about.
These cruise companies need to find alternative venues to dock too or their business will start to tail off.
All very good ideas for noise reduction and efficiency. But it does not tackle the unwillingness to increase airport capacity and there is a desperate need for runway capacity to increase at Heathrow, Gatwick and Birmingham. Birmingham needs a major upgrade as it is currently like going through a cattle market, as one of the cattle!
Without more runway capacity, all these excellent measures will fall down as many planes will either be late landing or late arriving or late taking off. None of these outcomes is conducive to passenger satisfaction, which should be foremost for every operator.
I remember that in the 1970s, when I flew at least 40 times a year from the continent to Heathrow (and sometimes Gatwick) this problem already existed. Sometines fog, sometimes a runway incident etc. Stansted and London City Airport offered relief in the later years but it appears that Hethrow has simply absorbed all the technology gains (better control, quieter aircraft, etc) by adding traffic. No doubt further improvements will not benefit those foolish enough to live near airports, but the airports themselves.
Good morning
Mr.Redwood MP sir, stop being such a NIMBY 🙂
As I right this I am traveling on a bus from a short meeting. Across the PA we were just told that the bus driver has been instructed to wait to even out the service. Someone somewhere knows all this and can communicate and organise it. So I see no reason why the same can be done here.
But the problem is, once again, not being addressed just some patches. The problem being a bottleneck at Heathrow. The solution is not necessarily a new runway, although that would be desirable, but more focus on other airports and / or a new airport altogether.
Trouble is, we are wasting valuable resources on HS2 and Hinkleypoint.
It is a political problem, always has been and always will be. We have too many incompetent MP’s who keep saying – ‘not in my backyard’.
We spend millions of pounds and waste time on Public enquiries, then ignore the conclusions. The known need is for more runways at our existing Airports now, yet the current PM cannot bring herself to implement the Davies report and kicks the decision down the road once again. Just like Maplin Sands Johnson’s Thames Estuary airport was an impractical siting for many, many reasons. We had the opportunity years ago to build a new Airport on a green fields site (ex RAF airfield) but our politicians bungled it. The French probably only got Charles de Gaulle because their Government were having a few days off.
LAP needs two runways to the South West with taxiways over the M25. Expensive, but think of the money lack of capacity is losing. Its too late in time for a new airport. Gatwick also needs a second runway, even third World Countries get the money to two runway airports.
In fine weather, barring technical problems Heathrow air traffic control can run at maximum capacity. Poor weather requires greater spacing and the Airline scheduling combine to make aircraft holding a necessity. Arrival and departure delays are a function of runway capacity shortage.
There will be no room left for any more airports. Everywhere has to have houses built on it to accommodate Asia and Africa.
If they actually navigated rather than flying a GPS course to steer they would allow for drift and windage.
With the current mooted problems with the EU Galileo GPS system we should be developing our own system. A projected cost between £3bn and £5bn spread over a few years is small beer to our government and it would be a crying shame if we lost the technology we have acquired over the years.
all caused by the failure of successive governments to have a transport policy.
the question is what is a reasonable length of time to delay a decision? 6 months? 6 years? 30 years? i guess we’ll get the answer to that when a new runway gets planning permission.
I suggest 2nd runways at Stanstead and Gatwick; upgrade Luton, Southend, Manston and Northolt. Link the lot to Heathrow by an overhead rail link. Something hi-speed that looks like the 21st century, that is, not like the George Stephenson HS2.
Long distance flights follow each other in a line across the Atlantic. Planes going to the EU would have to overtake the British ones waiting for a landing in overcrowded airports. Flying around London looking at the landmarks is the best part of the flight. I also like watching the planes and looking them up on flight radar websites.
I have to disagree with Mr. Redwood’s suggestions – “The way to eliminate the stack is to use modern GPS, communications to inbound aircraft and computer runway planning to ensure one plane at a time arrives ready to land without joining a stack. Incoming planes can be given single accurate timings to land, and vary their speed at height over the Atlantic or the continent accordingly so they arrive on time.”
Since at least 1980 probably earlier, all aircraft flying on the North Atlantic track structure have been equipped with INS or GPS. All aircraft assigned to a particular track are not for the same destination, so when they depart North America they will probably have different arrival forecasts which can change en route. Modern airliners flying at high altitude do not have the ability to vary their speed greatly. Asking one aircraft to slow down means the following aircraft have to do the same otherwise they would catch up and the horizontal separation would not be sufficient.
You cannot get a quart into a pint pot, any time of day the traffic flow exceeds the runway capacity their will be holding delays, despite the best scheduling.
Thank you for pushing this John. Cutting/eliminating the Heathrow stack could (with a bit of Government encouragement) also benefit people living around Gatwick since flights leaving/arriving there are often kept artificially low to allow them to fly under the Heathrow stack.
All UK airports need their capacity expanding.
UK politicians seem wedded a permanent policy of easy immigration and open borders.
We have had the biggest increase in the population of the UK since 2000 in our history.
So we need rapid expansion in all our airports.
The delay in a decision on Heathrow is a disgrace.
