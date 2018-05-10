Local issues dominated the Borough Council results

I found on the doorsteps a welcome wish to talk about the local matters our Councillors decide for us in the run up to last Thursday’s election.

The Conservative loss of three seats in Wokingham itself seemed to be related to the delays in finishing the town centre, the disruptions to the roads brought on by building work, and the general pressures on services created by fast development and the level of congestion.

I will be talking to the Council about what more can be done to improve the congestion and development problems, and how the impact of building works can be mitigated more. The Council has embarked on a major highways construction programme to ease the lack of capacity as more homes become available, and has put in extra secondary school capacity with the provision of Bohunt.