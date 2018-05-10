Local issues dominated the Borough Council results

I found on the doorsteps a welcome wish to talk about the local matters our Councillors decide for us in the run up to last Thursday’s election.
The Conservative loss of three seats in Wokingham itself seemed to be related to the delays in finishing the town centre, the disruptions to the roads brought on by building work, and the general pressures on services created by fast development and the level of congestion.
I will be talking to the Council about what more can be done to improve the congestion and development problems, and how the impact of building works can be mitigated more. The Council has embarked on a major highways construction programme to ease the lack of capacity as more homes become available, and has put in extra secondary school capacity with the provision of Bohunt.
One Comment
We had no-one on our doorstep, nothing from our councilors except a boilerplate letter boasting of “investments” elsewhere in the borough and completely ignoring issues local to us. One of those issues is a seemingly permanent hole in the ground where a bus stop used to be and barriers set up to restrict the main road to single track.
The issue I have is the utter lack of communications from the council on any matters and lack of interest by councilors even if only to indicate they recognise the problems. I am not the only disgruntled voter, the local conservative councilor lost a very large chunk of his majority to the libdems this time round. I think he is lucky to retain his seat and may well lose it next time round.
There needs to be far more communication and interaction beyond the annual above-inflation increase in rate demands.