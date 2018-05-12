The future of grammar schools

Two Reading based grammars provide places for pupils from my constituency. These are popular with parents. The comprehensives also attract talented pupils, so the sixth forms of the local comprehensives can also provide a good A level education and offer a platform for gaining places at top universities for those who are academically inclined. As a result I have not encountered jealousy of the grammars on the doorsteps from those whose children just missed out on a grammar place. There are clearly too few grammar school places for all the able children who might like to attend.
The government has now said it will make some additional money available to expand grammar places at those schools who would like to do so. This seems to me unremarkable, as around Wokingham we need to expand the number of schools places in general to keep up with demands from all the new housing with many more people moving into the area. If we are going to carry on with grammars amongst the choices open to parents and pupils, we should allow them to expand if they wish.
I would be interested to hear your views on this latest development. Selection still seems to evoke strong criticism in some quarters, though most seem to accept the need for selection when it comes to university places. It is also easier to teach well if pupils are streamed or grouped in schools, as different ability and effort levels require different instruction. In the adult world there is a lot of selection, with professional qualifications and competitions for top jobs being a feature of business life.
The good news is it is often the individuals who did not compete strongly for academic laurels who go on to be the most successful entrepreneurs and sports personalities . Life is full of challenges and competitions, so there are prizes for all sorts of exertion and skill. Getting into a grammar does not guarantee long term success. Not getting into a grammar does not stop success and a good career.
Well if grammar schools are a good idea (and I think are) why only expand the existing ones in the few areas that still have them? £50 million is just a tiny gesture from T May.
Of course the best way to organise education is to give education out and allow parents to top them up and use them anywhere they like.
We also need to improve practical skill training, we need more builders, electricians, plumbers, roofers and he likes rather more than we need more Lawyers and PPE graduates.
More religious segregation in schools is needed like a hole in the head. It is indoctrination of young vulnerable minds, very dangerous for society and bordering on child abuse in many cases. Literally in the case of genital mutilation. May is wrong on nearly everything alas, but a bit better than Corbyn.
I meant give top up “education vouchers” out.
I read in the Telegraph today that:- RESEARCHERS are calling for an urgent investigation to find an explanation for more than 20,000 “additional deaths” so far this year, amid severe pressure on the NHS.
The NHS is absolutely appalling yet no one dares to touch it. Free at the point of rationing, delay, incompetence and non treatment. They have your money already so patients are a nuisance and treated as such whenever they can get away with it. This despite the many excellent and dedicated people who work there. The system can never work well as currently structured.
We should certainly be encouraging people to go privately with tax breaks to lighten the load on the NHS and get some more competition in health care. Alas we have a dire socialist government in charge.
Nonsense. Voluntary aided faith schools were just as valued as grammar schools.
It seems as though the host here shares your views though. My first post about grammar schools and faith schools was swiftly deleted.
Another taboo subject.
Reply You offered multiple postings so I removed the long one
Well the schools of some samon faiths are rather less damaging and dangerous than some other faiths. But it surely cannot be sensible to augment such faith/religious/race cleavages in society. I would generally move to take faith out out schools. Including the absurd, exaggerated, climate alarmist religion.
Schools should be about real education and reality, not indoctrination in the irrational.
I agree with your view.
Let us put aside the suspicion that this latest development is another example of Mrs. Weak & Vacillating’s approach, being another bite of the cherry (to use a Geoffrey Howe term) to go some way towards implementing the abandoned aim of reintroducing grammar schools.
Having seen a little of the Canadian system where most people go to the local high school, which is the equivalent of a comprehensive where they are streamed. I would say there are advantages in terms of bringing together all citizens with a background of shared school experience. This is very important in Canada, a land of immigrants, and is becoming increasingly important in England.
Canada is not know for disruption and lawlessness in its schools. When I visited there it seemed to have an orderly culture. No litter. No grafitti. No swearing and general politeness.
We have lost all that. Selective education is more important than ever now.
Grammar schools are part of the educational mix in several areas of the country. If they deliver a sound education and the demand is there it would be obtuse to inhibit their growth and expansion. Unfortunately education has been an area of national life that has been unduly distorted by the imposition of opinions rather than by responses to demand from parents.Polytechnics, along with grammar schools, have suffered in this way, in my opinion, over the past 40 plus years.
Parents get virtually no say in what school they go to unless they are rich enough to pay privately or pay to move to a different area. The government takes your taxes, so then most do not have the money to go privately, then they tell you your limited options to get a bit of your tax back.
Education vouchers, tax breaks and freedom to choose please. Same as is needed with the appalling NHS.
The competition authority should look at the NHS, the BBC and School which are all unfair state competition, dire virtual state monopolies.
Indeed as you say “ Getting into a grammar does not guarantee long term success. Not getting into a grammar does not stop success and a good career.”. There should of course be plenty of opportunity to switch between schools and colleges where appropriate. We have centres of excellence for sports, music and the likes we also need them for academic subjects, history, languages, maths, science, engineering and indeed vocational and practical skills. How can anyone but a politics of envy, chip on the shoulder, it’s not fair lefty dope object to Grammar Schools. We all benefit from the doctors, engineers, scientist and the likes they are good at producing.
As long as Mrs may maintains her socialist agenda you will not get the grammar schools that the country needs. She will remain unquestioned by the current opposition, many with grammar school backgrounds, whose hypocrisy denies the return of grammar schools. As you point out they are not the answer to everyone’s success in life, but they are an essential key to social mobility.
As an institution, grammar schools should be encouraged – When I was at school, there was always a certain aura about their pupils, and a feeling that these people would be successful. They had a refreshing air about them – We should get a lot more grammar schools going.
As for the nonsense over selection – Selection has to stay, but of course, the labour party and other socialists will attack anything that is successful – Lets just remember that this is all part of their agenda to make everything the same, on the lowest possible common denominator.
Socialists will never raise educational standards, because they rule out competition, a vital element in survival and winning.
Being against grammar schools is part of the stock ideas for most politicians these days. So the likes of Angela Rayner will say it is bad because it is only for children whose parents pay to have them coached.
Of course, she is too young to remember how the grammar school actually worked at the time.
So she bases her opinion on reports about a few remaining grammar schools in wealthier areas.
Peers are mandated by The Salisbury Convention to refrain from wrecking the manifesto pledges of an elected government; the Conservative manifesto was clear – a commitment to Leave the Customs Union and Single Market.
But the government is rudderless under the dithering ex? Remainer and socialist T May. The Blair and Cameron cronies stuffed into the Lords and the Soubries, Clarks x2, Morgan and Grieve types are likely to win until we get a sensible real Tory leader with some sensible vision and electoral appeal.
There was the claim that grammar schools stigmatised the majority who failed the eleven plus exam.
I think the idea of cutting people down to size and simple jealousy played as big a part in the disappearance of grammar schools.
The evil politics of envy is how the left get their votes. Stocking up grievances wherever they can.
Sensible people believe in aspiration, fairness and rewards for hard work. Alas all the parties are currently absurdly big government know best, high tax borrow and waste socialists. But for the 100 (at best) on the sensible wing of the Tories.
The highest, most complex and hugely idiotic and unfair taxes for forty years from halfwit Hammond. Yet still he remains in no 11 damaging the economy further every day.
Another piece of socialist, hug a terrorist, policy to emanate from Mrs May is the reopening of enquiries into UK soldiers behaviour in Northern Ireland during the troubles. Current members of the armed forces must be appalled. Potential members will be looking for something less onerous. The effect on morale must be devastating. No mention of investigating the terrorist murders, comparable with anything the gestapo achieved in WW2, that UK forces were fighting to minimise. That would not be politically correct, would it.
agreed
Indeed
Many critics complain of better off families getting their children coached to get into Grammar schools.
They forget that for a modest cost you can buy the entrance exam practice books or use on line resources or use the local library and help your own children prepare for the exam for virtually nothing.
More money for good popular schools is a fine thing and we should bring back the assisted places scheme too.
Reply A lot of children get into grammars with no extra coaching. Mine for example! I myself won a free place at a Direct Grant school, also with no extra coaching, fresh from state primary.
