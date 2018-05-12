Visit to the Station Tap – alias the Molly Millar

Yesterday I was invited to meet the Area Manager of the Stonegate Pub Company, to view the changes they have made to the former Molly Millar near Wokingham station.
I did meet the local Manager who showed me the new facilities and told me they are now trading successfully following the re opening. The pub has been renamed the Station Tap to remind people that it is opposite the station, and now has a door on the side facing the trains. It has a range of food, hot and soft drinks as well as the usual range of alcoholic drinks. Some of the new trade comes from people arriving home at the station, or wanting something to eat and drink before catching a train in the morning. They are open from 7 am for breakfast, and have extended opening until 2.30 am with sports tv and various weekly events.
If you are going by car remember to take £2 for the car park, as you have to pay to stay but there are reclaim arrangements if you buy drinks. The driver better stick to the coffee.
5 Comments
“If you are going by car remember to take £2 for the car park, as you have to pay to stay but there are reclaim arrangements if you buy drinks.”
I didn’t know that being an MP and indeed a former Secretary of State entailed giving free publicity to public houses.
Association with a witch named Molly, who may have lived by the wayside, is an interesting aspect of pub history; not lost in the re-naming. ‘Station’ in the re-name might link only loosely its location, in view of the obtuse variety of pub names elsewhere.
Combinations such as the ‘Kebab & Calculator’ tend to indicate when those names were created, although their premises could precede. British pub character is a valuable aspect of life. Long may it continue with Wokingham’s enjoyment, & best wishes to those who maintain its appeal.
Good write up
Cheers to all those who sail in her and every other like real English pub.
I see the current argument as to our future relationship, re trade with the EU as a basic approach to life. There are those , possibly the majority, who choose for what they see as the certainty of a regular salary, taxes paid, mortgage paid solution which includes the customs union or some version of it, and accept all that it entails. They do not see what it entails as significant in their lives.
Then there are those irrespective of the existence of the EU who do not accept limits or horizons to their lives. They are the strivers for goals, the self employed, those who see no limits to human endeavour. They are the visionaries, the risk takers who historically have always driven human progress. For them departure from the EU is a challenge to progress, remaining is anathema.
This is the struggle we are witnessing, and I pray that we see the future as did Francis Drake, IK Brunel, Barnes Wallis, RJ Mitchell and many many others. Our future as a nation is not in the grey. It is a challenge, lets grasp it.