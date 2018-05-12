Visit to the Station Tap – alias the Molly Millar

Yesterday I was invited to meet the Area Manager of the Stonegate Pub Company, to view the changes they have made to the former Molly Millar near Wokingham station.

I did meet the local Manager who showed me the new facilities and told me they are now trading successfully following the re opening. The pub has been renamed the Station Tap to remind people that it is opposite the station, and now has a door on the side facing the trains. It has a range of food, hot and soft drinks as well as the usual range of alcoholic drinks. Some of the new trade comes from people arriving home at the station, or wanting something to eat and drink before catching a train in the morning. They are open from 7 am for breakfast, and have extended opening until 2.30 am with sports tv and various weekly events.

If you are going by car remember to take £2 for the car park, as you have to pay to stay but there are reclaim arrangements if you buy drinks. The driver better stick to the coffee.