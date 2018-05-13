Technology at the border

I cannot believe that Remain and their media friends are still going on about how goods move across borders. The Uk government last year set out how technology can ensure smooth passage of goods. Now we are being told this would all take time to develop and set up. I have good news for them. It is all old hat, and is up and running for non EU trade already. Firms running just in time supply chains for components into the UK have no problems with components entering from outside the EU at the moment, despite the alleged tariff and non tariff barriers to trade that exist for non EU trade today. If all our trade becomes non EU trade after March, what is the problem? We know how to handle it.
I have more good news for firms worried about this. Inbound goods for their factories in the UK have to clear UK customs, not EU customs to enter the UK. There is no need and no plan I know of to impose new barriers at our borders when we leave the EU that will detain lorries and cause unacceptable delays. It is in our own hands.
Let me try again, as one who has imported and exported from a UK industrial base. There are already electronic manifests for each consignment, allowing fast passage across a border as the authorities know what is in the truck or container. There is a trusted trader scheme allowing electronic filing to replace manual document inspection. Any VAT, Excise or tariff due can be deducted electronically away from the frontier to settle the bills. This also happens today for our EU trade, as our frontier with the rest of the EU is already a VAT, Excise and currency border.
The so called Irish border problem is a put up job by the EU trying to make life difficult. The government should tell them we will use current methods to deal with border issues after we have left. These include today anti smuggling police and revenue activities on both sides of the Irish border, and police co-operation over criminals seeking to move from one country to another. If the EU continues to make heavy weather of this the government should say we will not be paying them any extra money after March 2019 when we leave.
40 Comments
Dr. Redwood, you’ve backed yourself into a corner here “..The so called Irish border problem is a put up job by the EU trying to make life difficult. ” If it really is just a put up job and no real problem, then this issue should have been despatched months ago with no faffing around and clearly resolved in the Progress Report. Your government seems to have failed miserably in explaining the solution, or its a real problem. Which is it; either way you look incompetent.
I agree, Peter. Everyone dealing directly with the problem – the British government, the Irish government and the EU – cannot find a solution. But John Redwood, the backbench MP for Wokingham in Berkshire, says it’s just a put up job. Who to believe, I wonder
Reply Who was right about the ERM and the Euro – them or me?
We have government ministers who mostly supported Remain in the referendum with parliamentarians who taken across both Houses together mostly still support Remain now despite the referendum, having to depend on a corps of civil servants who have all been recruited and promoted while we have been part of the EEC/EC/EU/USE project, with the inevitable consequence that many of them cannot now be relied upon for good advice on how we should extricate ourselves from a complicated project that they mostly still support. So, yes, there is at least the appearance of incompetence in their proceedings, but with some of it in fact being deliberate sabotage.
The problem is that the UK Government agreed to find a solution that is suitable to the EU. The EU therefore can say no solution is acceptable and we have to agree. Idiots !
Dr Redwood, Remain and their media friends are still going on about how goods move across borders because they are greatly encouraged by your Prime Minister.
I cannot believe your Prime Minister finds anything of merit in the cretinous new customs partnership.
In the Telegraph it is asserted that “Theresa May’s choices today are limited by parliamentary arithmetic and the immediate need to pull together a country torn between Leave and Remain.”
That is simply untrue. The House of Commons can be persuaded by oratory, if there is leadership to deliver oratory.
Someone said Mrs May is like a corpse, meaning she never responds. She does not absorb either. We do not know what is in her mind. How can she possibly see any merit in the new customs partnership to which she obstinately clings? How can she not call the Irish Government to account under the Good Friday Agreement to respect the integrity of UK and to reign in threats of violence should any change be made to arrangements on the border – not that UK intends any changes apart from what goes on in computer software? How can she not be seen to stand up for the UK against EU bullying? How can she not promote the prospects and advantages of free trade in the world and tell the EU to join in if it wishes but that is what UK will do?
She does none of these things. Why not? Because she has no understanding of the concept of a self-governing independent nation state. She believes government is the collegiate business of international governing elites. She is a true EU technocrat. In her mind it is her duty that she and her colleagues in the EU reach a consensus. If the EU seeks to punish UK for breaking ranks, she admits a degree of guilt. Hence UK is now obliged to provide a border in Northern Ireland it does not need or want for itself but in order to impose the EU’s regulations.
Because she does not understand the concept of a self-governing nation state she cannot lead and cannot advocate it and cannot persuade. Therefore the house of Commons remains in stasis, stuck in the positions taken at the referendum, which reached a decision the majority in Parliament and in Government still do not understand. But it could if there were leadership from a Prime Minster who understood and was capable of persuasive oratory.
It really is time Mrs May is removed from office. A year ago I would have considered some methods better than others. But her concessions to the EU over the last 18 months have gained such momentum that if she stood firm on anything to advance Britain’s interests in the negotiations it would cause a political earthquake and would be utterly disruptive of the normal daily political discourse in Europe in which Britain is now fully expected to go along with the EU without argument.
So I no longer care how she is removed from office. She must go now.
A very good post.
Thank you.
Everything stated in this post is true.
It is hard to believe Theresa May’s negotiation has been so poor. She’s still talking of the need for compromise! I cannot think of one compromise by the EU so far.
Who rules Britain? The British government or Michel Barnier?
Given the above, then why is Mrs May and Oily Robbins making such heavy weather and a big deal about something far, far more complicated.
Surely they must be aware of the current arrangements, or are they not up to speed with them.
If all else fails then why not simply we do what we want, and the EU can do what they want either side of the border, as has been outlined on here already by DC.
I agree about simply leaving with no payment, indeed this was always the simplest solution, and had we said we would do that at the outset, business would have had two years to sort themselves out with no transition necessary.
It seems very wrong in any case to offer the EU money in the interests of a trade deal, or anything else for that matter, apart from what the UK legally owes.
Isn’t that called ‘bribery’ – or is there another name for it?
Exactly right. The Irish issue is a pathetic negotiation ploy and a put up job. We should indeed pay nothing unless we get something worthwhile for it.
Simon Heffer is however surely right today in the Sunday Telegraph:-
The PM’s lack of leadership is ruining everything Mrs May’s absence of conviction is wrecking Brexit and preventing progress in other vital areas.
No only this but She and Hammond have the wrong big government, high tax, high regulation economic policies too.
In my opinion we should have stopped any payments to the EU the date of article 50.
In Rotterdam harbour, partly robotized, they know a thing or two about customs. They know the difference between EU and non EU. And so they are hiring up to a thousand extra custom officers now, just for Brexit.
So if the trade between the eu and the uk is going to be decimated as the remaining remoaners keep saying, how come this fountain of customs and trade knowledge feels the need to increase resources just to deal with it ?
Excellent. Brexit creating jobs. Another good news story.
Since last November it has been essential to make a distinction between the Irish land border and other UK-EU borders, because any scope for using advanced technology on the ground at the Irish land border was virtually eliminated once the Irish government moved to its adamant total rejection of:
“anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland”,
including for example additional CCTV cameras.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/02/the-irish-border/#comment-904608
Unfortunately more than five months on many people still have not recognised that the new Irish government has publicly and irreversibly adopted that absurd, extreme and intransigent position, with the full support of the EU, and so it is pointless to debate whether this detection or monitoring system or another would be efficient but also sufficiently unobstrusive; nothing new on the ground would be acceptable.
I suppose there would be the possibility of using GPS tracking devices in vehicles, and the possibility of using other detection and monitoring methods away from the border, but in my view it would be far better just to graciously and publicly cede this point to the Irish government and say that for our part we intend to make no changes whatsoever at the border, the existing free flows of goods and people can continue exactly as now:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/05/11/mr-willetts-wants-to-penalise-savings-and-home-ownership/#comment-934451
I will repeat from that comment that the best solution specifically for the Irish land border is one which the UK government is only now starting to examine, months too late:
“I will add in connection with the penultimate paragraph of that letter sent in on Sunday that I have since found by chance that the technical term for that kind of arrangement is “parallel marketability”, and that it is well worth putting that as a search term in google, perhaps alongside “Ireland”.
Characteristically the SNP are well aware of it but see it as a possible route to what they want rather than to what the majority of UK voters want, paragraph 152 here:
http://www.gov.scot/Publications/2016/12/9234/4
“The laws of the European Single Market would apply only to those goods and services traded between Scotland and the rest of the European Single Market … In essence, this involves applying the principle of “parallel marketability” … “
A hard Brexiteer accusing someone else of adopting an absurd, extreme and intransigent position. Ironic.
When Mrs. May says ‘you can trust me’ nobody does.
Sound bites like that are usually a prelude to another concession to the EU.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/958861/brexit-negotiations-theresa-may-NHS-funding-EU-customs-union
I’ve lost count of the number of times you’ve had to say this, clearly it’s not getting through to our civil servants and negotiators. What further action can be taken to ensure the message is received?
Could it be that they just don’t want to listen?
Sacking some “pour encourager les autres” might do the job.
Very good post today John but Mrs May doesn’t want to leave the EU and so the made up problems over borders suit her very well. They will be her excuse when she tells us we cannot leave. Still, everyone knows what a super rich country we are so what’s a few billion between friends?
The problem is a ‘put up job’ from the EU – Yes, that was clear all along… they will use any method possible to intimidate us or make us wrong about some issue – JR, your aggravation on this comes through as you are using more direct language…which is a good sign – time we called the EU on what it really is.
I fear Ms May spent too long at the heart of the EU, she still clearly has a warm feeling for being within the bosom of the EU family… can someone tell her it’s time for her to stand up straight and be a force to be reckoned with, and to forget her silly ideas about being subservient to the EU.
Well said, Mr Harris. Mrs May could only use smoke and mirrors for so long, and she can’t rely on them any more. The people are being treated as gullible fools, which is how we seem to be viewed from the distortion of the Westminster bubble. Most people are well-informed these days and can clearly see when they are being duped.
Thank you for pointing it out, Dr Redwood. What a pity more in our Government don’t think as you do.
A friend of mine owns a successful international courier firm at Heathrow. When I asked him about the technology he said he already used it for ALL parcels. Basically to avoid EU VAT fraud all goods are listed on the computer at the moment.
His exact words were “We already do it. All we have to do is select a different option on the drop down list.”
So dont believe the deep state civil servants lies.
I can understand remain and some media. First they see it as enhancing their case by scaring people into believing it impossible. Second they have probably not exported/imported anything in their lives. Set up time, implementation time, call it what you will, is time to dilute leave.
Specific to the Irish border, both HMRC and their Irish equivalent have stated publicly that they see no problem. The latter might have found himself at odds with the Taoiseach who decided he wished to highlight a problem at the behest of his EU masters.
Once Mrs May and her team members have made up their minds that they want clarity and simplicity in their approach to trade and financial services with the EU or failing that WTO rules, then everything else will fall into place. He obfuscation, kick the can down the road approach to our position does not bode well for her political future. It is time you brought her to account by whatever means you have available in the conservative party.
The customs duties are indeed a relatively minor problem, but the Irish and other “internal” EU borders were only completely opened with the advent of the Single Market, not the preceding Customs Union. Hence the more honest Remoaners will admit that just the/a customs union with the EU would not be sufficient and they want us to stay in the/a single market as well.
One of the bogus arguments is there are no borders around the world where there is no infrastructure if there isn’t a customs union. That of course is because much of this ‘infrastructure’ – often not much more than a hut – dates back decades. There are numerous crossings from France to Switzerland where you barely need to slow down as you pass an unmanned old hut. Even the crossing at Geneva is no more delay than a French peage, and the main reason for stopping is to buy the Swiss road tax. It is a non-issue. What is interesting, as in the referendum, is Continuity Remain can’t seem to think of positive reasons for continuing with the EU tariff wall vs the rest of the world, so are focusing on a bogus technical reason for having to remain in the customs union.
Daniel Hannah surely right too today. Tax in the UK is totally absurd with some tax rates well above 100% and absurd Tax complexity as a Tax on top. Making the country poorer, damaging grow, killing jobs, creating yet more (essentially parasitic) jobs and strangling the golden goose that funds the bloated and largely inept state sector.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/13/flat-taxes-get-money-rich/
I think you should be invited to give a presentation on this to the Cabinet albeit I get the feeling that too many prefer to remain ignorant so as not to compromise their positions.
Reply Ministers have the detailed briefing from ERG you may have read about in the papers.
Most people in England are more worried about immigration, including via Ireland.
Having won the referendum on the promise we will be able to control our own borders and who comes here, we need some political direction about what we are going to do.
The people want drastic immigration reductions, they vote for the party that promises the most control (although they often fail to deliver).
The people deserve better, and if the conservative party wants a long term future it has got to address this head on and stop dancing around the handbags.
JR, in view of Christopher Booker’s article in the Sunday Telegraph, discussed as usual by his collaborator on his own blog, please could I just point out once again that EFTA and EEA member NORWAY IS NOT IN ANY FORM OF CUSTOMS UNION WITH THE EU and even though the customs border between Norway, outside the EU, and Sweden, inside the EU, is generally seen as being very “light touch” THE IRISH GOVERNMENT HAS TOTALLY REJECTED ANYTHING LIKE THE NORWAY-SWEDEN BORDER.
In simple words, the supposedly intractable Irish “problem” which has been fabricated by the Irish government and the EU and its allies in the UK would not be solved by Northern Ireland, or the whole of the UK, becoming like Norway.
“I cannot believe that Remain and their media friends are still going on about how goods move across borders ”
Non-politicos cannot believe there is such a being post Referendum called a Remainer.
It is the historical incompetence of Parliament that when something is decisively voted upon the result is not accepted by individual MPs who in any other democratic and business arena would be permanently banned from attendance.
There’s only two words that explains the current stalemate the UK is now facing, Theresa May. Hopeless, useless, unprincipled, spineless and with an authoritarian instinct and guess what – may Eurosceptics including Mr Redwood voted for her as leader (and therefore PM) of our party. Why????
Why did would a Eurosceptic vote to elect a Europhile as leader of our party? Something doesn’t stack up here
We are sick and tired of these articles. I am beginning to suspect that Mr Redwood is a closet Europhile while posing as a Eurosceptic. Just another ‘cake and eat it’ politician
Today, politics is utterly vile with truth and morality complete absent – most Tories want articles attacking this appalling leader that you John have imposed upon the British people
Do the decent thing and depose this person before her plan of delay and obfuscation succeeds
Stop faffing around and get on with it
The government cannot tell them we will use current methods to solve the Irish border. Current methods involve the UK and Ireland applying EU rules, following the Court of Justice, being supervised by the Commission. Brexit means abandoning the current methods. Didn’t you even realise what you voted for?
Reply Not so. We do not have to follow US laws and rule to import US goods!
Dear Mr Redwood
I have a problem and I hope you can help . I wish to sell something my next door neighbour.
I gather the best solution is to set up my factory in offshore, employ people and buy systems ( who never make mistakes) to input into some giant border circumventing arranghement and go through this jolly wheeze again ( and again) when I import from my other neighbour , who is my supplier. Then I persuade my neighbour to put up with the fact I cannot make any commitment right now, pay additional amounts of money to the UK government ,charge him more and be incapable of changing anything quickly due to a mountain of bureaucracy.
Given your vast experience as a manager of supply chains , does any better solution suggest itself ?
Your sincerely
Toyota Nissan , McLaren et al
Reply Your best answer is to make it in the UK where it is better value and very efficient, as you know from your experiences here. Where you need to import that too is well organised under WTO rules, as you know where you are currently already importing items from outside the EU.
Good morning
The problem is at their end. As we may become a Third Country is our goods that will have to be stopped at the border. It already seems that they are planning ahead whilst the UK Government fiddle around with daft ideas that no one wants.
https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2018/02/at-least-750-extra-customs-officers-to-be-hired-as-netherlands-prepares-for-brexit/
We will see what happens next year but does seem that the blind have been leading the blind.
A temporary fall-back scenario is actually quite practical and reasonable: Absolutely nothing in the Irish Sea, just a few EXTRA checks at N.I ports (Belfast). These checks almost start at zero, because the UK will start at divergence = zero. No tons of chorinated chickens nor substandard products are yet expected in N. Ireland on 30-3-2019. Over time, new (blockchain- based?) technology can be developed and tested for the land border and N. Ireland will be able to diverge away from the EU with the rest of the UK.
Lack of leadership from the PM is a big part of the problem. It allows space for all kinds of theories to emerge. The theology of the Tory party is all over the place.
Little consolation to know Labour is no better.
None of your broadly misleading claims prevents the need for a hard border. A hard border that YOU voted for.
I am quite happy with the current arrangements which require no border infrastructure, no bureaucracy, no delays, no violence.
You voted against all of the above and it is for you to explain how you’re going to deliver the hard border you voted for with no border. It is preposterous to suggest you can take back control of a non-existent border.
It is also for you to explain how the more bureaucracy your no border-harder border will require ends up with the slashing of red tape which you also promised. And how the cost of your more bureaucratic less red-tape no border-hard border will save is money – perhaps up to £350m a week.
It hasn’t been clear for sometime that if the Tory hard-right pensioners want to save their failing Brexit they have to start engaging with issues rather than pretending they are not issues.
Oh, and when you are done with figuring out a solution for the Irish border you can tell us about your plans for citizens rights, EHIC, Erasmus, Open Skies, nuclear regulation, medicines. Remember all of your solutions need to be better, less bureaucratic and cheaper with no negative impacts – because that is what British people were promised before the referendum.
You all keeping saying that you knew what you were voting for. It’s time for you all to actually prove it by coming up with decent answers to the numerous problems your Brexit creates – answers which also respect the promises made to the British people.
I won’t hold my breath.
Reply Try reading what I write before denouncing something else! There is no border problem and there is no need for a change in kind compared to the various border arrangements we already have
It is said “there are none so blind that do not want to see”. That rather sums up lefties, progressives and remainers. “Talk to these people until blue in the face” is also said and they will not change their views and opinions. No amount of evidence or persuasion will change their mind. Another truism “it is like flogging a dead horse”. These people are acting so ridiculously that every negative and derogatory cliche, idiom and proverb can be used against them. We can only hope that one day that they will quit their adolescent thinking and grow up. Rather a tall order methinks so a forlorn hope.
Greg Clark reminds me of a trainspotter. He likes to write every detail down and do nothing at the same time. Mrs May trusts him to write down the details and thinks he is a good boy avoiding trouble.Vardakar reminds me of the noble Lord Mandleson, who sold the British car industry for a pound saw it closed down and became a commissioner for his expertise. What’s the betting Vardakar will become a commissioner. The pensions are wonderful.