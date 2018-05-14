Should migrant workers pay a bit more for the NHS?

I read there is a debate about the way the UK asks recently arrived workers to pay a charge for use of the NHS. Some say as they have recently arrived it is sensible to ask them to pay some extra money for all the established facilities and staff on payroll they get access to. Others say they are paying taxes like the rest of us, so maybe that covers it.
This issue is a small part of a much wider question – how much does it cost the host country to accommodate and support new migrant workers? In most of the analyses undertaken people just look at the revenue costs and tax coming in. We need to look at the capital costs as well.
The EU once seemed to give us an answer. When they were looking at the way a few countries in the EU seemed to end up with a large share of the total economic migrants into the area, they suggested that countries not taking their share should have to pay Euro 250,000 for each one going somewhere else up to an appropriate quota for them. This apparently large sum was a capital cost, and presumably reflects the fact that each new migrant needs a home, and capacity in public services.
When a country has pretty full employment and a housing shortage, each new arrival means the need to build a new home, to provide additional classroom capacity in schools, extra surgery and hospital space for health provision, more roadspace and train capacity and so on. In the case of the UK accepting around 250,000 extra people every year it is not possible to squeeze them all in to the homes, schools and surgeries already built, so there is a capital cost in provision.
The argument about the NHS annual charge is a smaller number than this question of the set up costs for new migrants. It is perhaps this bigger issue which needs more of our attention, especially given the difficult politics of speeding up housebuilding and expanding schools.
67 Comments
It should be part of a more comprehensive scheme to identify citizens of the UK and those who are not.
Health tourists should definitely be denied free treatment.
With EU citizens there is a wider debate to be had.
Why “With EU citizens there is a wider debate to be had” ? Are they members of some super race?
Good morning
You cannot have a free at the point of service healthcare and welfare service and MASS immigration at the same time. UK taxpayers are effectively subsidising corporations imported workers. If a company wishes to bring someone into this country then the costs of their healthcare and support for their families should be borne by them. That way they would have to actively seek a UK citizen before going for the cheap option.
Exactly and this should have been blindingly obvious to any government or civil service at the time they agreed to have open borders to all of the EU plus their relatives.
The companies should pay the healthcare costs of immigrants, plus housing and child benefits plus administration costs to the government. Should their worker-migrants get into trouble with the law they should pay the legal fees and costs of imprisonment. Plus fees for probation officers afterwards. And a fine for importing bad people into our country.
they should be taxed at least as much as local workers
and they should not be coming in on work visas with skills already in oversupply
these are the basics that the government doesnt seem able to sort out
No one coming to this country should have any right to the NHS until they have paid into the system for a minimum of (say) 5 years. They should arrive with insurance cover for any accidental injury.
EXACTLY! – As we do when travelling to the USA, for example, or anywhere in the world, really.
You can have a welfare state or you can have open borders, but never both.
Australians too? Then what about the Brits in Australia?
wouldnt work. for example :- Brit marries a foreigner, the female gets pregnant soon after the marriage, you are looking at a new child 9 months after that, and the child will be British too. do you really want such couples to have no medical care during the maternity? there are many more examples…
Pay a lump sum up front to get full cover of the NHS and Benefits, or wait a few years before you get full benefits and NHS cover seem to be the two sensible options.
Why we allow new people recently arrived to claim full benefits, and get the full range of NHS treatment for free, is simply mad.
Perhaps start off after a year with 10% entitlement, rising each year until full entitlement after 5-10 years of contributions.
Likewise holiday health tourists, when we go abroad we have already paid holiday insurance to cover the cost of at least repatriation as well as treatment, if you have failed take out insurance then be sure you have a credit card, because that is what is asked for immediately after your name and address.
The NHS would work far better if all who can paid something for it at the point of use. Also if far more people were encouraged to go privately with tax breaks a fair system that does not make you pay four times over if you do. Currently it is killing thousands.
Jeremy Hunt announces £40 million for brain cancer research. Policy determined by what will get you on the news today after the recent sad death of Tessa Jowell. This rather than what produces the best return for each £1 of R&D spent. The NHS is killing thousands and has some of the worse cancer recovery rates in Europe.
They cannot even run a competent breast screening programme as we have seen recently. Please spend the money where it produces the best return and not where it gets Hunt some political propaganda and TV coverage.
Yet another Oxford PPE I note PR & spin over substance every time. Just like Cameron.
Correct. And the announcement is just “money tree” politics. A good Conservative government should be making clear that money thrown at something does not necessarily improve the quality or quantity of outcome.
They should have valid insurance – or their employers should provide it at least.
‘Cheap’ migrant labour has been subsidised by the hard pressed taxpayer. No wonder UK employers and landlords love it so much.
250,000 people is nearly three Wembley stadia full.
All of those need another roof… every year.
So a qualifying payment makes it Ok?. How about a capital refund to depart to somewhere else? How much is it worth to emigrate?
Given the money, many Britains may find this an attractive option to escape the currently disintegrating Nation.
When a country has pretty full employment and a housing shortage
Thank you for addressing an issue that is too often countered with siren calls of racism and little Englander.
The passage above states the heart of the matter. We need immigrants due to a skills shortage apparently yet we have full employment. Who therefore benefits from extra people and new homes? Not the existing population who are displaced by the incomers to accommodate whom local authorities seem to bend over backwards. Not the existing population whose school funding is targeted at those with English as an additional language. Not the existing population whose training opportunities disappear as employers take on cheaper experienced staff from overseas. Not the existing population whose public services receive no extra funds to cope with the additional numbers.
Follow the money said deep throat. Business and government are the ones who benefit by increasing the size of the market and the taxable population. The path of least resistance for increased revenues rather than increasing productivity.
Cease!
we dont have full employment.
some industries such as info tech have big unemployment problem as influx of cheap labour has been used to displace Brits from the workforce
and we have many sink social housing estates far beyond travelling distance to any jobs market of sufficient quantity for the numbers of residents, so we have people in the wrong parts of the country and a housing system which does not support people moving closer to jobs
and we have overcrowding in other parts of the country where jobs are most available
The short answer is no. Foreigners are attracted to this country because of the universal free high-quality healthcare, low levels of crime compared to their countries of origin, safety on the streets, they admire the British way of doing things, there is plenty of work etc
If they are employed and paying taxes, they are contributing to national development – with the possible exception of foreign students who have overstayed their visas
It would be one thing if all migrants actually worked, but I fear there is a great percentage that have no interest in paying their share, demand large houses for their 10 offsprings and multiple wives, and help to drain our funds.
It would be good if a contract was established with migrants, such that they were legally obliged to be in paying work within 3 months, and contributing, otherwise they would be presented with a hospitality bill.
Can’t you just hear labour screaming at the unfairness of that – But something like that is required!
Even if they do work on a low wage they might pay only two or three thousand in NI and tax yet get ten times that back in housing benefit, schooling for children, health care for themselves and elderly relatives and all the rest.
An unusually naive posting.
Houses are neither here nor there; with a work permit system, immigrants would pay rent or buy houses.
Health- immigrants would of course pay through insurance or by some other method a cost for treatment which would include a capital cost. I don’t pay a capital cost for the supermarket when I buy food – the cost of the food includes an element of capital cost.
Education- we’d expect new arrivals to pay a contribution to costs unless they were relatively high earners/taxpayers, although of course that could be taken account of in the work permit system.
Where are we with that work permit system by the way?
Wouldn’t it be easier to actually control immigration? We, the people, have been telling you, the politicians, this for decades, why won’t you listen and do what we tell you?
are they and their familes still allowed to use UK issued EHIC cards in their native countries?
currently anyone who can prove UK residency, and who is entitled to indefinite leave to remain here, can have an EHIC card to charge care to the UK taxpayer, regardless of the card holders nationality.
Immigration is the original Ponzi scheme. We now import immigrants to build houses for immigrants. We have immigrants employed as teaching assistants to translate for immigrants. The NHS maternity units are importing staff to cater for the immigrant baby boom.
They open their own shops and add to the balance of payments problem.
GDP rises but per capita doesn’t.
What’s in it for us.
Nothing!!!
GDP rises but per capita (and indeed living standards) actually fall significantly.
sadly I agree
First thing to say is that migrant workers is in general they are young and fit and in good health, so except in the case of an accident they are very unlikely to be looking for help from the NHS at least in the short term.
Secondly, politics is the art of the possible, I’m sure it’s not beyond the ingenuity of man to work out with the EU and others some kind of method of slowing down the numbers coming in- various examples have been mentioned in this diary in the past.
If we crash out of the EU March 2019 then there will be no problem for us- all we have to do then is put up the border controls- 20 foot high walls as mentioned yesterday
If we make a new agreement with the EU we should build in whatever solution is necessary to stem the flow- all talk about asking migrants to pay more is superflous as presumably they will be paying taxes and NI etc just like the rest of us?
Migrant workers may often be young and fit but they often bring elderly relatives needing treatment. As indeed I would in their position if I thought the treatment better here.
Re ” migrant workers is in general they are young and fit and in good health” sadly not factually correct, especially when many bring in other family members
Have you been to A and E or your local GP surgery recently?
I can testify that when i have attended as a proportion of the whole population those not speaking English to each other are over represented. Of course it may just be that the English’s foreign language skills have improved and they are practicing
We must do our sums.
John Migrant arrives to pick carrots ( retail price with packaging on supermarket shelves, not when he picks them =60p per kg ). He requires a major operation costing £15,000, plus benefits to his wife and children, free school dinners Hmmmm
No, a migrant should not pay a bit more for the NHS, He should not be here.
Well if they allowed social housing residents in the North of England to leave their house unoccupied for a few summer months while they traveled South to pick crops, and didnt make it so hard to sign on after having a temporary job for a few months, there would be a lot more of Brits doing it.
It is only because the politicians have made it so hard for Brits to do these jobs, and so easy for foreign labour, that it works like that currently.
They most definitely should be charged. But it also has an adverse effect on the indigenous population when they have treatment delayed and have to wait weeks for an appointment with their GP. And how about the visitors to this country being required to pay for treatment, like my brother from Australia (who wanted to pay but could not!).
Does it not demonstrate the stupendous folly of an ‘immigration policy’ that allows such huge numbers of immigrants into the country in the first instance?
Why are desperately needed NHS staff being charged for this?
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-latest-nhs-nurses-eu-annual-fee-health-costs-crisis-a8348256.html
I listened and watched but never got to the bit on the video you are talking about…just a long list of astrological statements, this will go up , that will go up without the person speaking having any inside information whatsoever and as we all are, incapable of knowing what the outcome of negotiations will be with the EU and cheap food producers Africa and Latin America.
Why are NHS staff being charged what? If you visit and work in a foreign country in a factory producing smartphones you do not automatically expect a free smartphone…and if you do, by our taxation, you would have to pay tax on it, so what are you asking? Are those staff by the way desperately needed in their countries of origin? If not why not? Do they eat spinach or come from the planet Krypton?
Those who cause expense & consume services should pay the cost, or be paid for personally by those willing to support them.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/682491/nino-registrations-adult-overseas-nationals-december-2017-summary.pdf
Last year, a reduced number of NI cards were issued to inward migrants. It was down to 685k. This number would not include non-working or cash working and dependent family members. The passenger survey figures are obtained by asking selected incoming passengers whether they intend to stay for over one year. The survey mainly takes place at main airports and not the cheap European flight airports such as Stansted.
What is the typical EU passenger going to answer? Probably they intend to go home to see the family for Christmas or perhaps more often. Perhaps they would rather say no in order to avoid officialdom. The ONS say that the passenger survey provides more reliable statistics. Just one question. Where are all of these uncounted migrants, not staying for over a year and perhaps coming and going for more than a year, going to find housing, transport, education, welfare and tax rebates, council services and health.
Of course the residents who have been paying NI for many years before and decide to leave for better health, paid for by the UK Treasury, and climate should be netted off the overall figure. But how much does the taxpayer save when they leave?
“how much does the taxpayer save when they leave?”
My bet is: not a lot. Few with a known life-threatening condition or one dependent on expensive medicines are going to blithely leave for somewhere they’ll have to pay for their healthcare, unless they are extremely wealthy – in which case the UK would lose their assets and purchasing power.
Also, many retain a UK shell address for the very purpose of getting health treatment as and when. As we have no joined-up public registration system, it is difficult to prove they are not resident.
What does a human being here cost us? Any human being? From birth to death at say 70 years old..assuming they never engage in productive work? What is the cost of pre-established infrastructure and its present availability, used or not?
Mr Barnier says “If you join a club, there is a price which must be paid.” The NHS is a club, is it not? Migrants should continue to pay into the NHS after they leave the UK. The clock is ticking
The easiest way to do this, rather than create a new tax would be stop giving new workers so much in benefits. (It would also not harm/deter higher paid migrants who already pay enough taxes).
A relative recently arrived in the UK from the EU, as he has 2 children he will only have to pay £50 pcm rent!!
I am glad that the EU is now saying immigration has a cost, perhaps we can get 250K Euro for each EU immigrant who comes here.
Hope you were listening to Nick Clegg..he was talking about you and your egghead pals leading us to the cliff
You really think we’re silly enough to listen to Mr “7%” Nick Clegg?
http://openeuropeblog.blogspot.co.uk/2014/05/so-nick-how-many-laws-come-from-brussels.html
“So, Nick, how many laws come from Brussels?”
It’s amazing how with just a few laws the EU has so entangled us that now we’re told it will be an impossibly long and hard struggle to free ourselves …
He visits Mexico
That would be the Mr Clegg who depends on his EU Pension and accordingly is mandated to say nice things about the EU!
That would be the same Mr Clegg who, with his Remain friends, are now, again, screaming that the public was mislead because they were not told in a clear way that Brexit meant leaving the Single Market yet on a Question Time he, himself, made it clear that it did!
Mr Clegg has nothing to say which is worth listening to.
Unless you like Fake News?
No one young or old listens to Nick Clegg. Except maybe his Clegghead pals.
Good article by Peter Lilley today, on con party home site.
Con home site is like a Blairite Labour site these days, it wants much more immigration than the British people, it want much more tax than the British people, it wants state workers to have control over far too many aspects of individuals life and in far more detail than any of the British people
It is frankly embarrassing, and doesn’t tolerate people who point out how out of touch they are from the main stream view of British people outside the political bubble
PS on Housing -The rate of house building has exceeded population growth since the 60s so if the number of people in the country were the significant factor the cost of a house would be about one decent salary , say £50,000 ( in the South East )
In fact it is ten times that
Hereis another veiled slur which is to blame EU worker for housing costs to which they self-evidently contribute virtually nothing as he would know for the House of Lords Report.
In fact there is so much wrong with this post its hard to know where to begin , were the work of anyone else I would simply call it stupid
I sense panic
Ok @NM I’ll bite.
Have you a (credible) citation for that house building claim.
That’s nonsense.
House building has never kept up with demand for many years.
More’s the point..how is the NHS going to manage with the extra great influx of old people returning home from the continent post brexit? also how are councils going to manage in getting them accomodation? Am afraid that this is going to be the real problem not the young able bodied european migrants who will be abld to get work in Germany and other places.
Visitors to this country whether permanent or temporary should be made to take out medical insurance before they are allowed into the country but it seems socialists May and Hammond would rather tax the English more instead to pay for what has become the International Health Service.
JR: “Should migrant workers pay a bit more for the NHS? ”
No. They should pay the whole cost of the NHS.
Do you know what the initials NHS stand for? It doesn’t stand for ‘International Health Service’!
The Telegraph is reporting that all backbench Tory MPs are being brought in to no 10 about the lunatic Customs Partnership idea and the MaxFac option. Indeed, our host has presumably also been invited to a session. Why are they not also covering No Deal, with accurate information about border control, technology ..?
The Remain literature and campaigning during the 2016 referendum stated categorically that leaving the EU would mean leaving the Single Market (hurray) and leaving the Customs Union (hurray). This should not be under debate, full stop.
I passed a message indirectly this weekend about this to my Conservative MP, a Freer (also was fin director for Stronger In). I worry about him. I did point out to him last year that his Stronger In literature had hugely understated figures for the amount that the UK pays to the EU, and he genuinely didn’t know (should have known). I think the figure they gave was between £6bn and £7bn.
My immigration policy would be quite simple.
Any foreigner may enter the UK to work – if he or she has a job lined up. Any foreigner may enter to study, provided they have an approved course to go to. Any foreigner may enter the UK on holiday, providing they have travel and health insurance.
No foreign national is allowed to enjoy taxpayer funded services or benefits, with the sole exception of emergency medical care.
There is NO right of settlement.
The businesses that want to hire migrant workers should pay their basic health insurance. That would be factoring in the true health cost of using an immigrant work force as opposed to a UK work force. Once that cost is recognised and the scale of it i.e. it is huge, then the true cost of mass immigration to this country can at least be calculated with slightly more accuracy. Furthermore, it will encourage firms to first look for UK workers. However, health care is only one of the costs to this country of mass immigration, as others have commented.
Why’s being a British citizen in the UK more advantageous than being a EU citizen in the UK?
Is it because in the event of national catastrophe I can conscripted into our army to fight to the death and they can’t?
British Spy..am afraid that there won’t be many young british available to be conscripted in the case of an emergency as with the obesity problem in the country very few would pass the army physical
Why not require all those coming to the UK to have medical insurance? NHS “free at the point of delivery” should be for UK residents only.
I am sorry this is off topic, but it is so important for the country. It seems as though we are going to be betrayed with a customs partnership. As Juliet Samuels has written in the Telegraph, Theresa May laid the grounds for this sellout in December, as was recognised by Charles Moore when he referred to the December agreement as a “complete capitulation”. This is not acceptable, Mr Redwood.
From D Tel:
“…At the heart of this weakness (of the Brexiteers) is the agreement that Mrs May struck in December. Few Brexiteers except Mr Gove seem to realise it, but that was the moment when the Prime Minister gave up on everything they want. Her policy since then has been to drift until confronted, and then make a “strong statement” to convince the Eurosceptics that she’s still on board. Surprisingly, this seems to be working…”
Yes, there is certainly a housing problem – too many houses. As there are 50 million too many people in this country which makes it unlivable in a sane manner where is the user friendly thinking to get to a population of 10 -15 million in user friendly time.
One way which would allow in really needed immigrants (100,000 too!) would be to receive 100,000 which is around half the number which leave each year. So in 10 years 1 million fewer people here. User friendly enough?
10 – 15 million would still make the UK more populated than Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland etc., etc.
Migrant workers should pay for insurance to cover medical expenses which should be charged at a premium rate to reflect the unplanned load on the NHS. If they are immigrants then that is a different question, these I feel should contribute for a number of years before getting any benefits during which they should have insurance.
How do other countries address the issue of migrant access to benefits …
Your leader is deaf to all this, Mr Redwood.