Technology and transport

I was pleased to see the government announce major steps forward in introducing digital signalling systems to the English railways. It is a classic example of how the digital revolution can solve major problems we currently have on our congested and inadequate railway network.
I have long argued we have enough track in most places, but need to use it more intensively. Network Rail tell me they can only run 20 trains an hour on a piece of track, despite the trains all going in the same direction on it and despite usually good visibility along lines that are mainly straight. As a result the rail track we see around is empty most of the time. The old fashioned signals we have often fail, leading to extra delays as safety rules understandably make it difficult to override signals even where the driver can see the track is clear.
Digital technology will allow each train to have full visibility of the track ahead and know in detail its own position and the speed it can travel forwards. The early adoption will allow safe passage of 24 trains an hour, an increase of 20% in track capacity, with the possibility of going higher than this as the technology and its use matures. It could mean both more trains on track and safer trains if applied well.
We need the similar adoption of better technology for traffic lights. Junctions with a clear main road and side roads or a lesser road intersecting should revert to main road green at all times when the feeder roads have no traffic, with sensors informing the system. For more complex junctions with two or more busy roads, sensors could do a better job equalising the misery of waiting times by offering green light phases proportionate to the flows.
I have recently written about how technology could also eliminate the stack of aircraft waiting to land at a busy airport for much of the time. Predictably there were the usual pessimists here telling me it cannot work. I take heart from the fact that the last meeting I held on it with the government was positive, with systems now in development.
John
Stop avoiding the issue fella. Just say what needs to be said. We all know the trades unions oppose any method that improves delivery of service.
Whenever unions are present they impose their controlling instinct to ensure failure of any program that aims to improve efficiency and better service for the customer. It’s what unions do. Political control is everything for the unions
The customer should be the main priority not the continual pandering the RMS, ASLEF and all the other Marxist infected unions
Impose technology without union agreement. The unions don’t union the railways nor do they manage the railways and yet the State and management pander to them. Just stop it
It is time the unions were cut down in size – they are an unnecessary layer of complication, and what’s worse, they keep the labour party solvent
Whereas some unions tend needlessly to restrict progress, the Thatcher Govt reversed earlier extreme negativity, resulting in common sense to protect service purchasers today. However, rail users are less protected from hostile acts than they should be.
Couldn’t the Rail companies just make it a safety issue? To put extra protections for Train drivers then how can the Unions argue against that. Before driverless car technology was created you’d have thought, braking technology for trains to ensure they don’t go too fast around corners or smash into another train because of side signalling failings or human error just couldn’t happen.
Indeed but apart from a few ministers or elected MPs near elections (who are largely powerless or incompetent) the state & bureaucrat have no interest in efficient public services either. So we have generally appalling public services. Ones that the public have little choice over like the NHS. This as they have paid for them already through taxation and can thus not afford to pay again.
Efficient public services would mean far fewer bureaucrats that last thing these over paid & mainly parasitic people want to see.
So how is ERTMS being introduced ?
DOO is here already.
Rail franchises are not concerned about running more trains. Bus replacement services are cheaper. Government subsidies are more important to the franchises than extra fares that incur extra expenditure.
Dr. Redwood, ask this of your experts; if there are more trains or airplanes travelling between any 2 points, is there adequate infrastructure at the destination to handle the increased arrivals and departures.
A bit of joined-up thinking..
“Joined-up thinking”? Like trains actually running into Gatwick station on a Bank Holiday?
You would need to build up to that.
Maybe a joined-up railway would be a start, like in the days of yore when a company ran the whole shooting match for their particular lines (and not for a limited period of time either). No other company was in charge of the railway tracks and infrastructure.
One thing that would help transport hugely is to move to a more 24 hour society and away from the standard 9-5 rush hours in and out of town. Also abolish the absurd stamp duty rates – so people can move closer to work more easily and without being mugged for £100K+ by Hammond.
Good morning
Great news. But do we have any solutions the increased congestion this will undoubtedly cause at the other end ?
For those that travel and work in London will undoubtedly know how difficult getting around is, especially during peak hours.
There will come a point in time when no amount of money being thrown at a perceived problem will solve it. When we eventually reach gridlock government will begin to impose strict measures and increased costs on the user. One such area will be the use of personal transport.
I think it is high time that we had limited terms in which politicians can stay in post. This will ensure a fresh supply of grey matter and will help tackle bubble / group think.
Time to start living in the real world.
A first step to damage limitation would be to restrict their sphere of influence – hence leave the EU. A next step would be for England to have devolved government.
“For those that travel and work in London will undoubtedly know how difficult getting around is, especially during peak hours.”
Yes. A few decades ago using back roads and free roadside parking made driving as far as the edge of Zone 1 feasible.
In the centre it was usually more reliable to walk. The ‘drain’ from Bank to Waterloo was notoriously unreliable. Often closed for flooding, electrical faults etc. It was more sensible to head straight for Blackfriars bridge and walk down the side streets to Waterloo. The drain is much better now and even runs at weekends. I do note that Tubes are busy at all hours now, whereas at one time they were quiet outside the rush hour.
Well the government are quite efficient at using technology to mug motorists – on parking, speeding, bus lanes, no right and left turns and the likes. But they have no incentive to use technology to improve journey times. The lefty/green crap belief system has been that cars and trucks are evil and should be mugged or deterred by creating congestion. They have intentionally caused congestion by blocking/constricting roads and redesigning junctions and not increasing capacity all over the place.
It is all about giving the bureaucrats the right incentives. Are they there to provide a service of benefit to the public or merely to mug tax and inconvenience them. The latter clearly currently given all their actions.
On train capacity, what would be the real demand for trains if cars and trains were taxes and subsidies on a fair level playing field basis or when driverless cars appear. It is already about 20 times more expensive to send seven people by train London to Manchester than by car. This despite very high tax on the car and car fuel and large subsidy for the train.
Not only that but the train does not even go door to door, so you have taxis, bus and tube journeys at each end.
I know you are talking about transport , but a very helpful technological advance is one where I visited my general practice yesterday and the book in system did not rely on the receptionist , instead the patients used a touch screen to add their own attendance time to the booking. This will save many arguments as to who was late and who was missed. The only problem I can see here is if a patient visits the loo in their allotted time but otherwise a great advance.
Most previous employers required I made pretty useless journeys regularly. Why? I cannot give a satisfactory logical explanation. It seems in the nature of human alpha males and females to send people places.
The obvious and biggest improvement would be the introduction of driverless trains.
But any such increases in efficiency to improve our congested railways will eventually be swamped if our governments keep allowing mass migration into the country for a point will be reached when roads and railways will be taxed to curb use.
I’m all for the application of new digital technology in transport – particularly electric vehicles which would give us all cleaner air and a substantial reduction in noise.
I also live underneath the Heathrow/Gatwick aircraft stack system. I can affirm the infernal pulsating low frequency background hum is difficult to live with. I’ve discussed this with my (Conservative) councillors at both the ward and county level – neither of whom understood either the cause or John Redwood’s proposed solution.
Our politicians spent years discussing and delaying new terminals at both airports. For once, I supported Boris Johnson and his proposal for a new, scaleable London airport on an island to be built in the Thames estuary. Unfortunately, as with most sensible solutions to intractable problems, his proposal was kicked out of touch by the Nimby faction in the south east.
Is this another Smart Border 2.0? Which by the way, was never an EU report, it was a blog sent to an EU committee that got conned by it. This digital answer to life the universe and everything has yet to be invented.
Let’s hope that Option B on the railways, is less of a fantasy than Option B in Ireland.
As well as better traffic management, we clearly need to be better at people and queue management – Computerisation can certainly help there – but barriers that allow one person through at a time will only continue to aggravate a poor streaming of passengers – Any security or ticket checking should be done on the plane or train – so that people can just get off the plane/train and move on to wherever they are going without hinderance..
When I was in UKIP before I had my head repaired, I met an ex-Labour Party guy who was “representing” somehow his trade union members by regular rail trips to Europe to converse with others from here and from other nation states. Of course 99% of their members did not know who they were or what they were doing. He confessed, his journeys were useless. He got paid plus expenses. Trades Union members could do more in freeing up rail seats after 29th March 2019. Stop paying your union subs!
Let us not forget the abysmal quality of our track and rolling stock. Returning to England from France by train (which I do once or twice a year) is a revelation: the French TGV and the Eurostar are excellent, but then one has the distinctly Third World experience of the FGW trains to the Westcountry – cramped, uncomfortable, very rough ride, grimy, primitive by comparison.
I`ll say one thing for John Redwood, at least he got the trains running on time ………
Those who claim that something cannot work, or is impossible, are merely revealing they are unaware of solutions that exist.
Those, such as JR, who envision solutions spur achievement.
Let’s not be churlish. This is welcome but please don’t let anyone in authority think this will allow them to delay the decisions again on building wider roads, more rail track and more runways.
On the road system junctions and traffic lights are mostly intentionally setup to cause congestion. There is no tech solution to the fact the road planners, designers, and their political masters actively want to cause congestion as a way of supposedly encouraging people to not use cars. It is the political fashions which are dominant in the engineering consultancies used for road design, and the councils, and the highways agency, and the wider political bubble that are the problem and not a lack of tech.
I’m pleased that there are some sensible voices now driverless technology is proving unreliable.
It is obvious that the computer can’t interact with humans so testing driverless cars on public highway was always stupid.
Unless the road network is remade specifically for driverless cars it is certain to fail.
I hear the Irish government is warming to the Customs Partnership now everyone says that it is a stupid idea. Start something that won’t work and 5 years down the line cancel it and hey ho we’re still in the EU.
May must think we are all thick.
We didn’t vote for a new partnership. We voted OUT.
Some traffic light schemes work very well, they are integrated and work on the principle of ‘flushing out the junction’, i.e. they let the traffic out before letting more in.
Then there are those idiotic systems on roundabouts! Get rid of all the lights ON the roundabout and just control entry when it is busy. I believe there is/was a scheme in Australia that had red/amber lights with no green, normal traffic rules applying when no light is displayed. There are far too many schemes in this country where green lights release more traffic into streams held up by red lights ahead. The councils then paint yellow box junctions that often extend beyond a driver’s visibility, making it impossible to check if the exit is clear.
Whilst you want traffic to flow cleanly, it is clear that Reading Council don’t. How often do you sit at a traffic light junction in the Reading area with no traffic moving and the junction empty!!!
After spending a week in Norway, it is clear that parts of the UK are over populated…
I think the UK needs a couple of double-decker train lines (in particular, into Waterloo, and another, perhaps, connecting London to the Oxford-Cambridge High/Tech/Digital Corridor). I accept there are big difficulties and financial costs – so lots is not an option. But one or two lines is and should be, i think.
Yes, to help over-crowding (for many commuters I know, the train is a killer) but also for aesthetic / Brand-Britain reasons.
We could have beautiful-looking, iconic trains, inside and out (like the London Red Bus + the London Black Cab). The aesthetic value would also have a positive impact on Brand Britain (and British Patriotism). It would boost the Oxford-Cambridge High/Tech/Digital Corridor. And help hundreds of thousands / millions of commuters into Waterloo.
Off-topic, I see the Telegraph is running with the front page headline:
“Back to drawing board on customs”.
and if that is true then it is good news, albeit that newspapers ran similar headlines two weeks ago, for example here on May 2nd:
http://www.cityam.com/285182/government-forced-back-drawing-board-over-customs-union
and all that happened was that Theresa May tried to impose her preferred design.
However in line with my comment on Sunday here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/05/13/technology-at-the-border/#comment-934705
I think it is vitally important to have at least two separate drawing boards, one for the Irish land border and at least one other for the remaining UK-EU borders.
It has after all been acknowledged by all parties that the Irish situation is “unique”, and therefore it could be that the best post-Brexit arrangements will also be “unique”.
For example, the government of France has not flatly ruled out any new infrastructure at or around its various borders with the UK, or hinted that if it doesn’t get its way then that could provoke a renewal of nationalist terrorism.
The question that the UK government needs to ask, and which apparently has not been seriously asked so far even though the need became clear last autumn, is this:
“When we leave the EU, precisely what will change to compel us to react with changes on our side of the land border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic?”
Does the UK government believe, for example, that immediately after we have left the EU the Irish government will start to turn a blind eye to the production or importation of goods which contravene the EU regulations embedded in Irish law, provided that those illicit goods will all be sent across the border into the north?
If not, why should we feel the need to start inspecting stuff as it crosses the land border into the north when we haven’t been inspecting that same kind of stuff for a quarter of a century, since the advent of the EU Single Market?
Sounds like belated but good news. I would suggest we need more than electronic signalling to increase the frequency of trains. To improve safety we need a real time display in the drivers cab not only of where the train is on the track but where the earlier and later trains are too. We also need a speed control override to ensure safe spacing or halting in an emergency. The driver becomes a systems manager as do pilots in airliners, saving their hands on skills for emergencies.
It is reported from Japan today that a train driver profusely apologised for departing 25 seconds early. This is not new, when I was there some twenty years ago apologies would be offered were the train more than ten seconds late in arriving. The system in operation then was that you bought a ticket which told you where to stand on the platform. The carriage door arrived in front of you. On entry you went to your reserved seat and enjoyed an air hostess type service for food , cigarettes etc., until you reached your destination. In the UK you would need to import even more Europeans to offer such because the Brits find good service demeaning.
So what is the position on Galileo.
Will the EU try to block Britain from using the system it helped to develop?
it is very absurd. with these kind of antics anyone who was a floating voter in the referendum would welcome a chance to give a definitive gesture of defiance to the dysfunctional aggression of these bureaucrats.
I assume at some point the national leaders will stop this nonsense.
We’ll have to develop our own GPS system..Galileo is EU and Out is Out and that’s what the divorce talks are supposed to be about
Yes….
No development rebate and charge for finding new “partner”…
I guess the EU countries don’t want any security support from the UK.
Seeing how most of the encryption is being done by UK companies I’m sure we could hack it or disable it. Then we have May grovelling at every turn conceding everything.
It’s reported that Barnier says he’s been misunderstood on this and that the UK’s ongoing involvement is assured providing the right controls are in place for a “Third Country”
Traffic lights often don’t change for cyclists, and one has to wait for a car or other vehicle to trigger them. Perhaps a button for cyclists to press would solve the problem where there is little other traffic on the cyclists’ road.
My experience is that cyclists do not stop for traffic lights, pedestrian crossings , and have a contempt for one way streets and pedestrians on pavements. Cyclists are a menace.
Cyclist rarely take any notice of red traffic lights in London anyway. They do not like to slow down if they can possibly avoid it. Doubtless this contributes to the fact that cycling in London is circa 25 times more dangerous per mile than driving a car.
No the Lord want to kill a free press too I see.
True and dedicated cycle lanes fully separated from other traffic not just a white line separator.
On the other hand certainly in London, cyclist just ignore traffic lights 🙁
Don’t many cyclists just ignore the lights ?
Traffic lights shoal operate the same for every type of ‘vehicle’ but cyclists should not be able to jump queues. They should take their turn in a line of cars. At present when they go to the front they then hold up all the cars behind who often cannot overtake. Simple – cyclists should not overtake vehicle queues.
Traffic signals do not apply to cyclists.
Wanted – a Tory party and a Tory PM who will deliver on Brexit as opposed to this sham of a PM who continues her concerted attempts to circumvent the result of the EU referendum
We even have the Labour party conspiring to destroy Brexit. Starmer and his grubby and treacherous actions in undermining our leaving of the EU
There’s only solution to getting out of the EU and delivering the wishes of the 52% – GET RID OF MAY NOW
We don’t want her
She isn’t a Tory
She’s an unprincipled and manipulative PM
I blame my party’s MPs for undermining the UK with its decision to elect this charlatan of a politician as our leader
(untrue allegation removed ed)
Your actions will be challenged at the next GE
Network Rail tell me they can only run 20 trains an hour on a piece of track
It’s not just about the signalling. The stop time at stations has to be considered. If we allow 2 minutes per train at each platform and then a margin of 1 min between trains, we have 20 trains per hour. So to increase the throughput we have to design trains with more and wider doors so that passengers can exit and enter quicker. They have to become more like underground trains essentially.
The easiest solution is to have longer trains on extended platforms.
Is it really sensible for Parliament to devote very expensive parliamentry time to the sad death of Tessa Jowell, whatever her merits. What is wrong with a memorial service? It is a total abuse of very large amount of tax payers money.
Then again perhaps it stop MPs passing another idiotic law, tax increase or new damaging regulations.
I hope digital signals work better than digital radio. The time signals are 5 seconds late, calls from a studio to a nearby location work like old fashioned trans Atlantic calls with time delays and there is hardly ever a news programme or phone in where the line does not break down at a critical moment. I used to like to watch a football match on telly with commentary from my am radio, but its impossible now. A goal can be scored on the radio whilst the ball is still at the other end of the pitch on the telly.
The speed limit on a road is a factor in its carrying capacity. If traffic is moving too quickly the capacity is reduced because the safe gap between vehicles has to increase. If the traffic is moving too slowly then it is also lower for more obvious reasons. I did a calculation a while ago, using data from the highway code on stopping distances, which suggested that the optimal speed was approx 25 mph but that may be too slow for many drivers to bear.
This will also be a factor in optimal use of rail lines. Obviously, the faster the trains the fewer than can be safely running on any length of track at any one time. But I don’t have any data to hand on the stopping times of high speed trains.
I don’t share many people’s negativity on this. I had 11 years of the 75-minute red-eye commute from JR’s constituency to London, not pleasant but had to be done. Now retired and stilla regular rail traveller I’m pleased to be able to do my bit for the TOCs’ load factors in off peak hours, particularly on the South Western Railway and GWR lines for our area which are undergoing huge change, all for a (generally) better and more frequent customer experience.
But John, ‘20% more trains’ will simply mean 20% more trains delayed or cancelled due to staff shortages/leaves on the line/signalling problems. And 20% more unhappy passengers.
Until the structure of privatisation is reformed, franchises are brought to heel and transport is de-unionised, there will be no improvement.
As far as traffic lights go I think studies have shown that where you turn them off and let traffic flow normally, congestion significantly decreases. They are overused by local authorities and certainly in my area where they have been added to traffic islands the congestion has got much worse.
They are as bad as so called ‘smart’ all lane running motorways that slow you down deliberately by switching on speed restrictions when there is light traffic, saying there is an incident when there is not, and this week alone I have had ‘Report of Animals’ and ‘Pedestrians in Carriageway’, where neither were there. The government then has the nerve to say that congestions costs the country billions. I suggest they look at their own policies first.
Better technology for traffic lights is an excellent idea. In my town the High Street has two sets of traffic lights, it is impossible to get through the second set the High Street traffic is held up twice for five minutes instead of two/half which doesn’t sound much but it is unnecessary, the second set of lights could be recalibrated to go on green as the previously held up-set approached there is pressure balance traffic light technology already, to make things worse the first set of lights had a fortune spent on them making no change, no addional improvements for the High Street, weeks of disruption for nothing.
The bypass has two new spurs added in recent years to accommodate new houses, giving priority to the housing estate so one car that pulls up at the lights triggers a light change affecting twenty cars in a matter of moments.
The business park has no left turn light to get off during evening rush two hours and the road should have two lanes instead of one as people make two anyway with the left turn on when main road traffic is held up. Council road designers actually need decent mathematicians to calculate these things, when they changed the lights a few months ago it was taking 20 extra minutes to get off the park – it was just changing them on a whim – my husband worked out the mathematical calculation that was causing the problem and they changed it back much to everyone’s relief that works on the park, however, there are further improvements that could be made at low cost.
More trains and carriages.
When ?