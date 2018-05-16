The role of the House of Lords

The unelected Lords has two important tasks. It is there to provide detailed scrutiny of legislation to see if improvements can be made given the purpose and political context of the Bill provided by the government with its Commons majority. It is also there to ask the Commons to think again about its political judgements where it thinks the whole idea of a Bill or policy is misjudged. In this second role the Lords could persuade the government or the Commons to cancel a measure or amend it substantially.
There is a long standing convention that the Lords does not ask the Commons to think again about a Bill or measure that was in the governing party’s Manifesto. That makes sense, as such an idea has been well tested by the exertions of election debate as well as in subsequent Commons exchanges. It has been directly voted for by the electorate who voted in the case of a prominent pledge, or has gained the implied consent of the electorate for a lesser pledge which probably avoided prolonged attention because it did meet with general approval.
Yesterday the Lords broke their Salisbury Convention again by pressing for a second reconsideration of the Conservative Manifesto pledge on press freedom. The Commons rejected the Lords revised amendment by 301 to 289, so I expect that will be the end of the matter. This vote also is of interest because it casts light on the progress of the EU Withdrawal Bill. I trust it will give the government the confidence to have an early debate and vote on the unhelpful amendments the Lords have put through to the EU Bill.
This Bill is a central Manifesto Bill of the Conservatives and the DUP. Those peers who say the Salisbury convention no longer applies because the Conservatives fell just short of a Commons majority have to acknowledge that the Coalition does have a majority and the Bill featured in the manifesto of both parties. On that basis Salisbury should apply. For that matter it also was in the Labour Manifesto, so an overwhelming majority of MPs were elected on the pledge to carry through the necessary legislation for our exit. There is also the point that a well supported nationwide referendum should also be an override against the Lords seeking a different outcome.
Some peers try to argue that their amendments to the EU Bill were “improvements” not designed to prevent Brexit. It is difficult to interpret some of them in this favourable light. Removing the date of exit means their Bill would leave us plunged into legal uncertainty on the day we leave the EU under international law in accordance with the Article 50 letter. It is most important the parallel UK Bill comes into effect at the same time. Wanting us to stay in the Customs Union or single market is a denial of what was clearly voted for in the referendum, when both sides agreed leaving the EU meant leaving both the single market and the Customs Union. Some of those peers who have urged these amendments on the Lords have made no secret of their opposition to the whole policy of Brexit which was freely chosen by voters in the referendum and then again in the results of the General Election.
I trust just as the Commons has twice now voted to uphold a Manifesto promise of the governing party against Lords amendment over press issues, so we will do the same to the amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill that seek to slow down, water down or prevent Brexit.
Today, I received an email reply from “the Petitions teamUK Government and Parliament” regarding the petition which I signed “Give the electorate a referendum on the abolition of the House of Lords”
In the message there was no smiley emoji 🙂 with a note “Hahahaha, of course we are abolishing the House of Lords, do you think we are idiots!!!???
Yes, I also got that this morning, and its focus is on a secondary issue:
“Whilst comprehensive reform is not a priority, the Government will also continue to work to ensure that the House of Lords remains relevant and effective by addressing issues such as its size … ”
followed by a whole paragraph elaborating the same.
The primary issue is not the size of the chamber but its power.
We could spend another century discussing various competing models for the reform foreseen in the Introductory Text to the 1911 Parliament Act, which reform “cannot be immediately brought into operation”, and in the meantime the Lords however constituted would continue to have excessive power.
I do not object in principle to the Lords blocking secondary legislation where the parent Act as passed by the Commons has given them the power to do so, that could be seen more as a consequence of carelessness on the part of MPs rather than as a constitutional outrage as represented by George Osborne.
But as far as primary legislation is concerned the maximum period for which the Lords can delay a Bill should be cut to just one month for all Bills sent up from the Commons, not just for Money Bills as now.
Yes, Gulliver, I’ve just read that. It didn’t seem at first reading to be a very comprehensive and clear reply – more of ”letting ‘I dare not’ wait upon ‘I would’ ”. Even wily weasel words….
No change there then.
JR, this was clear to all Tory MP like Mr Bone and Clarke who voted against the govt and Tory manifesto. Will May take any action against them?
Reply Mr Bone voted with the government yesterday
What rot. You proposed this to the people of Britain and we rejected it at the General Election. There was no manifesto of the “Conservative and DUP” party. As usual, you are whining because the people of Britain rejected your party at the General election. Just as they rejected your plans to pull out of the customs union
The Tories won the election despite the dithering robotic May and despite the absurd punishment manifesto and despite the appalling Hammond. Imaging if we had sensible leadership of the Party. Anyway Corbyn we promising the same on the EU issue but with magic money and totally bogus give away promises on top.
Helena,
Over 80% of votes went to parties that had manifestos stating they would carry out the result of the referendum vote and leave the EU.
The Greens and Lib Dems who were against leaving the EU, did poorly.
There was a manifesto of the Conservatives Party and the DUP.
The DUP are entitled to vote the way they want to.
Leaving the EU means leaving the Single Market, he Customs Union and ECJ as the Leaflet and our PM and Chancellor and Clegg and others stated.
They rejected a punishment manifesto against pensioners.
The LibDems got trounced and Nick Clegg was unseated. They were the only Remain party.
I think the people rejected to the idea of voting for a party that wanted topunish them with more taxes. That and the appeal of what the opposition were offering with their, “more free stuff” manifesto.
Leaving the customs union and being free to negotiate our own trade deals was in the Labour manifesto too. The only party who didn’t have it in their manifesto were the LibDems who were comprehensively rejected at the election.
On what possible basis did the electorate reject pulling out of the customs union? The customs union was needlessly debated during the referendum, it was very clear that if the country voted out, perhaps the single most obvious consequence was we’d be out of the customs union. As pointed out by JR, both the Conservative and Labour parties had this as a policy at the election. Please could you think before you post.
Endlessly debated!
Helena, I struggle to understand your comment. Since we have a Conservative PM and Cabinet, it is apparent that the ‘people of Britain’ did not reject Mr Redwood’s Party at the General Election.
Under what manifest have ‘the people of Britain’ rejected plans to pull out of the Customs Union?
Hi Helena,
I would disagree with your comment “Just as they [the people] rejected your plans to pull out of the customs union”.
Both the Conservatives and Labour had leaving the Customs Union in their manifestos, which means 26,515,144 people voted for it through one or the other. With only +/- 4,000,000 people voting for the other parties, I would say this is a pretty clear mandate to leave the Customs Union.
The only rot spouted here is your post, Helena. You twist yourself in knots to justify your partisan beliefs. John is right in saying that the Lords are meant to be a revising chamber and have zero justification from straying from the Salisbury convention. They ought to inspect draft legislation and point out anything needing clarification, any anomalies – NOT attempt to overturn the entire purpose of the legal instrument altogether.
Had the electorate supported Remain, or had changed their minds about Leaving, the Liberal Democrats would have achieved way more than 12% in the GE. They didn’t. It is appalling they are overrepresented in the Lords. For that matter, Labour won’t pin their colours to the Remain mast because they too know that they would haemhorrage votes.
I must have missed that second act of rejection by the people of Britain … I find it hard to believe that an electorate who made the momentous decision that the UK should leave the EU altogether would still want the EU to have control of UK trade policy, which according to the EU itself is the “logical consequence” of the customs union. Perhaps you didn’t know that, but you can read it here:
http://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/press/index.cfm?id=493
“Treaty of Lisbon enters into force – Implications for the EU’s trade policy”
I wonder where you stood on the broken promises over the Lisbon Treaty, and just to stay more on topic the failure of the House of Lords to insist that it and previous EU treaties must be put to national referendums.
80 % of voters voted for leave manifesto.
That means leaving the Customs Union and single market as the government taxpayer flier pointed out.
John is not whining by pointing out that a large number of unelected,unaccountable and unwanted Peers many on the EU payroll.
Continue to try and thwart 17.4 million voters.
@Helena
You have incorrectly ascribed the Tories’ GE result to their Brexit policy.
General election manifestos contain a raft of policies which the voters have to choose from. Inexplicably, Mrs May decided to insert the poison pill of dementia tax and other things relating to tuition fees etc. into her manifesto which cost the Tories an overall majority. Labour and Tories manifestos both supported Brexit, but unlike the Tories, Labour offered undeliverable candy coated policies such as free university tuition, rather than poison.
Maybe Mrs May wanted to throw the election in order to throw a spanner into the Brexit works.
Helena:
You state ‘we rejected’. ‘We’ applies to you & at least one other person; perhaps millions. However, it is the Conservatives who are in power with superior numbers.
This reply is on some kind of Parallel Universe.
Helena, I don’t know where you’ve been lately but you obviously missed the actual vote in the Referendum which was to Leave the EU. That’s the specific mandate. Your subsequent guesses don’t equal the Referendum result, however strenuously you shout.
Both VoteLeave and Remain campaigners to the highest political levels (eg Cameron, Osborne, Gove, Johnson, Clegg) agreed that leaving the EU meant leaving the single market and forming our own trade policy (which is not possible within the EU’s customs union).
The “customs union” is not some separate treaty (neither is the “single market”). They are simply parts of the TEU and TFEU, as modified by the single Lisbon treaty. Leave the EU, and we leave the SM and CU. It’s that simple.
Dear helena, take a deep breath – The vast majority of votes at GE2017 were for parties who stated that they would take the UK out of the the SM and CU. It is the parties like the Lib Dems who proposed the opposite which were thoroughly rejected!!….. Hoisted by your ample petard methinks!
Zorro
Mrs May won 13,636, 684 votes in 2017. Turnout 68.8%
Mr Cameron won 11,334,226 votes in 2015. Turnout 66.4%
Your assertion that ‘we rejected it at the General Election’ is quite false: Mrs May won the largest number of votes, largest number of seats and managed to increase the number of votes she won and the share thereof.
Yesterday ( to take my mind off local issues) I immediately sought to find suitable definitions of the Salisbury Convention. Myself and the general voting public know little about politics and often go with the flow on immediate emotive issues which directly affect them. I wondered whether this convention or more generally ‘a’ political convention is legally binding or is it respected because it has always been done this way?
John Bercow described yourself as a Parliamentarian . You have been in the house a long time and will have witnessed the changes which we haven’t. Today access to debates and procedure has been made easier due to television , but nevertheless unless it becomes an interest of the many rather than the few the public will have to rely on the authenticity of debate and seen procedure.
Some of those peers who have urged these amendments on the Lords have made no secret of their opposition to the whole policy of Brexit which was freely chosen by voters in the referendum and then again in the results of the General Election.
These wouldn’t be the peers that will lose thousands of pounds in subsidies or gold plated pensions from there beloved Eu would it, no wonder they are trying every trick in the book along with all the other Eu loving remoaners to thwart Brexit muppets, I’ve said it before if you don’t like living in my Great country then bugger off and go live in your beloved Europe bye bye you’ll not be missed
Good morning
I think it is well known to some here what my views are on the modern day HoL. So I will not rehash it.
For the HoL to say that something does not meet with the Salisbury Convention due to a democratic deficit is a bit rich coming from people who some have never faced an election in their lives.
In the past I have supported the HoL as I thought that a body of people with a wide range of experiences outside politics would be beneficial. But since New Labour changed the make-up and essence of this once useful institution and stuffed it full of cronies it has become a thorne in our side.
The Conservative Party and leadership (sic) has been woeful in dealing with the legacy of the Labour Party.
For me leaving the EU was just one step in a journey to democracy. Reform and the purging of the Labour Party inbedded in our institutions is long overdue.
Quite obviously the pro EU establishment has been playing 4D chess.
They now have us wanting to abolish the Lords. The next will be the Royals if Meghan Markel makes them too cuddly and liberal.
The manifesto of the Conservatives set forward the idea of leaving the customs union and the single market.
We ought to leave the single market.
We ought to leave the EU as promised by the referendum.
We ought, however, to stay in the common market as promised in the 1975 referendum.
If we really want a bespoke arrangement with our friends on the continent of European then the place to do it is inside the common market where there are no less than four permanent committees set out to arrange our bespoke arrangements.
See? It is that simple.
It always has been a disgrace that rich people who donate to your parties and civil servants etc as sinecures get the ability to thwart the democratic process but of course you acquiesce for obvious reasons and now do not like the result.
Your selective use of the manifesto argument let’s you down. In 2010 you manifesto specifically stated you would work towards creating a concensus to make it more democratically accountable and Nick ‘Clegg introduced a Bill that you then opposed, I seem to believe causing him to pull support for your Boundaries Act. Now looking like a double whammy.
I read also that your party managers in the Lords just let it happen. Finally of course if Theresa May hadn’t made that ludicrous decision to call that General Election, incidentally going back on her word, you would not be in this fix.
As usual with Politics it’s someone else’s fault. A little closer to home, methinks.
Reply We promised to see if there was a majority for a reform, but there wasn’t.
Some say the House of Lords should be scrapped.
Of course we need the House of Lords. How else could the Libdems have the influence they want, but can’t get through the ballot box?
As usual everyone else, including the Lords, is out of step except our own JR and his hard line brexiteers- but lighten up everyone, we’ll soon be through the March 2019 deadline and then be free to take up new deals with our new trading partners overseas as promised.
We voted ‘out’ and that is what we are going to get because it’s clear now to all including Barnier and the side that he represents that these talks are going nowhere..the EU negotiators only pretend that talks are proceeding even slowly for appearance sake..it has to be done with the blame game looming..because information now is they want us out much more and faster than our remainers want a deal. FYI.. there will be no deal only salt and vinegar as Tusk once famously said..so lighten up about the Lords and others also all going through the motions..the blame game looms!
There may be many Lords who can contribute usefully to debates but voting on legislation should be restricted to a select group (of perhaps around 300) of HoL members and who are selected by each political party in proportion to the total number of votes they received at the last GE.
These party selected voting members should include members of parties who failed to get an MP in the FPTP HoC.
We would thus have a representative HoL based upon PR but since still unelected would not be able to challenge the ultimate supremacy of the HoC based upon the existing FPTP.
It is vital for our democracy that the HoL’s is not abolished – but that doesn’t mean that I and many others go along with the savage display of personal interest by the lords. Certainly, without doubt, they should be held to account.
The next stage should be a royal commission – it can be established now – to look at the lords who tried to wreck BREXIT, and consider if they are guilty of self interest over natioonal interest….. those guilty should be unceremoniously removed, without a lords pension.
It would really help if the HoL’s was not run on party lines, and it would really help, further, if selectees were chosen by a truly independant process.
The House of Lords is not fit for purpose and the politicians do nothing about it because of course they all hope to be there one day in their robes and ermine on their £300 a day tax free just for signing in. 800 Lords and Ladies and growing are mostly failed politicians and cronies placed there by the PM of the day – totally unaccountable and unelected yet given the powers to overturn government policies.
Not only that, it is known as the Upper West Lothian Question as they do not scrutinise policies of the Scots & Welsh Governments yet we have hypocrites like windbag Kinnock and Lady Kinnock scrutinising what is becoming more and more English only legislation. And we call ourselves a democracy!!!!
The House of Lords should not only be 100% elected but it’s numbers cut dramatically and those remaining should be accountable to the people whose laws they are scrutinising as should the other House. But unfortunately for us it’s unlikely to happen. Do turkeys vote for Christmas?????
While the House of Lords exists I have no issue with it sending legislation back to the Commons to review. I am also against a second elected chamber as we have too many professional politicians as it is. I do advocate the withdrawal of the daily stipend for the Lords, those placement scrutinising laws should be doing it out of civic duty not for gain.
To return to your post, Conservative (and DUP) MPs were elected to vote for this legislation. It is up to them to carry out their party’s and the electorate ‘ s wishes. It is for your party to pass the Brexit bill despite the Lords
Placemen not placement
And in the context of parochial, unrepresentative legislative bodies packed with yesterday’s people and quislings, what of the antics of the Scottish Parliament?
Today I received my reply about the petition to abolish the House of Lords and it would appear the government are going to do little if anything as per usual under the leadership of Theresa May.
I am sorry Mr Redwood but the woman has got to go and go now before she destroys Brexit and with it the United Kingdom. Treat as URGENT and get the letters sent.
Listening to Lidington on the radio this morning it is clear that not just the House of Lords but the government itself is seeking to slow down, water down or prevent Brexit. Parliament gave people a referendum to decide if UK should remain in or leave the EU, no doubt confident that it would get the answer it wanted to keep the UK in the EU. Having not got its desired result, in the normal EU way, it does all in its power to frustrate the result with the intention of reversing and in the process undermining democracy. The EU must be quietly smiling with satisfaction.
The problem is that so little of the House of Commons is really elected. John Redwood’s constituency, for example, would elect a lightly shaven chimpanzee in a blue rosette leaving its sizeable Liberal minority represented by an MP whose views they will undoubtedly deplore.
My own situation is even worse (although it was certainly a highly contested seat) but for the most part we are talking about a selected Chamber rather than an elected one.
Then there is the problem of our unusually centralised state uniquely lacking any real checks on the “selected” dictatorship”
Add to this numerous other problems such the underrepresentation of the English and the exclusion of UKIP despite 4,0000,000 votes and the absurd over representation of the SNP.
The system is visibly breaking down.
Rather than bemoan the supposed lack of legitimacy of the Lords from the Glass House of Party placemen far better to reform it making it party PR elected and English only. Brexit does lack the broad support required for the sacrifices it asks , it should not go forward on the basis of a bribe to the DUP and opposition should have more than a pointless talking shop.
I note the continuing dangerous trend among Brexiteers to describe anyone who may disagree as ‘unelected’.
The EU is ‘unelected’. High Court judges who interpret the law are ‘unelected’. Civil servants who advise are ‘unelected. The House of Lords is ‘unelected’.
Brexiteers use the term ‘unelected’ as a prejorative. And you do it because you have nothing positive to say about Brexit. Your fantasy unicorn Brexit is crashing down around you because during the Eurosceptics epic 30+ year anti-EU whinge you never bothered to come up with better solutions. And now you have to, you can’t. For every single problem Brexit poses your solution is worse than the status quo. Deep down you all know this but you are too proud to admit it. Pride goeth before a fall.
I say Bravo to the House of Lords, to the Civil Servants, to the judges and to the EU for showing up th most unelected Brexit charlatans for what they are.
Another confused old dame.
I don’t have the same confidence John. There are too many remainer tories. The numbers don’t add up.
What is a disgrace is that these people campaigned for Brexit when UKIP was eating into conservative votes. Now that UKIP is gone they’ve changed their minds.
I hope the Tories realise if they mess this up nearly 20 million will go to UKIP.
A similar idea to reduction of the maximum available delay to one month:
https://www.conservativehome.com/thecolumnists/2018/05/alex-morton-are-you-angry-with-the-lords-over-brexit-if-so-dont-threaten-to-abolish-or-elect-it-heres-a-better-reform.html
“The Lords should become a more clearly advisory chamber able to amend laws only once”
I would just select Lords randomly, like jury service.
Would stop the different bias present in the current lot.
While we are at it we should abolish the monarchy when the current Queen dies.
This would be the same House of Lords that you opposed and voted against your own government’s attempt to reform in 2012.
Reply. Yes, and as I state I am happy with the traditional House of Lords applying its own sensible rules.
The HoL has to go, single chamber parliaments can work satisfactorily or it should be replaced with a senate, which could be fraught with power struggles, not least the English Parliament element.
The farce is exacerbated by the collapsing Palace of Westminster – who in their right mind would refurbish part of a building that should be obsolete.
Blair and Cameron created 650 life peers in their tenures – who says we have moved on from rotten boroughs.
@Helena
You have incorrectly ascribed the Tories’ GE result to their Brexit policy.
The calibre of the House of Lords was higher before many hereditary peers were removed.
All Lords’ positions should be dependent on consistent quality performance. Many are appointed on feeble bases, anti-democratic, low grade or contribute near-nothing of value, leading to the dumbing down of the House as a whole.
Opposition is meant to help raise standards to which the Govt performs, yet the extremity of opposition applied by those of the Lords intent on wrecking Brexit, may suit negative purposes which even an enemy of the UK might consider as worthy.
The real problem with the Lords is that it is stuffed with dire friends of people like Cameron, Blair, Clegg, Major and the likes plus retired state sector people like ex parliamentary secretaries, dire ex- (usually failed) politicians, people like Kinnock, Patton, Heseltine, Adonis …… often with degrees in PPE, humanities or Law.
What is needed is far more sensible people from the private sector, engineers, business people, scientists, engineers and similar.
Now I read that the “impartial” speaker has pointed Labour MPs in the direction of a humble address motion as another attempt to thwart Brexit. We it seems have a swamp that needs draining too. Who will enable us to do it?
President Trump is needed to sort out Brexit and the UK in general, and pretty quickly.
Surely we have suffered Bercow more than enough now. Let him go and enjoy his gold plated pension quietly. A pension that we all have to pay for. Even people with no pension at all.
Whatever was intended or what some hoped for by many hasn’t quite worked out it seems..
Mrs May is going for a deal with them that will keep us half in half out that will go on and on forever..we will pay in but have no say..and will still be subject to the ECJ
All this to keep business interests, trade and the Irish border on side
If we had had some visible sight of new trade deals with new trading partners overseas lined up it wouldn’t have come to this but am afraid Boris Gove and Liam Fox failed to deliver…so we have little choice now
The House of Lords is non-elected and by nature non-democratic. Pretty much the core of what’s wrong with ever closer union ideas. The goodbye to the latter must entail the same to the former.
Non democratic elected but chosen at random would be far better than chosen by Blair, Brown, Cameron, cleg, Major…
We do not have a democracy fit for the 21st century yet we continue to try to bomb other countries into democracy.
Just had a response to the petition to scrap HoL , there isn’t going to be a response . Lol
Either the politicians change this or the people will. If the people are forced to make this change it will get messy
I have had the same non-response. They never learn, do they?
I think a reforming second chamber, with limited powers, is useful. I would have a couple of hundred Ealdormen elected by proportional representation. Only they would be allowed to vote. Existing Lords could work and speak, but not vote; and not be paid. Such a development provides the greatest continuity whilst legitimising the HoL and not losing valuable expertise.
May wants to remain but wants it to look as if others to forced her to do so!
Failings rest at May’s feet. What has she done to withdraw the whip from the likes of Patten, Heseltine Etc? One gets an EU pension the other farm subsidies!
BBC Online today “Meghan Markle is set to become the first dual-heritage member of the Royal Family. ”
Eh?
Don’t Germans, Greeks, French, Norwegians, Danes, Americans etc etc etc etc have heritages?
Great fun – did anyone mention Saxe-Coburg-Gotha…
The reason we have Royalty is because they represent something, perhaps an aspiration, better than us. If they chose not to take up that challenge then they will be removed. Our wonderful monarch makes this point very appropriately; its not a job or career -its a life.
@Eh?
It’s called fake news. A BBC speciality.
This is one of the only occasions in politics when the leader of the country can override any votes in the lords and parliament and afford the pleasure of the remain MPs and lords taking the leader of the country to court to which they wouldn’t bother because they haven’t got a leg to stand on.
Irony:
LibDems have always wanted to abolish the House of Lords because “it is not democratic”. But the LibDems are way over-represented in the House of Lords (by 10 times). Now the LibDems are using the House of Lords to overthrow the democratic will of British people
(The LibDems have 8 representatives in Parliament out of 650 seats = 1.2%
The LibDems have 109 representatives in HoL out of 807 peers – 13%
Theresa May just now “small business is the backbone of the economy”.
So why does she and Hammond spend so much time and effort inconveniencing, taxing, over regulating and mugging them? Has May even seriously spoken to a small business to understand reliality? I do not think she has a clue about any of the private sector at all. She is more interested in killing self employment, raising more tax and gender pay gap virtue signalling.
Since when has the Lords become a Law unto themselves?
Reform of the house of ‘Lords’ should be included as a item of Tory policy.
My suggested reform.
Abolish life peers.
The CoE has it’s own Synod, so no need for the Lords Spiritual to sit in the Lords. Get rid of them too.
Instigate Elections to the House from among the Aristocracy for the remaining 90 seats in the Lords. They should sit once for fifteen years, upon which the seat is put up for reelection.
Elections should be by popular franchise.
I think that would be a nice compromise between the Traditional Lords, the need for reform and constitutional continuity.
new italian govt wants to go back to the lira…
fantastic
Iain I’m glad you brought this up. It would seem the Italians are not happy either with the current form of the EU club. If they pull out then watch the whole thing collapse like a pack of cards. Could we be that lucky? That would mean no more arguing in the HOC or the HOL. Maybe we can get back to running the country instead of playing Punch and Judy.
The Euro must be dire if they prefer even the lira!
I’m very confused about these amendments, my understanding is that the bill enables the swift switch of EU laws into UK laws, I do not see how amendments trying to legislate that we stay in the CU and SM have anything to do with it so why we’re even allowed to be discussed and voted on?
Reply The Bill’s scope is wide so allowing amendments to preserve features of our current |E|U membership
I do not understand you Mr Redwood and nor do many other people. You keep banging on about tariff free trade with the EU. But why ? Then – and here is the kicker – you reject the Customs Union which has at its very first and central premise exactly that – tariff free trade for EU MS. Or do you want cake and eat it ? Free trade with EU but being able to reduce non EU tariffs ? And which ones in particular? The WTO gives tariff free trade to dozens of nations anyway and to a second division which enjoys the same in some specified industry sectors.
If we want an independent trade policy we need to bang on tariffs where nations are taking the Michael by abusing their devalued currency like the German Car Industry.
And finally Mr Redwood why have you never allowed the words “non tariff barriers” to pass your lips ?
So now how is your quick and simple Brexit going – the one which all us simple minded morons told you was impossible two years ago ?
What Brexit has really done is expose the incompetence, duplicity and outright dishonesty of the political classes.
Reply Yes, I propose a FRee Trade Agreement with the EU and more FTAs with other countries. Non tariff barriers are covered by the Facilitation of Trade Agreement and by any FTA we sign.
Totally off topic.
Today I collected a Euro lottery win, then went into the local town for bits and bobs. I called in a small sandwich shop for a bite. Outside, having a sit down and a coffee was a homeless ex-soldier, his world in the large backpack at his feet. I gave him £40 out of my lottery win. Another customer gave him some cash as well. The soldier had been attacked last week, with some idiot stealing his stuff and setting fire to some of his clothes. Luckily he’s ok. Then I thought of all the freeloaders who have walked into the UK, now housed, benefits, NHS etc etc – all for nothing.
One question – do any of you in parliament, who are welcoming the foreign freeloaders while throwing our servicemen onto the scrapheap, have a conscience?