That Customs Union again

How many more times do we need to explain the Customs issues to the media and to some of the Remain peers and MPs?
The government’s debate about the New Customs Partnership or Max Fac (Maximum Facilitation) is we read inclusive. There does seem to be general agreement there is no worked out model of a New Customs Partnership that everyone thinks will work, and certainly no buy in to the original concept from the EU. No 10 has denied rumours that the government now wants to extend transition. That would be a very bad idea.
I suggest the government leaves the NCP debate, and goes back to the basics of the negotiation. They tell us they have worked up a No Deal option and are prepared to leave without a deal next March, though they are very keen to have a deal. So the first requirement in any briefing of Ministers and in public statements should be to set out clearly how the system will work with No Deal as the base case. This is not difficult to do, as we know how we currently trade with the rest of the world under WTO rules and with the EU tariff schedule, and we know that works. Many so called complex supply chains need components from outside the EU and they come in just in time. We can then negotiate better terms with the rest of the world, reducing the tariff barriers that already exist. Any deal needs to be better than No Deal.
The government should then ask the EU if it wants a tariff free deal or not. Assuming it does we then do not need to put the extra customs line into electronic filings for EU goods in the way we currently do for non EU goods. The UK and EU can negotiate the exact terms quite quickly, as it can be based on Canada plus extra items that reflect our current arrangements for service access to each other’s markets.
If the EU does not want a free trade agreement with us then we end the idea of a Deal and ensure proper enforcement of the smooth border arrangements under the WTO Facilitation of Trade Agreement . We should agree a sensible way of dealing with detailed matters to ensure smooth flows of trade, which are much in the EU’s interest.
But May is taking orders from Brussels. She is a remainer and has chosen to weaponise the Irish border.
Dr. Redwood, like many of your regular readers, I completely agree and support your view here. The problem is not us, it is the PM and cabinet who, reportedly, differ from this perspective. With your like minded colleagues, please make appeal to the PM to follow this approach, and do so in a robust manner. It is the PM’s weak negotiating style that puts us in our present dilemma.
Regarding the WTO option, you have said that the government is prepared for a No Deal, or WTO terms, option, will you kindly ask the minister for confirmation of that preparedness in committee or the House?
As you say:- If the EU does not want a free trade agreement with us then we end the idea of a Deal and ensure proper enforcement of the smooth border arrangements under the WTO Facilitation of Trade Agreement.
Indeed, but alas we have the cave in, dire, socialist, dithering, robotic, electoral liability, broken compass, punishment manifesto, remainer T May who is caving in to the EU on every single issue, exactly as I expected. May simply does not understand negotiation nor anything else much it seems. What sensible person would appoint or retain Hammond at no 10?
You have described an eminently sensible approach. Unfortunately Mrs May appears to be travelling a more convoluted approach to the negotiations. I used to trust her words. No longer. Only actions count. So far they are wanting.
In the meantime any business that has not got its systems ready for a No Deal outcome deserves to fail.
Well yes the government SHOULD lay out how we could proceed on a ‘No Deal’ basis.
The trouble is they keep dropping hints that ‘No Deal’ is not really an option.
Then the civil service leak stories that we are not at all prepared to go along that route.
No deal and no divorce money.
That suits me fine.
Only 10 months to go, and I just hope the parliamentary deadlock results in no deal and we leave without an agreement, rather than the PMs veiled promises of 10s of billions going to the EU.
The question I ask is, if you can be clear on the matter why cannot government. We cannot blame remain or some of the press for creating their own ideas and interpretations if they are operating in an information vacuum. There is of course malicious intent on the part of both, but it is government that is giving them the opportunity.
The requirement of the UK is simple. Free trade ,no strings, for goods and services, in which case the electronic paperwork stays the same as now. Alternatively trade on WTO rules with a need to adjust the information exchanged electronically. No more Scotch Mist Irish border problem. Should WTO rules prevail with financial trading in doubt, then absolutely no transition payment of any kind. Government should be very clear on this point.
You always make it appear so simple and so logical. I presume as a senior ex minister you can and do share your views with the current crop so why do they seem to be making it complicated or is it third parties?
There does not seem to be any chance of the government adopting this Approach.
I suppose the ideal outcome for the EU would be to have the UK in the single market and the customs union, continuing to pay £12bn pa net but not having to listen to the UK’s voice or put up with a UK vote. Given this is precisely the outcome at least 1/2 the political establishment and media in the UK are arguing for, we can hardly blame the EU for sitting there, arms folded, waiting to see whether they get exactly what they want without even asking!
If this is the outcome, the responsible thing, even for Brexit supporters, would be to admit defeat and take the UK back into the EU proper.
John
I could be completely wrong here but aren’t the current NCP/Max Fac discussions related to the infamous paragraph 49 “Scenario C” commitment in the December Joint Report. My, admittedly weak, understanding comes from evidence given by David Davis to the Brexit Select Committee earlier this year when he said something to the effect that although Scenario C was unlikely the EU required full details of how the NI situation would be addressed by the UK.
All this is a ruse to keep the elite on the EU gravy-train.
The UK voted for Brexit – actually a hard Brexit.
Will the establishment please stop finding a fudge and get on with delivering Brexit – which is already 693 days late.
If we leave without a deal would there need to be a Parliamentary vote on that outcome?
If there would is it realistic to think Parliament would vote for it?
If there would not, doesn’t that make the No Deal outcome even more attractive compared to the BRINO outcome we seem to be drifting towards?
This won’t happen because the upper echelons of your party not only imagine themselves in the other party’s shoes when they negotiate, they also act on behalf of the other side. We need a party in government working for the country, not against it.
Now we begin phase 2 of the Brussels/Irish plan. We must now stay in the Single Market as well as the Customs Union to prevent a hard border.
So our policy is made in Brussels and Dublin.
So much for taking back control.
Just when are you going to get rid of May and Hammond.
The problem with the rhetoric from Mrs May and 10 Downing Street is that they are working to the EU’s red lines rather than what is best for the UK.
How often do we hear “you can’t do that because the EU will not accept it”….
As you say “They tell us they have worked up a No Deal option and are prepared to leave without a deal next March” , at this stage of what are called “negotiations” that is surely the right strategy.
JR – I like your straight forward approach…. Why is it so hard for the PM to see it?
Those that complicate the issue do it for one reason – to confuse and bring doubt, and they do it deliberately. We are all too keen to act as gentlemen, but when are we going to do something about the real traitors in our midst?
Compromise has been the byword in politics for far too long – It’s time that GB inc. stood up for itself and demanded a fair deal, and just a tad more honesty from those trying to harm us.
@Mr Redwood
Mrs May and Ollie Robbins should read your blog.
100% correct.
The way Mrs May has conducted this “negotiation” has been nothing but a feeble charade. All the time she has capitulated and given in to the EU. What concession has she received in return?
The sense of betrayal is palpable and the damage not delivering Brexit will do to our democracy is very dangerous – not that that would concern the EU to whom democracy is anathema.
M.Barnier seems to be complaining that the British side of the negotiatons appears to be preparing the way for joining the EU rather than leaving. Says it all really.Perhaps he hasn’t been let in on the details of the plot and needs to phone Lord Mandleson or Chukky, Nicky, Cleggy and the rest of Labour and Conservative MPs who cannot keep their promises or remember what they said during the referendum and want so much to stay and pay for the non-existent plans for a federal state, now revealed.
The media have been repeatedly raising claims of entangled impossibilities, solely to arouse controversy, attempting to reduce the boredom of their reader groups. Had they applied similar effort to pursuit of brilliance, solutions would be plentiful.
If our Govt is using time to research, assess & prepare thoroughly for leaving, both with & without an EU deal, it is becoming an effective negotiator.
The difference between the alternatives shall soon become in stark contrast. We’ll then be well aware of which is best, & poised to seize it with a vice-like grip. Consequently, the EU would have to offer us something better to grasp, doing which it could choose, or lose.
As for Damien Green’s plan that pensioners who have paid off their mortgage should use it for care.
If that is what brexit is going to be like you can shove it where the sun don’t shine. This is what happens when you have idiots in parliament who think we are still on the gold standard. Believe the MONOPOLY issuer of the £ can run out of £’s and that taxes fund the MONOPOLY issuer of the £.
What a mess of complete and utter ignorance.
What May is promising the Irish government and EU – to keep us de facto in both the customs union and single market indefinitely – is totally unacceptable. She has to be brought down immediately.
We may be making some progress because John Humphrys this morning said to that Irish senator and his allies in the BBC, “Some will say, ‘Told you so: we are being stitched up!'”
May has always been a Remainer, as has most of the political class; the UK will, in effect, remain in the EU.
The only positive to emerge is the possibility that the Conservative party is so damaged that another Thatcher attains the leadership.
It is either the EU relationship (short of membership) or a replacement. I do not believe there is an equivalent set of trading partners available. Certainly the US (a very unrelieable partner right now as even Canada is discovering) offers no suitable replacement. The either/or follows from the nature of the EU’s customs union and single market.
That brings us back to only two scenarios: either the UK works hard tomaximize the space available to a non-member, or it becomes a fully fledged third country. The EU (having the upper hand) will not accept a relationship that weakens the union and the veto system guarantees that any agreement sought by the UK will be very difficult to negotiate. So the latter option (a hard brexit, to the economic detriment of even the majority of leave supporters, imo) is still very much alive. No need for fantasies about untested “solutions”.
All this hassle to get out of something is ridiculous. It just shows the relevant people who signed up to this didn’t read ( or more likely didn’t care ) what was involved in leaving. Never mind. Just keep throwing the nation’s wealth away for all eternity. Just keep waving in the populations of Asia and Africa for a life on the taxpayer. The people who are coming couldn’t be bothered to make anything of where they lived, so are now being waved in to enjoy the results of what our people did. Govt is throwing our money away, might as well throw our people and our land away as well.