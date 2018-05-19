Brussels still rules

One of the extraordinary things since the vote is the enthusiasm of the UK establishment to carry on implementing everything the EU sends us and to wish to be even more rigorous in applying EU rules, when many continental countries take a much more relaxed approach. I see we are being taken to the ECJ for alleged non compliance with the clean air rules and over EU citizenship rights and we are busily putting into UK law various EU measures.
One above all shows just how much control Brussels exerts over us. That is the General Data Protection Regulation. This directly acting EU law comes into force on May 25th. It has led to months of work and much opportunity for consultants and lawyers, as businesses scramble to ensure they are fully compliant. Most are already careful in the way they keep and handle data about people they deal with, but need to demonstrate they handle it in a specified way under the new law. I have no problem with the aim of the legislation, but this blockbuster of a law requires specific bureaucratic processes to handle data to be sure that a business that does handle data well is seen to do so.
This of course includes MP offices. We are often sent sensitive details about a person’s job or income or health when people wish us to help resolve a dispute with public authorities or help them get a better deal from a branch of government. .
The House authorities sent out substantial and very cautious advice. The Secretary of State for Culture, media and sport who is responsible for this area of law has also offered less austere advice. MPs are keen to be able to share data in order to resolve queries and complaints about government, but also keen to comply with this new law.
The government is also enacting a similar law as UK law. This is the Bill that allowed amendments concerning the press which have been the subject of recent controversy. With or without this law the GDPR comes into effect next week. Businesses are having to contact people and firms on their mailing lists and getting consent to staying on those mailing lists. Some are worried they will lose contact with large numbers of people they want to talk and who may wish to hear from them. Is this a helpful good idea?
It GDPR a good idea? No it is yet another expensive sledge hammer to miss a nut. Another job creation scheme for essentially parasitic jobs. It inconveniences businesses hugely and kills real jobs and productivity.
Meanwhile Theresa May has actually done something sound, elevating the excellent Peter Lilley to the Lords. Is this the first sensible thing she has done since becoming PM?
Listening to Any Question it is hard not to conclude that Lammy is (not to the posters liking ed), but then we get Lindsey German to make him seem relatively benign! How do the BBC choose people. Nearly always 5 to 1 remains to Brexit supporters on the BBC.
Thank goodness for Jacob Rees-Mogg. Good to that Owen Patterson is on the mend and back in Parliament after his very nasty riding accident.
too!
Can we have another 300 or so Peter Lilley types elevated to the Lords please?
I’d rather have just one as Prime Minister, thank you!
Are you willing to pay the £90,000 per day (plus expenses and subsidised lunches) this would cost out of your own pocket, or do you expect the rest of us to contribute?
Isn’t all such hyper-regulation just to assist large established corporations by deterring competition from small outfits that can’t afford that sort of silly gold-plating? Same with luddite unions demanding endless health and safety regs just to keep their members in jobs.
I had the dubious pleasure of working/investing in the amusement machine sector as marketing director for some seven years or so in a start-up business with a super new product and absolutely no previous experience of the sector. The task of building a useful database of the several hundred businesses in the sector was very hard work. Getting those businesses on board and then pay for the services was just as difficult. I imagine that the company, which I left five years ago, is now having an extraordinarily difficult and costly time in trying to get all their customers and potential customers to comply with GDPR. At a rough guess, I would say that two of the six staff will be flat out on this for several weeks and I know that this simply isn’t sustainable.
Besides the fact that Owen Paterson talks about every subject under the sun and is not the brightest I am sure you are right,
There has been a lot of data breaches over the years including Facebook and a number of other breaches such as with the NHS and many other web-sites.
We therefore need better data-protection whether the GDPR is the best way to implement this, can of course always be discussed , but improved protection is required
The implementation of EU laws has always be better implemented in northern Europe than in southern Europe, this is probably more a cultural thing than a national issue.
Hans Christian Iver
I do not believe for one minute that GDPR or any other system of regulations will stop data breaches . 99% of breaches are security hacks and cyber attacks and GDPR doesn’t do anything to help that. Its just bureaucracy and plays no part in actually protecting data . If only the EU had the faintest clue about the digital world it would help too. There are 195 countries in the world and only 27 are in the EU, anyone doing anything dodgy with data will in under 30 mins move their servers and operation to any other country they like . The EU is so far out of its depth now. Their recent attempts at anything regulatory in this area are all ludicrous VAT Moss, Mifid 2 , GDPR etc are just a nightmare of regulations design to stop small innovative businesses . Its why the EU 27 lag so far behind in the new world of digital and online services
Libertarian,
This is why I asked for an open debate thank you for your contribution, this seems to be catch up legislation which is the case for most governments around the World in the digital age and it is not just a symbol of the Eu trying to catch up
No, it’s completely unnecessary and poorly drafted. Just another ‘Make life as difficult as possible for business just to show Brussels is in charge’ bit of status-signalling from the bossy, overstaffed Commission.
Yes, I have received a multitude of emails this week which quite frankly I haven’t had the time or inclination to read. Why, if we are serious about leaving the beloved EU are we still obeying everything to the last letter. I wonder if all those people driving a certain German car are responsible for the ‘dirty air’ we breathe in? Whilst living in Spain on a brand new urbanisation, we were not able to have clean drinking water from our taps in our villa. The developer had put in water meters and his wife came around to read them each month. They were not calibrated and it seemed that no two meters were set the same. She would ask for the money at the door which then went straight into her handbag. The authorities were informed on many occasions by the residents but nothing was done. Even an ex EU commissionaire lived in one of these houses but he could get no action either. We left after 5 years but it took a further 3 years before residents got their clean water provided by the official water company. None of the workforce used steel ladders or suitable footwear or safety helmets on the building site. Why do we always get fined for every little thing and why do the wimps in the government always pay it? This is why we should leave. Surely we are capable of making our own rules?
You lived in a brand new villa in Spain for five years?
Did you exercising your right to free movement?
A right you voted to take away from your children and grandchildren’s generations.
Andy
Hold onto your hat , this is going to come as a shock….
I own a house overseas …. in a country that ISN’T in the EU…. WOW how the hell did that happen?
Are you really that deluded that you dont know that its perfectly possible to buy a home and live in most parts of the world with no problem at all. I guess you’ve never taken your kids on holiday to Florida and been inundated with real estate sales people…
Seriously no wonder remainers are so terrified of the world they seem to lack any experience of it at all
A naive response.
Leaving the EU will in no way prevent a grateful Spain from selling its villas to British émigrés who bring currency and purchasing power into the country.
Rajoy would not dream to upsetting that apple-cart. Nor shall we.
‘dream of’
I have had family (English) in Spain as far back as the 1960s. Nothing to do with the EU, obviously. I’m far from alone, of course. If you don’t know that, you oughtn’t comment.
We lived and worked in Spain way before the EU existed.
Being so young you obviously didn’t know Andy.
British nationals moved to Spain, to live, well before both the UK and Spain joined the EEC/EU. Free movement gives you the right to do so but upon Brexit, the Spanish can still grant us residency if THEY choose to do so. It will be similar for Spanish nationals wishing to live in the UK. In other words, like all other sovereign nations.
JR comment – “One above all shows just how much control Brussels exerts over us’. Only because we let them, they know we are a soft touch. It is also jobs for the non productive. What if we ignore the dictats, what are they going to do – fine us?
And if we do not pay the fines ,will they throw us out – NEVER. They need our revenue. I have said this many times and I will repeat it once again. MAY and her establishment cohorts will sell the UK down the river. Wake up JR, you are an intelligent and decent chap. You must realize the hidden agenda?
Fedupsoutherner:
You state a strong case for UK self-govt, by people whom we support for good effort, & remove when they fail. Many of the EU standards are sloppy, as are several of its members, but we should not be. We should fulfil the obligations we have accepted, but extract ourselves from their imperative nonsense by leaving as soon as we can.
. I see we are being taken to the ECJ for alleged non compliance with the clean air rules and over EU citizenship rights and we are busily putting into UK law various EU measures.
And of coarse we will comply with any ruling that comes out of Brussels “yes sir yes sir three bags full sir”, because that’s what the politicians have done over the decades so as to gain favour in there beloved Eu , well times are a changing we are leaving and if the Irish think they can stop us by threatening us then they are backing the wrong team, the British don’t take lightly to threats from any one, so think on Mr Varadkar and remember where a lot of your trade goes or buy a load of container ships to transport your goods to your Eu partners
The ECJ is in Luxembourg – not Brussels.
And it only enforces laws we have signed up to.
It’s not its fault if the British government repeatedly breaks the law.
It enforces all EU law.
The UK is treaty bound to uphold EU law.
There is no choice.
Andy:
The British Govt was at fault in signing up, but Brexit empowers us to correct it.
such a lot of hot air and threats do not help any one and it does show a degree of grandeur and ignorance at the same time, we are still negotiating , so stop rubbish
I am, daily, the recipient of anxious emails from organisations desperate for me to agree to remain on their mailing lists. So far I have declined to do so. If there are enough like me, it might have significant implications for those that depend utterly on this mode of contact with actual or potential customers.
oldtimer
You are totally right the idiot politicians and bureaucrats who dreamed up this nonsense have no idea how much damage they are doing to small innovative digital companies. Most of the job creation miracle we’ve seen over the last few years has been driven by these firms. This type of pathetic nanny knows best legislation will do severe damage to the UK’s world leading digital service businesses ( but then I think thats really what it was designed to do ) .
According to this report on Sky all our theatres, especially small theatres, are now under threat from a new EU law on energy efficient lighting:
https://news.sky.com/story/british-theatres-under-threat-from-eu-plans-to-ban-lighting-11368603
I don’t want to discuss the details of what the EU is proposing on this occasion and its pros and cons and the present stage in the EU legislative process and how the UK government has been reacting and the potential timing of any changes which could damage not only commercial theatres but also schools, because on June 23rd 2016 I was part of the majority who voted to leave the EU and so in my case to no longer have to keep checking up on what our government is doing behind our backs in Brussels.
But the need to check on what our betters are up to won’t diminish after we have left. The establishment and politicians won’t suddenly become more trustworthy nor can they be relied on to put our interested ahead of those of the EU. If anything the need to watch over these people will increase.
If Brexit has shown anything it is that government, establishment and the media cannot be trusted, at all.
Well said! Brexit is only the beginning. Westminster is next for a shake-up. Based on their current pro-EU stance, their political future is is not going to be a pleasant one.
Alas it will make no difference.
Lightbulb manufacturers will comply to new tougher EU rules.
They won’t bother making different ones for Little Britain.
You end up following EU rules anyway – but we no longer get a say.
Bravo Brexiteers, bravo.
What tosh. Light bulb manufacturers in China (where most bulbs are manufactured) can and do produce whatever the market demands for every country in the world – and not just to the 10% who happen to be EU residents.
Andy
Oh boy , you seriously need to get away from the world of business its far too much for you.
Get your narrative in order, Andy: is the UK ‘you’ or ‘we’?
Are the British ‘you’ or ‘we’?
You always seem remarkably confused on such a basic point.
Wrong again Andy
After decades in manufacturing I can tell you factories make to different specifications to suit different markets all over the world.
PS the UK market for light bulbs has sales of tens of millions of units per year.
Its not little.
We 60 million UK consumers shall decide whatever enlightenment we seek.
Suppliers can compete to fulfil our demands or fade into darkness.
So a 65 million population isn’t worth a candle ?
Car makers call Britain Fantasy Island.
It seems the EU simply cannot get the rules right on lightbulbs.
After forcing the adoption of CFLs to benefit it’s lightbulb manufacturers it appears the EU now thinks it was all a big mistake and is banning CFLs from 2020. Meanwhile I will continue using LED lighting from US and China but not from Philps or Osram or any other EU company.
Well, as traditional filament light bulbs are still available to purchase in the UK somebody somewhere must still be making them. Maybe they don’t share your obvious contempt for Little Britain and its insignificant domestic market. And do you have any idea of how much of a say we actually have in the EU? I don’t suppose you do, as facts are not your strong point. To be honest whatever some may be arguing in reality not having a say outside the EU wouldn’t make that much difference now. It would have done when we still had a veto, as we were promised by the Labour government in the 1975 referendum, which was probably before you were even born, but now with qualified majority voting as the standard decision making process and with a much larger number of member states it would no longer make that much difference. There are still a few cases where unanimity is still required, but only a few and in any case our governments have rarely used the veto even when it has been available.
Suddenly all the luvvies that extolled the EU are up in arms about….the EU, and it’s malign effect on their way of life. High time we just ignored all these diktats.
This was reported in April in The Stage:
https://www.thestage.co.uk/news/2018/theatres-face-shock-180m-bill-eu-lighting-proposals/
I happened to attend the recent launch of Artists for Brexit; an industry professional, participating in the proceedings, stated that he did not want to be seen on camera because he was concerned about his future employment prospects.
Why do we have so many laws on our statute books which protect unassimilable aliens from adverse comment but nothing to protect talented right-thinking Englishmen from pursuing their chosen profession especially when so much of it is under the control of the English-hating BBC.
The organiser of the Artists for Brexit launch announced at the beginning of the proceedings that a prospective attendee had first agreed to attend, had subsequently indicated their intention of attending but wearing a mask and then declined to attend on the grounds they might be recognised even if their face was obscured and thus face blacklisting.
How many professional groups are purportedly heavily in favour of the Brussels regime but in practice are subject to intimidation by a politically active minority?
Denis Cooper
One EU benefit?
“EU lighting efficiency legislation: from inefficient Halogen to very efficient long life LEDS?”
I had 52 in-ceiling halogen lights (@ 35 watts per fitting, consumption = 1820 watts) replaced with LEDs and the consumption has come down to 260 watts (@ 5 watts per fitting). Better, cooler lighting with electricity savings. I should recover my costs for installation and fittings in circa 15 years…remarkable progress!
……another triumph for EU bureaucracy? However, no doubt Andy will be de-lighted?
UKIP have asked I give them permission to continue mailing me. I left the Party ages ago. I am still spam mailed by them. They would make good Home Secretaries, they haven’t a clue who occupies their domain.
I’m sure they’d have stopped if you’d asked.
Inapplicable though they would be to non-member states, future (post-Brexit) EU proposals may well be adopted and implemented by a quisling civil service unable to modify its “stab in the back” mentality. The Government will need to be alert.
Good morning
It does not just affect business but whole areas of society. But we cannot complain as this has long been in the pipeline.
It will be interesting to see what laws, if any, will or can be repealed. My personal view is they it will be business as usual, as planned.
“But we cannot complain as this has long been in the pipeline”. Just because something has been announced well in advance does not make it sensible, right nor mean that we should not complain about it. If it is damaging and daft then yet try to reverse or improve it.
One of the main thing wrong with the UK and EU economies are the vast number of people doing pointless, unproductive or anti-productive jobs. This largely in the state sector and in large parts of the private sector driven by daft laws, mad taxation complexity, planning laws, green crap and endless other idiotic regulations.
Lifelogic
Another viewpoint straight from the Brussels locker….
….but if more people are employed (regardless of a job’s intrinsic need or parasitic value), it reduces unemployment, and if there is no appreciable difference (cost wise) to our individual lives…this must be good news, right?…..
…..or one could say “only when taxes increase to support these parasitic jobs (or any other applicable tax nonsense) does your comment stand up to scrutiny?”
…..of course, this while ignoring stakeholders, shareholders, fund holders, banks, corporate businesses, etc……a little Marxy perhaps? (Possible logic: one of Brussels ways for decreasing unemployment throughout Europe?)
This new law is also a problem for any organisation No matter what its size which communicates with others, or so we are informed.
Local charities and voluntary groups are also having to mail out to all contacts to ask them to opt in.
Thus when you want to run a simple quiz night, you can only mail out to those who have responded to a request to keep in touch.
Local Lions club recently held a free prostate (PSA) testing day and felt it had to ask all those attending (over 2500) to fill out a data protection form so it can send them results, and communicate with them next year, or fear of being fined !
What was ever wrong with opt out, why make it opt in when it seems you cannot send out communication after 25th May in the first place. ?
The World (or rather the EU) has truly gone mad.
Quite so!
John McDonnall just now on radio 4 was unable to name a single business that he admires!
Please can we have a PM who will deliver a real Brexit & prevent people like Corbyn, Lammy, Mc Donnall, Abbott, Starmer, Thornberry, Long-Bailey, Rayner, Watson, Butler, Gardiner … and the SNP ever coming remotely near to power?
Surely it is not that hard to be better than the above gang of hopeless dopes & complete and utter disasters?
Is it not heartening that even with Mrs May as PM the Tories are 5% ahead? Imagine how much bigger that lead will be with a capable and inspiring leader such as Michael Gove!
There should be a moratorium on all EU legislation from now on.
We have the tenders for Fleet Auxiliary vessels which should be built in UK shipyards but will no doubt go to subsidised East German yards.
It’s almost as the civil service wants to undermine Britain.
Much as I dislike the EU, many suppliers and vendors I deal with have it security and data handling procedures that would make you cry. It’s easy to see how apathy and cost enabled the current culture of mega breaches both here (……..) and overseas (name removed ed) for example. I do think the GDPR is a useful kick in the rear for most companies who handle lots of personal data to get their house in order, as there is no commercial justification to do so otherwise. In my uninformed view, its the one EU regulation that the UK should ensure we have equivalence with to ensure future trade with the bloc, as data services will be a big industry for decades to come.
Aaron Shone
GDPR doesn’t do any of the things you want it to. Cyber attacks and data hacks are not remotely stopped by GDPR . GDPR is just another pointless form filing exercise .
libertarian
….on the plus side, many “newly created jobs” Consultants of all shapes and sizes will be offering their important knowledgeable GDPR services (just like the Y2K problem)……..whoopee, thereby creating another pointless and costly business!
We are currently being inundated with GDPR service offerings….I am guessing they have to do this before the 25th May….or they fall into the same legislatorial trap….oh, the irony!
No it is not.
Gdpr is a fine example of the Great British service Industries that we’re trying to protect scaremongering. The rubbish I am getting in my inbox is incredible this whole law is an exercise in profiteering by consultants, IT companies and lawyers.
A law designed to protect consumers has been hijacked by the lawyers and blown out of all proportion.
This one is not Brussels’ fault but does demonstrate why the UK can not benefit from membership of a supranational organisation. There is no protection from the politicians, lawyers and consultants.
“this whole law is an exercise in profiteering by consultants, IT companies and lawyers”.
Indeed, as are nearly all new laws. They very rarely if every benefit the public. THey benefit the companies, lawyers, bureaucrats, charities and pressure groups who pushed for them. Often employing MPs as “consultants” to push these daft laws through – look at the endless green crap conspiracy against the tax payer and energy user.
One of the very few positives from the Cameron administration (other than the squatting law and the EU referendum (with his thin gruel that gave us victor) was the abolition of HIP packs. Even now we still have the absurd energy certificates.
It is what happens when you drag out the process of leaving. Government alone is responsible for this.
Data protection may well be necessary. If you add up what Facebook, Twitter, Google, Driving Licence, Passport, Store cards, Tesco card, and your Mobile Phone know about you it possibly amounts to more than your wife knows. Apart from it being sensible to legally control all the above and limit what they can do with the information they have, it makes an absolute nonsense out of any objections there might be to a National Identity Card.
If I had an email list I would be very annoyed.
Like the accept cookies rule, this has come in about 25 years after the technology it relates to.
Hopeless.
This legislation should quite emphatically not have come from the EU. If it is desirable or useful legislation it should have come from our own UK Parliament. At the rate this PM is going we will be enacting EU legislation indefinitely. Outrageous.
We voted to LEAVE the EU. Why is it not happening?
Who is charged with monitoring compliance with the GDPR, and are they going to bother?
Will this be another regulation that in the passage of time is never tested in court?
This falls under the remit of the existing Information Commissioner’s Office.
No point in complaining..we are part of the EU and must comply with it’s rules that is up until we leave and even after then we will probably still have to comply with EU rules if we want to trade..the reality is that the EU bloc must be ten times bigger than the UKs..we will end up as a satellite body..same as Turkey or Norway or Switzerland..the EU because of it’s sheer size just cannot be ignored.. at any level
Lahdedah – Blahblahblah…
Why on earth are so many “politics of envy” lefties so very bitter and twisted about the royal wedding? Do not watch it if you do not want to.
It clearly gives massive amounts of pleasure to millions of people all round the world, helps the image of the UK massively, helps tourism and businesses, gives people something to talk about and laugh at also it creates loads of jobs and enhances GDP. How can these sad & bitter people go through life with such pointless bitter envy in their souls?
Life is not fair and never will be. Time to grow up get over it you envious lefties. The BBC airwaves are full of these sad, twisted, bitter people. You do not make the poor richer by making a few rich people poorer – quite the reverse.
– billions of people in fact.
These American Episcopal Priests do go on a bit. At least he (like Trump) was sound on climate alarmism & fossil fuels though:- “fire made civilisation possible……..”
Indeed and it is still vita so cut the alarmism drivel please. One of my daughters is currently doing her GCSEs and nearly all subjects are full of the bogus science of climate alarmism. More indoctrination rather than education.
What a pleasure to see the Anglo-American Royal Wedding .
No blue and gold in sight , just a vision of what our two countries can achieve together .
A glimpse of the future ?
Not for long as TM cannot even see future possibilities let alone lead us to a brand new optimistic Brexit future .
She must go asp !
I personally am more than happy to be removed from any mailing list. Starting with Con party HQ and their pretend-personal emails trying to persuade me that they’re doing a fine job!
I’ve sure they’d remove you if you’d ask.
After all, the Labour Party were kind enough to remove me from their mailing list, one the joke had worn thin.
But you know, JR, we really need all these EU rules so that 6% of our businesses can have an easier life exporting 12% of our GDP to the continent, as was explained in the recent report I mentioned a few days ago on this thread:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/05/15/technology-and-transport/#comments
“businesses who export to the EU tell us that it is strongly in their interest to have a single set of regulatory standards that mean they can sell into the UK and EU markets.”
We also export 5% of our GDP to the US, but of course that has never been a high enough proportion for anybody to suggest that we should be subject to the body of US federal law rather than EU proto-federal law.
And now it seems that we are to be kept under the thumb of the EU indefinitely for the sake of the 0.1% of UK GDP which is transported across the land border into the Irish Republic, the alternative being a return to Irish nationalist terrorism.
I can’t quite work out the paradox that in 1984 the IRA was especially keen to murder the UK Prime Minister who was most enthusiastic about creating a European Single Market, and now they are being invoked to effectively keep us in it.
Today’s Daily Mail has an interesting article on Felixtoe port highlighting the nonesense of the Irish border. One ship which carries almost the entire Irish trade and hardly a customs officer to be found.
Your prime minister. No leadership, no vision therefore no comment. Why should anyone be surprised? On the day we leave a raft of legislation should be ready to repeal beauracracy like this but obviously it won’t because of TMs determination to keep us tied to the EUs rules.
Keep cramming people in, who all need to move and make journeys using fuel -and what can we expect. They all want electricity, water, sewage systems etc. This country is our home, keep bringing people into it and troubles will get worse. You can’t look after it if it is full, and getting more crammed every day.
Brussels shoves a problem onto us, then fines us for the effect of what THEY’VE done. A great nation and the continent it is in, being destroyed in front of our eyes.
Yes, this GDPR is being zealously promoted in Civil Service and industry, and as usual, the panic over strict interpretation to the point of lunacy is fully apparent. It will hamper sensible data sharing for customers and service users. That is, of course, if they can manage their contact lists effectively anymore!
If only the authorities had been so zealous in implementing Brexit…. Fat chance!!
zorro
I’m not sure that ‘Brussels’ should be the main issue. Europe was much better as the EEC but the Treaties of Maastricht and Lisbon, which make the difference as the EU, were steps too far for most UK opinion. Even most Remainers don’t want the euro or to be a part of Schengen.
The French and Germans are enthusiastically still in support of the euro and good luck to them. The Target2 imbalances of the euro will probably tear apart the EZ and possibly the EU itself before too long. However the term Target 2 isn’t well known outside banking and Economics circles. I often ask Remainers how they can possibly be in favour of EU membership when they really don’t understand how it works economically. Or rather doesn’t work economically because of the euro.
http://www.cityam.com/285910/secret-bailout-system-eu-doesnt-want-you-know
But Target2 was a good reason (not deployed by Remain, strangely) for staying in the Evil Empire. All that lovely German wealth to bail-out our profligate self-indulgence as we build-up Target2 balances post Euro currency membership! Now we will have to rely upon Scottish oil revenues.
Indeed there are vanishingly few Remainers who have the courage of their convictions and will admit that the logical consequence of EU membership is the direction pointed by the five presidents’ report and other output: Euro membership for all, common tax and welfare policies, euro army and foreign policy etc etc. None in the referendum argued for any of this, and the likes of Blair, Clegg, Soubry etc will not do so now. There probably will be continued debate in future years as to whether the U.K. should return to the EU, & we will have to see whether Brexit delivers to see whether there will be arguments for it. But I hope next time the Remain / Return side will be honest enough to own up to the eventual consequences of membership.
“The Target2 imbalances of the euro will probably tear apart the EZ and possibly the EU itself before too long.” Politics will be the weapon of EU destruction, not fiat currencies.
The TARGET 2 payment clearing system has the European Central Bank (ECB), as its Central Counter Party (CCP). The ECB is the Euro currency issuer, it is never going to run out of Euro to keep TARGET 2 liquid.
Germany has been braking the EU 6% Current Account (CA) surplus limit for years. Normally, its currency FX rate would have risen to pull back that CA surplus. Club Med states have kept the Euro anchored down; German Banks were filling their boots with cash that wasn’t earning interest. Lending it to Club Med to buy German cars and other German made goodies was the way Germany had to go.
It is no different to the Sterling imbalance between England and Northern Ireland. No different to the US Dollar imbalance with the rest of the world. Some countries, like the UK and the USA, are exporting their sovereign fiat currencies to other countries, by buying their exports or subsidising their existence.
As long as countries are prepared to take other countries fiat currencies in payment and save them as all types of “foreign currency reserves”; no problem.
It is right that the UK should comply with EU law if we have agreed to do so. The idiocy is that the EU is controlled by others, enacting laws that do not suit us, or even common sense itself.
As we increasingly take back control of our own affairs, we can act as sensibly as we wish (or even more zanily than the daft EU if that suits us!).
Brexit shall restore our freedom of choice. We look forward to the fresh breath of relief.
Under May and Hammond? Not much sign of the fresh breath of relief – she even wants “to build further on the EU employment and other regulations”!
Foolish woman thinks she can get Labour voters to vote Tory with this anodyne PC junk.
If we must have this we should take the opportunity to take our data back.
It should be unlawful for govt bodies to sell our data or supply it to anyone else other than the Police. I look forward to seeing you JR to put this forward as soon as possible. Similarly the use of ANPR should be for the Police only. Information that we have to supply to the state should be protected.
I like thing as they were in the eighties.
I now think the purpose of the Referendum was to teach us (and everyone else) that it is not possible to leave the EU, even when it is. Theresa May and co have been recruited to this end.
Everybody must have realised by now that this stupid piece of legislation has impacted upon every not-for-profit organisation no matter how small. In recent weeks I have received over a dozen emails asking me to confirm I want to remain on all manner of mailing lists.
The small Association of which I am website and magazine Editor, has less than 200 members. Like hundreds of thousands of similar organisations, we have had to draft a data protection statement, alter all our application forms and website and seek the agreement of all of our members to continue to hold nothing more than their name, address and phone numbers.
What possible need could there be for the millions of hours of work that has been necessary to implement this pathetic piece of legislation within organisations such as ours?
One can only hope that once we are free from the constraints of the EU, our government will issue an exemption for small not-for-profit organisations.
I’m not holding my breath………………
Yes, me too, 100 in our case but I decided to plagiarise a form I received from a bigger but similar body. I said members have a right to have their details removed. We didn’t ask them to confirm they wanted to stay on.
GDPR is most certainly not a good idea. Most organisations that send out information, allow the recipient to unsubscribe by means of an available methodology; why then do these same organisations have to contact me and ask me to make a positive decision on whether I want to continue to receive such information? Unless, I respond to the deluge of emails I am receiving by organisations being frightened of being driven out of business by some loathsome jobsworth, it means that the next time I need to obtain stuff or contact an organisation for some other purpose, I have to fill in all my details again.
The EU Commission is Jobsworth Central. Surely one of the unheralded advantages of leaving the EU, will be the ability to get rid of legions of jobsworths who no doubt add to the statistics which make us the sixth largest economy but in all other respects are a drain on the efficiency of the economy and an all round pestilence?
Oh dear
You wonder why productivity is so low in this country. We are a nation of small businesses we have to put up with this endless stream of mostly pointless, costly and ineffective legislation. I’m getting hundreds of GDPR compliance emails every week, its a pointless waste of time, the regulations like so much else produced by bureaucrats who lack knowledge and expertise of the digital world is poorly thought out and probably unenforceable
If you wanted to tidy up the data protection area why not just adopt the far more sensible Canadian approach ? Oh they aren’t in the EU so they’re a 3rd party non country , I see
It’s been quite a boon for the Insurance industry. Virtually every service sector business seems to be reacting to GDPR by adding to PI Insurance to cover this additional risk. It should be an illustration again for everyone as to how EU law is made. There has been no debate or vote in Parliament on this. Even if the whole population hates GDPR and every party at the next election declares opposition to it, there can be no change as long as the U.K. is part of the EU – or indeed in ‘close regualtory alignment’ with it.
I really enjoyed the Harry-Meghan wedding, it didn’t remind me of my own.
I have now been advised that GDPR mail is being used as a trojan house to spread a computer virus, so perhaps be aware who you may be responding to.
The law of unintended consequences.
1. GDPR waste of time. I really don’t know why all these businesses are asking people to reconfirm consent to email their subscribers. They should just offer an unsubscribe email- no-one is going to prosecute them if they ignore the opt-in nonsense -it’ll all be forgotten in 2 weeks time and we’ll carry on as before. But…
2. Related to this is the very real issue of companies and other organisations keeping our data securely. Given all the hacks over the last few years (talktalk etc etc) I’m not at all confident about it.
I’m on several mailing lists, managed by a wide diversity of organisations. I have therefore received many GDPR requests. The process is obviously onerous, perhaps especially for volunteer groups, but it must also have an effect on commercial businesses.
But what strikes me most of all is the discrepancy in understanding. One membership organisation has told me that if I don’t reply they will be unable to send me any further information *except* that necessary for managing my membership – for example, membership renewals. I suppose that’s a pretty accurate summary. But another organisation has just told me that they wouldn’t be able to communicate me with *at all* without my approval under GDPR – even, that they would not be able to contact me to renew my membership, nor to send me the quarterly members’ magazine. This seems simply bonkers, but they believe it. And this is not a small organisation with little exerience but a well established one with a professional office manager.
I suppose my experience must have been repeated millions of times across the country.
Common sense has gone right out of the window.
Perhaps this is just another sign of Brussels displeasure with the recent outperformance of small and mid-cap UK companies (many in tech/online service sectors) – considerably outshining the average basket of European shares and the DAX over the five-year, three-year and one-year period.
Oh well, it’s just more of the ‘brexit economic and financial misery’ that we’ve ‘had to suffer’. Frankly, I could do with far more of this ‘misery’ and ‘suffering’. But it must be galling for the Commission’s bureaucrats who desperately want to prevent small companies from encroaching on the moats of those multinat dinosaurs who over the years years have paid them richly for their advantage and for ‘appropriate’ legislation.
Today we held yet another event for the whole world to admire. They admire it because there is no other country on the face of this planet that remotely comes close to it. This is why people’s of other nations wish to emigrate and settle here, or simply visit. However, some countries wish us harm and despise our democracy and way of life. Many are envious of our standing in the world and would wish us to be politically and economically part of lesser countries. The UK voted on 16th June 2016 to leave the European Union – so sending a clear message that we no longer accept an unelected political elite dictating to this country.
Congratulations to Harry and Meghan and God save the Queen.
If it wasnt for the need to accomodate the EUs rule on free movement of people and flawed emission drive cycles pollution levels would be significantly reduced. There arrogance is astonishing
I am sick to death of hearing about the EU!! Tell Teresa May to get on with it, either a hard Brexit or a No Deal, I do not care which it is but I am sick to death of hearing about her dithering and trying to please everybody EXCEPT the British people who voted for, OUT OF THE EU.
Thank Goodness for the Royal Wedding, a welcome break and I have to say that Meghan’s Mother , Doria, was the epitome of Dignity!
I am beginning to believe that the referendum was a waste of time,other than to indicate that “de mock racy” is used purely as an excuse to ignore the result.Every day we are confronted by yet another climb down and that unelected civil servants are leading our misguided P.M. The latest drivel is the Irish Border confrontation.Why doesn’t our P.M. just state that unless we get what we are asking for we will walk away,which I believe we are quite entitled to do?