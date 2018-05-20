Why do the “liberal” establishment so hate democracy?

On both sides of the Atlantic in relatively free societies with open and fair elections and referenda there is a nasty anger at the results from some who claim the moral high ground of being the “liberal” establishment. I too have no time for racism or undemocratic attitudes, but think many voters for so called populist parties and causes are decent people making good points about the change they wish to see.
Indeed, it is becoming so bad that in most advanced country democracies now the liberal elite fulminate against those the voters choose to elect. In the USA they pour bile on the elected President, Donald Trump. In Italy they complain that 5 Star and Lega who commanded a majority of the votes and seats at the recent election should not be in government as they do not conform to the Euro scheme. In Greece they used to reject the verdict of the people when they voted for Syriza to sweep aside the old parties and to go on to challenge austerity, but are less concerned now Syriza has conformed with their views. In the Netherlands the Wilders party did well in the poll but is widely disliked. The governments of Poland and Hungary are seen as enemies of Brussels and of the establishment. The liberal elite are full of disapproval for the Brexit vote in the UK. Only in France has a populist movement met with approval, because it is one under Macron that seeks more European integration.
So why is there this contempt for the will of the people? It seems the so called “liberal” elite are worried about the obvious challenges to two of their pet projects. In Europe they are very concerned about the unpopularity of the austerity policies they impose on Euro states. Despite this causing high unemployment and poor economic growth much of the time, the elite insists there is no alternative to the limits imposed on borrowing and state debt. In Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Ireland and elsewhere the EU effectively puts up taxes and cuts spending in national budgets. In both Europe and the USA they seem upset that populists including the all important President Trump are not keen to become entangled in religious and civil wars in the Middle East. The elite prefers the Clinton approach of engagement, bombing and if necessary the commitment of advisers and troops to proxy armies on the ground.
The issue the elite most mention unfavourably is that of migration. They dislike the way people on both sides of the Atlantic vote for fewer migrants to come. They argue that this makes the populist parties racist. It is true there is a minority of voters and even politicians motivated by racial and religious considerations. This is not true of most of the voters, who simply argue for lower numbers. It is the populist voters who complain of the consequences of rapid migration that they think creates housing shortages, lower wages, and pressure on public services. It is the elite who welcome cheap labour for their businesses or as helps in their own homes.
56 Comments
The elite think they know best. So many of this “liberal establishment” are parasiting off other tax payers with their state sectors or EU jobs, their legal practices, academic positions, their BBC jobs or enjoying their subsidised farms or green crap energy subsidies.
They think the EU is a good thing, open door low paid immigration is a good thing, climate alarmism and expensive energy is a good thing, the highest taxes for forty years is a good thing, ever more government and regulations are a good thing, building on EU workers rights is a good thing, they thing dire virtual monopolies like the NHS and state schools are a good thing ….
They are wrong on every single issue. But May and Hammond think just like them too.
On immigration it is clear that low paid near minimum wage immigration is a net liability to the tax payer, lowers others wages, stresses housing and public services and reduces overall GDP per cap.
What is needed is some quality controls. Yes to the Indian doctor, scientist or professional engineer and no to the EU potato and cauliflower packer. A sensible points based system, as ruled out by Theresa May! Why did she rule it out?
Lifelogic:
Every immigration system involves points being taken into account, whether additive or not. The lack of any system is pointless, & allows anyone to enter, rather like during a large part of Tony Blair’s time in office.
I have never had much time for Speaker Bercow but what is wrong with saying “stupid woman” if a woman is being stupid (not that I am saying Mrs Leadsom was being stupid). If it were a man one would surely say “stupid man”. So what is the wright thing to say about a woman:- “stupid person”, “stupid thing”, “stupid female humanoid” or “stupid dope” perhaps?
Why did she rule it out? Probably the same reason she has recently agreed to accept “more” – – – “more” isn’t a number, so doesn’t have an upper limit, so she can’t be called out on however many millions she waves in, all wanting their lives on the UK taxpayer, while demanding WE change to THEIR ways. She is after a place at the Brussels table and she is clearly willing to sacrifice the nation, the nation’s finances and our people just to get her seat in Brussels.
A little off subject – but with LL’s comment in mind – I sometimes catch bits of the ”The Archers” (I know, I should get out more) and they seem to be considering the employment of students as seasonal labourers, and introducing it as quite a reactionary subject. Students often sought work like this in the past, and thought themselves lucky if they could get it. Perhaps we should go back to those self-sufficient days – and young people with a desire to earn their own holiday money.
Reply Yes, I used to get a summer job picking plums or cherries in Kentish orchards.
I paid my way through uni partly through seasonal work – chicken farm, stables, plastics factory, warehouses, whatever it took and wherever I could find the work.
To call someone racist exposes them to hatred, ridicule and contempt, and lowers them in the eyes of right thinking members of society. It is therefore actionable.
I look forward to the day when a decent and honourable public figure has had enough of that sort of abuse from political opponents and calls them out in the courts.
Yes eeyore; it is strange that the term is used so loosely, when the punishment for hatred is harsher than for theft. However, those accusing others falsely would be averse to calling someone a thief, because of the risk of legal reaction.
If those decent & honourable people enacted a few test cases via the court, many of the slanderous & libellous claims made against them so carelessly would be prevented.
Ah but the legal establishment (and I suspect most judges) are nearly all on the side of this pro EU “liberal elite”. Ambiguity, endless new laws and regulations and as many layers of courts as possible is just great for expanding the (mainly parasitic) legal profession and their fee income.
Could someone define what racism or sexism actually is. Calling someone “racist” or “sexist” or “misogynist” now seems to be just another term of abuse for someone who you do not agree with.
It is misogynist to say women are on average smaller than men or tend to study performing arts & languages rather more than they choose to study physics and engineering? Or that they earn slightly less due to them making different work life balance and career choices.
Or are these just it simple statements of fact?
It’s because they’re not “the liberal elite”, but liberalists. And they’re still in the minority when compared to realists. For some reason, the kind of people who are attracted to liberalism tend to be the kind of people who rely on higher authorities and lawfare and soft power to “get their way”.
The bile and derision you speak of is the result of frustration and impotence.
You should ask your party leader – she’s a liberalist through and through. Classically illustrated by her desperation for international collaboration through dictatorial bureaucracies.
In answer to the question in the title of this piece, they the liberals have a sense of intellectual superiority which allows them to despise and dispense with democracy. In the UK I see it in the sneering contempt of their current leader.
I also see it in the civil service and much of the parliamentary Conservative party. The results of our referendum was a bridge too far for most of them. It would appear from information now available that Margaret Thatcher, after her forced retirement, concluded that there was little difference between the Blairites and the Conservatives of that time. Moving to the present day, the Conservatives are still in that position. Their integrity as a party is only maintained by Labour’s lurch to the extreme left. I would be deluding myself if I thought the modern day Conservatives acceptable.
In Singapore they build “Barracks” – skyscrapers to put the immigrant workers in.
In UAE they have a rule that everyone has to have a health insurance and they check it by taking mobile phone numbers. Without that you cannot get education, a bank account or even buy a car. And if you lose your job, you leave.
In Australia they have rules. Illegals are simply turned back or dumped on an island somewhere.
Here the doors are more or less open. (Some criminals ed) go around killing each other – and anyone who gets in the way. A lot of people, used to State Communism depend deliberately on the state for support. And most of the people who come here, to our town, work very hard for very little reward. And their children, thanks to the schools, become British.
Meanwhile, the national debt soars.
It is quite obvious that the elite want a fungible population.
A) It provides an ever increasing market for goods and provides cheap labour (the protected commercial elite)
B) Anti nationalism salves the consciences of the anti imperialist leftists (the protected celebrity elite)
C) It disempowers the voting proletariat. Dislike the vote ? Don’t change policy – change the voter ! (the protected political elite)
What has been foisted upon us has not been subtle. It has been rapid, revolutionary and quite shocking.
That the elites thought they could get away with this without consequence is surprising.
There is little respect from them for the fact that we have rebelled in a lawful democratic manner and so they go on insulting us and the representatives we choose.
An example I can think of in particular is Graham Norton whose Trump bashing is predictable and tedious beyond belief. The BBC make it very clear that they dislike mainstream choices on both sides of the Atlantic. It is now a political movement and no longer a broadcaster.
Should read: What has been foisted upon us – the unprotected – has not been subtle. It has been rapid, revolutionary and quite shocking.
I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised that all the anti-British groups in this country now form a viable fifth column… Wherever we look, there are those that would not only deny us democracy, but enforce our allegiance to an oppressive system that cares not a jot for people.
Aside from that they each have their own agenda, from the media to the union barons, and they are all fighting against us…. That’s why we needed strong leadership to get out of the EU, so we that we could show these groups that rationality works…. Now as we limp towards some sort of exit, we are weakened and the various groups will continue to pounce and make life miserable for us…
OH for a strong impassioned leader that was truly of the right, and as tired of inept political compromises as we all are
This is for you, Mr. Redwood, you don’t need to publish this as a comment for others to read:
The question has a false premise, as in “when did you stop beating your wife?
The other day I cut a small cake in two equal halves, as best as I could. Still, hte proportions worked out in the order of 52% versus 48%. So to claim that 52% is “will of the people” instead of the “result of a referendum” touches on demagogy. Isn’t that what is wrong with the UK at present, ignoring “the other half” and failing to build consensus?
Reply The majority view prevails, as with the formation of a government and the enactment of its Manifesto. Of course the concerns and interests of all people here must be taken into account and more support encouraged for the policy. There is more support now to get on with it and leave than at the referendum itself
At last an article from a respected politician who’s beginning to understand the liberal (or indeed illiberal is a more accurate term) left network that’s been under construction since the mid 1990’s. Driven by a pro-EU, pro-Democrat, pro-IMF clique these recognised ‘players’ have successfully infected every aspect of western politics and its various arrangements.
The electorates of various democratic nations (collectively known as the ‘West’) have been subject to a program of propaganda using a myriad of political strategies and techniques designed to de-power them, slander them, silence them and impose control over them.
This political elite despise democracy. They see it as an inconvenience and a barrier to their seemingly uncontrollable and unaccountable freedom to formulate policy and implement it without our agreement. Should democracy deliver results this elite find objectionable they simply invoke their strategies and slander, demonise, neutralise or try to destroy anyone or thing that emerges as a threat.
Obvious examples are Trump and Poland. We are told by thinkers (liberal left protestors obsessed with race, gender and sexuality issues) that he’s a racist and a misogynist. This of course is tosh but it serves a purpose if it demonises him and undermines his authority. These critics never praise democracy and freedom and the choices offered up. No, they slander the choices made because they resent the result
And Poland. Poland has a far-right government. This is the EU stance on one of its member states. Yes, read that again. The Polish people have elected a far-right government. Most normal, apolitical people know this to be absolute tosh but the de-legitimisation process of a political threat is all important and the race card is enacted.
What is sad is that my party (Tories) have also embraced liberal left politics in all its forms. Race, gender and sexuality is now an obsession for my party. Virtue signalling Tory MPs a common sight.
The above is a pathetic form of politics designed to silence the majority whose normal views and the right to say them have been criminalised by MY PARTY. Yes, the party of freedom, libertarianism and free-speech have criminalised anyone who dares to say things the liberal left find disagreeable
What we are seeing is a direct assault on freedom of speech and liberty by an unaccountable political class who will not tolerate opposing views. This elite are slowly constructing an authoritarian environment
Gramsci’s ideals and ideas are slowly being being put into practice across the west. It isn’t the invisible hand of the free-market but the spectre of invisible political players that is now the dominant theme
It is my belief that unless this elite and its totalitarian values are not confronted we will ‘wake up one morning’ in a world in which our instinct to express our opinions and our right to express our opinions will have been removed and destroyed
The fall of Thatcher and the election of an EU Trojan Horse in John Major signalled the end of liberty and freedom in the way I understand it.
The election of Blair in 1997 was the death knell of our public freedoms and since we have been subject to control and manipulation by various State agencies and organisations.
Thoughts are routinely massaged. Opinion is monitored. The BBC. The EU. Political parties have been infected. The CPS. The Police. The Civil Service. All areas of state activity have been infected with this liberal left virus
I believe in freedom, liberty and democracy. I also reject the idea of society (a false, intellectual construct that’s not a reflection of the real world) which I have always believed is a tool of social and political control. The individual is real. The social group is a contrivance. We have become sheeples and are treated as such
An apt description of these anti-democratic and authoritarian elites is Liberal Fascists.
The term fascism carries with it some regard even to its ardent critics a concern to ones country and people as being of some importance. These liberal fascists as you call them are traitors to any believe system except that of the laws and practices of law-breakers .
You touched on migration also JR – a touchy subject….I believe there are several reasons why the liberals want massive migration, but fundamentally, they see it as a way to destroy our society, so it can be changed to their perverted image.
The EU are as guilty, because Merkel is determined that we move towards a owg, so by creating chaos with so many immigrants, it will mean the plan is advanced. If the EU had been sensible about this, the would have created a safe haven in the ME, but saw this as an opportunity to water down existing pressure groups…They also do not give a damn about democracy or the chaos they cause.
There is an encouraging report in the Sunday Times that says Five Star and Lega in Italy, having negotiated shared policy agreements, have had these approved by 94% of their members, meaning they are now set to govern.
Their commitments include repatriating 500,000 illegal migrants, turning back boats carrying migrants across the Mediterranean and breaking the business of people trafficking. The article adds:
“To the surprise of some, Five Star voters — who are generally regarded as on the left and socially progressive — seemed happy to embrace the League’s cultural agenda, which affirms the Christian identity of Italy.”
Far simpler explanation. They see low paid migration as a way of getting cheap servants for themselves, with other’s paying
In the USA, Clinton polled nearly 3 million more votes than Trump.
In the 2017 General Election, only 32% of the votes cast actually counted in determining the result.
In the 2015 General Election, the first decision the Conservative Party made was to write off 550 or the 650 constituencies as irrelevant to the outcome.
The last two single party UK governments had just 36.9% and 35.2% of the vote.
Are those the statistics of fair elections?
Does a minority representing a little more than a third of the votes represent “the will of the people”?
If people decide not to vote then they cannot complain about the result – but with so many put off politics, FPTP is still the best way to decide elections – Why? because we believe in representation, and I can directly access my single appointed MP and get to know him and put my views to him.
Those that imagine PR is the way forward are wrong – its a compromise situation, that waters down strong government, and provides weak compromising governments…which in turn weakens democracy.
In answer to your last sentence, probably not. That is why the referendum was so significant in indicating what the majority thought.
Yes it does. We had a referendum on the issue in 2011.
They confuse the will of the people with the will of themselves.
Peter
You are correct, but you do not suggest a workable and fair alternative.
We actually had a referendum on the voting system just a decade ago, the existing system won.
Proportional representation sounds great until you see how the chaos of Brexit with everyone with different views even in the same Party making government almost impossible.
Just imagine trying to settle a taxation, benefits, care, education system with everyone putting forward their different ideas.
Manifesto pledges would just out of the window with coalition governments.
All parties entered the elections and agreed aforehand to the rules. They made the rules, in fact.
Your last sentence is constitutionally on a rules based system like ours, incorrect. The winner represents the whole of the people irrespective of their original vote. It cannot be otherwise unless you wish silly green people in power who will have us scouring the woods for half rotten flea-bitten berries to eat instead of a good solid piece of animal steak, with chips…and mushy peas and a glorious sugary cold fizzy drink
And in the 2015 election UKIP got nearly four million votes, more than the SNP, Lib Dums, Green & Plaid Cymru put together and yet not one single MP.
We can hardly call ourselves a democracy as long as the Labour party and the Liberal elites that are currently masquerading as Conservatives have got FPTP stitched up between them.
The elected person, president or MP has to represent all who voted.
If they fail to do that they usually fail in subsequent elections.
Voters know the rules and often vote tactically.
If there was a different system the voters may well change their tactics.
Nearly all post war governments in the UK had percentage voting figures similar to the two you highlight.
PR in its numerous forms, which I imagine you prefer, has many flaws too.
Which can be shown up by alternative random statistics.
Good points, particularly on voter apathy, but you cant change rules retrospectively. If you could, there would be endless uncertainty.
Plenty of Presidents have won with lower vote totals. Why didnt Barack Obama change that?
Everyone knew how the electoral college system worked in the US, and the Democrats had ample opportunity to target their campaign accordingly.
Many Governments of all colours have won on less than 50% of votes cast.
UK elections have turned on marginal constituencies for decades. Nothing special about 2017 election.
There was a referendum on alternative voting systems, albeit amongst a limited range of options in 2010. The public voted to keep first past the post.
If people cannot be bothered to vote why should we care about what they think? Isnt it reasonable to assume the support for something is similar in those that didnt vote as those that did? What other basis can we proceed on?
We have to listen to democratic results, as imperfect as they may be. Complain and about the system, not the outcomes.
Fix the rules before the votes, not after.
The House of Lords certainly wants to overturn the referendum result and is acting to do so. This is in breach of the Salisbury convention and risks a serious constitutional crisis. Pushed to and beyond the limits of its powers the HoL will have declared itself unfit for purpose. It remains to be seen if the House of Commons will actually follow this example. If it does the constitutional crisis would be magnified by a factor of ten and would plunge the country into a situation last seen in the 17th century.
Many in the HoL’s are clearly acting out of self interest – I woud like to see a royal commission established to weed them out – There should be no room in a democracy for people that pursue the aims of the competition(enemies).
I agree entirely.
And of course the House Of Lords is full of Liberal elites, so their 15 wrecking amendments came as no surprise.
The EU will presently be ecstatic, because if as you say the commons don’t remove the amendments it will emasculate the UK’s position and for all concerned it will be ‘job done’. BRINO and the end of democracy in this country.
For someone who claims to have voted to restore Parliamentary sovereignty you don’t much seem to like Parliamentary sovereignty.
Yes, HoL definitely acted ultra vires, and *should*, as a public body, be subject to a Judicial review. Gina Miller, where are you now?!
They have overstepped the idea of amendments in both number and scope, to the point of constructive veto. They have breached the Salisbury convention and gone against the referendum result. They are trying to introduce new legislation in effect.
800 new peers and cut off the funding.
Funding is just for parliament, not the peers.
See if they like that
The liberal elite are the worst of all anti democrats. They dislike the thought that the people know better than they do. They wish to be in control, regardless of the wishes of the people.
It is unlikely that the so-called liberal elite hate democracy per se, because they use its empowerment when it goes in the direction they want. Many of them do however behave disgracefully when democracy exposes the nastiness of their ways, & uses its legitimate power to support the commonsense & good will of the majority.
I find it difficult to take a view on Poland and Hungary. The EU pours bile on these elected governments and the BBC refers to them as far right and a threat to democracy. But it’s not that obvious why. There still seem to be functioning democracies in these countries, people aren’t being locked up, killed or maltreated for opposition (as they are in places like Venezuela, Gaza etc). The government in Poland wants to carry out judicial reforms which are said to be anti- democratic, but was elected on a clear platform and seems to have public support. Growth in GDP in both countries is c 4%. It seems the new Govt in Italy will be subject to the same treatment unless, as is likely, it buckles under as Syrizia has done in Greece. If you are in the Eurozone or are a net recipient of funds you need to sing from the EU hymn sheet.
Why is it that members of the elite, like Mr.Redwood, think they know better than the ordinary citizen?
‘in the USA they pour bile on the elected President, Donald Trump’. He quite deservedly has bile poured on him. Are you saying , Mr.Redwood, that because he is democratically elected he shouldn’t have bile poured on him? Just because he is the Brexiteers buddy, and of course now we have to bow and scrap to such a human being as him, because we will be absolutely desperate for trade,
The elite in this country are dragging into the pit of despair because they hate the EU so much.
Am afraid that with populism comes a lot of ignorance..consider the evangelical bible belters in the US who believe that the world started four thousand years ago because the bible says so?.. consider the old retired disgruntled disappointed in the UK..living in retirement homes and two roomed flats and then wonder how they think their lot could be reversed when UKIP and Farage came on the scene..well it hasn’t happened yet..but put it down to populism again. Everywhere you’ll have populism coming to the fore for a myriad of reasons and it is always played with by very clever politicians who pop up from time to time.
There is a strong case to be made for only the educated under a certain age, say working age people under sixty five with at least secondary education- and I mean ‘working’ people- having the vote on matters of national importance.
Reply What an arrogant and undemocratic comment.
The Evil Empire is staffed and driven by the “liberal” establishment of course and they see it as the highest state of their accomplishments. Accordingly, it is appropriate to regard the Evil Empire as a hostile power and necessary to so do for our own survival. Why then does this Brexit government not wake up to this point?
A ruling elite never go quietly when their power is threatened , the liberal elite are no different.
New Labour (Tony Blair’s followers) see themselves as the Liberal Elite with their social science degrees.
Why do I have to await moderation, pray?
“On both sides of the Atlantic in relatively free societies with open and fair elections…”
But the problem is that the elections (or referendums) are not seen as fair by many people. Can you imagine how dispiriting it is to find that the candidates you vote for are almost never elected, such as in “safe” seats? The electoral system strongly affects how politics is done – I invite you to consider the case of New Zealand pre and post the MMP reforms of the 1990s. My view is the country is far better governed, and more democratic, for having abandoned FPTP. Personally, I favour STV in 3-member constituencies over MMP as a way to break the power of the party managers while keeping a link with the voters. Further, and very importantly, 3-member STV constituencies would produce results where at least 75% of those who vote have voted for a candidate who is elected. This would be so much more positive than the current FPTP system where often it is considerably less than half of votes that go to the person elected. But FPTP serves the interests of party, not country, and so is unlikely to be abandoned soon.
The elite liberals, having abandoned true morality, have synthesized a new morality of their own. Their views on a number of issues are based on their own accepted arbitrary dogma.
This position allows them to be proud of themselves, and they can dispense with the notion of humility. Their narrative is full of sanctimony.
Whether their own consciences have been trained to go along with everything they say I somewhat doubt.
The “liberal elite” are an alliance of unelected bodies mainly receiving taxpayer money either directly or indirectly.
It is within the power of the government to choke off most of these organisations by stopping the funding.
The greatest waste of our money has been the eu and we should then stop funding the many quangos, charities and the BBC and then sack the political activists within the civil service, the legal profession, the judiciary, some police forces and many councils and then reform the Lords.
It is our fault for funding powerful unelected nobodies who oppose democracy and it is within our gift to solve the problem.
We have made a start with eu withdrawal but there is still far more to do to save and promote democracy.
An article in the D Telegraph by Dr Rado Tylecote of the IEA provides very interesting food for thought and is particularly appropriate in the context of JR’s comments today:
Remainers cannot call themselves liberal while they try to preserve the EU’s control https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/05/18/remainerscannot-call-liberal-try-preserve-eus-control/?WT.mc_id=tmgliveapp_iosshare_AqrBFrzdDlnL
All very interesting and to the point. Thank you.
But why keep calling these people ”elite”? They’re not elite.
Elite: ”a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group or society”.
Can’t see it myself. But it’s obviously how they see themselves.
It is over 70 years since Orwell commented on the Anglophobe behaviour of the so called intelligentsia in the UK, such an attitude towards their own countries does seem to have spread to other nations in recent years. Just over a decade ago there was a glimmer in the UK that there would be a patriotic kickback to this, loyalty to a place and way of being, without the desire to enforce it on other places (opposite to the EU’s behaviour). The kickback still seems to exist in the electorate but not in the intelligentsia or institutions. My loyalty to place has certainly been confused through the devolution process and an evolving capital city, but a way of being that includes democracy, reason, violence free dissent, a smattering of duty, fairness and decent, considerate behaviour are still OK by me, however much these are sneered upon by the intelligentsia/institutions.
One could ask you why you don’t like informed consent when it comes to the state?
Allow people who don’t want certain parts of the state to opt out of the “service” and to opt out of paying for it too.
Equally on the informed consent, why are you as part of the government still hiding the massive off the book debts? eg. The 10 trillion you owe for pensions.
Consent is after all what protects the minority from the tyranny of politicians.
If we don’t consent you are screwed. Hence you don’t want it.
Why for example would you reserve the right of slave labour for MPs?
Migration is another example. When did you ask the population to pay for low paid migrants in their millions? No consent yet again