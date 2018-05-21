The future of the High Street

As forecast here, the tribulations of some traditional retailers gets worse. There are many older shopping areas and High Streets with empty shops, closing down sales and poor footfall of customers. There is still plenty of buying going on, but more of it is on the web, and more is concentrated in the glamour centres from Bicester Village to the Metro Cemtre, from Oxford Street to Birmingham New Street and from Trafford to Westfield.
We see a pattern of bankruptcies, financial reconstructions and shop shrinkage by many traditional retailers. Administrations and restructuring seek to get rents down to keep shops open, or close stores to cut the cost base. Meanwhile well intentioned policies like the Living Wage and the Stakeholder pensions push up the costs of employment, and business rates help push up the cost of property. A rising cost base hits falling turnover as people examine the goods in store only to order them from an internet provider on line. Some people complain about the fall of the High Street only to support the rise of the Internet by how they buy.
Last week’s announcement by the government to slash the maximum stake permitted in fixed odds betting terminals in High Street shops was motivated by the wish to cut down addictive gaming which can wreck family finances and damage family life. It is also likely to lead to more High Street closures of such shops and to drive more gambling on line. This comes close on the heels of Mothercare announcing 50 shop closures, and ToysRUs going into administration. House of Fraser is undergoing a financial restructuring and looking for cost reductions. Ocado with its strong on line offering an expansion into the US now has a larger stock market value than Marks and Spencers.
I am working on a series of options for the government to bring some relief to struggling High Streets, as they wish to do. Flexibility in switching uses and users of High Street property must be part of the answer. Plenty of free or cheap shoppers parking nearby is another part. The combined rate and rent package has to be affordable for a moderately successful trader.
The FOBT announcement was classic virtue signalling masquerading as social concern. It’s very depressing to see this type of political nonsense being embraced by a serious political party like the Tories. We expect this type of politics from the other side. It is, after all, what the modern Labour stands for. Treating mature adults like children as though they’re incapable of managing themselves is the nature of contemporary political culture.
I suppose most of this type of legislation is designed and implemented as a form of political advertising rather than any concern for real human beings. Hancock’s description of grown adults playing machines in a bookmakers as ‘vulnerable’ was pathetic. Who does the politician think he is? As he any idea how patronising he sounds?
It seems this Tory government is terrified of being slandered or accused of being uncaring or nasty and so it bends to any degree of pressure from activists. That’s how far we have fallen as a party. Treating mature adults as children to be spoon-fed is now the norm.
The High Street won’t die but it will shrink in size as governments destroy the private sector’s ability to absorb the ever rising costs of government interference in their pursuit of playing off the private sector to finance the ever wasteful, unreformed public sector providers
Of course the private sector can’t fight back in the way the public sector can. More of this targeting of the private sector will continue with the public sector going about its business as it’s always done.
I had the unfortunate experience of seeing this McDonnell person on TV yesterday. This person is a direct threat to the liberties and freedoms of British people. Corbyn is sinister but McDonnell and McCluskey represent existential threats to all we are and all we stand for.
It is depressing that my party pander still to Labour and do not attack them in all their forms.
We need an attack dog as our leader. Sweet, polite and understanding will simply not do anymore
Meanwhile it seems clear that Rudd, Greening, Dominic Grieve, Hammond, Green, the Clarks and the rest are almost certainly going to manage push T May into a full cave in on the EU. We surely cannot have another election with this electoral liability and daft, misguided, socialist and ex(?) remainer in charge can we?
It surely is now time for her to go. As DIA CHAKRAVARTY put it yesterday Corbyn is not as unelectable as we may think or hope. Certainly not against the broken compass, robotic, visionless, electoral liability that is Theresa May.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/05/19/jeremy-corbyn-hasnt-peaked-not-unelectable-think/
Corbyn would be almost as much or a disaster as remaining in the EU in all but name perhaps even worse.
A good a well thought out piece.
The problem is too much government tax take and intervention in the market. The solution is NOT to do what I expect them to do, and that is to tax internet shopping.
Government has become addicted to high tax take to pay for its pensions, salaries, benefits and ‘social promises’ to the electorate of ;”more free stuff ”
It is good that our kind host seeks to tackle many of the root causes such as parking.
There should be some form of cap on the number of charity shops allowed within shopping centres/high streets. Most of the staff are unpaid, the goods are donated, rates are less than other commercial properties, and many add to an air of seediness, no matter how worthy the charity itself.