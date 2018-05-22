UK Net debt down by £18.5bn

The ONS had to admit today that it had overstated Public Sector Net Debt excluding banks by £18.5bn in past figures. £11bn of this was an error, and £7.5bn comes from updated figures. It is all part of a pattern of too much official gloom about our economic and financial position.
Last year to end March 2018 total additional state borrowing came in at £40.5bn, compared to the March budget forecast in 2017 of £58.3 bn. So that forecast was overstated by almost £18 bn.
Given these much better figures the Treasury needs to ask itself some questions about its spending and taxing policies, and ask why the official forecasts and figures find it so difficult to track what is going on.
Mrs. May is doing all in her power to add to UK debt for the benefit of the EU.
Her generosity knows no bounds.
One can’t help but think that the ONS is politically motivated. What is the betting that if Labour got in to power, the results would be over-optimistic.
How about closing this clown outfit down and paying responsible forecasters based on the accuracy of their figures?
Fake news
Last year to end March 2018 total additional state borrowing came in at £40.5bn,
Additional borrowing means the debt increases.
You claim that debt is down.
Then you can’t tell the difference between debt and borrowing.
So what is it? Are you going to tell civil servants you aren’t going to pay them the pensions they are owed?
That’s just another debt.
Reply I do not say the debt is down and No we do not intend to renege on pensions that are owed.
You know what’s going on here and I’m not sure why you feel the need to pretend that you don’t.
It’s a pathetic attempt by biased civil servants to construct an aura of doom to manipulate the emotions and perceptions of the general public.
No doubt many of these so called public servants take their direction straight from the PM
It defies belief that they think that this program of propaganda isn’t so obvious.
Why do I feel like I am living in some form of Stalinist environment?
A deliberate attempt to pull the wool over peoples eyes
Hopefully this gives some scope to undo the huge damage that Hammond has done to the fiscal system. This with his persecution of landlords and thus tenants, his endless attacks on private pensions pot sizes and contribution rules, his counterproductive attacks in chasing away wealthy Non Doms, the attacks on the self employed, his ratting on the £1Million IHT threshold promise, restore personal allowances and child benefit from those it was taken off, get rid of the 20% increase in IPT …….
Better still just replace this dire economic illiterate please. Taxes are far too high, far too complex and government far to large, bloated and totally incompetent. Cut cut cut! Start by cutting Hammond out.
Just as damaging are the new very restrictive (government knows best) bank lending regulation which are restricting lending totally irrationally and killing many perfectly sound business expansions, projects and property developments.
The bank were lending rather too freely in 2007 but they have become far, far too restrictive and can get away with huge fees and margins due to a lack of competition.
But, but, but .. the Bank of England has assured us that we are all £900 worse off entirely due to brexit. Worse off, of course, than their “predictions”. Now who do we believe ? Carney or the facts.
“The ONS had to admit today that it had overstated Public Sector Net Debt excluding banks by £18.5bn in past figures”
OK the deficit is lower than we previously supposed. But is this good news? You may remember that Nigel Lawson was proud of delivering a surplus in 1989-90. Just a few years later the economy had stalled and was in deep recession. Taking too much money out of the economy , or not putting in enough to replenish the money leaving to pay our import bill can have a disastrous deflationary effect. Especially if credit bubbles burst creating a general panic in the economy.
There’s no prizes for guessing what and who the liberal establishment will blame if that happens. Just make sure you keep the throttle open enough to prevent the stall in the first place!
I also noticed a BBC headline today saying that ‘real household incomes are £900 a year lower ‘following Brexit”.
Upon reading more closely I discovered that this bit of fake news arises from Mark Carney having said that ‘real household incomes’ are £900 a year less than he forecast in May 2016.
The BBC has obviously failed to notice that we haven’t had Brexit yet.
And perhaps Mr Carney would like to reflect upon the fact that all this proves, is that his forecast in May 2016 was wrong, as is nearly every other forecast he and the Office for National Statistics makes.
Oh, but according to some gleeful anti-Brexit media reports of what Mark Carney has just told MPs every household in the UK is now £900 a year worse off than it would have been if we had voted to stay in the EU in June 2016.
That’s because since we voted to leave economic growth has been lower than had been expected, by 2% cumulatively as far as I can gather. So we are not actually worse off, we are actually better off, but not quite as better off as we might have been, perhaps.
That can only be “perhaps” because although it is true that the economic growth rate has trended down since the EU referendum, it is also true that it was already trending down before the EU referendum.
In fact it has been trending down since Q3 2012, as can be seen from the chart going back to Q1 2007 on the front page of the report linked here:
http://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/CBP-8298
As I have said before – it is now getting tedious having to repeat the same things over and over again because the government does not want or cannot be bothered to defend its own official policy of EU withdrawal – if in the future somebody said to me:
“You know that EU referendum really hit our economy”
then I would have to ask if they thought the referendum had been held around the end of 2007, and that was why our GDP had then shrunk by 6% in just one year.
Given these much better figures the Treasury needs to ask itself some questions about its spending and taxing policies
not spending policies I feel.
It’s deliberate misinformation.
Well its good news the we are slightly better off than we imagined, but rather concerning that we still seem to base all of our tax policies on a guess, rather than historical fact.
The Treasury and the BoE got blinded by their own smoke and mirrors. Both apparently had different numbers for QE Asset Purchase Scheme Gilts, and the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) / Term Funding Scheme, the latter finished this year. The ONS got blindsided by both of them. The version of Public Sector Finances quoted above, are strictly for voter and media consumption, the real numbers are at
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/governmentpublicsectorandtaxes/publicsectorfinance/datasets/publicsectorfinancesappendixatables110 Table PSA8B
Public Sector Consolidated Gross Debt is down to £2,286 billion from its peak of £3,037 billion in June 2011, when circa £2,000 billion of that was the Treasury propping up the Banks with the “magic money tree” (National Loans Fund). The other circa £1,000 billion was government non-bank debt (PSND ex) which today is £1772 billion.
Ah, but we are all (per household) 900 GBP worse off than we could have been. Allegedly.
We know this, because the Sage of all thing Accurate – yup, that bloke Carney – told us so this morning
Ruth Lea didn’t seem to concur. Should I run to a bookies’ to get your opinion of the afore-mentioned Sages’ advice/opinion? Nope…didn’t think so…
Jeez…what is it with these people that they continually get it so wrong and are still in their jobs? Seriously?
It must be very difficult for the Treasury to distinguish the figures they falsify from the figures they know are false but never correct, the false figures they correct but don’t announce, and the false figures that are simply false without their knowledge.
We might describe Treasury civil servants themselves as ‘irrational numbers’ or to use a term from the Higher Rumsfeldian Theory, ‘unknown unknowns’.
Excellent article by Matthew Lynn in the current edition of Money Week setting out how President Trump’s tax cuts are the latest example of the positive Laffer Curve effect – tax rates cut, receipts up, borrowing down. We need to do the same in the U.K.
Will you be doing a post on John McDonnells extraordinary interview at the weekend at which he confirmed that he continues to seek he overthrow of capitalism and its replacement in the U.K. by socialism? Mr McDonnell falsely claimed Venezuela is no longer pursuing socialist policies and appeared to suggest policies of unlimited and arbitrary state interference in business ownership, profitability, pricing, employees pay etc. Surely the greatest risk by far to the economic outlook in the U.K. is now the potential for a far left Labour Government.
Continuum project run UK down. All official figures must be pessimistic to emphasise the fact we need the crutch of Brussels to survive in this terrible world.
The same mentality which says 0.1% of our cross border trade must prioritise 99.9% of our trade.
A depressing take from James Anderson, manager of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, one of the biggest quoted on the LSE:
“Britain doesn’t understand that outliers matter. …London in the age of Trump could have become the home of the determined potential genius… That’s no longer possible. There isn’t even much need to speculate as to our failings versus the western fringe of America. We fall at every level, from management softness, to investment feebleness to societal love of the safe return over the spectacular possibilities. I see nothing on the horizon to change this terrible record. It’s very sad”.