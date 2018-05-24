M4 improvement plans

By johnredwood | Published: May 24, 2018

Highways England came to see me to explain their plans to widen the M4 out to Junction 12 under their so called Smart Motorway project.

The aim is to provide a 33% increase in capacity by making a 3 lane a side highway into a 4 lane one. There need to be bridge works, new emergency reservations have to be constructed, a new central barrier installed, and new sensors and signs to regulate traffic flows and speeds.

Most of the work will take place at night. The motorway will be tackled in sections, starting in the west. Whilst works are underway on a section there will be 50mph narrower lane operation for traffic, with closures overnight when needed.

Works will start later this year, with completion of the whole motorway J 3 to J12 by March 2022

I stressed the importance of putting in the promised new noise barriers and noise reducing surfaces for the road.

I also stressed the need to keep the motorway flowing as freely as possible during the works, as this motorway is crucial to constituents travel plans and daily lives.

 

