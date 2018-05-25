Green policies and producing food

Defra is keen that our new farming policy should be ultra green. If that means we value and look after our fields and farmland, and protect our forests and wild areas, I am all in favour. The good news is we can do that at the same time as expanding the food we produce and meeting more of our own food needs.
I trust the Defra Secretary will take on board from his current consultations a strong feeling in the rural community that we need a farming policy that puts food production into a more central role than it achieved during the years of the Common Agricultural Policy. There are good environmental reasons to cut down the food miles, as well as good economic reasons why it would be better to cut the balance of payments deficit.
Over the last winter I was pleased to find I could largely rely on home produce. There were good home grown potatoes, carrots, cauliflowers, leeks and onions available most of the time. For much of the winter there were excellent English coxes and varieties of pears. More recently I have turned to New Zealand for their fruit when English has not been available.
It was difficult to find oranges from anywhere other than Spain thanks to EU tariffs, though some citrus fruits from Israel, North Africa and South Africa did find their way to UK supermarkets. A new agriculture and tariff policy after we leave could be a big boost for our farms and a bonus for our consumers.
66 Comments
With a Conservative PM determined to keep the UK in the EU I doubt your wishes will be entertained, recognised or sanctified
Free trade deals with non-EU nations is simply not going to happen and therefore cheaper produce imports is not an option for British consumers
It is important to understand that while you express irritation about the downside of our country’s membership of the EU it is you and your colleagues that elected this current PM to lead our party. You elected the current PM in the full knowledge that she was a vehemently pro-EU.
If we are looking to blame anyone for the impasse in which we find ourselves it is you Mr Redwood and your fellow MPs in my party.
The decision to elect May as our party’s leader will haunt this country. Why you did what you did is known only to Tory MPs. Petty, pathetic in-party jealousies may have prevented the UK from ever escaping the sclerotic, stupefying carcass that is the EU
I for one will abstain from voting for a party I have voted for all my adult until May is deposed.
Cheap vegetables from South Africa? There’s a daily fresh supply of cheap vegetables at Westminster
I certainly don’t know enough about the power struggles within the Conservative party.
The party seems determined to ignore the referendum vote.
Maybe MPs think they should just stay in power and hope that they can persuade the electorate that a Labour government would be a worse prospect?
You may just have hit the nail on the head, Peter. Labour don’t do themselves any favours at the moment – so perhaps the Tories are just hoping that the Opposition will maintain the status quo for a couple more years.
And if not….?
Why oh why can’t the Conservatives pull themselves back from the brink? Perhaps a new leader would indeed achieve that – but sooner, not later, or it may be TOO late.
Corbyn/SNP would be even worse but May and Hammond are appalling big government, remoaner fools.
I often criticise our kind host when he says something that is quite plainly wrong. But we cannot criticise him for electing “weak and wobblely” Teresa May MP.
Unfortunately no one, and thus includes our kind host, have the guts to bring her down and she knows it. Her grip on power is complete despite all that you rightly say.
“There’s a daily fresh supply of cheap vegetables at Westminster”
Do you refer to most of the MPs or the heavily subsidised restaurants? Gove was the main reason we got May and he lost me my bet on Boris!
May was and it seems still is a remainer, she even lied to voters during the referendum that we had control of our borders by being out of Schengen in order to trick them to vote remain. Even now cannot bring herself to say Brexit is a good thing. Worse still she and Hammond are economic illiterates and lefties. They thing more tax, regulation and more government are the solution to everything – they are actually the main problem.
Furthermore they are electoral liabilities who thing punishment manifestos are a great idea. They even seem to think the NHS is just great as it is!
John did not vote for TM.
I share your frustration and disgust at the antics of the remainers and euphiles however I don’t see the point or profit in berating John. Wouldn’t a better route be to encourage additional effective means to pressure government.
Perhaps we need additional parties that don’t act like a box of frogs.
We need Nigel Farage, as well as our host.
Alas, if green farming implies inefficiencies, it means expensive food. We’ve had a cheap food policy since the war and it has given us obesity and diabetes crises, desperate farmers topping the suicide statistics and 30% of food wasted and thrown away, so dear food may be no bad thing.
Nonetheless, it’s a brave government that tells the masses they’ll have to pay more to eat.
One example of green farming costs: we Brits love our farm hedgerows with their may blossoms and little singing birds. You can flail them into submission, but laying them properly costs £15-20 a metre, and even a small farm has miles of hedges.
DUNCAN..well said- I can see you’re mad as hell, JR talks about produce from South Africa and New Zealand as if these countries were just around the corner..but if we take into account transport and shipping costs together with ports administration and refrigeration including energy over such vast distances of ocean and with all of these associated costs I don’t think the retail price for the consumer is going to be much different than it is at present, the produce freshness certainly won’t be the same
BartD
Extra miles doesn’t always equate into dearer produce.
Well, I live in Scotland and I have to pay twice the price for lamb as I do for lamb from NZ so not always the case
I wholeheartedly agree with you, Duncan, and I too will not be voting for them unless there is new leadership and the Party honours the Referendum result (no sophistry here) and espouses Conservative values. Apparently a huge ask in the current situation.
Ditto, Mrs.May gets worse week by week, to call her indecisive is a compliment.
I used to be one of Mrs May’s staunchest supporters – I’ve wanted to believe for a long time now that she has been playing ‘the long game’. Sadly, I’ve come to fear that she is letting down us and her country – if much of the media is to be believed.
Perhaps her present stalwart supporters in the Government should tell us clearly WHY they still believe in her. At least they could TRY to maintain and encourage people’s loyalty, instead of allowing us, the erstwhile faithful, to seethe and gnash our teeth on the sidelines.
The sharpness of your discontent, Duncan, is focused on the chosen leader.
Leadership exists only with followers. Members exert influence to control the direction the leader can take. The collective wisdom of the party, including yours, contributes to the best outcome. Conservative MPs exert more leverage via parliament. JR & high calibre others are the more valuable vanguard.
Your comment shows how Brexiteers are totally out of touch with the REAL world and live in a fantasy land, just like your elite, pro-Brexit politicians.
How come we get vegetables, fruit and products from all over the world, into the Dis-United Kingdom when we are in the EU?
Why are you Brexiteers throwing your toys out of the pram just because you are not getting the EU withdrawal you want. Answer, because Project Lies had you fooled.
This is the REAL world, not the days of the British Empire, ‘old boy’. It is the 21st century, not 1950. The world is a different place . Unity with Europe, not division, is needed.
The utter mess that this country is in is due to the Right wing of the Conservative party. This was an internal party matter that then dragged the rest of us into.
The boil of the Right wing badly needs lancing. Rest assured, this matter re the EU will not end on 29/03/19.
Any produce imported into the UK from outside of the EU has excessive duty added as a result of The Customs Union, for example 7% on processed coffee from Africa and how much on oranges etc from South Africa?
CAP and The Customs Union is an unnecessary additional cost to imports of produce that we cannot produce here…
Very strange logic B and G.
You tell us that produce is imported successfully from all over the world to the UK, then you warn us we must rely on the EU to ensure our future survival.
Funny you should say that about unity.
Just two days ago I was sat in a bar in Rimini with some Italians and Germans. We were totally united in our derision for the EU and our love of Europe.
It is a great pity that you don’t spend time talking UP your beloved and much-revered EU, and stop wasting it talking DOWN your own country.
I think many of us would genuinely like to know what it is about the EU that inspires the blind loyalty of remainders like you. What is it that makes you wish to denigrate the people (whom you often openly insult) who believe in this country, in its future success in independence?
Tell us why we should wish to continue being told what to do by what amounts to a ‘foreign power’. That would be a better use of your time.
I agree with your comment Duncan. For the life of me I cannot imagine where the Conservative Party thinks it is going to get the votes from next time around.
They are held fast in the grip of inertia and unless they can break free and take the action they must, we have no hope of leaving the EU. I fear the consequences will be dire.
We do not need free trade deals to lower the price of goods in our shops, we just need to reduce the tarriffs that we currently pay, 80% of which goes straight to Brussels.
Free trade deals are useful in bargaining away non-tarriff barriers to trade, but they’re not necessary.
I am more concerned that our dairy farmers struggle to make a living and many are going out of business.
Yes the CAP is a Ponzi scheme designed to protect inefficient continental farmers and we have been paying for it twice, through our annual contribution and in higher prices, for too long, another reason I voted to leave.
From what I read Philip Hammond and the House of Lords don’t agree wanting to remain tied to the EU. No comment yet again from TM?
Indeed though supermarkets (even the posh ones) do often sell English Apples that are often up to 12 months old and thus not very pleasant at all. Often there are far better apples, pears and cherries on the trees overhanging their car parks than in the shops themselves. I like proper markets (where you can buy just what you need rather then set packs and two for ones offers) and pick your own farms when in season.
I am all in favour of eating foods when in season – rhubarb, cauliflower, cabbage, asparagus, greens, sprouts, salads, cherries, apples, pears, strawberries, new potatoes, carrots, peas, beans, celeriac, garlic, carrots, swedes, turnips, kiwi, passion fruit, physalis fruit etc.
Loganberries, blackberries (free), black/white/red currents, gooseberries (and all freeze well too). No shortage of choice in the UK at all. Excellent raw ingredients in the UK (though most UK restaurants tend to be industrial, over prices and rather disappointing in general then again many French and Italian ones are going the same way).
Lovely artichokes, aubergines, pumpkins and cardoons too.
Good morning
Looking at the themes from this week I notice that demand and supply of goods and services are set to be out of balance. I think we can all pretty much agree that this is in large due to government policies forced upon it either by the EU or the UN Agenda 21 program.
So expect less for more.
The environmental policies are designed to pay land owners for not using their land. A sort of benefits for the rich the middle class and poor will have to pay.
Of course a compliant media will happily go along with the scam.
We are the new Kulaks.
Dominique Lawson on Question Time yesterday:- The two most powerful people in the government (May and Hammond) do not believe in Brexit and that is a disaster. BBC favourite, the insufferable, Anna Soubry on yet again.
Lawson is surely quite right, but worse still these two have appalling big government, fiscal, economic, PC lunacy, expensive energy, anti-business, anti-self employed, anti-tenant policies too. They even choose to retain proven failure Carney in office!
Richard Littlejohn is spot on today:-
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-5769361/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Brexit-taking-longer-defeating-Hitler-Nazi-Germany.html
Lifelogic
Yes viewed Question Time for a while last night, found it utterly depressing.
The problem is Soubry seems to be right, not enough Conservative MP’s appear to want to dump Mrs May at the moment, and if they did who would stand a chance of being the next leader, if she stood again.
Real problem with Uk politics at the moment, we do not have a sensible leader in any political Party you could vote for !!!
‘No Deal’ WTO terms is clearly the obvious route to go now. It never gets discussed or mentioned except by the majority of voters who said Leave.
Any excuse to procrastinate, concede, compromise is grasped eagerly.
All Barnier has to do is say ‘Non!’
We – the general public – are being ground down and ignored.
Barnier is at least defending his corner successfully.
Give nothing away. Make demands. Offer a worse future.
“Pour encourager les autres” (though Barnier would deny this).
We need a champion of the nation state. Someone who is determined to take back control.
On 24 April a debate was held in Westminster Hall to discuss the Dieter Helm Review of UK energy policy.
At one point, James Heappey (Conservative MP for Wells in Somerset, also on the Advisory Board for Richard Black’s Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit, the lobby group for renewable energy) had this to say:
It will be very challenging when we have to start telling people that they need to reduce their consumption of meat, milk, cheese and everything else in the interest of decarbonisation, but that conversation is surely coming.
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/whall/?id=2018-04-24a.308.0
Is it a logical follow on of Conservative government energy policy that we all convert to veganism?
Elect a bunch of turnips and they are bound to favour their fellow vegetative species.
Veganism is a cult and wholly inappropriate for our climate.
If the whole country became vegetarian there would be massive food shortages as we would be unable to grow or import enough food.
It’s a bit like wood burners, encouraged by the PPE students in government and then suddenly realising that they are more polluting than fossil fuels. If everyone switched, there wouldn’t be a tree left in Britain within a year and we would have to resort to burning furniture and old people.
The government seems to be giving very little consideration to how the rapidly approaching solar grand minimum is likely to hit world food production. For too long it seems they have been in thrall to government scientists and green lobbyists in denial that this is going to have any material impact on temperatures.
The impact on Northern hemisphere winters is already beginning to be felt. The next few years will be even more interesting.
What are your sources?
Out of CAP we coulf at least have a sensible farming policy if we had a sensible gov that is. The best way to be green is probably to eat less meat as growing food to feed to animals then feeding just part of the animal to people is not energy efficient. As much as 99% of the suns energy can be wasted with less than 1% getting to the human as meat.
Duncan – why do you persist with your stupid messages that John Redwood and every other Tory MP “elected” Theresa May as leader of the Conservtive Party? She won the contest in July 2016 after the withdrawal of Andrea Leadsom left Mrs May as the sole candidate so that is how she became the leader.
From what I recall, John was on record as having supported Andrea Leadsom as had other prominent Conservatives such as ID-S and JR-M, yet you persist with your nonsense. Do your homework! Furthermore I for one I’m heartily sick of your regular rants about “my party”. You don’t possess a party and certainly not the Conservative Party so if you want to claim one then start your own but give the rest of us a break!
Seconded.
It’s not going to happen. Both of May’s CU proposals (MaxFac and Customs Partnership) will take years to implement according to HMRC (what they mean is they will make sure they take years to implement), at least five years in the case of May’s favoured Partnership option, so this pushes it to well beyond the next election when I assume Corbyn will be elected (because Brexiters won’t vote for anyone) and cancel the whole thing.
Corbyn and his team of magic money tree dopes (Lammy, Abbott, McDonnall, Starmer and the rest are surely totally unelectable, even against the electoral liabilities of May and Hammond, and they surely will be gone by then.
This is the plan and they have very large funds from foreign sources to pay for propaganda in order to make the dim gammon skinned racists feel good about it.
Every move May makes is designed to keep us enmeshed in the corrupt EU.
Today I renewed my UKIP membership as it appears we are to be completely shafted.
The new leader Batten seems to be pulling the party together again.
It seems the ERG are a busted flush just a lot of hot air.
It would be best if the government collapsed.
It is not delivering anything. We could clear out the dead wood like May, Hammond, Clarke and Soubry. Labour would not be the end of the world either.
Sir Nigel Farage did so much to win the referendum (at great personal cost). Perhaps he could return to the fray now?
The EU’s Common Agricultural Policy has been a needlessly-expensive nuisance to us for decades. Our freedom from its costs & restrictions enables a brighter future.
Homegrown produce delivers many benefits. Should our farmers need support, we can decide explicitly how to help them, & provide assistance tailor-made to their needs.
Doing so seems obvious, yet our previous inability within the EU prevented doing what was right.
Their notion of ‘common’ sense is:
You can have what you want
BUT
only if everyone else agrees & benefits from it at your expense.
If the Greens have their way, we will not eat meat. The Downs will be mowed or turned into woodland coppice for woodburners. The fields will be for vegetables and biofuels and we will take food supplements. Children will have to visit zoos to see while arm animals look like and go abroad to see what real meat tastes like. Schoolchildren are already being conditioned by their watermelon teachers for this change. They will learn to enjoy the smell of woodsmoke, as they all sit in their cold homes, wrapped in coir overcoats, applying for a permit to use an electric minibus to visit nearby government approved exercise holiday centres.
My wife’s birthday present from her teacher friend ? A vegan cook book.
Research has shown the best thing for health, the environment and for animal welfare is a little meat which is well sourced.
We should return to the days when we imported far more from New Zealand. A true friend in the world deserves our support.
Has it ever come to you that Australia and New Zealand might be more interested in maintaining/developing their markets with the countries around the Pacific than going back to strengthening links with the UK which had more or less dumped them in the 70s?
There are a number of books from various authors with very different points of view on the question. Those I recently read from both sides of the Brexit debate do not seem to see so much growth in trade coming from ANZUK links. It accounts for around 5% now, how much do you expect it to grow to?
If we have the capacity to grow most of our own food, then great – we should concentrate on those items that thrive in our climate – not try and compete with countries that have really hot climates…. there’s nothing to stop us using greenhouse technologies to grow more, but I do agree, the important thing is that we get the food growing to meet our needs, then look at the environment after that….
There are too many that want to put the physical universe ahead of mankind – a grave mistake, and a total misunderstanding of the nature of man…
Afraid it all seems like a distant dream at the moment John.
When I start seeing some real progress in our negotiations with the EU that benefits the UK, then I perhaps will start looking forward with some hope.
At the moment we seem to have too many Mp’s who simply do not want to have, or want to take control of our own Countries future or destiny they would seem to prefer a foreign power to remain in control.
The opportunity of a lifetime is going down the drain because the majority of our politicians do not have any faith or vision in our future, and sadly the Prime Minister is a reflection of that view.
It looks like Brexit will take longer that WWII as Littlejohn says.
So totally useless and obstructive are the government and civil service.
Plan B then: Don’t ever vote again and boycot the BBC.
I’ve just been reading the Irish P.M’s take on the border.
We adopt the “backstop” which is continued CU and S/M membership until Ireland agrees a suitable position. This he says must be in perpetuity as there is no solution.
i.e. Britain should agree to the Republics wishes despite voting out.
WTO beckons.
Indeed.
Frustrating that we got so near and are still so far away. We are in great danger of being tied to the EU with less rights, no say and huge outgoings.
It could either turn you into Mr. Angry or else a world-weary, phlegmatic but cynical individual.
Off subject. We are now being told that no systems will be ready until the end or beyond the non transition period and that the EU is assuming that the UK will be paying as usual during this time. £39bn has been offered by May, as a sweetener if we are to get free trade, but now they are saying the EU gets the bribe anyway. £50bn is the sort of money mentioned for the NHS, to be found from extra taxation.
On the other hand, British and Irish officials have told us that they were implementing a customs system fom 2016 and that this would be finished by 2019.
Could MPs ask them why a nation which is a leader in space and computing cannot adapt an EU approved customs system to handle tariffs from outside the EU by 2019, especially as the EU already imports much from outside and the Dutch are already taking on staff to accommodate the change?
Is our Remainer government taking us for a ride?
We could possibly learn something from the Spanish who tend to eat what is in season. Now it is strawberries, next it will be cherries and apricots. In the UK you pay a fortune for insisting on mange tout all the year round, and you pay in quality by not being patient and waiting for Evesham asparagus , incidentally about now.
When we are out of the EU we can avoid EU protectionist tariffs and buy citrus fruit for instance wherever we wish. Sugar from cane is heavily discouraged with EU tariffs amounting to Euros 339/Tonne, and Euros 419/Tonne on white sugar. All to protect EU sugar which is made from beet. The normal price of white sugar is around $320/340 per tonne, around 270/290 Euros per tonne. In the EU they add a further Euros 419 in duty so we pay Euros 690/710 per tonne. Cannot think of a better argument for leaving.
Just eating breakfast at work. Aldi have prepared me a lovely fruit salad , very fresh for just £ 1.00. Aldi have a lot of business in the UK . Do they honesty think that this will all go?
Oranges. I had one in Arizona bought from a store. It was the most tasty gorgeous orange I had experienced in my entire long life, no kidding. I complimented my American host on such a a marvel of fruit. But she blushed and said “Actually, we can grow this kind here but it comes from Mexico as they are cheaper.
So we should look further than the EU for food. There are wonders out there and cheaper than anything the EU can produce even in the EU’s capital of youth unemployment Spain
What Defra ought to be keen on is providing for food security, not its own fond notions of green.
Should we brace ourselves for another stab in the back from quisling civil servants schooled in the warped ways of CAP and ill-directed and controlled by weak and vacillating ministers? If so, I would prefer a Corbyn-led government for that would achieve a wide consensus that in its aftermath, thorough stable-cleaning was essential (as in 1979).
Another household name shop is being sold off for one Pound.
It may be a commercial question of location-location-location and a multitude of other considerations to blame for the failure of some leading stores here. It has to be wondered about. How with a growing population, 250,000 migrants settling here every year and more that massive retail outlets can’t sell household goods much needed by growing families, DIY stuff of all kinds, baby products and, food.
Currently, there are 21 members on the Brexit committee, only 7 of which voted to leave the EU
I also noticed that I can buy British tomatoes almost all year round.
We need to stop cheap unskilled labour and return to being a post industrialised mechanised country. There are machines that harvest market garden produce, we don’t need low wage eastern Europeans who won’t earn enough to pay any tax.
We want small businesses to be able to buy and lease/hire out these harvesting machines. Improve productivity and generate taxable income.
I am told that DEFRA is being asked to increase its work load about 50 fold and such is the demand for anyone who ever worked in the civil services they can name their own Price
There are not good economic reasons cut down food miles, which means protectionist tariffs, and actually, counter intuitively , there is no environmental gain either
This all look as promising as the rest of it , higher food prices , subsidised farms and duplicated bureaucracy , loss of exports and a DEFRA swollen to the size of a fast food chomping Brexit voter.
If we are going to be bankrupted by this Grande Projet can we at least have some cheap toxic chickens and bread with a slave worker actually on the packet . The EU protected agriculture, cheap as chips ..chips is about the only good thing about it .If the rest of us are to be thrown to the wolves the farmers can join us
I`m not paying for one more Range Rover for an industry that does not pay its way
Buy your salads at Waitrose. When the weather was bad in Spain and a supply shortage happened, Waitrose decided to build a state of the art salad production facility in Evesham. They produce salad leafs 365 days of year. Top marks for positive thinking.
Thanet Earth also responded by adding two new state of the art greenhouses for toms, cucumbers and peppers. Production for 11 months of the year.
Remainers “We will all starve.”
Leavers “Lets get the investment in and make it in the UK.”
If I remember rightly when the EEC was originally established it was France and Germany who laid down the rules and they ensured that the priorities were German manufacturing and French farmers. Nothing much has changed. We gained little by joining and will lose nothing by leaving.