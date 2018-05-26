Does the EU favour No Deal?

Reading the spin coming out of Brussels from the talks, it sounds as if the EU favours No Deal. Their rejection of every helpful and sensible proposal to let them export more easily to the UK is bad enough. When coupled to their demands that we pay them money we do not owe them, obey laws we might want to modify, and avoid trade deals with faster growing countries elsewhere it means No Deal will be better than the Deal on offer.
I regularly stress to government to need to be ready to leave on 29 March 2019 given this background. If that turns out to be the answer we can start spending the £12bn a year saving immediately, we can sign early trade deals with a number of countries that have been keen to get on with it, take back control of our fish and put in a UK migration policy that works for us. Any Deal has to be better than this. The EU seems to think a Deal has to be a punishment. As an independent country they will not be able to punish us, so the sooner we are out the better.
Good morning,
Dr. Redwood, will you kindly take a poll of the 1922 on this conclusion and if in agreement make an early intervention with the PM and cabinet. Those of us who wish to see us out of the EU, on WTO terms if that is the best we can get, want it done. Its time for the (a) Leader to lead and take their chances.
Your last sentence sums it all up for me. Let’s get the hell out of it and now. We have been humiliated long enough.
Your « sensible demands » are just once more the UK asking for exemptions because the UK thinks it is a unique snowflake and that normal rules should not apply to it by virtue of whatever.
Retaining a seat in the GDPR after Brexit ? Hilarious What is next ? Retaining a seat in the Council and its Comissars ?
The EU answer is a simple one : « what part of Leave don’t you understand ? »
I wonder if May ever reads your blog.
This country is being humiliated by the EU. Our negotiators lack the moral fibre to say ‘enough is enough’. How dare the EU tell us that a sovereign nation has not got the right to use cameras to monitor what is crossing the Irish border?
Blow the whistle on all this nonsense and quit in March under WTO rules.
ColinD.
I’d say it’s more likely the EU favours what it’s favoured since 1992: forcing us to stay in without our consent.
Unless substantive change occurs soon, ‘No Deal’ presents the best option. The EU is a heavy & awkward weight, restricting our capability. We must shed its load of nonsense.
Our leaving has been long-signalled, so business & others should now be prepared in readiness to seize the advantages of independence rapidly. It may be only those who have been doing near-nothing, in wait & see mode, who might notice any temporary inconvenient jolt of change.
Decide & act. We Leave & Achieve!
Perhaps the EU council can do us a favour in their June summit and reject any deal.
After all, the UK voted to leave, let them go.
The EU does not favour no deal. The EU is going for our total capitulation.
Unfortunately due to people like Chukka Ummuna, Anna Soubry, Nick Morgan, Peter Hain and Phillip Hammond it stands a good chance of achieving it.
They so badly want to stay in they are not giving us a chance to leave well.
JR: if you want to get a decent deal (no deal or better), you will need to get rid of Mrs May.
Despite Mrs May saying “no deal is better than a bad deal” the EU quickly deduced that she would capitulate to their demands, supported by MPs, elected and unelected, who treat the result of the referendum with contempt and are determined to have their own way. The EU expect that MrsMay will come to them begging for whatever deal they will give her. The damage to democracy and the main political parties in this country as a consequence of this betrayal will be immense.
I expect 17.4 million people agree with you Mr Redwood, but unfortunately the PM and Chancellor seem happy to be beaten into submission, any submission providing we do not upset the EU. Mrs May has shown continued weakness which has resulted in the EU becoming more and more unreasonable. I do not understand how Remainers can condone this offensive behaviour. It is now very clear that the EU does not regard us as a friend or an ally so please let us return the compliment.
To lighten your weekend lets drop the terms remainer and remoaner. Instead how about submissive sado-masochists.
It seems unfortunately that the govt has lost any credibility it ever had on this – the EU just don’t believe they will say no deal is better than a bad deal, so the EU will continue with their current, punitive, approach. In the U.K. Mrs May will use the bogus issue of the Northern Ireland border to justify the very unsatisfactory deal she is likely to agree. The EU must also relish the prospect of a Labour Govt, Barry Gardeners recent interview on these issues was simply absurd.
If we have to leave with no deal, will any ministers or officials who have deliberately delayed or obstructed preparations be prosecuted?
The EU know that Mrs. May and her Remain advisors will do anything to avoid No Deal. So they say what they like.
Barnier has the negotiations exactly where wants them.
If May & co. could be replaced with a more assertive and confident leader No Deal could be on the cards.
Unfortunately , there is no sign that she will be removed.
The EU’s objective is to have the UK on the default back stop fully aligned position for trade where they can keep us under their control for ever and a day.
They want us to pay a shed load of money which we do not legally have to do in order to have a legally binding withdrawal agreement whilst they give us a political non legally binding promise about future trading arrangements.
What good is the withdrawal agreement if trading arrangements are not nailed down? Once we pay over the cash we will be at the mercy of a political promise from the EU.
Now THERE’s a good idea! Very succinct! Thank you!
Remainders who revere and extol the EU and all its machinations seem to become very gleeful at the idea of the EU ‘punishing’ the UK in various ways. It really does make one wonder why on earth they believe we’d be better off remaining in such an organisation that seems to be hell bent on threatening us at every opportunity.
Government should have woken up a long while ago to the fact that the Evil Empire is a power hostile to us.
“I regularly stress to government to need to be ready to leave on 29 March 2019 …” – and let us trust you are not wasting your breath.
There is some encouragement perhaps in that Mrs. Weak & Vacillating has stated she will deliver Brexit – but to whom?
I agree wholeheartedly.
We all agree with you John but unfortunately you’ve got a remainer in charge supported by other remainers who would rather give in on every obstacle the EU are determined to put in our way in order to stay part in any way they can of this rotten corrupt union.
May is useless. She talks tough but acts weak. Please have the courage to get together with your fellow Brexiteers and get those signatures to get her replaced by someone that will get on with the job and get us completely out by next March and if that means no deal, fine, but it also means NO MONEY handed over whatsoever!!