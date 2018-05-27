Italy to challenge Euro austerity

The new 5 Star/Lega government agrees about more than its critics thought it would. The two parties both think Italy has faced too much austerity from the EU and needs to spend more and tax less. They both think there are too many migrants entering their country, and want to see tougher controls over migration. They both think the Italian state debt is too high and some of it should be cancelled. Both want to put Italy first. Both challenge the German view of the Euro scheme, which refuses to transfer money from the rich parts of the zone including Germany to the poor parts of the zone. As a result we have had a series of Euro crises in stressed countries.
The worst of these crises so far were in Cyprus and Greece. In each case the commercial banks were unable to honour requests to withdraw Euro deposits, because the Central Bank refused them the cash they needed. In the case of Cyprus the Euro there was slashed in value if you held a deposit over a certain size. The Euro has been more stable and its value stronger more recently thanks to the Target 2 balances. Germany and the other surplus countries now deposit their surpluses at the Central Bank for zero interest with no repayment date. The ECB lends the money on to the stretched banking systems of the deficit countries for zero interest. The ECB also helps countries like Italy by buying up large quantities of their state debts to keep their costs of borrowing down.
Italy has now hinted that the ECB should write off the state debt Italy now owes it. The ECB disagrees. Italy thinks there should be some sharing system around the zone, allowing her to spend more and tax less. Germany disagrees.
It is likely Italy will set a budget which challenges the rules of the zone. The row may then lead on to doubts about the Target 2 system and the sustainability of this borrowing based model. Within the UK currency zone the rich parts send large amounts of money to the poorer parts. They pay more taxes, and the lower income areas get more in benefits, Council grants and general public spending per head. The Eurozone has no such mechanisms. Italy may be about to wobble the consensus which is based on extend and pretend. The ECB lends on surpluses from rich countries to poor countries, claiming it is temporary and will be repaid. It is best not to probe this too much.
Indeed. It it surprising how depressed Italy actually is, with perfectly good two bed flats available in quite pleasant areas of northern Italy not far from (for example Lake Garda) for less than 30.000 EUROs and house for less than 100,000. Cheaper still on other areas. They also have absurd and hugely damaging letting laws that deter people from letting properties out. This as they can never be sure of ever getting the property back again. In the insane Miliband (election tomb stone) and the Jeremy Corbyn mode of government organised theft off property owners who let property out to provide housing for people.
I had missed the fact that of the nine people that Theresa May elevate to the Lords that only Peter Lilley was sound on Brexit. Can anyone now have any doubts about what T May is actually up to? She is another (like Cameron) where you have to look at what she does not what she says – as the two diverge hugely.
Jeremy Hosking, a financial backer for the Tories is surely spot on in the Telegraph and Podcast (Chopper’s Brexit Podcast). This Government’s Brexit ‘incompetence’ is May’s ‘strategy’ to keep Britain tied to EU. This appalling socialist remainer dope and her desperately incompetent and hugely over taxing remainer chancellor really must be ousted as soon as possible. No change no chance.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/05/19/governments-brexit-incompetence-mays-strategy-keep-britain-tied/
May and company are not going to be ousted though. That has been obvious for a long time. She now thinks Leavers have nowhere else to go.
The only hope left is that the EU overplays it’s hand to such an extent that the demands it makes are impossible to sell to the British public,
Italian citizens should be free to re-grasp control of their own country. Then can then proceed gently along the shortest path to better. Many British folks may be willing to favour purchasing Italian output to assist them on their way back to the freedom & dignity of independence.