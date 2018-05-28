New homes near Clayhill Road Burghfield

I attended the consultation and presentation of plans for a development of around 100 new homes in Burghfield Common.
I encouraged them to increase the proportion of affordable homes for sale with the affordable section of the plans, and favoured styles and finishes for the houses that blend with local styles.
7 Comments
100 fresh homes are welcome, but the rate of fill is beyond affordability.
If net migration means 244,000 new people arrive each year, the rate is 668 per day.
Housing 3 persons per home consumes 222 homes per day. So the 100 Burghfield Common vacant homes would be used up in a single morning, with another 100 needing building for accommodation in the afternoon; every day somewhere in the UK.
I cannot comment on the specific desirability of these 100 new homes except to say that we do need homes and lots of them. On design and architecture I will be more specific. Copying or mimicking styles of the past is not good thinking. Good architecture of the present will hold it’s own against good architecture of the past. Do not condemn it because it looks different. Do not assume that something well designed is going to be more expensive than a repeat of the 1930s semi. With the technology available today, the running cost of a well designed modern home should be much less than it’s predecessors. Good architecture should allow people to flourish and be inspired within it ,not just exist
Who get the affordable homes and how will they allocated? In my experience they are not very fairly allocated at all often there is effectively corruption. Government distorting the markets unfairly yet again. Why should the people buying the full prices houses have to subsidise others as well as paying for their own (plus Hammond’s absurd stamp duty tax) on top?
Governments doing this nearly aways does far more harm than good. As we see in transport, health, social housing, education, the BBC and the appalling NHS. It is clearly not remotely fair competition or a level playing field. So why not competition authority investigation when the state distorts the market so damagingly?
Italy alas no longer “to challenge Euro austerity” it seems (for a while anyway) as the President has foolishly intervened to veto the will of the people. He clearly thinks he is a monkey for the EU and not the President of Italy.
Needless to say BBC radio 4 found someone to assure us how pro EU and pro EURO the Italians really are. This is not my experience (with all my wife’s Italian relatives and their friends at all).
J Rees-Mogg tells us May is like Geoffrey Boycott, well perhaps but she is clearly batting determinedly for EU bureaucrats not at all for England or the UK. Brexit clearly means nothing to T May. (Just like Cameron) after she bundled last election the “Eurosceptic”, “Brexit mean Brexit”, “low tax a heart lies were thrown out and she reverted to being a EUphile socialist.
Rather like President Sergio Mattarella. It surely will not end well for them – either in Italy or the UK.
Not off-topic, I think. A friend who lives in a large house in the Thames Valley area (not in your constituency) has for many years, together with his neighbours, been fighting off a development plan to build ‘affordable’ homes in a very large empty plot of land on the other side of the main road. He maintains (not without some justification) that the schools/shops/traffic infrastructure for this development has not been adequately pre-planned. But basically, he and his neighbours just don’t want less well-off folk in large numbers in their vicinity, lowering their house prices and affecting their untypically amenable and peaceful surroundings.
I am not judging that – but what I can’t help noticing with some wry amusement, is that he and his neighbours are europhile, angrily opposed to Brexit, and share bien-pensant laissez-faire views about immigration. They genuinely cannot see the self-contradiction inherent in their views.
I’d have thought all homes are affordable by somebody – it depends on the market you’re catering for. So this term is a misnomer. If you mean Smaller Houses, then fine. Call it what it is, not by the PC term please.
Good luck with that. They say they will then half way through the build they welsh on the deal. Among the 3500 new houses being built round our market town they had contracted to put in a new relief road and flood defences which the government had ignored for years as they were building partly on a flood plain. Guess what? Now they have started, they can’t afford the flood defences and there is no sign of the road.
The councils don’t seem to have any weapons against this sort of thing, once planning permission has been granted. Weak government, weak councils, money just walks all over them.