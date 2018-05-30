How Brexit can give us a stronger economy

The recent slow growth of the UK economy still locked into the EU mirrors the slowdown in growth on the continent, with a special UK twist. The higher taxes on property and cars imposed in the 2016 and 2017 budgets have had a further adverse impact, reinforced by the monetary tightening carried out. You expect the economy to slow when special commercial bank facilities are withdrawn and instructions are issued to lend less, as they were.
The good news is that leaving with no deal next March would allow us to speed our growth rate and improve things more rapidly than if we hang around in the EU paying their bills for longer. I have in the last couple of years been more concerned about the balance of payments deficit than the diminishing government deficit. It is the balance of payments deficit which requires us to sell assets to foreigners or to borrow from abroad. One quarter of that deficit is the UK government payments to the EU and overseas aid.
Stopping all payments to the EU early next year would immediately improve the balance of payments deficit, and give us £12bn a year to spend on domestic priorities. We could implement something like the UK post Brexit budget I have set out before, with substantial spending rises for areas like the NHS and social care, and some tax cuts. This would provide a useful 0.6% of GDP stimulus to the economy without any increase in the state deficit. Indeed, the state deficit should fall as more activity will generate more tax revenue and less spending based on need.
I am pleased to see others saying in public that we need to tell the EU we will not be paying them any more after March 2019 on the kind of deal they are currently proposing. It is most important that becomes the government’s stance. It is the only way to have any chance of getting a good deal, and it reminds us of the obvious advantages of early exit.
It is clearly not Mrs May’s stance and how could there possibly be a majority in parliament to force it? The Govt appear to be making the same negotiation error as Mr Cameron made – allowing the EU to think they will in the end cave in to anything to get a deal. I see that in Brussels Mrs May is known as ‘Madame No until she means yes’.
Of course of the Govt aren’t prepared to walk away with no Deal the EU will concede nothing. A deal would then mean actual or effective membership of the customs union and single market but with no vote. It would be better to stay in the EU!
“The good news is leaving with no deal next March . . .”. I read this as JR showing his hand. No doubt other Brexit Conservatives agree with him. Unless Mrs May is confident she has Labour’s votes in the bag she had better take note.
No Deal is the best deal. If Brexit Tories can get it, against the concerted and ruthless opposition of the entrenched forces of euro-elitism, they will have pulled off one of the great political feats of the age.
I sort of agree with you – no deal is the best deal.
The economy would crash so far, so fast that Tory wipe out in 2022 would be inevitable. Even if you are facing Corbyn.
I’ve been hoping that this was the aim of Ms May all along – to show that we were very willing to fully cooperate with the EU, until it came to the final hurdle.. when all hell would break free as we finally reject the deals the EU tried to impose…and walk away …
Richard
You have touched on the problem few here and elsewhere understand. The EU are not the ones leaving, we are ! This fantasy of a ‘deal’ is just that, a fantasy.
I have always argued leaving the EU was not going to be easy, but nonetheless worth it in the long run.
Exactly, of course it would be better to remain in the EU!
This fantasy that elite Brexiteers have of a no deal being a good thing is tosh.
All the Brexmoaners on this site will have far more to moan about when they find themselves financially poorer if we were to be so stupid as to leave with no deal.
Richard1:
Being in the EU is like wading through a stagnant swamp at the level of your bottom lip. We rejected Project Fear’s guidance of keeping our heads down to stay in. We shall Leave with the freedom to rinse off the stench of its incompetence.
Indeed, Under May and Hammond there seem to be be no preparations for ‘no deal’ without which how can they even hope to get a good deal? May is hopeless.
Mr R. Or maybe Dennis. Could you please explain why George Soros is allowed to interfere in UK politics? My guess is that if there was – say – a Russian financier donating large amounts of money to (for example) the EDL that it would somehow be blocked.
If someone is donating their money to a charity or NGO that is their business. However it is the government that has allowed these organisation to flourish as they act as proxy for what government really wants to do but cannot sell itself. E.g. so called ‘Experts
😉
Dave,
Good point. I take the view that if this is legitimate and MPs, elected and unelected, must be required to declare if they are in receipt of any Soros money either directly or indirectly. I don’t suppose many in Parliament will agree with me as they allow MPs in receipt of funding from the EU to attempt to overturn the referendum result without declaring that conflict of interest.
DaveM..so the British never interfered in in another countries politics?
Good morning
Deal or no deal ? To me they are both illusionary as you do not deal in sovereignty and self government.
All I want is to settle our affairs and ensure that we move to a model which returns us back to the world we left when we joined the Stupid Club.
The problems is, we have allowed ourselves to be governed by another and do not have the skills we need. There is going to be much rebuilding after we have left and many issues, now surfacing, which need to be address.
The bank lending restrictions are hugely damaging. Many sensible projects are being put on hold or are abandoned due to totally irrational banking restrictions from government red tape. Many banks are only interested in lending of over a few £million due to all the red tape and regulations involved in lending. The stress testing mean many projects that could in the past have been done with £X money from the business (plus bank lending) now need perhaps £3X. So the businesses can only do 1/3 of the projects they would have done.
The absurd increases in stamp duty to rates of up to 15% and the taxation of “profits” that are not even made has deterred investment in properties and the building of new properties.
We have a Chancellor who is totally economically illiterate and seems intent on taxing the economy to death, attacking the self employed and damaging the economy at every turn. This while pissing money down the drain all over the place. We have the highest and most complex taxes for 40 years and they are hugely damaging. He is still ratting on the £1 million each IHT promise.
Meanwhile we have absurd tax complexity from him too. Yet when people ring HMRC they cannot even be bothered to answer the phone to more than 4 million calls, wasting yet more of business people’s valuable time and money. I on four occasions have be kept on hold for ages (paying for the call too) only to have the system hang up on me later. The people who answer seem to know very little too. They also seem to have difficulty replying to letters and just file and ignore them I find.
Loads of other back and front door tax increases too:- on pension pot size and contribution limits, the 20% on insurance premium tax, the enveloped dwelling tax, CGT rules, taxes deterring off shore investment in the UK, attack on the rich and nondoms, removing child benefits and personal allowances from many, more attacks on the self employed, on NICs ……
The last thing we need in the UK is and new tax as lefty Ruth Davidson suggests for the appallingly inefficient, calamitous NHS state monopoly.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/29/health-system-one-worst-world-dont-learn-best/
The last thing the Tories need is anther lefty, wrong headed remainer like Ruth Davidson as a leader.
To get to no deal and self-determination appears to be out of reach for this PM.
I agree with you. But does Mrs May? Will her deeds match her words? If they do not then the UK must face up to an extremely combustible political situation.
Postscript: I read that George Soros has given £700,000 to a campaign that seeks to reverse Brexit. At a conference in Paris he is reported as follows:
According to the billionaire, another referendum “would be good for Britain but would also render Europe a great service by rescinding Brexit and not creating a hard-to-fill hole in the European budget. But the British public must express its support by a convincing margin in order to be taken seriously by Europe. That’s what the Best for Britain is aiming for by engaging the electorate. It will publish its manifesto in the next few days.”
This is an extraordinarily arrogant attitude towards the British electorate. No doubt this campaign helps explain the recent crescendo of anti-Brexit propaganda we have been hearing from the BBC and others in recent weeks. Obviously he regards the UK as a milch cow to prop up the EU and with it the euro.
I hope there will be prominent counter voices who will expose this foreign interference for what it is – a disgraceful and unacceptable attempt to subvert a fundamental, constitutional decision of the UK electorate.
I did not realise that the EU were offering any kind of deal. They seem more intent on knocking back any sensible proposal we make. The political entity we are trying to do a deal with is a busted flush. They have passed the point at which they could confidently create a USEU. As this is the only answer to the continued life of the Euro, it will not happen while an increasing number of member states are saying they will have none of it. I believe that in ten years time it will be the nation states who we trade with. Just to add to their demise, the democratic deficit in the EU is becoming more generally recognised.
You may know what needs to be done by the UK, but even at this late stage I doubt our negotiators have the guts to say “A pox on your house” and revert to WTO rules. As largely remainers they see this as a failure, but for the good of the UK it is a positive step in the right direction. Apart from the £12 Billion membership fee we would no longer pay after March 2019, and the 0.6% GDP stimulus you identify, there is a £7 Billion bonus in duty difference on current trading with the EU. (We pay £5 billion and they pay £12 Billion under WTO rules) Who has the will to spell it out to the EU. Given the stark reality for them, they might choose to have a free trade treaty on goods and services to best preserve their financial future.
Sound thinking – and what a pity Mrs. Weak and Vacillating and her less than brilliant chancellor can be expected to do none of the things you recommend.
Yes, yes, yes. We voted to LEAVE. It would have been nice to have left with a sensible deal that in no way compromised what we voted for, but it fairly quickly became obvious that it was not going to happen. May had the opportunity to be as well regarded as Churchill or Thatcher, but never has someone given up so much for so little. She has packed the Cabinet with those who voted remain & remain Civil Serpents are ‘negotiating’ our leaving? No deal is the only ‘deal’ that I can accept now as it is closest to what we voted for.
If she & the tory party (for they are no longer conservatives) really think that people will vote for them just to stop Corbyn whilst forcing marxist policies through, it’s time to start a new party as she has destroyed it. The failure of many to stand up for country first has all but sealed its fate.
By the way, just why has the EC been given £800k for elections in a political construct that we will have ‘left’? What I want to hear is how much the EU is paying to facilitate their elections in our country. Are they arranging voting via their embassies? I do hope that they’re not expecting our schools to close. Or will May engineer another UK vote on the same day to disguise costs?
Problem you have JR is that those who matter, the ones who are negotiating with the EU, do not believe in WTO terms.
They seem to want us to remain shackled to the EU for as long as possible.
Why are so many politicians still wanting us to be governed by a foreign power, are they frightened they will be found out as being useless with no one else to blame !
Before we exit the EU, T May must be exited. The TAP MUST BE TURNED OFF ON 31/03/2019 and she cannot do it!
zorro
With a crisis looming over Italy’s relationship with the EU, now is the time to strike. Mrs May should tell Monsieur Barnier that the EU has not made enough progress in negotiations and we are taking the £39bn off the table while we prepare for “no deal”. If they want to come back and talk sense, we are ready to talk.
John
I do not believe an early exit will improve our economic position as this is much more than just the EU
But let us look at the facts instead of potential forecasting/
EU grew for times as fast as we did last quarter
Inflation in the Eu is half of ours
Most countries in northern Europe have a high balance of payments surplus, which we do not
Government deficits d not exist in Germany, Nordics, Netherlands or Austris
Growth in our exports last year was mostly to the EU increasing from 43 to 44% of our external trade.
The problem is not the EU or an early exit, it is our lack of productivity which is much lower than most countries in Europa and in particular with the countries , we like to compare ourselves with, We need to invest in infrastructure, more education (in schools and colleagues) and we need to get the apprenticeship programme to work, this will create more wealth not arguments about when to leave the EU.
The facts speak for themselves
I do agree with Mark B’s last paragraph and this lack of experience is partly due to being an MP has become an occupation. We are getting far too many MPs who have absolutely no commercial experience atall. Fifty to sixty years ago many MP were senior members of society with a proven track record in many of the skills needed to deal with the EU and which they had gained in the commercial world.
We should have walked away from the table months ago and if we had we would now be back talking about a good deal. Stop being nice Mrs M and toughen up before we get dragged down into the hole that the EU is digging for it’s self
Whilst waiting to drop my car off for service I made the mistake of tuning to Today about 0715 and heard the usual drivel from someone about how disastrous our leaving was and he made the crass point that we are closing ourselves off from the rest of the world by leaving. I turned it off before discovering the identity.
Many would be delighted with an early No Deal.
However, it will not happen in the circumstances we currently find ourselves in.
Remainer power would see it off.
This is the key reason EU are able to keep saying no and make more demands.
A change of government would be necessary for No Deal.
Remainers think, somehow, the dung can be put back in the donkey; that staying in the EU after a vote to leave it will be better than walking away.
It most certainly won’t.
The proof that the EU has gone bad is shown in Italy today. Like British voters the Italians have voted the *wrong* way.
There is no *wrong* way in a democracy so clearly the EU is not a democracy.
Went to an interesting debate at TPA yesterday on productivity – A darned difficult thing to measure, but it seems we are still well behind France & Germany…Speakers suggested that losing EU regulations would not be the win-win we would hope for, as locally introduced rules are just as cumbersome. We need a bonfire of all productivity sapping regulations as well as the quangos.
It would seem that everything from planning regulations to tax write-offs are holding us back – The whole regulatory framework of the UK is ripe for removal and/or rewrite.
One man, who owned a factory in France, gave a superb example of how the inspectors in this country go overboard in exploting/enforcing the letter of the law, and then some. On visiting his factory, he noticed a vile smell. He asked what it was, and complained that the factory would be shut down if the inspectors came round. ‘No problem’ said the guy in charge – ‘The inspector came yesterday, and merely said that he had noticed a smell, but didn’t report it’.
In the UK, where common sense has all but deserted us, such a situation would have meant the factory would be closed down.
We have already signed up to the RaL. Do you think we ought to go back on our word?
Mrs May has used £40 billion as a divorce settlement. Do we withdraw that offer?
As the EU slides towards bankruptcy, more and more will be demanded of us. Greece and Italy are already there.
So if the transition period comes about, we pay – they say: government by fax.
We need to remain in the EEA and to leave the EU and Single Market. We also need to prolong discussions with the EU and trade with the rest of the world.
Efta provides answers to all these needs. So why are we not pursuing it?
The EU’s want the UK stuck in the default, back stop, fully aligned position for trade where they can keep us under their control for ever and a day.
They want us to pay a shed load of money (which we do not legally have to do) so they can have a legally binding water tight withdrawal agreement incorporating the back stop but they will only give us a political non legally binding promise about future trading arrangements.
What good is the withdrawal agreement if trading arrangements are not nailed down in exchange for the cash payment? Once we pay over the cash we will be at the mercy of a non binding political promise from the EU. We must not bet the farm on such a promise.
Or we could reduce taxes by £12bn a year and let people spend that money as they wish, rather than filtering it through thousands of bureaucrats and wasting what’s left on social engineering. Or am I being unduly cynical.
Why do we want a deal with them?..we are leaving..so likewise why should we expect the EU to make any proposal to us for a deal, they don’t want a deal, they only pretend they want a deal because we are into blame game territory already?..so let’s get this clear now.. with the June meeting only weeks away- all the signs are there will be no deal
Some say that the wobbling wills on the EU Leave vehicle are about to fall off.
Hmmmmm. This sounds like a job for… Bicycle Repair Man.
aka JRM.
Everything is so opaque, who knows? What I do know is that a senior member of the medical profession has broken cover to say that if the NHS was more efficient, no more money would be needed at the same an article in the DT pointing out how poor it is in league table terms, so please JR stop this knee jerk, we have more money so give it to the NHS at least until serious reforms are put in place to stop even more waste.