Universities need endowments

I am surprised that some newspapers and politicians want to criticise Oxford and Cambridge Universities for having an estimated £21 bn collective endowment, including all the Colleges. They should be celebrating this success in fund raising and investing.
These savings that come from gifts and from wise investing allow the Universities to do more. Money can be used to employ more and better researchers and tutors, and can be spent on providing help to students from lower income households. It is easier to run an independent global institution if it has its own capital to entrench its self government.
The articles we need are ones discussing how more of our universities can build substantial endowments. More can emulate Oxbridge success by encouraging gifts and legacies from former alumni. More could build investment portfolios that take a long term view and grow the value of the fund by a decent margin over inflation. University endowments can fund start ups and the growth of spin off businesses from the ideas their faculty members generate. The can build facilities for conference businesses, with most scope for residential conferences in vacations.
Oxbridge is striving to catch the Ivy League US institutions who have been very good at attracting donations and good at investing them. Oxbridge’s endowments should be cause of celebration, not jealousy. All our universities should be pressing for more independent means, not less. Endowment money is not for immediate spending, but a guarantee of independence and solvency for the future. The bigger the endowment the more social good and academic excellence they can achieve.
I agree with JR. It’s great to see people and institutions get richer. Only the sour and envious carp at the good fortune of others.
Socialists love to complain about “obscene” wealth but if they really had the poor at heart they’d be condemning the obscenity of poverty. As it is, they need plenty of poor people to vote for them, so it’s no wonder they manufacture as many as they can by trashing the economy whenever they get into office.
To put it more bluntly, the critics of these endowments are clueless. I believe that just about all the £2 billion that Oxford has raised in the past few years has been for endowments with specific purpose s.
Good morning
I very much agree with our kind host.
Wouldn’t it be nice if Government did the same ? What if it took all that money it gains in NIC and oil revenue and put it in a Sovereign Wealth Fund. Even if it performed half as well as the the University Endowments we would still have enough to pay for people’s care in their old age rather than rely on home owners and taxpayers.
If anything both our political class and Civil Serpents should be ashamed of themselves.
Indeed, I give to my old Cambridge College and University but limited to spending on certain science research areas that I approve of. I certainly would not want to encourage any more PPE graduates, lawyers ( far too many already), divinity graduates, climate change exaggerators, lefty economists (who have done massive damage worldwide) and the likes. Much of what these universities do is not very sensible at all and some is actively damaging.
I would prefer them to spend more now (but on sensible things, mainly science, medical, engineering, materials) rather than building up massive reserves. This as I invest it better than they do so I might as well not give now and invest it myself then give more later or in my will. This if they are only going to invest with a lower return anyway. They are not the best of investors on average, rather too cautious and not good a picking winners.
Even with bonkers threats to disinvest from fossil fuels at Cambridge I think.
As the US minister (Curry was it?) rightly said at the royal wedding “fire gave us civilisation”, I asssume to annoy do as I say not as I do Prince Charles.
At least the claims from the David Lammy have been show from the statistics to be complete drivel as one would expect of the man. I know personally that Oxbridge try hugely to encourage more working class and black applicants. I was northern working class grammar school boy myself. They just have to apply, work hard and get make the grades. A shame crossland, Thatcher and those that followed killed off most of the grammars and May has clearly given up on them too.
“If it’s the last thing I do, I’m going to destroy every …….. grammar school in England. And Wales and Northern Ireland”. So said Anthony Crosland, Labour’s “greatest” education secretary …..
Lammy is working against this with his evil and unpleasant politics of envy agenda deterring them from applying.
Though when I read that ‘New Cambridge students to attend compulsory sexual consent workshops’ or they might ‘disinvest from fossil fuels’ or the no platforming lunacy I do dispare rather and think of better causes for my money.
Anything and everything that isn’t under political control must be celebrated and protected and that includes both colleges with esteemed histories and reputations.
Political interference is a poison and endowments allow both colleges to limit state interference in their activities allowing them to retain their independence
Yes, both colleges hold significant portfolios allowing a strong capital base and an annual income flow which affords a certain degree of independence from the stain of political interference
Both colleges are known throughout the world. They are a testament to our nation. They must retain their place