The government does need to allow change on the High Street

When I last wrote about shop closures some of you said the government should not intervene to help retailers. The market will sort it out. The problem is local and national government does intervene mightily with taxes, regulations, planning controls and town centre management in ways which can impede change or make things worse.
The first priority many agreed about on this site is allowing easy access to town centres. For many that means less congested roads and plenty of free parking. The out of town centre offers both these features, whilst the internet competitor does not require you to stir from your chair at home.
Where the Council owns the car park it should provide 2hours free parking for shoppers.Where there is insufficient parking or parking on road that creates congestion the Council should secure the provision of more parking.
Councils should review junctions and roadspace on main routes to shopping centres to make it easier to get there.
The government should review the Uses class orders, to make it easier to switch from one use to another in a town centre.
There are too many traditional shops in many urban areas. There needs to be flexible and easy ways to convert them to be premises for services, restaurants, coffee shops, resudential or commercial uses.
64 Comments
‘The government’ should?
Local government and national government often pursue different objectives. Even different departments within local and national government do this. So there is conflict.
For example, parking fines are a nice little earner. Very welcome for cash strapped councils. Roads can be altered to increase the revenue from fines. This deters shoppers that another agency might wish to attract. Local councillors are often keen to develope areas in ways that make them less attractive – residential tower blocks on former shop and office premises etc.
Proliferation of restaurants and takeaway premises at the expense of other types of shop means less reason to visit unless the purpose of the journey is to eat out. Charity shops,bookmakers and nail bars do not a High Street make.
” Charity shops,bookmakers and nail bars do not a High Street make. ” – -You forgot the endless opening of fast food places run by ” penniless” immigrants, who, as the UK border Force program shows regularly, employ illegals. OK, they get a fine of up to £10k per illegal person they employ, with usually, the illegal not supplying any details of where they are from. This gets them to stay here and avoid deportation, released on bail ( to vanish yet again to work in yet another foreign owned fast food place).
One of the biggest issues for retailers is the Uniform Business Rates which bear no relation to trading results. This coupled with high, commercial rents, are major inhibitors on the high street.
Good Morning,
Off topic, apologies.
It appears that Labour tacticians believe that if they manage to thwart Brexit then that will also win them the next general election. I’m inclined to think this potential disaster may occur if Mrs. May continues leading the conservatives, in her heretofore manner.
My little high street has gone through demise, reform and regeneration, including a successful once a week street market. Still has a butcher, baker, flowershop, a new chocolatier and even a video game emporium (whatever that is) .
We have recently been here before. However ,as you say we need to look at the impact of local and national government on the high street. Too much of it, and the high street becomes atrophied and dies. Too little and you end up with unacceptable chaos. Government should be an enabler, creating the infrastructure that allows the high street to work. Their touch on all commercial aspects should be lite and expectations of income modest. My instinct is to scrap business rates because so often they have no connection with reality. A turnover tax seems fairer and becomes a partnership between a business and it’s authority. They both have a vested interest in making it work.
A turnover tax? How would that work with some businesses making a 70% gross profit mark up and some 10%?
The future spaces foundation.org has an excellent report on this very subject from analysis to suggested solutions. Essential reading I think for every one involved with this topic.
Had online retailing never come into existence, then what?
My town centre is the ongoing play area for Councillors and a Central government. Piles of money to squander over decades. They do.
Without online retailers I would be queuing just to get into supermarkets and queuing at the till and queuing to exit the car park and at every traffic light for two miles out of town.
Just keep awarding knighthoods to these Heads of Council. Why not more OBEs? Not enough of them have MBEs and six months heavy labouring work “in the community” wearing shackles and a gag.
Expect the high street and indeed the entire productive sector to come under intense pressure from government as the British political class appears to have decided that more state spending, more state debt, higher taxes and more regulation is the method by which they intend to sacrifice the private at the altar of the screeching public sector
Adam Smith and the truth of the market will be replaced by the politicised spending of a new political class who take their inspiration from the charlatan that is Keynes
Politicians love to spend money that affords them political leverage and political popularity. If that means hammering the retail sector and indeed the entire productive sector then that’s exactly what they will do
The Tories have once again capitulated to the left and Labour rather than adhering to their values.
Like Labour, Hammond will squeeze the golden goose.
Shops should be able to open on Sundays, without restriction.
The first hour’s parking (at least) in town centres should be free.
By the way a Commons Select Committee on Shopping would not agree to the above. Far too free market for the current crop of interfering nanny state politicians,
We live in a stateist society. Run for the government rather than the other way around.
Potholes and refuse collection are now a joke. The slightest infringement on bin regulations and a big, humiliating demonstration is made of it. The offending article left by the side of your bin or a knock on the door by someone with a clip board.
This can be something left in your bin while it was out by a passer-by or your recalcitrant teenager who really did not want to do the recycling and put card in with the plastic.
I recall when you could leave a broken fridge out and it would be taken.
You never see a policeman.
This costs me £2500 a year. Government are squeezing everyone – not just high streets.
Indeed highest taxes for 40 years and yet public services deliver almost nothing of real value at all. Most “public services” are just further attempts to fine or charge you. Police cannot even be bothered to take in lost property or even investigate most crimes.
The state do nothing about shop lifting – far too buy issuing parking ticket to the shoppers much more lucrative.
Anonymous. Every month thousands arrive, hands out, smiling at the thought of the housing, benefits, NHS, translators and schooling they are going to receive – all for NO contribution whatsoever. Their cost HAS to come from somewhere. Just one reason why our Council tax goes up, but Council Services get cut and cut.
And the EU and UN says we MUST take in millions more.
Anonymous:
You claim ‘Potholes and refuse collection are a joke’, but efficient Councils use the deep ones for landfill & save fuel.
My local Council thought they would relocate the central library…four times in thirty years or so. No non-Councillor is aware what was wrong with the first incarnation. We know what was wrong with the glassy but not classy second. Also what was wrong with the third as its computers were taken off-line for six months. The present expensive nonsense….erm no-one knows if it is up and running and is in more or less in the same place as the second incarnation. In the process of road closures and demolition/rebuilding, well established shops have gone away for ever. My local MP is also now the Mayor of South Yorkshire so we can expect more glory from him and extremely interesting traffic diversions….oh and new libraries of course minus computers.
I am sure some money was being made for some people, builders and developers along the line – follow the money is usually the best policy to understand such things.
Good morning
Excellent post.
Although our kind host mentions this, he does not suggest the reduction of rates for businesses. As we can see, less is more.
We also need to look at over saturation of one type of business. We do not need coffee shop after coffee shop. There needs to be a good mix.
Coffee shops sell an over priced unit repeatedly. This is a good business model. Take-out coffees are a different product to a sit-down one, which is not overpriced, btw.
And who decides the ratio?
I don’t know MarkB if the town can support lots of coffee shops and they are always busy what is the problem. A rural town like Knutsford is full of busy coffee shops and restaurants all making a living. I’d rather have ten busy coffee shops than 10 charity shops full of tat with run down signage, poor dirty window displays and peeling paint.
It’s more of a problem that we have towns where not one coffee shop can flourish because of the demographics and poverty levels in that town which Councils perpetuate by always putting all the social housing there, all of the areas ‘affordable homes’ there and move all the Counties problem neighbours there!
1 or 2 hrs free parking funded by Council Tax makes sense.
First, add space & drive efficiency by arranging parking at angles on spiral-shaped parallel lines.
Free parking to motorists leaving their side lights on would encourage them to return & prevent waste!
Leaving side lights on does NOT prevent waste but DOES increase waste and pollution.
Just where do you expect this extra required energy to come from but costly fuel?
“Free parking to motorists leaving their side lights on would encourage them to return & prevent waste!”
This is actually a good way to waste petrol. Rough calculation:- three hours of side lights one (with incandescent bulbs) might waste about 1/3 litre of fuel just to recharge the battery. So not very green nor good at preventing waste!
Perhaps a bit less as side light are slightly less wattage than I estimated.
Let’s face it – one of the reasons why our city centres, roads, pavements and general infrastructure are such a crumbling mess is because our politicians had fully accepted that the EU would be taking full control of everything and there was little point in them trying to do anything worthwhile – like lemmings they waited for themselves to become fully redundant.
As I recall, blair stopped all spending on roads, which is why we have so much congestion now, and so many roads in a bad state….Tories have still not caught up on the neglect.
Our towns are full of decaying shops and many are slum areas now, and allowing charaties dispensations has only made it worse. Local councils need to be charged with making town centres vibrant.
How on earth can Councils afford to give free parking for 2 hours? Central government are squeezing funding so causing council tax to rise, (as I predicted and JR stated ‘may rise’ when he knew perfectly well they would indeed rise).
Why encourage more vehicles into town centres that are congested enough?
Talking of trade, Donald Trump has started a trade war so which side are the ELITE Brexit politicians and the Brexmoaners on, the man they worship, Donald Trump, which would be very unpatriotic or the EU?
Donald Trump is doing what he promised he would. We would not be subject to tariffs if we’d left the EU as our own politicians promised.
He’s turning out to be an effective POTUS and is making Obama look useless.
Trump is making our own PM look useless too.
Trump starts a trade war? Or just trying to inject some fairness into dealing with the protectionist EU?
The congestion has been manufactured by the council. It is intentional.
They’ve got rid of the shops and pubs. When they have got rid of the takeaways and betting shops what then?
Never mind I suppose all the homeless will have plenty of empty shop doorways to sleep in.
Blue and Gold. Perhaps if we were out of the EU we could negotiate free trade between our countries or a reduced rate at least. All the time we are in the EU we have to do what they do. No choice. No democracy and none of our own negotiations. Another good reason to leave.
Indeed get the state out of the way. Relax planning, OTT green crap building regulations, stop ripping off motorists on parking, cut rates and taxes, move to easy hire and fire. The town centres will adapt and adjust perfectly well if the government just gets out of the way.
As almost everywhere bad and bloated government is the problem not the solution.
Welcome to Lifelogic’s Brexit version of “The Hunger Games”.
A council plan was unveiled for my area…heralded as a ‘plan for the future’ – it was basically an excuse to cram in more cheap housing and shops, but neglected the current traffic issues.
It’s time, now that some sort of BREXIT is before us, to tell the planners to stop building slums and carbuncles, and immitate the great builders of the past who actually had far more imagination and skill than the current and last few generations.
Decay is everywhere, certainly in my area, shabbyness rules. Council estates quickly become slums because we sem to build houses to last a generation or so.
If we are going to have a country we can be proud of, we have to build it – we have to make the streets safe by improving our environment, and quell the neglect.
All of these ‘shoulds’ won’t change anything..for a start the council is not going to give out two hours free parking to facilitate high street business- they, Councils, are too short sighted for any change to the various charges or rates systems, with them, unfortunately, it’s about short term gain-
What has happened in effect is that the High Street business has migrated to the outer suburbs where there is more room and not so much congestion- rates rents etc are also more in keeping- better leave it to the market
What about Trump? wouldn’t he just take your breath away?
Traditional shops maintain the stability of a neighbourhood. Easing change of use may unsettle residents & spoil the environment.
Restaurants, coffee shops & other commercial premises generate traffic, loitering, noise from deliveries & music, large unsightly extraction vent systems, food waste for disposal, the risk of vermin, smells, smokers’ litter & many more nuisances; unpleasant near homes.
Residential & Commercial separation exists with a purpose. Living near a high-quality porcelain retailer with 1 delivery a week of dry stock is preferable to finding it changed to dry cleaners, whose exhaust fumes intrude on every local resident’s intake of breath.
Our old offices had about 15 restaurant bins, overflowing with lids often left open with local crows and other birds regularly scavenging and then littering all around the area, then the bottle bins would be emptied at 8am (sorry any late night workers – everyone must get up to the sound of breaking glass every week). This could have been solved if restaurants had to have twice a week collections instead of five large bins each. The local hairdresser had more noise pollution from music when they insisted on putting speakers out in the street than any of the restaurants and cafe’s whose music you couldn’t hear. Smokers groups hanging out outside flipping their dimps are a nuisance I agree.
There are two types of conflicting approaches to business:
1. Crude hard-nosed (works in some areas of the economy, but terrible for an economy overall)
2. Creative / analytical / strategic-minded (works where you want to create stable, long-term growth, high productivity, quality high exports abroad – the approach of Steve Jobs—>Apple, Bill Gates—>Microsoft, etc .. – great for an economy overall).
Trump represents the crude hard-nosed approach. And his large US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU is a good example of this. The sooner Trump goes, the better (and is replaced by a Republican who understands, more, the creative / analytical / strategic-minded approach to business and the economy).
Trump is right on energy and climate alarmism and the Paris Accord lunacy but wrong on protectionism. Gates is doing great work with his charities, but his software is and was really very irritating, time wasting and hugely inefficient, open to attacks and full of bugs. I can not really understand why everyone had to have an apple phone when you can get ones that do basically the same for 1/7 of the price. But then all my family have them (except me that is).
Charles Moore in the Spectator this week is spot on as usual:-
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2018/06/the-eu-should-go-the-way-of-the-british-empire/
He talks of the unconscious bias at the BBC:- on Brexit, Christianity, the sex war, paedophile accusations, immigration, Israel, Trump, abortion, global warming and so on.
But surely it cannot be all “unconscious” BBC bias at the BBC can it? It is so massively biased in these directions. Also on ever more regulation, ever more tax, ever more government, more transfers from the hard working to the feckless, more magic money tree corbynomics, the “NHS is the envy of the World” drivel ……..
Charles Moore was absolutely right about Theresa May’s “complete capitulation” to Brussels in December. Why can’t the Tory Brexiter MPs see this?
Also Rod Liddle reminds us of May’s breathtaking electoral liability and total stupidity (and I am pro hunting).
“in a moment of monumental stupidity, announced she would like to see another free Commons vote on fox hunting with the aim to repeal the ‘hunting with hound’ legislation. Given that 80 per cent of the population is in favour of the ban and virtually all of those who are against are Tories, this was maladroit handling on a par with what you might expect from a Liverpool goalkeeper.”
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2018/06/when-will-the-tories-learn-murdering-animals-isnt-a-vote-winner/
No change no chance. We surely do not want the party to be buried for many terms again (John Major style by lefty, daft remainer T May with Corbyn and the SNP wreaking havoc with the economy.
It shows how out of touch you are with most people, and how far you have been dragged to the hard Right, if you think ‘T May’ is a ‘lefty’.
Hunting is wrong. If you had a dog and I chased it with hounds that ripped it apart, live , you would quite rightly take me to court. But you think that it is ok to do that to a wild animal.
I have lived in 4 rural counties, and in each village that I have lived, a huge majority of the inhabitants were strongly against such cruelty going on, and STRONGLY opposed hunting.
As you pointed out in a previous post buses take up a huge amount of space to little effect .
An average of 10+ passengers per trip averaged over the whole country is not good enough especially in small narrow country towns where the High Street is blocked with DD buses crossing.
County Councils must come up with alternatives appropriate to the various areas – urban, rural, industrial – to cut costs and ease congestion .
Often fewer than 10 (average depot to depot) and they take indirect routes and stop to block the road every few hundred yards.
Clearly Car Parking is one very, very major problem, but perhaps the Business Rates system needs a major overhaul at the same time.
Agree, rents are a market demand and supply issue.
Perhaps, there needs to be an online sales ‘equalisation’ tax, one which distinguishes on turnover between your local BBQ store (no tax) and large corporations like Amazon (say 3-5%). The funds raised from this tax would be used as a credit against business rates for shops/restaurants in the High Street.
At a meeting in Brussels, Remoaner-in-chief AC Grayling tells Guy Verhofstadt:
“What would help the Remain movement in the UK: if the EU is very, very tough and uncompromising on a deal.”…
—
This is what the British people are up against. We have a PM that you voted for John who is determined to keep us in the EU and we have people at the heart of the British establishment who simply refuse and indeed conspire to ensure the British people suffer at the hands of this appalling and disgusting conspiracy
When is MY PARTY going to bring this appalling PM and her pro-EU Chancellor to heel and threaten them with everything you have
The time for pandering and mollifying these pro-EU snakes must stop
We want action not words
What has this got to do with today’s topic, can we not at least have a days break?
Well it is pretty shocking stuff and I’m surprised it’s not today’s topic.
It’s a good job that the RAF didn’t decide to have “a days break” during the Battle of Britain or similarly for the allied invading forces on D-Day. The traitorous Remainers will not let up for a minute so neither should we.
It’s lucky that I saw this in time, Nig 1, because I was just about to submit a completely off-topic comment about the government’s latest crass stupidity over the Irish border ‘problem’:
https://openeurope.org.uk/daily-shakeup/us-introduces-punitive-tariffs-on-steel-and-aluminium-imports-from-eu-canada-mexico/#section-1
“David Davis draws up post-Brexit plan for Northern Ireland to have joint UK-EU status and buffer zone”
Now I will restrain myself and wait until JR posts about it as a new topic, perhaps in an article headed:
“Government’s latest crass stupidity over the Irish border ‘problem’.
@Duncan
A lot of Labour voters that I’ve spoken with still think that the Labour Party represents the workers. Many Tory voters still think that the Tories are conservatives.
When will the scales fal from their eyes?
Perhaps in some towns there may be some land for new car parks, but in old market towns like the one near us there just isn’t. Unless you can get there before 9.30 am there is no chance of parking, presumably shop workers etc are using the spaces.
In fact it grieves me, but I no longer go there unless I have a doctors appointment or some such which I make for very early mornings and then stay for coffee or breakfast and then shopping. I prefer to go to a newer town which has plenty of parking, although the cost is substantial. I don’t profess to know the answer, except for park and ride schemes, but they surely only work for the big towns and cities. Maybe towns like ours could take one or two storeys over the base parking area without being too intrusive of the history, but councils have no money for that kind of thing, it would need to come from Government and that’s not likely with their obsession about saving a penny even if it costs a pound to do so. I am afraid at the moment the high street look doomed unless someone relents.
I agree that Business Rates and Parking are huge problems, but I think there is another dimension to this. In my nearest City (one I have known since childhood which is a long time !) it is remarkable how much empty and derelict property there actually is. Even if a shop unit is tenanted and in use invariably the upper floors of the building, which were once probably offices, are empty. Why can’t much of this space be turned into residential housing ? If this were done you have more need of basic services – butcher, baker, candle maker – which rejuvenates the town and city centre. What is particularly shocking is that quite a bit of empty property is owned by Local Authorities, who on the whole seems pretty useless at managing their estates. Why ?? And I do think we should be wary of following the example of America (which I known very well) where most of their city centres are dead or worse just derelict holes.
Looking down the High St in Canterbury and many other small, old towns it is clear that a couple of hundred years ago we had many more residences in our town centres and that these have been converted to offices and shops. Councils would be wise to allow them to be converted back again. This would reduce the amount of traffic and hence parking and would reflect the fact that an increasing proportion of shopping is being done on line while purpose built structures make better offices than conversions.
I take it you are talking about mostly poor areas around the country. Recap, your party have put business rates up and at the same time cut tens of pounds off the poor, in work or not, most of these people do not have cars, it just goes to show how much money you have taken off of these people.
All the money you have taken off the poor people has mainly gone to overseas aid which has created an aid problem in your own backyard, I do love the do-gooders in parliament and elsewhere who find good in all poor people outside of England and the people coming to England and nothing but cuts for the poor in England to pay for the others.
I suppose if parliament decides to stay in the EU who want another 5 billion a year extra, parliament vote to take that money off the poor people’s as well to pay for it.
Personally I am only a few hundred yards from the town centre but would much rather drive a few miles the outer fringes of town where the malls and big shopping retails are located. What a joy to be able to park my car for free and go in for a coffee, and stay as long as I like without worrying about traffic wardens and clampers etc..
So what do you think about Trump and his latest antics now? What can we say about the WTO rules that we hold so dearly and are supposed to be living by? What chance now for doing a post brexit deal with the US?.It seems like a right old mess..I can’t help wondering where all of this is going to end..
I might be missing a point here – or perhaps I’m very naive – but what is wrong with ”traditional shops”?
Why do I not go into Reading?
Good question me thinks. Firstly, I was born next to Reading West Station in Basil’s Flat 61 years ago. My mother would take me down the Oxford Road or perhaps pop over to the corner shop and then we would visit my Gran in Hart Street. I would sleep over with Gran and sit on the table in the dining room with a knitting needle as my fishing rod with wool and a piece of paper as a hook and line…
Reading Town is now a complete shit hole and bears no resemblance to my childhood memories. It still has M&S and John Lewis so things cannot, perhaps, be that bad on the trading front? I used to find free parking for an hour or two but over time parking meters sprung up seemingly everywhere including those areas that had 10 min access to the RB Hospital.
So, there we have it. Reading is now a shit hole and we have to pay to come to it.
Re “The problem is local and national government does intervene mightily with taxes, regulations, planning controls and town centre management in ways which can impede change or make things worse.” exactly in all aspects of our life not just this one
If our government had any balls it would just withdraw that invitation to Trump to visit..😂..but they won’t..we’ll know all about it next march 30th when we find we have no trade deals with anyone and thete is no WTO eithet
Even slight tariffs against Swedish exports to the USA would plunge that country literally into a half century-long economic depression. Liam Fox should get out of his platform shoes the next time he talks dribble and get us out of the EU too!