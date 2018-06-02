Populist challenges to the Euro

There are waves of voters on the continent wanting substantial change to the Euro scheme which lies at the heart of Project EU. The endless austerity policies designed by Germany to avoid the need for substantial transfer payments from the richer parts of the zone to the poorer parts are universally unpopular in the south and west of the EU. Voters swept aside the two traditional main parties in Greece, only to see their chosen champions Syriza blown away by a resolute EU defence of austerity. In Italy now a populist government has been formed, as 5 Star and Lega have almost destroyed the two traditional centre left and centre right parties of that country. In Spain Cuidadanos and Podemos are on the march again and poised to do well from any early election. Even in fortress Germany herself, the home of Euro orthodoxy, a growing impatience with just how much Germany is nonetheless committed to has led to the worst ever result for the two traditional parties in the last general election.
All of these pressures go back to the Maastricht rules and criteria. These rules still have some sway in the UK, a non Euro member. The UK Treasury has used the budget discipline rules to require progressive reduction of our deficit, with the aim of starting to reduce the debt as a proportion of our national income. I often support the policy of controlling public spending and debt, and agree it should not be allowed to get out of control. I do not support our subservience to an inflexible EU rule that pays little attention to the state of the cycle, the level of unemployment and none to the tightness of monetary policy. Today tight fiscal policy in the UK is reinforcing tight monetary policy with the inevitable slowing of the economy we saw in Quarter 1. I think we need to look at all of these things together to get the right policy trade offs between inflation, output and future debt levels. A lot of Maastricht thinking is based on the pre crisis European economies. Today with mass migrations affecting wage inflation, and the liberal global supply of goods and services keeping down prices, the old identities that full capacity automatically led to high inflation do not work.
Much more serious than our position is the impact these disciplines have had on the south and west of the Euro area. Far from creating stability, the Euro scheme gave Ireland and Spain a wild ride. First it led to a massive boom, with asset inflation on a big scale, over development of property and over extension of bank credit. Then it gave them a big bust, where all of that reversed. In Italy’s case it has given them more than a decade of pitifully low growth and high unemployment. In Greece it has led to a major slump with large falls in living standards. In Cyprus a banking crash led to people not being able to withdraw their Euros from some banks, and suffering losses on larger deposits.
Today the voters of Italy and Spain are saying they want reform of the Euro. They want more latitude to spend more, tax less and borrow more to try to accelerate growth and job creation. It is important how the EU responds. If they seek to do to Italy what they did to Greece, we are all in for a very bumpy ride. What they need to do is to move more rapidly to complete their political union, and to put into it a system of transfers of cash from rich to poor and from surplus to deficit areas. In the UK large sums are moved to the areas that need it via the nationwide benefits system and the Council revenue support grants. That is why the sterling single currency area does not have these periodic crises we see in the Eurozone. If they are not prepared to do this then they need an orderly break up of the zone so deficit countries can devalue against Germany and price themselves back into markets. When they broke up the rouble zone the countries that got out and established their own currencies soon did well out of that reform.
An orderly break up of the zone so deficit countries can devalue against Germany and price themselves back into markets is what is needed.
One size fits all is clearly insane for the many various economies. The exchange, policies and interest rate that is right for one country will be wrong for the others. Even if these rates are right today they will be wrong tomorrow and the day after. They need to float or as you say, it needs to be one country with government & huge government cross subsidies efficiently done (which is very unlikely). The former is far preferable as there is no Demos across the 27 for a democratic EU single government. It could never be remotely democratic and would become a tyranny (indeed it largely is a tyranny already).
Only the former would allow some real democracy to be restored. But doubtless the EU bureaucrats will “try to do to Italy what they did to Greece” as they always make the wrong choices.
Well, I played my part in keeping us out of the euro, and although that was an extremely small and arguably insignificant part I can still look back and be glad that I was not one of those people who were suckered into supporting that crazy project. Of course in the UK there are now few people who will openly admit that they did support it …
However one way or another we did not join; and thank God for that – not Gordon Brown – because as pointed out again recently:
the euro is designed to be a trap; once a country has joined it cannot change back to a national currency without leaving the EU altogether, and for many of the poorer EU member states that creates much higher barrier. Otherwise I expect that Greece would now still be in the EU, but out of the euro and issuing its own currency.
Denis, and we all know how hard it is to leave the EU when the establishment want us to stay in. Who really believes we will LEAVE?
If I can allow myself to speak up for the EU if only once, no-one compelled nations to adopt the Euro.
All the implications were clearly indicated by the EU High Command. The ruling circles convinced their populations to give up their sovereignty.
Personally I believe if it were a hanging offence for Treason then it would act as a deterrent for certain politicians of great intelligence selling their countrys’ souls to the Devil.
In our own case. The Brexit “debate” in Parliament would have ended, as it should have done, on 24th June 2016 when the result and decision was crystal clear.
Off-topic, regarding the UK government's latest crackpot scheme to solve the 'problem' of the Irish border, which is already being torn to pieces:
"DUP hits out at 'contradictory' plans for 'buffer zone' on Irish border"
I think the real problem is that Theresa May and other Remain ministers, and most of the civil servants, and quite possibly David Davis as well, are all instinctively wedded to the EU’s “single market” model for securing frictionless trade as if there was no alternative model which could achieve that same purpose in a more acceptable way.
Which of course there is; as explained two weeks ago, here:
“parallel marketability” provides the simple answer that Theresa May needs, but she and others have been too blinded by EU “single market” ideology to see that.
A very thoughtful piece.
I wholeheartedly agree with the last paragraph. However, a full political, monetary and economic union is unlikely. This is down to Germany holding out against the idea of being the lender of last resort. And with political pressure pushing hard from within which is against helping others in the EU, I think this crisis has long to go.
Our kind host forgot France. Remember, Le Penn and her FN Party did well but not well enough. It too President Macron’s new party to save the day as the old one were also spent.
Europe and the EU is on the path to decline. There are so many factors acing against it it is hard to quantify them all. But one thing is for sure, the EU Project is approaching 100th birthday. Yes, this silly idea was thought about 100 years ago by two men. Jean Monet and Sir Arthur Salter. I always thought that ideas that are that old do need periodic review and revision. This to keep them both fresh and relevant to an ever changing world. The EU Project is neither fresh or relevant to the world of today but it is stuck in a 19th Century Mindset. It represents the past, not the future.
There are some properly extreme parties within reach of government and real racism throughout the EU (including Ireland and Scotland.) England has nothing by comparison.
There will be no low cost solution to this. It any EZ countries do succeed in exiting the euro, I believe they will be faced with huge euro debts – much owed to Germany. That, no doubt, is the reason why Italy’s latest Finance Minister has previously called for the creation of a fund to help countries with the process.
Well would they have to pay their euro debts fully in reality?
Even in Germany they are becoming more sceptical about the Project and indeed you can see why because the reality is they are subsidising the less efficient, some would say corrupt countries and it looks like continuing into the foreseeable future. Why should their voters subsidise a failure to collect taxes in Greece or reform bloated public sectors?
To date they have been ‘conned’ by the claim that the vast bailout money’s they have provided is repayable but over 80 years at zero interest rates or whatever it is, but the reality is this is effectively written off. It will be interesting to see how long their patience lasts and/or the political concensus holds.
Good analysis. What’s happened to all those pro euro voices in the UK who used to assure us we must be in to avoid economic Disaster? I recall the Financial Times journalist Philip Stephens, a prominent and vitriolic critic of brexit, saying opponents of the euro were “little Englanders at best, xenophobes at worst”. They have all moved seamlessly from pro euro hyperbole to continuity remain hyperbole.
The other point on the euro is it illustrates that wen required the EU is not as rigid and rules bound as it likes to make out. Sweden for example is in breach of the Maastricht treaty by having rejected the euro, yet there is no attempt to force it to join (yet). In the same way the EU is in fact perfectly able to agree a bespoke FTA with the UK.
Indeed you ask:- “What’s happened to all those pro euro voices in the UK who used to assure us we must be in to avoid economic Disaster?” And also that we needed to be in the EURO and the ERM.
Alas they are mainly alive and well and still trying to kill Brexit and defeat the democratic will of the people. Or busy writing books like Clegg’s book:-
How To Stop Brexit (And kick the voters in the teeth).
The good old Libdims neither liberal nor democratic nor honest. In the proud traditions of people like Jeremy Thorpe, Cyril smith and Clement Freud! Wrong on every issue from climate alarmism, high taxes, big government, anti-democratic and pro EU just like the appalling BBC.
The EU treaties and laws are there to be strictly enforced when that promotes “ever closer union” but to be quietly bent or broken when that is more convenient. It is a principle enunciated by the Italian statesman Giovanni Giolitti:
“The law is something we apply to our enemies. For our friends we interpret it.”
Yet for the sake of European integration most of our own politicians have been, and still are, prepared to turn a blind eye to blatant illegalities by the eurocrats.
Have you had a fireside chat with Mr Hammond by any chance?
He might benefit from a word or two in his shell-like ear.
Tad Davison
Agree JR, for the Euro to work properly, all who use it need to have all of the same rules and laws, which can only come with political unity, which in effect means they need to become, think and act, like one large State.
The problem is the Populations of all of theses individual Countries were not told this would need to be the case, they were not asked, they were not consulted, they were simply lied to.
Some in those Countries still do not really understand what the political end game is, but enough are now becoming clued up, and simply do not want to be part of one very large State with no National identity and are voting accordingly.
Thus the EU have bought this people population rejection upon themselves, by trying to be devious and clever with policies which slowly take away the ability of National Governments to make their own decisions.
It will all end in either tears, or with one super EU State, time will tell.
Many are quick to blame the Germans, but is it fair. They work hard in a productive manner and are genetically frugal. They have achieved a lot because of this, witness the unification of Germany. If they are to blame for anything it is not understanding that not all the people of Europe are the same as them. Southern Europeans seem from my observation to put quality of life higher up the scale of desirability. They have their disciplines but not necessarily the same ones as the Germans.
There are three possible answers to the Euro question. First is a USEU with similar monetary arrangements to that of the UK and USA, but in my judgement it is now politically too late for that. Second is a reversion to national currencies throughout the EU. Thirdly the Euro zone could shrink to Germany and those countries that aspire to similar values, while largely southern Europe reverts to national currencies. I think that this latter scenario is the more likely at this point on the political spectrum.
The UK was wise to have stayed out, and now with political determination will leave the EU with a free trade agreement on trade and services, although much of the rhetoric spilling from the EU and the fifth column in the UK could put this in doubt, but do not despair WTO rules work well for 60% of our trade which is in surplus with the rest of the World. Our trade with the EU could drift into surplus because they could lose out to competition from the rest of the World, particularly in food. It is all down to a clear headed determination from our negotiating team. We do not want the camel that should have been a horse.
“What they need to do is to move more rapidly to complete their political union, and to put into it a system of transfers of cash from rich to poor and from surplus to deficit areas.” – quite so, and it would be then easier for the UK to deal with the resulting single state rather then the existing separate states.
More likely, however, is that the Evil Empire will collapse under the strains produced by enforcing unity and given its inherently hostile attitude towards the UK, that would advantage us, clearly. Accordingly, the quislings in the Foreign Office need to be forced to stop stabbing us in the back and start stabbing the Evil Empire in the front by doing all they can to set the political union process in motion. Over to the people’s Blue Boris to get that organized.
It is all very well pontificating about what the EU should do in the future but when is our government going to make its mind up about our BREXIT future and then try and agree it with the EU.
There is a tide in the affairs of men that our government is at serious risk of missing.
We are leaving so we shouldn’t be concerned about what the Europeans do..it would be much better for us now if we could concentrate on progressing deals with our new trading partners overseas- although I must say I think we can rule the US out as a trading partner for the moment- at least until after the next US presidential election? and maybe for another four years again
Yesterday you remarked how appropriate it was that universities enjoy large endowment funds, all the better to keep them in clover and free of the pressures imposed by the real world, and it occurs to me that having access to German wealth in the form of regular cash transfers in the Eurozone amounts to giving the PIIGS and other wealth-challenged member states much the same thing. Lack of such access was the one point that made me hesitate for a moment about the otherwise conclusive merits of Brexit.
The FCO might nominate Germany for a Nobel Prize if the cash transfers become a regular thing.