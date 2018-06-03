I agree with the consensus that trade wars are not helpful, and higher tariffs do impede growth and prosperity.
I do not agree with the view that the UK needs to be in an EU tariff zone/Customs Union in order to enjoy more of the benefits of free trade. That is an absurd contradiction of a view. The EU Customs Union imposes tariffs and barriers against the rest of the world that are not helpful. If pro EU people agree, as they seem to do, that Trump’s new tariffs are harmful, they should also agree that the EU’s far bigger and more numerous old tariffs are also harmful.
The irony of Mr Trump’s stance is lost on them. He is imposing tariffs to try to bash down the barriers and unfair trading practices others have imposed. His main two targets are China and Germany. There is an interpretation doing the rounds that his only target is China and some of his tariffs are therefore ill judged. Mr Trump starts with analysis of the largest trade surpluses around the world, which reside in China and Germany. Because Germany’s trade stance is handled by the EU it leads the USA into conflict with the EU. It is true that his steel tariffs do hit the wrong people, as the USA imports little steel from China which is the main cause of overcapacity and of subsidised or unrealistically low prices.
The US has written a report into how China has in the US view cheated with Intellectual Property and technology products. The US is currently reviewing the practises of the German car industry, to see why Germany sells so many more cars to the USA than the USA sells to Germany. Part of the reason is obvious. The EU levies a 10% tariff on US cars, but the US only levies a 2.5% tariff on German cars. I can see why the USA may wish to question that.
I look forward to the day when the UK can negotiate her own trade terms around the world. The danger of the current situation is we get dragged into an unhelpful trade war between the EU and the USA which is primarily about the huge German surplus, not about our own global trade deficit.
The UK will regain her vote and voice at the WTO. The sooner the better. This is exactly the time when an independent UK could act as a strong voice and influence for freer trade worldwide, assisting the USA where she has a good case to bring the barriers down that others have imposed, and working with those who oppose unilateral US tariffs that do not tackle the underlying problems.
38 Comments
Trade is simpler, freer & fairer when the provider & consumer can exchange without busybody Govts & other organisations interfering with obstructions & other nuisance.
Indeed governments are more like a protection racket in this area. They just looking for their cut or some excuse to inconvenience the everyone or for a job creation scheme for over paid and over pensioned bureaucrats.
Indeed exactly right.
But when are the Tories going to replace T May and P Hammond and get some sensible leadership and vision? It clearly needs to happen very soon.
I am not convinced that Gove is the man (as a Tory donor suggests in the Observer today). Gove is the reason we have the daft, socialist, inept, robotic remainer and total electoral liability T May in place. He even suggested VAT on school fees (when tax relief on fees or education vouchers and more private schools are clearly the direction to go) and indeed we need tax breaks for private medical insurance to help lift demand on the NHS too). Gove is also the reason we currently suffer T May after his idiotic knifing of Boris.
Mogg is surely the man to lift the spirits and win the next election hands down, despite his odd quirky vues that he has due to his ancient belief system. He has vision and a working compass something the Tories have lacked in their leaders all my lifetime. Even Thatcher largely failed to cut the bloated inept state down to a sensible size, signed damaging EU treaties and even joined the ERM against Alan Walters sound advice.
quirky ‘views’
The world of tariffs remains topsy turvy in parts. Tariffs on car imports to the USA are indeed 2.5%.
Yet pick up truck imports attract a 25% tariff, also known as the chicken tax from an earlier exchange of retaliatory measures lost in the mists of time. Among the EU’s current tariffs, I read that solar panel imports carry a 60% tariff to protect German manufacturers of solar panels from the Chinese! The sooner the UK can negotiate its own arrangements the better.
A “60% tariff 60% tariff to protect German manufacturers of solar panels from the Chinese! ”
Most of the job creation is the actual installation of solar panels. The fact that extremely cheap Chinese solar panels providing the most prime source of electricity..and Germany refuses it????? Obviously a political act as only a lunatic would refuse that, it’s like banning someone from virtually giving you money making trees. An act of War against China as the Chinese probably see it, and see it one must say for what it actually is.
There is certainly a lot of humbug from the EU given EU tariffs and other trade restrictions.
Good article by Charles Moore in the telegraph on how Trump has the courage to look at international agreements and repudiate them if it’s clear they don’t make sense. In the case of both the Paris climate agreement and the unsatisfactory Iran deal it’s difficult to disagree with his position. I think he’ll get re-elected.
Donald Trump has the courage and wit to look at ‘green’ hysteria and say: no deal
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/06/01/donald-trump-has-courage-wit-look-green-hysteria-say-no-deal/?WT.mc_id=tmgliveapp_iosshare_
“The US is currently reviewing the practises of the German car industry, to see why Germany sells so many more cars to the USA than the USA sells to Germany. Part of the reason is obvious. The EU levies a 10% tariff on US cars, but the US only levies a 2.5% tariff on German cars.”
There is also the matter of the absolutely huge German diesel emissions testing fraud which gave the false impression that German engines were technically superior.
Still to this date the EU has taken no action at all against the German car makers involved.
Yes it is straightforward economic nationalism and ensuring that American manufacture is not handicapped by tariffs other countries avoid.
Meanwhile Barnier has said he does not wish to negotiate with the UK. Having realised No Deal is just talk, he now wishes to punish and humiliate the UK. I imagine most of Mrs. May’s time is spent searching for a form of words to disguise and obfuscate the extent of the humiliation.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/968458/uk-eu-brexit-britain-michel-barnier-latest
For the last umpteen years pro EU groups claim that being in the bloc gives us influence which we would lose if we came out. I have seen nothing to support this indeed we seem to be outvoted constantly.
I am not suggesting we should not go the WTO route but in the interests of balance, what evidence is there that we would be any more listened to and effective?
Trade is between people and companies. Governments just get in the damn way. As Milton Friedman put it:-
IN TIME OF WAR, WE BLOCKADE OUR ENEMIES IN ORDER TO PREVENT THEM FROM GETTING GOODS FROM US. IN TIME OF PEACE, WE DO TO OURSELVES BY TARIFFS WHAT OUR ENEMY DOES TO US …
Tariffs, plus administrative and many other non tariff obstacles and barriers that is.
Meanwhile, in the real world, the Sunday Times has got hold of a copy of the government’s own Brexit no deal analysis.
Dover collapses on day one. There are food and medicine shortages within a fortnight – Brexit voting Cornwall is badly affected.
The RAF will be required to airlift supplies to remote regions. And this is not even the worst case no deal Brexit scenario – it is one of the better ones.
This is the advice ministers have received. They have been told the analysis of what no deal means. If they continue to listen to the economically illiterate naysayers and ignore it their behaviour becomes criminal.
Here’s a predication. The inevitable public inquiry into the Brexit debacle will eventually up with some today Cabinet deemed responsible and punished. By that I mean prison.
Reply Yes, and Ministers have made clear the doomsday scenarios are nonsense
“the government’s own Brexit no deal analysis” – written by ‘senior civil servants’, so no surprise there.
How do all those countries around the world like Switzerland Canada Australia Singapore etc all manage without being in the EU? Surely they should all be starving and in a state of economic collapse?🤔
Who is instructing these “civil servants” to produce these doomsday scenarios at tax payer expense? Could they not be redeployed to fill up some pot holes, help feed people properly or wipe bottoms at the NHS or answer the phone at HMRC?
Written by remain supporting civil servants perhaps?
Project Fear continues.
You mean Tory ideologues have dismissed impartial expert advice.
What if the experts are right? Will you go to Cornwall to apologise?
If I was in business and my team produced scenarios that were nonsense that would be completely unacceptable and there would be consequences for them. Please explain who produces this alleged rubbish and if it so badly researched, are they still employed and why were people with such poor skills employed in the first case?
Or of course, is it yet more of the Civil Service’s extension of project fear and once again why does TM et al put up with it unless secretly she empathises and is grateful for their ‘dirty work’?
There is no time to lose. Move to a another country NOW. Morocco seems up your street
“Meanwhile, in the real world…”
Safe to disregard everything that follows.
Receiving a report of doomsday is not fact. You keep predicting doom and gloom whilst the figures that count keep rising. You keep wishing the country will collapse just so the oh so clever Andy will be proved right. Doesn’t make it fact.
“I look forward to the day when the UK can negotiate her own trade terms around the world.”
So do all of us who voted Brexit John but with May and Hammond at the helm, I fear we may be waiting a very long time. They have to go!!
John,
What happens to the solution of “NO Deal” and therefore according to you we just trade under WTO rules, if, the trade -wars start as we now have with the US?
The tariffs on steel are illegal and it will take years through the WTO , which does not have enough judges for the moment?
If, the WTO breaks down due to a number of bottle-necks in the system, where does that leave the UK?
The Chinese seem to be breaking the rules on intellectual rights as well, is this the case?
Are there other alternatives we can use ?
What is your vies on this ?
Reply There are no alternatives for us or the EU to WTO rules for our world trade. Mr Trump will not break the WTO
Good morning.
Creative destruction. By causing a fuss he is bringing attention, and in time people, to the negotiating table. If people are happy with the deal they got why renegotiate ? President Trump is highlighting the fact that they need good access to the USA market and, if they do not let the USA have the same access to their’s then there is going to be trouble.
I can see only the UK and Ireland losing out in most of this. The USA is by far the biggest market for us both and staying in the EU Customs Area would only invite tariffs against us.
The EU recognises that the UK out of the Customs Union would be disastrous. EU Citizens could get cheaper goods and bring them in without tariffs. Well my solution to that is simple. Abolish the Customs Union !
I only know one thing. That my party’s MPs voted for a EU zealot to lead our party. That zealot is now this nation’s PM. On that basis articles such as this represent little more than meaningless rhetoric
I’m more interested in the real world and the actual
I am tired of politicians who play the narrative form of politics. I want a politician who rejects narrative and elevates the truth above all else, however brutal and uncomfortable that truth is.
Trump will defend the US. May will not defend the UK. She’s the leader not of a nation but of a region.
Wake me up when we have a leader of a sovereign, independent nation that is the United Kingdom as opposed to the pro-EU liberal left farce we have to tolerate today
Agreed. Today we no longer have freedom of speech in this country and May is already imprisoning those who state the wrong views. In effect our society, our civilization, is being destroyed.
I had a sudden realisation this week that far from being a weak & feeble PM and negotiator Mrs May is a supreme strategist – she is luring EU into declaring that nothing (other than the money) is acceptable to the EU & UK must leave without a deal. Then I awoke to find it was just a dream.
I awoke to find the Sunday Times once again splashing with the latest anti-Brexit leaks of confidential official information from the pro-EU fifth column marching in the civil service, who would do better to spend time planning how the government could mitigate the “no-deal” catastrophe they allegedly anticipate, for example by making use of provisions in the Civil Contingencies Act 2004.
I find your reason for the disparity in sales of cars between the US and Germany as due to the tariffs a little narrow. Is it not true that Germany make hgh quality cars that are in demand in the US and that the US make cars, in general, are not of a sufficient standard to compete?
Diesel emissions included?
That may be the case, but if so why does the EU need a 10 percent tariff to keep them out, other than they may be cheaper and people will always want cheap. The EU likes to keep prices to it’s citizens high for all kinds of products, just to protect EU producers and cares not a fig for the living standards of its people.
Surely all of this unhappiness could or should have been worked out between the EU and the US at WTO level rather than causing turmoil with world trade. Question is- what good is WTO if it cannot sort out this sort of stuff before trade wars happen..we may just as well have no WTO rules and trade as we wish, with whom we wish, with tariffs or without tariffs
Our host JR still thinks that the US is our best hope for future trade deals post brexit but from my reading of it the US as usual will only be looking out for its own interests as always and in the end let us down- closest allay and all such nonsense really amounts to very little
Reply I have always said we can trade fine with or without new trade deals
‘Should have been worked out at WTO level’
Maybe Trumps reasoning is that he doesn’t have the time to waste. He promised his voters to do these things and only has 4 years to do it and if the politicians and the elite have their way they would stymie him into doing nothing, just as Obama achieved in 8 years. As a business man rather than a politician he knows the value of time and he is not a time server.
Instead of moaning about USA tariffs, why don’t we get the hell out of the EU and make our own? At least Trump is thinking about his own workers and not giving away to another country.
On the subject of too many posts from L\L. I can only say I enjoy reading his posts which I find straightforward honest and full of common sense. Not full of ridiculous ideas the likes of which we hear too often from the houses of Parliament and those who are supposed to be working for us.
Maybe we should leave the WTO as well ..it’s obviously not working
Why is this sensible and logical view not coming from anywhere else in the Conservative party?
President Trump is right to draw attention to the trade imbalances between the US and China, and with Germany. Apparently the US imports eight hundred billion dollars worth of goods, more than it exports.
Post Brexit we should stand aside from arrangements between the US and the EU. We are a trading nation, and will have no difficulty in finding our own markets.
I do not see how Trump’s tariffs on EU and Canadian steel is fundamentally wrong from the perspectives of the EU and Canada. I find it incredible the USA buys any steel at all from those places.
The Chinese made the world’s first steel 403–221 BC. Remoaners may logicalise this in that Ivanka Trump and Trump himself have business interests in China and they may have got the recipe for steel and know-how from them via a deal.
Anyway, it seems the cat is out of the bag in regard to the secrets of steel making and the EU and Canada shall have to think like the Chinese and invent and produce something more worthwhile which others cannot readily and easily produce.