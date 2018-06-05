We were told yesterday that the government invites Parliament to consider the Lords Amendments to the Withdrawal Bill, starting on Tuesday June 12th. These need to be carefully considered by the Commons with a view to making final decisions as soon as possible. Where the Commons decides to disagree with a Lords Amendment it will be because the amendment waters down the commitment to implement the wishes of the voters in the referendum. I trust that any Commons vote to reverse a Lords amendment will be end of the process.
The role of the Lords is to ask the Commons to think again. Traditionally the Lords does not oppose matters which form part of a governing party’s Manifesto commitments. You would have thought the Lords would be even more careful about a commitment that stems from a free vote of the electorate. We were all told in a government leaflet that we the people were making the decision, so Parliament should now facilitate it.
There are all too many times when the Commons does not scrutinise a Bill extensively enough, owing to a lack of interest by the current Opposition. Then the Lords have more justification in detailed examination. No-one can deny that the EU Withdrawal Bill has been one of the most scrutinised Bills in history in both Houses. We have not lacked debate, insights, counter proposals or arguments. What we now desperately need are some decisions. That is what the Commons must now do.
It is important the Bill has passed all stages by the time the Prime Minister goes to the June 28 Council. It will show our EU partners that we are getting on with all necessary preparations and are serious in our intent. There are some on the continent who seem to think if they help Remain influences in the UK delay the process they might force us to think again. Almost two years have passed since the decision. It is high time Parliament confirmed the decision one more time. In voting for the EU Withdrawal Bill in its unamended form the Commons will be reaffirming its careful consideration of this Bill the first time round, and reinforcing its overwhelming vote to send the Article 50 letter. That letter, after all, was the effective Parliamentary decision to leave the EU. The purpose of the Withdrawal Bill is to ensure there is legal continuity when we leave. Sensible Remain supporters accept that a decision was taken on June 24 2016, and want to see the legal continuity the EU Withdrawal Bill can bring us.
I trust that this House of Commons will remain true to its commitment to honour the referendum result by passing the Withdrawal Bill without any fundamental amendment. If it does not respect the referendum result it will demonstrate beyond doubt that, as in the EU Commission, so in Parliament there is no room for democracy.
Large numbers of Remain supporting politicians, journalists and institutions do no believe in democracy.
Look how little the EU loving BBC reports on the EU and Europe.
If it did it would have to report the constant interference by the EU in member states’ internal politics. It would have to report on Jean-Claude Juncker calling Italians lazy. Imagine if Trump said that about Mexicans.
It would have to report the EUs 10% tariffs in US car imports, while that US has about 2% tariffs on car imports.
It would have to report that Germany has the worst record for breaking EU rules.
It would have to report that young Italians are extremely Eurosceptic.
Next Tuesday names will be taken and if necessary Brexit candidates will stand in each and every one of those constituencies at the next election.
It will be interesting to see how TM votes.
“Sensible Remain supporters”, how many of these are there? Not very many can one now be a sensible remain supporter? A few sensible ex remain supporters perhaps.
Gove’s idiotic and poorly thought through ban on Ivory discussed today I see. Gove really has gone totally potty after his knifing Boris and proposing VAT on private school fees (which would surely raise a net negative in taxation and damage some of the best schools too). Doubtless the virtue signaling, ‘group non think’ MPs will push it all through.
Interesting to read that the ‘Stay put’ fire policy failed after half an hour at Grenfell. So it was the ‘fire policy’ that failed was it. Not the senior fire service people on duty? Rather like blaming the computer? It was blindingly obvious to anyone sensible (with some experience or knowledge of fires) just from initial TV footage that the people should have been told to get out as soon as it was clear that the flames were creeping up the outside a few minutes after the initial fire. So why were these paid fire ‘experts’ so absurdly slow to make this decision?
Many being told to stay in their flats even very many hours later with totally disastrous consequences. Will they prosecute that ‘stay put fire policy policy that failed’ perhaps?
Gove should really be promoting education top up vouchers for child and tax relief for people using private schools so as to raise overall standards, lift the burden on state schools and improve freedom & choice for everyone.
Not the complete reverse.
No right minded person would ever trust Gove let alone do business with him. He is a untrustworthy figure in the Tory party and why people should not trust a word they spout. The Trojan horse brought back by May to mislead the people once again, to keep the U.K. In the EU by another name.
Per Guido yesterday, highest taxation party for two generations, higher than Gordon Brown and New Labour. Javid imposed 5.6 percent hike in council tax despite promises of a cap! Plus add ons which are also taxed by separate budgets! May hammered for her dementia tax lies at the last election when we were promised by the Tories, several times, of it being capped!
Hunt now wanting to tax us from for his incompetence of not running the World Health Service properly or collecting charges from those who use and abuse it! JR made the point of the lack of charges to EU countries. Sack him, bring in a person who is capable running it.
Tories answer to incompetence incompetent ministerial governance: tax, tax, tax, tax.
Totally agree with you Hope. But all the things you mention, the hike in council tax to pay for social care, the dementia tax and the proposed income tax rise to pay for the NHS are all devolved so would only hit the already hard pressed English taxpayer and therefore this Tory Government couldn’t give a stuff just so long as they don’t upset the Scots or the DUP!!!
LL agreed, VAT on private school fees would inevitably push many parents back in to the state sector and how much would that cost?
A badly thought out plan…
Grenfell – The building was inherently unsafe and the fire brigade mistaken thought that it met building regs which it clearly didn’t, but they [LFB] were certainly too slow to evacuate the building.
I read that Mr Gove is top of the Tory Ministers approval ratings. Clearly his Blairite ‘a new initiative a week’ plan is working well.
Much easier than actually doing something!
Ministers are turgid at best, they need moving forward with a cattle prod!
No wonder the public hold most politicians in so much contempt.
Tad
Good Morning,
Lets get this item correct; upon passage of this Bill, the UK government agrees to pay the EU 39 Billion Pounds, and there is no obligation on them to enter into any form of FTA with us? Its a gift?
Dr. Redwood, please advise.
Reply False. This Bill does not legislate for the “deal”
What about the corollary if the withdrawal isn’t passed by the day we leave? What happens then? Do the EU powers default to the Crown? Are they then at the discretion of the government or the High Court?
If the Bill is not passed by the time we withdraw, or Mrs May kills the Bill if the amendments are unacceptable (as I would urge her to do) the original European Communities Act of 1972 becomes redundant and all EU Law which is not incorporated into UK Law falls away. Some MPs seem to think that by destroying this Bill and not repealing the 1972 we somehow will remain dafacto in the EU: this is entirely incorrect. We are members of the EU by Treaty and once those treaties are denounced that’s that.
JR, you are misleading Mark and the readers. You have claimed several times the mantra of nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. This is false and admitted by Davis and another minister as the same. If you rebutt at least be factually correct.
You also forget this is not £39 billion estimate it also includes all U.K. Assets, per Davis to Patel in parliament, which would take the bribe/ departing gift to £100 billion of our taxes- Hunt could use this. We also have evidence this is not the full amount either by the civil service caught on tape making it clear May is using a KitKat policy to hide the true cost and ties to the EU after leaving! The traitors in parliament should be called out for what they are. They are traitors against the electoral democracy.
Parliament showed itself to be cesspit of corruption in 2009, instead of acting to clean it up as we were promised, parliament has tightened its corrupt rules to prevent scandals being made public and MPs still police themselves despite telling us otherwise. Time the cess pit was sorted out. If leaving the EU is not delivered in full it and the MPs serve no purpose to the public
Dr Redwood, thank you for your reply. Yes, I understand that there is a ‘withdrawal agreement’ to be entered into with the EU, but the terms of that are based on the Withdrawal Bill, which requires NO conditionality, with respect to a FTA, on the payment to be specified in the withdrawal agreement. I would urge you to review 23rd May Committee meeting for exiting the EU with Ms. Braverman attempting to answer this question. May I request you look into this on behalf of taxpayers, to ensure this payment is not a ‘gift’.
Reply The Withdrawal Bill is silent on the issues of the so called Withdrawal Agreement. The Bill just cancels the powers of the EU on March 29 2019 and ensures legal continuity. If there is a final Withdrawal Agreement with large payments to the EU that will require new legislation.
There are twelve (12) Brexit Bills so far. Two of them are the EU Withdrawal Bill and the Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill. The money is in the second one.
The 39 billion whatever, is what we owe to settle our Article 50 leaving. It is not optional on getting a future trade deal, and can’t be under WTO rules.
God help anyone who votes to hand over a single penny of our to the EU without a FAT. We really would smoke out the Brussels shills.
Handing over money for no quid pro quo would suicide for any MP.
FTA.
The lines are drawn up and the guns begin to speak. All who believe in Britain, democracy and prosperity will wish JR and his colleagues well in the great Parliamentary votes this summer.
These votes are historical landmarks comparable to the Norway debate of 1940 and the Great Reform Bill debates of 1832. Truly, we are privileged to live in momentous times.
Eeyore. Indeed so. Meanwhile why not sign up to membership of THE LIST which advocates Brexit policies identical to those of our host.
https://thesilentmajoritythelist.wordpress.com/
I am certain that the 1,200,000 members can’t all be wrong!
We’ll be even more privileged if we can finally regain our cherished democracy and extricate ourselves from an institution that grows more centralised and totalitarian in its nature with each day that passes.
Tad
Let us hope Ministers at least decide to get on with Heathrow today after all this dithering an delay. Though we clearly need a runway at Gatwick too and a HS train link to Heathrow, to get decent five runway London Airport Hub as is needed.
A Gatwick runway would be faster to get into action so that should be build starting now.
We will see what this hopeless & dithering government do another inquiry/report perhaps?
Only about 25 years after the runway should have been given the go ahead.
Far be it for me to play the role of the boy challenging the King’s deficiency in the sartorial dept lol but exactly Why is the State making decisions about what should be the sole preserve of the free market re Heathrow? Darn, its that Mixed Economy thing again and sure explains why the Heath row is the longest running political soap in history.
niconoclast
People living in Harmondsworth, Sipson and Harlington will be affected. Local/Central Government intervenes on behalf of affected citizens that also have rights? Or do you believe businesses should disregard citizen’s rights out of hand?
Personally, I believe the quicker new Runway/s are built the better. The UK needs them to stay competitive. But I also believe all citizens should be beneficiaries; not simply pander to business interests, disregarding citizen concerns in the process, without discussion!
Though I grant you, Government have been pathetic again!
Mr Cameron in 2009 said: “The third runway at Heathrow is not going ahead, no ifs, no buts.”
In Hong Kong, the govt recognised that Kai Tak had past it’s “use by” date and made the sensible decision to build a new coastal airport where planes could take off and land over open water, thus obviating the nighttime curfew imposed by overflying residential areas.
Look at how planners and governments have wrecked our towns (and countryside near the towns) in the last few decades – affecting, in the long term, businesses, business infrastructure (companies don’t want to base themselves in an ugly town if they can help it – one of the major problems that Frankfurt has, some/many think it is too boring and ugly to work there), and a sense of British patriotism.
Business and the economy is as much about imagination and creativity and vision as it is about numbers and accountancy. The accountants have looked at Heathrow and said we need another runway. But are applying no imagination to the damage it will do to London in so many ways (noise pollution but in other ways as well) – and this will affect London as a desirable place to live for people in the City, as well tourism, and British patriotism.
London is the GREATEST city in the world. Why on earth would we want to wreck that? It makes no long-term economic sense (or patriotic sense). Just politicians listening to accountants and short-term finance. No long-term economic vision / creativity behind it.
Sensible Remain supporters accept that a decision was taken on June 24 2016, and want to see the legal continuity the EU Withdrawal Bill can bring
The only problem with that statement is that Westminster is full of Eu loving mps and lords, the snooner this matter is settled the better and if by chance Mrs May is defeated then she should if she can call for a GE and let the people fill Westminster with true British patriots
One important amendment the Commons should include is expelling the many low-quality ‘Lords’ who oppose the democratic choice of British citizens. Too many dumbed-down appointments in that chamber have resulted in the worthlessness & obstruction prevailing there. Drain the swap!
800 and growing unelected and unaccountable has been politicians and cronies allowed to thwart the will of the people and still not one proposal on the table from those in the other place to get rid of any of them. Not even any criticism. The reason is obvious. They all hope to be in there one day themselves on their tax free £300 a day just for signing in.
Snouts in the trough spring to mind. Democracy in this country is a farce.
I am sure many on the continent will be encouraged by the fact that, two years down the road, so little has been achieved on Brexit and so many in Britain continue to oppose it.
Remain seem to be winning in their attempts to scupper Brexit.
Weak leadership makes it easier for them.
Peter, I’m sorry I don’t agree.
Mrs. May isn’t weak, she is just up against an opponent that doesn’t have a reverse gear or the welfare of it’s population at heart.
Brussels just wants control.
I doubt many in Britain want to leave Europe.
Brussels is pushing us out.
The Eurozone is ensnared by Monnet’s scheeming and the German control of the Euro.
Mrs. May is giving the 27 (25?) time to understand exactly our ejection entails – Higher bills & Austerity, austerity and more austerity.
Saying goodbye to the financial clout of London; a fifth of their contributory budget; an equal sum, annually by way of VAT; a voice (and jobs) for the beleaguered unemployed and poor.
Saying Hello to protection of German and French profits – meaning higher prices on lots of things from food to solar panels (and cars that lie); a fight with Trump who is fed up of subsidising Europe; a Bureaucracy that can’t protect against the upheaval in Syria; &c., &c..
The 25 have nine months to decide if they want our support from inside the tent – or they really don’t have a paddle.
I disagree. Forget about previous discussions. It is all about the ability to negotiate now and Barnier’s intransigence is paying off.
He has made it easy for a strong opponent to walk away by saying he does not wish to negotiate.
He knows Mrs. May is a weak opponent though.
Gulp…
They [the remaining EU countries] had that option when Cameron sailed around Europe before the referendum, they missed the boat, the horse has bolted the stable door is shut…
Sorry about the mixed metaphors 🙁
As a sensible Remain supporter I accept a decision to Leave the EU was made in June 2016.
However Brexit was not defined on the ballot paper and the promises made in the campaign have all proved untrue.
In June 2016 Brexit meant different things to different Leave voters and 2 years on it still does. You still do not agree with each other – even on here.
In an attempt to further define Brexit Mrs May went to the country in 2017 to demand a mandate for the amputation you seek.
She lost. The public said no. A bigger % voted against hard Brexit in 2017 than voted for Brexit in 2016.
Sensible Brexiteers understand this mixed message from the electorate. Sadly, in the Tory party at least, there are few sensible Brexiteers left. They’ve largely become irrational ranting nutjobs.
Along with the narrowness of the original note, polls which clearly show changing minds and events which have proven the hard-right repeatedly wrong – it is clear that the only acceptable outcome to respect the will of the people is a soft Brexit.
Reply A pro Brexit coalition won the election, and the main party of Opposition also campaigned for Brexit! The Lib Dems who proposed a 2nd referendum lost very badly
“However Brexit was not defined on the ballot paper and the promises made in the campaign have all proved untrue.” but “brexit” was defined .. we leave and the governmetn pamphlet confirmed that and further that we leave the so called songle market and the not awesome customs union. The side of teh argument that made many many promises that have proven untrue is the remain promise of war and pesilence and mass unemployment.
Andy, when are you going to find that brain cell that seems to be missing that would remind you that we were told we were leaving the single market and the customs union? It was clearly stated by Cameron and we were told that exit from the EU would begin the next day – not two years later. I don’t see his, if you are as intelligent as you think you are, you find this so hard to understand.
So, Andy, didn’t you receive your copy of the government’s leaflet?
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/515068/why-the-government-believes-that-voting-to-remain-in-the-european-union-is-the-best-decision-for-the-uk.pdf
“Why the Government believes that voting to remain in the European Union is the best decision for the UK.”
With its NINE references to the EU Single Market and its claimed benefits and the risks of no longer being part of it, etc? One of which even made a non-technical reference to the customs union, in case that is worrying you:
“The EU operates as a single, free trading market, without taxes between borders”
You can do the search yourself.
Before and during the referendum campaign David Cameron and other Remain supporting ministers explicitly and repeatedly made the case for staying in the EU and thereby staying in the EU Single Market, including in that official leaflet delivered to every household at a cost of over £9 million; nobody can honestly claim that the government did not make it perfectly clear to the public at the time that the two were inextricably linked, but nevertheless a majority of those who voted still opted to leave.
But of course anybody can say anything that suits them, dishonestly.
The leaflet does not mention the customs union. Most people – including you and the vast majority of MPs – hadn’t heard of the customs union until well after the referendum.
Awkward.
Denis,
You can be as forensic as you like with your replies to that one, but he’s just so blinkered and intransigent, it’s hardly worth it. It would be more productive were a university professor to try to explain Einstein’s theory of relativity to a monkey.
Tad
Well said, again, Denis. For some reason Mr Redwood often responds to Andy’s comments. I don’t know why he wastes his time.
Hard Brexiteers lost in the 2017 general election.
Labour advocated retaining the exact same benefits of the single market.
Together with the SNP, Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid and Sinn Fein they won more votes than you.
They won more votes than you and the DUP combined.
They won more votes than you, the DUP and UKIP combined.
What part of democracy is so hard to understand?
Reply Labour proposed an independent UK trade policy which means leaving the single market and customs union
There are some on the continent who seem to think if they help Remain influences in the UK delay the process they might force us to think again.
I don’t think this view prevails just on the continent Mr Redwood. It is prevalent within your parliamentary party (including many in cabinet) and pervades much of our cohort of MPs.
The Lords can be overridden so I think you need to look closer to home for the true barriers to progressing this bill.
Agree narrow. The leak about queues at Dover etc were meant to pour more doubt into the minds of the electorate. I’m surprised any of us can sleep without medication!!
https://www.parliament.uk/about/how/laws/parliamentacts/
“Parliament Act 1911
The result was the Parliament Act 1911, which removed from the House of Lords the power to veto a Bill, except one to extend the lifetime of a Parliament. Instead, the Lords could delay a Bill by up to two years. The Act also reduced the maximum lifespan of a Parliament from seven years to five years.
Parliament Act 1949
The Parliament Act 1949 further reduced the Lords’ delaying powers to one year.
The Parliament Acts define the powers of the Lords in relation to Public Bills as follows.
Money Bills
Money Bills (Bills designed to raise money through taxes or spend public money) start in the Commons and must receive Royal Assent no later than a month after being introduced in the Lords, even if the Lords has not passed them. The Lords cannot amend Money Bills.
Other Commons Bills
Most other Commons Bills can be held up by the Lords if they disagree with them for about a year but ultimately the elected House of Commons can reintroduce them in the following session and pass them without the consent of the Lords.”
“The role of the Lords is to ask the Commons to think again.”
But that is not quite how some of them see their role; for example this is what the Tory Baroness Wheatcroft wrote in August 2016:
http://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/opinions/a-rebellion-in-the-lords-brexit-article-50-referendum
“With no constituents to fear and a conviction that remaining in the EU and helping it reform would be a much better option than plunging into the unknown, they would defy the whip, which cannot inflict the same pain as it does in the Commons. The Lords would be resoundingly “not content” and could remain a blockage to the legislation for up to one year.
Much might change in that time. The EU might even concede that the UK was not the only country which needed to see some curbs on free movement and make changes. Then their lordships might argue that there was a good reason to call that second referendum and hope for a very different result.”
In her view and that of many other arrogant, pro-EU, and anti-democratic members the role of the Lords is not merely to ask the Commons to think again, which would not take as long as a year, but to potentially create a year-long blockage to legislation.
And that, I suggest, is where the elected House should start to put the unelected House very firmly in its place by cutting the maximum permitted period of delay to one month for all Bills, as it is already for Money Bills.
Other suggested reforms relating to the size and composition of the House of Lords are much less important than immediately restricting their unjustifiable power to delay and block Bills passed by the Commons, and in my view the Bill to do that by amending the Parliament Acts should have been started in the Commons the moment that it became clear that Lords with zero electoral mandate were scheming to overturn the will of the people as directly expressed in the referendum.
Mrs May not helping herself or the UK with her confused and complicated proposals in these so called negotiations, proposals which are so confused, she cannot in all honesty even outline them clearly herself.
She has with her actions I am afraid trashed the content of her own Mansion House speech.
Clarity of vision from the PM was needed, but instead we got the fog of complication and weasel meaningless words.
I agree a decision needs to be made, and for the sake of the Conservative Party and any Government that follows it, that decision needs to show a very clear support to leave and adopt the original Withdrawal Bill in its entirety, failure to do so leaves our Country just drifting around.
May has never implemented any of her substantive points in speeches, red lines or strap lines to leave the EU. Name one? She has broke every substantive point and the Leave MPs have allowed her to get off the hook each time. People like JR. They talk and write a lot but have done nothing. They have allowed May to build the narrative that leaving the EU is all about a trade deal and allowed her to take responsibility for the Irish border from the EU in the knowledge the EU would never agree to any of the proposals so then UK would be tied to the EU single market and customs union in perpetuity! The DUP red line being N. Ireland treated the same as the rest of the U.K. Hence why she took the responsibility for the Irish border.
Th Nation is finally waking up to what this really means .
Remain has now moved into a solid 5% lead according to the irreproachable pollster Peter Kellner. Working-age voters put the economy ahead of leaving the EU by a margin of 65% to 35%. The mostly retired pro Brexit constituency are admitting extreme disappointment with what they see.
The great argument, “Oh do shut up we did all that” ..” debated it endlessly “,bla bla is a effective but for all the abuse, eye –rolling and crocodile tears about “democracy” Brexit is protected by unholy alliance of extreme right wing Nationalists and Communists who , like the old Union leaders , are intent on their own nutty agenda. There has been no real debate and there is no real vote .
You cannot inflict poverty on working families , risk our jobs and throw ever increasing debts at our children on the say so of a minority in the country and a cabal of extremist zealots .
Reply Brexit will mean more public spending at home and a boost to our economy when we stop paying money away to the EU. The slowdown in our growth rate in Q1 has happened whilst in the EU and has nothing to do with the referendum.
JR: “Where the Commons decides to disagree with a Lords Amendment it will be because the amendment waters down the commitment to implement the wishes of the voters in the referendum.”
Really? Very many MPs seem to have nothing but scorn for the wishes of the voters in the referendum. They, as we have come to expect, are disingenuous, claiming they accept the result whilst doing all they can to delay, pervert and ultimately reverse that result. They have made clear that we who voted to leave the EU were rather ignorant and didn’t know what we were voting for. They have superior knowledge and know better. How they now regret the decision to give us a referendum which they thought they would win by mounting a fear campaign – another sign of their arrogance and contempt for the people they purport to represent. These ‘Honourable’ and ‘Right Honourable’ MPs are behaving in a most dishonourable way and if they succeed will do severe damage to our democracy. Perhaps, like their masters in the EU, democracy is anathema them.
And how will you head off your own rebels?
Just get on with it!!!!!
Barnier & Co care not two hoots about the shenanigans going on in the HoC or indeed in the Lords- we can be quite sure by now they are all looking forward to the summer hols-
Never before in the History of our Nation has Democracy been so challenged by the Elected and the non-Elected.
Let this be a warning to all British citizens that should our final decision on continued EU membership, be swept aside, we should begin the dangerous slide towards continual anarchy and ultimate dictatorship. Precisely the reasons for wanting to leave the Brussels cabal now.
Off-topic, Jean-Claude Juncker has just given a speech:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_SPEECH-18-4063_en.htm
in which he said:
“The future of the European Union is the future of the euro, and the future of the euro is the future of the European Union as a whole.”
Is it not difficult to see how the UK could, indeed would ever want to, fit into that kind of European Union future? So is not just as well that we have voted to leave it?
Incidentally he also said:
“And we stood up for fair and free trade around the world, which is a source of jobs”
so I would really like to know how he squares that proud boast – and indeed the related solemn EU treaty commitments, which will still apply to the EU and to its continuing member states after the UK has left – with the constant threats to unnecessarily disrupt the existing trade with the UK.
What a bunch of untrustworthy hypocrites they are.
Mrs. May states that she wants to remain in the Erasmus program and suddenly the EU increases the budget from £14.8 billion to £30 billion in their next round of spending. Is anyone asking the question regarding value for money for the UK taxpayer? Does she know only 0.5% of higher education students from the UK participate in this scheme? Is it just me or is she trying to find inventive ways to continue funding the EU via nefarious means? The whole thing stinks.
If one had a friend who wanted to commit suicide, one would do the best to persuade that person from going through with it.
Parliament has a duty to do the right thing and vote for the Lords amendments to save the UK citizens from becoming poorer and to keep the country afloat and not isolated , mid atlantic.
Whatever the vote , the fight will continue. No surrender to the Right wing of the Tory party.