Strategic highways

I met Highways England yesterday to talk about the state of the national network.
A successful modern economy needs sufficient motorway capacity to allow easy transport of goods and people. Motorways are our safest and fastest roads. Like railways they segregate traffic moving in opposite directions to avoid head on crashes, and like railways they prevent pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable users from using them. Their junctions can flow freely, with easy access and exit when capacity allows. Motorway travel should allow greater levels of fuel efficiency and improved journey times.
Highways England controls most of our motorways and our major trunk roads. Most of the roads it looks after are dual carriageway or better. Many have grade separated interchanges. The problem is we do not have enough principal route capacity. We have invited in many more people who need roads for their own travel and for the supply of the goods they need. As our economy and the individuals in it enjoy rising real incomes so they can afford to spend more and need more goods supply. We need to be realistic about the amount of capacity we need.
In my local area Highways England has just increased capacity on the eastern part of the M3 by 33% and plans to do the same for the eastern section of the M4. We also lack north-south capacity. There the A 34 trunk experiences congestion as lorries struggle with inclines, whilst we do not have a good sized bridge over the Thames to the east of Reading.
Nationally there are various routes that lack sufficient capacity. We need a better south coast highway, better links to the east coast ports, a completed dual carriageway to the south west on the A 303 and similar extra capacity in the North and Midlands.
Highways England pointed out that there is now more money for road improvement, and the government does understand the need for more capacity. I would be interested to hear your priorities for improvement.
As the government is hell bent on banishing the internal combustion engine, does the highways agency have any responsibility for providing the means to recharge the batteries on which everyone will then depend? If so, what are they doing about it?
I don’t know what the govt is doing about it, but I do know there are implications for the electricity grid, and consumption planning/modelling. I do wish there weren’t so many non-UK electricity utility companies. The ability to manage/work with electricity grids is surely a major strategic capability.
Hopefully not. Until battery technology make a significant leap in range, cost, recyling, weight and more rapid charging times we are better off with hybrids, petrol, diesel or Gas. Perhaps using electric only in the towns.
The major missing link is a quality road between Southampton and Bath & Bristol. The inadequate A36 and truly deplorable north-south alternatives like the A350 to Poole mean that traffic between the South Coast ports to the midlands or Wales is all going on a lengthy detour via the A34 contributing to its congestion.
The A329(M) should also be extended South from its current terminus in Bracknell to the M3,A3(M) and Gatwick.
Highways England are not responsible for some of the roads that should be strategic. There seems to be confusion between a busy road (which they call ‘strategic’) and routes like Solent to Bristol which they regard as non-strategic and undeserving of funds because they are under-utilised due to the terrible state of the current road. A strategic road should be one that opens up a region.
I have a theory. Well, it’s more than a theory. I call it the spending-political difficulty relationship
A PM will be more likely to increase state spending on areas that present political difficulties
Therefore this PM will waste money on the NHS not because it needs it (it doesn’t need it) because she thinks this will dampen the wailing and screeching from a privileged unionised vested interest namely the ‘NHS worker’. Fewer NHS cries of poverty in the media equals minimal damage to the PM.
May’s just another grubby statist politician sacrificing the interests of the private sector taxpayer on the altar of political expediency and the public sector.
Roads investment is simply not a political priority even if it is an economic and social priority. There’s no votes in roads
Yes, we have a government and a PM who are directionless, valueless, unprincipled and deeply unpalatable.
All roads lead to Brussels
We have invited in many more people who need roads for their own travel and for the supply of the goods they need.
‘We’ as politicians. ‘We’, as the people, keep saying “No thanks!”
Potholes on secondary roads are a major hazard. I think money earmarked for grands projets like HS2 would be much better spent eg widening the M11 or heavily used roads like the A14 – which will see a huge increase in volumes from Felixstowe after all these new trade deals are signed…
Good, we need positive input from people like you. Yes the M3 both at Woking and joining the M25 has made a real difference and the elongated run off at Woking should be a model everywhere because without it the traffic slows, people are in wrong lanes etc. A3 junction 10 and M23 Gatwick turnoff are in need of the same solution and no doubt your correspondents will know of others.
Can entries be improved? M25 Jct 15 as an example.
Yes please, the equivalent of ‘vehicle lent’ lanes really needed, the west side of Heathrow
And around Clacketts to the east as examples.
Yes A27 really poor for a major arterial road. If there is money, flyover the myriad of roundabouts, eliminate ridiculous traffic light entries such as at Shoreham and get on with unbroken dual carriage behind Worthing/Arundel etc.
The other aspect is can police etc clear incidents more quickly? Obviously where air ambulances, resurfacing needed, evidence gathering etc, it will take time but are they looking at best practice across the world?
For instance screening off incidents obviously where possible. Rubbernecking especially from the opposite carriageway a major cause of slowdowns. Screen it off so nothing to see.
Please keep,us updated on these issues.
Ps looked like a good turn out at the IOD last night. Were you there? Really good Tory views espoused. Thank goodness and a clear message to Hammond and May, I hope.
Well let us hope the government does finally understand the need for more capacity. For about 40 years the government policy has generally been to block the roads and mug/tax motorists to the hilt. This while promoting trains, trams, bikes and buses with taxpayer subsidies. This while failing totally to provide adequate road capacity for cars and trucks which are vital to the economy. Hammond endless complains about productivity, sitting in jams is not very productive. Not is coping with excessive taxation, daft regulations and absurdly complex taxation.
The government as usual are the problem.
It is all very well having better, faster motorways, but as soon as traffic reaches a city like London it grinds to a halt. It can easily take ninety minutes to get from one side of London to the other.
So a road traffic policy for metropolitan areas needs to be considered at the same time as the motorway network.
John
This is utterly irrelevant to what we face now
We have a PM who is now opposed to the UK leaving the EU
The Northern Ireland time-limit thrown out of the window
Brexit is almost doomed and you’re writing articles about motorways
Democracy is under attack from a pro-EU political and administrative class
Either confront Theresa May or openly commit to the UK staying in the EU
The same Brexit commentary every day just becomes tiresome. I grant that it is a bigger issue than most others, but if there is nothing new to say then it is best to keep quiet.
Meanwhile, there are developments around David Davis that may be newsworthy in due course.
Not so DUNCAN..brexit is under attack from the Capitalist classes..otherwise the international Bilderburgers who see the future in a different way…Brexit would be contrary to the New World Order ie.the EU…democracy is only there as a pretend idea put out to appease the masses…
DUNCAN..bet you don’t know that the 2018 bilderburg meeting is on going now in Turin Italy..and that our own Mark Carney BoE is in attendance..top of the agenda for them this year is..the rise of populism in europe
O for a world where politicians do not think it is their business to concern themselves with the highways but just concentrated on things the State should be doing like protecting citizens from crime ( ha ha) ,defending them from foreign aggressors (ditto) . To dream the impossible dream I guess…
Dear John–Mysteries to me are why the A12 was not turned in to a Motorway years ago and why the M11 hasn’t been extended those last few miles in to the City and perhaps beyond. Not so easy in our historic Cities, but one solution in America is to build Freeways through the middle of Cities, one (with an odd number like all N-S Freeways) North-South and one East- West. Given that Cities are unnatural horrible places anyway, Yes, that does mean that a good chunk of the City can be demolished, which again helps alleviate the present SWOT desirous of getting in and out.
Consensus on priorities is probably well-enough developed but I would expect it includes:
– the A14 (from the south eastern ports through Cambridge to the Midlands) and,
– as you note, the A303 serving Wessex.
With all that’s going on with brexit do I really want to talk about ROADS??!!
Meanwhile the appalling disasters of T May/P Hammond are it seems is about to achieve their goal of Brexit means absolutely nothing at all. So what are the sensible wing of the Tories going to do about this? No change no chance and we might have to suffer the even worse Corbyn.
Re yesterday’s subjects, if Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in the Telegraph is correct -and it looks like he is – it would be better to abandon Brexit and canxel Article 50 than accept this:-
Weep for Brexit: the British dash for independence has failed
Perhaps this piece is exaggerated or not fully informed as to what Mrs May is doing and saying. But if this is correct and we are to be in vassal state status in October then there should be a second referendum in time to cancel Article 50 before March 29th 19. Cancellation on March 28th will do. Staying a voting member of the EU will definitely be better than this outcome. If Brexit supporting Conservative MPs want to avoid that outcome they need to move quickly to head it off.
Richard 1
No need for a second referendum, we just need a leader who believes in leaving properly.
The Eu will never take us back on the old terms with rebates, so forget that option.
Talking of strategic highways, better to cancel the A50 and leave Derby marooned than cancel A50. If you want to find out what a real punishment beating is, have another referendum and return on your knees to your continental masters, begging for mercy.
Richard 1
The headline is wrong.
The British dash for independence has NOT failed, just once again we have been let down by our totally useless politicians and civil servants.
Maybe NOW we will all stop voting for this. Its our fault… we keep electing them
I certainly agree the A34 needs to be made into 3 lanes, with just two lanes we have had severe congestion and a large number of fatal accidents involving lorries over the years.
Aware we have a split responsibility with road maintenance between Highways and Local Authorities, but can we have a joined up thinking resurfacing/repair programme, so many roads are now becoming dangerous given the size and number of potholes.
Can we also have a properly supervised programme of making good after utilities have dug up roads to access cables and pipes, so often after only a short time such re-instatement is simply just failing, how about putting a guarantee of two years fit for purpose on such works otherwise they come back at their expense, and the two-3 years starts again.
Same for pothole repairs and 5 years for normal normal resurfacing where new tarmac often simply peels off after a year due to poor preparation.
Hiking taxes to splurge on the dysfunctional disaster that is the NHS would be another massive mistake. Doubtless therefore that is what May and Hammond intend to do. They seem to delight in being wrong on every single issue.
http://subscriber.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/06/06/hiking-taxes-splurge-nhs-would-leave-tories-without-prayer/
Priorities for Improvement:
Arrange motorways with their opposite faster lanes furthest apart, & the slow nearside lanes closest, separated by a shared safety stop lane.
Avoid having the then redundant, expensive & obstructive central barrier.
Usable road space increases by 33% without widening, yet Govt remains wastefully unaware.
Oh dear, you really must learn to think things through!
As many have said previously to your mad cap idea – the carnage as slow traffic crosses from the ‘slow’ lane via the ‘fast’ lane in order to enter and exit the motorway will be horrendous. Trucks, for example, are not allowed in the ‘fast’ lanes of motorways with 3 or more lanes.
If David Davis resigns as Brexit minister there must be a vote of no confidence in the PM.
Peter
Absolutely agree.
Ditto and she must take Hammond with her.
The Remoaners in the Tory Party are sabotaging Brexit and the result prior to their “victory” is a General Election which some or all of them will lose . Labour will gain power with the Parliamentary support of the SNP.
There will possibly be another referendum on Brexit after the Remoaners of all parties have created great harm. It could be a greater majority for leaving the EU. However the most likely outcome is no referendum, no exit of the EU in real terms at all and this country will sink….and sink…
The British deserve to fail
We need new roads. We need wider roads. We need better junctions.
None of this has been in doubt for decades.
But we also have in power a government which will not pay for these things.
It can find £1bn from the magic money tree to bribe the DUP.
It can find £39bn to leave the EU – which was supposed to save us money.
You want a better road? There’s no money for it.
Let’s have a general election and kick these shysters out.
The excuse you would give if in power for not doing it is “because of years of Tory misrule”. This was Ex-PM Harold Wilson’s get-out for Labour Party failure. They use the excuse every time they gain power for the full length of their nothingburger stint in government. Labour attracts youth for they do not have a memory.
It’s always been the same – never any money for what the paying public want or need but plenty for vanity projects. We have billions of pounds worth of pot holes that need filling before new motorways which probably the majority don’t use daily anyway, but who do use A and B roads all the time. It won’t happen. Politicians don’t like committing money to things which don’t result in an opening ceremony for their self aggrandizement.
I agree with your call for a general election though for very different reasons.
The A38 in the midlands is a renowned accident spot and is hugely overused
If Mrs May calls another snap election this Autumn based on the open ended customs union backstop, she could lose even more seats than she did in last years snap election; she might even find herself moving to the House of Lords sooner than expected.
Devise a better method of mending potholes.
Reading Council has a solution to that…they introduce blanket 20mph speed limits and then let the roads fall to bits.
Any one who has been to the Royal Berkshire Hospital will find not only are the surrounding roads falling to bits, but there is virtually no viable parking.
Build cars with proper axle height and strength like pre-Velvet Revolution Skodas which did withstand but their present versions can no longer withstand the normal usage of roads which results in potholes by their very nature. Don’t complain a forest grows new saplings. It’s what they do.
100% behind what you say – and you have said so before.
The road system in the UK is very poor compared to other developed countries, we need a far better connected network and by-passes around bottlenecks (and without numerous roundabouts).
So called smart motorways are not very smart – most motorway users prefer the presence of a hard shoulder – also the costs of upgrading to a smart motorway seem to be over 50% of the cost of widening by a lane i.e. doing the job properly. New roads should have a wide central reservation and bridges wide enough to accommodate a future additional lane.
We could also do with some more lay-bys, and all slip roads need to be adequately long.
I believe Spain and Poland have some wonderful roads paid for by us.
The State muscled in on British roads right at the outset -as it did with radio re the BBC and now we have potholes and the Today programe. (Please join the dots ladies and gentlemen).
YUP
And we DON’T need HS2 , problem solved , spend the money on road infrastructure
Why are Remoaner Conservatives agreeing with and voting for more and better highways?
They fervently believe our exit from the EU will bring catastrophe.
The catastrophe of Brexit in their view would mean devastating economic loss…depletion of population, less cars and trucks on the roads, less use of railways for goods and passengers, closure or less use of of airports, bus stations, taxi-ranks, underground travel.
Obviously there are too many vehicles and not enough roads !
Either build more motorways, tunnels, bridges with private investment and tolls, or restrict the traffic by odd/ even number plates or some other method. Of course you then need an efficient, fairly priced, modern rail system to take the increased demand. No chance, when the political class are obsessed with social engineering instead of the real thing.
Why can other countries solve these problems ? Why is the UK so badly managed ?
There should not be any “improvement”. The latest rail fiasco is just one of numerous indications for decades that the rail and roadways are a birds nest of criss-crossing chaos which needs literally unravelling.
When you knit a jumper you don’t just keep knitting on when what you have already knitted has gone wrong. Only a nit would do that.
Nero fiddled while Rome burned
or JR is on about roads and highways while the country’s future is sliding down the pan
– must be the stiff upper lip stuff
They spend a lot on the roads but most of it goes on further obstructions instead of increasing capacity.
The North West Highways Agency chief was on the radio last year. Came across as someone who thinks his “customers” would rate his organisation 8/10 whereas the truth is we’d rate it about 3/10.
The sloth of improvement projects and the lack of coordination for roadworks is just mind boggling.
Off topic.
Watching the tv late last night John, I saw a clip of one of your workmates, being interviewed. He was talking about immigration, and said that when someone comes here and cannot support themselves after three months, they can be asked to leave – but – –
” We choose not to do so ”
I was gobsmacked. If I misunderstood then I apologise, but I saw – – A seemingly blatant admission that anyone, once here, can stay for a life on the taxpayer. Is that the attitude of MPs? – -just keep taking our taxes and throwing it away to anyone who turns up??? When is it going to be admitted that the aim of this govt is to make the white English officially classed as slaves, while the migrants sit in their taxpayer funded houses, getting their taxpayer funded lives.
Unsustainable madness.