Railway delays – nationalisation did not and will not cure them

Southern Rail has delivered a very poor service for months thanks to a Union dispute on the line. Northern Rail is now delivering a bad service thanks to mismanagement of a new timetable designed to provide a better service. The one criticism that is unfair is the criticism that says of the problems the North is now experiencing happened in the south they would get fixed. They were not. There is an equality of misery around the country with cancelled and delayed trains not concentrated in one part.
The government and the Transport Secretary are well aware of the problems, and wants things to get better. There has been no shortage of financial resource into Network Rail in recent years. There have been endless government responses to poor performance by elements of the rail industry when they let the customers down. Ministers can only intervene when Network Rail and a train operating company have failed to meet targets and promises. Day to day the operating companies and Network Rail run the trains, make the decisions and are answerable to the public. In each case it is important to see what has caused the problems and to ask what could solve them.
In the case of Southern it is reminder of the poor labour relations we often experienced in nationalised days. Then Union action threatened the whole network, where today it is more likely to be concentrated on one or two lines or companies. The nationalised tube has shown that nationalisation does not eliminate labour disputes.
In the case of Northern the main problem was the inability of Network Rail, the large nationalised part of the current railway, to provide the train slots and track capacity they promised for the train operating company to deliver the revised and improved service. They delayed responding to the new timetable proposals, then replied late with a different and more limited pattern.
The senior personnel at Network Rail are paid very high salaries, miles above the pay of the PM and Transport Secretary, for doing public sector jobs with access to huge sums of public money. We need more investigation of how and why Network Rail has let us down again with the advent of this new timetable. Why didn’t they say earlier in discussions that the new timetable was too demanding? Can we at least have the satisfaction of knowing that some of those (7 Executive Committee members) paid more than £300,000 a year for making Network Rail work will face a financial penalty for the failures?
Too little too late and they need firing and not re employed somewhere else in the Public Sector, not just financial penalties.
Your correspondents have wanted public sector executives to be held to account for years but nothing happens and the gravy train, pardon the pun goes round and round protecting and rewarding each other as evidenced by the recent CBE for the head of network rail.
Please explain that to us.
The honours system is a joke, and even the colonel/brigadier level of the forces which are almost routinely given OBE or MBE think it’s a joke now.
Both Cameron and May falsely claimed they would change the award system! Both gave personal contacts awards. Fair society to all! Liars. I am surprised Robbins, Barnier and Junker failed to make the list.
Liddington hopes, yes hopes, the backstop might end by 2022! Hands up who believes May’s Brexit is nothing more than a technical leave as a vassal state to the EU? No wonder Trump ignores the loser. Tory Party before country. Disgusting.
Indeed, but when did nationalising anything ever make it better or more efficient?
Meanwhile:-
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/06/09/britain-dangerously-close-brexit-deal-worse-staying-leaving/
The minister for universities should shut up, he is becoming as foolish and bitter as David Lammy. If he looks at the figures he will see he is totally wrong to blame Oxbridge over low black admissions (indeed he and Lammy are making it worse, perhaps they just do not understand statistics and only the evil politics of envy).
As Mumira Mirza sensibly points out in the Telegraph today.
Oxbridge does have a diversity problem. But it’s not really a racial or religious diversity problem it is a class based diversity problem where working class accents are routinely discriminated against. And the clever kids on sink estates have far too little chance of going there.
Dear Lifelogic–I am still trying to believe a woman in some kind of education authority yesterday spouting that we have to change our history and our culture because there are school classes where 38 different languages are spoken. Best I can understand, we have let this happen, or in the case of Labour facilitated it, to make it easier for farmers to pick fruit.
Well the social tenancy and state benefits system makes it too hard for Brits to travel for seasonal work. Tenancy prevents you leaving the house empty for a few months while you work far away, accommodation near work has to be funded from taxed pay, and it’s far too hard to get back onto proper level of benefits after a blip of short term work.
And a school announced this week boys should wear long trousers or skirts! Only under cultural Marxist May.
” …”Can we at least have the satisfaction of knowing that some of those (7 Executive Committee members) paid more than £300,000 a year for making Network Rail work will face a financial penalty for the failures?”
Dr. Redwood, culpability in the public sector..! surely you are not suggesting… next it’ll be investigations and sackings in the civil service…heaven forbid!
Culpability in the civil service! It clearly will not happen. We have had windrush, the Hillsborough lies and cover ups, the convictions & imprisonment (and attempted convictions) of many clearly innocent men accused of rape (but deprived of evidence showing innocence), we had have the chap at HMRC trying to kill Brexit with bonker figures, the joke network rail, Grenfell, the passport fiasco, the biofuels importation lunacy, Hinkely, HS2, the ERM fiasco, the banking crash, Mr Carney’s predictions, the head of the DPP, the failure to prepare for a Brexit referendum result …… endless breathtaking incompetence from the state state sector yet no one ever gets fired. They occasionally get a huge pay off and resign or retire a week of two early. Not their money so what do they care!
Not to mention multiple NHS scandals where the senior people involved are almost all still on the public payroll.
I have a suspicion, with the recent timetabling fiasco, that: (1) somebody didn’t have sufficiently expert staff to deal with the mathematical/IT challenges, and/or management didn’t understand the challenges, (2) nobody has ever taught those companies, in particular management, anything about change management. On the IT side, I have been wondering whether the timetabling fiasco and the TSB fiasco might be related, through inadequacies on the IT side/management understanding. The IT architectures/databases/network demands are extremely complex in both. (Though with TSB I don’t think it helped to apply the Spanish parent’s IT system.)
Just had another fascinating few days in Germany and a neighbour. German railways. Always allow a very large amount of extra time in your journey. Every time. There’s some nice new rolling stock, double-decker often, but the delays seem longer, if anything. Some elderly German lads (you’d think you’d prefer not to meet them down an alley late at night, but they were totally charming) said they would never trust Deutsche Bahn if they had to get somewhere on time (eg a flight).
Up in Scotland the railway company that operates the major commuter areas doesn’t seem to be very good at arithmetic. It can’t add up the number of people who need to travel on specific trains and then divide by the number who can fit into one of their carriages, to get the right number of carriages. It’s been getting a bit better, now 2/3 rather than 1/2.
Well using outsourcing in IT and the cheapest staff from around the world certainly has a lot to do with it.
Jo Johnson is the minister who visited network rail to try and understand the issues. It happened after the timetable problems not before. It demonstrated how little ministers, their civil servants, and indeed the top political layer of railtrack understand about the industry they are supposedly running. A real lesson would be that our ruling class does not have the basic skills to run complex industry where an understanding of the substance is needed.
Also the public statements Jo gave for distribution to network rail staff were all congratulatory and full of praise. Sure industrial relations are complex, and you don’t want to demotivate those doing their best despite crap management… But it does show significant weakness that Jo was unable to express any negative view at all within network rail. Shows politicians at their worst always saying what they think the audience in front of them want to hear.
Oops I meant network rail not railtrack throughout…
Iain, your best point is the last …
Simple performance standards should apply to each rail organisation with dynamics to pull all effort toward the highest quality service for passengers at the outset. Profit motives should not override safety, comfort & ticket price. Nor should health & safety zealots be free to halt travel unless risk is reasoned. A sensible balance is needed. Incentives + financial & other penalties should stimulate & maintain good order of all people concerned.
Network rail needs splitting up into at least 20 smaller companies, that is the first step.
‘Health and safety zealots’.
No.
People who are trying to counter the no-win-no-fee culture and the crippling levels of costs they can cause to a company with spurious claims.
Parliament was warned many times that adopting the American ethos of litigation would result in ambulance chasing; it still went ahead….because it didn’t like legal aid. The current cost to the public purse is far greater.
As for spurious claims; anyone is entitled to bring a claim. That is the right of the citizen. The penalty for losing was costs; that system was changed with the abolition of the ban on champerty and maintenance ie a third party having a financial interest in the outcome.
Don’t blame the lawyers; blame Parliament. .both parties.
‘Poor labour relations’? We all know that’s nonsense.
What we have here are hard left unions deliberately creating problems and delays to turn public sentiment against the private running of the rail industry in favour of nationalisation.
Nationalisation affords the rail unions huge amounts of power and political leverage. Labour and the rail unions are now one and the same and operate according to the same dogma. They are all hard left and determined to force rail nationalisation
Lenin once said that if you want to control a nation you must first control its railways. Well, the RMT and Labour are following Lenin’s advice to the letter.
The problem here is simple. We have a spineless, unprincipled Tory government who refuse to stand up to Labour and the rail unions and call them out on their pro-nationalisation campaign.
Thatcher understood one thing. That to weaken the left you have to confront them and that involves conflict. If you step back the left will become emboldened. That’s what we see today.
You don’t pander to the unions and Labour on any issue. They will take and take until the cows come home.
It is unfortunate that we have a PM who is never prepared to confront tough issues with a firm resolve.
BT would be a better example where even after privatisation things the unions insisted on have doomed the company to fail.
@ Duncan
You don’t pander to the unions and Labour on any issue. They will take and take until the cows come home.
It is not only them with this mentality. When the SNP get their independence I just pray that the politicians who are involved in the break up remember how the EU treated us when we tried to leave and adopt the same mindset and method. The ginger midge cannot argue with it as she thinks it is right and proper. You are right about pandering it never works just creates more grief , give them nothing unless it is earnt and paid for.
Not only high pay John, they even get honours, as well as a huge pension.
Beggars belief that someone on £820,000 a year can still be in their job after being in charge of such a fiasco.
It seems like every large IT project in the last decade seems to fail in some form or another.
Does not bode well for the future does it !
“In the case of Southern it is reminder of the poor labour relations we often experienced in nationalised days. Then Union action threatened the whole network,”
This breakdown relations started after a government representative said “I’m going to do this and any employee who doesn’t like it can get off my railway” or to that effect.
The Northern problem I know nothing about and this is but two out of 24 franchises, the rest of which are delivering punctual services and which have a majority of employees prepared work overtime when things go wrong without ever claiming the pay for it.
One of the purposes of privatisation was to introduce more professional professional people with better attitudes on the railway and to quarantine militant unionism between operations. To this end it has been greatly successful.
Good to see contemptible Corbyn is now 7% behind the Tories and falling. Peoples’ eyes have been opened as to just how inadequate is this absurd Marxist with his weasel words in relation to any extremist regime on the left such as Venezuela and the old Soviet Union, his sympathy and support for anti western terrorists and now his humbug and obfuscation over Brexit. His ludicrous rail nationalisation policy is yet another foolish idea dragged out of the statist- socialist playbook of 50 years ago. When will the so called moderate labour MPs have the guts and honesty either to get rid of these extremists or else to reverse into the liberal party, so we get a sensible and credible opposition?
You are looking at it from the wrong perspective so be careful.
This latest poll is all about Brexit and they’ve seen the Labour fudge that would be laughed out of town by the EU.
Millions of left wing supporters moved to UKIP and the Conservatives as many of them are anti EU. After the Brexit vote many of them went back home as they thought it was over.
After the fudge and Labour moving to a softer brexit they having second thoughts and this is a big warning to the conservatives that they better carry out the referendum result.
Let’s not bury our heads in the sand. Nobody who was being honest could say tha the conservative policies over the last 40 years have all been a success. Just look at where all the problems are.
Brexit and populism is mainly about an attack on failed economic models that have only worked for the 1%. Models we used that says the economy is at Full employment at all times.
You really don’t understand how our modern monetary system operates and how exchange rate works if you think Corbynism has anything to do with Venezula or the Soviet union. Shouting Zimbabwe or Weimar is equally as bad understanding about inflation.
Best not to forget that. Many of his policies are very popular this is all about Brexit.
You could use say the same about Tories. Oh for a Trump. Or Farage.
The strike on Southern Rail was over the operator wanting one person operated trains and wanting to do away with the train guard. Train guards are a good idea. They can check tickets, monitor behaviour and help in an emergency. They would not add huge cost to the operations. Most of the public would want them I believe.
They also have a stupid contract where the operator doesn’t keep the ticket money. So they have no “skin in the game” in putting bums on seats and sharing the profits.
Only a Civil Servant could have dreamt up that contract and thought it a good idea.
As regards Northern Rail then you don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Where was the modelling? Thee computer simulations, Christ you could even have students act as trains and operate the service on a “track” laid out on Old Trafford to see if it all worked.
Regardless of if it all worked or not the government must know that everyone – Mayor of Manchester, BBC etc will point to the Govnment and say “It’s your fault” – where it is or not. And you need a positive, conifent response from someone. Chris Grayling, nice man that he is I’m sure, just sounds weak. No offence.
Nationalisation can initially look very efficient and hence attractive.
But the problem is that over time it ultimately fails simply because it is a monopoly with no effective oversight.
Can’t agree with you today JR. The privatisation of the railways has been a disaster.
It needs to be returned to a single National entity across England forthwith.
Good morning
Eh !
Who negotiated these people’s contracts ? It wouldn’t be our oh so wonderful Civil Serpents would it ?
There is no simple solution to rail or any other area where there is a monopoly. One can only build in gets on guarantees and penalties where poor or non service is provided. But let us be clear on rail. Even the private companies are on the public teat. So when we have a proper private run industry like many in the retail trade, we may see some progress.
We did not have the satisfaction of knowing that those at Network Rail who were responsible for the grossly irresponsible and costly decision to borrow in foreign currencies (exposed thanks to your earlier efforts) suffered at all, let alone faced financial penalties, so I doubt we can expect much if any sanction now. Maybe receipt of a CBE rather than a knighthood is the extent of it?
As we have just had the Brexit referendum to re-nationalise the UK, perhaps we should have another referendum to re-nationalise the Railways? 😉 Sadly, the railways are beyond Westminster’s political repair capabilities.
Network Rail has so much debt, no private buyer would touch it; hence, it must only borrow directly from the Treasury now. Rolling stock leasing companies (ROSCOs) that own the train sets, made fortunes when they were renting out old BR rolling stock; now, every new franchise bidder has to promise to run the latest model train sets. Five year old stock is going off lease many years before the loan to buy that stock has been repaid.
We are stuck with this railway system. The government is the financial guarantor for most of it. You could nationalise the ROSCOs, the government guarantees all their spending to make sure the train operators never run out of train sets to operate. Franchise competition bidders, have to forecast income streams seven years forward to set the government’s share of it. Even Richard Branson got that wrong. The franchising system is just a silly, simplistic, application of “market” theory.
As regards northern then network rail have contributed a lot to the problems with late changes etc… however Northern seem to be far from blameless by not realizing they had a problem until a few days after the timetable changes when in the midst of total chaos, in particular in the north west routes. If Northern had a proper grip they should have seen significant problems, or at the very least a large risk of them, happening. That is just good project management and something they seem to have failed on.
As per usual other countries show us how it is done and their state run railways now buy up other countries railways.
It’s madness. We should have copied Germany’s interlinked public transport system decades ago. Always on time and can get you anywhere.
We are just so obsessed in this country at giving away things that should all be about public purpose to the 1%. That then use it as a toy to increase their economic rent they then charge the 99%.
I would love to see a comparison done over the last 40 years of how economic rent has increased in this country and what % is now taken out of our pay packets.
Micheal Hudson did one for the US. 18% used to be taken out of pay packets for things like rent, mortgages, credit, school fees, public services etc, etc and that is now 43%.
My wife’s German and we are in Germany alot to visit her family even though she might be asked to leave the UK after living here for 20 years. We still both agreed that voting leave was best for everyone in the EU. So that human beings can get their sovereignty back.
I’ll keep saying it what is the point of Brexit if we are just going to keep with neoliberal policies after we have left ? Sometimes we act as if all the policies we introduced over the last 40 years have been a success. Just look where all the problems are and you can see quite clearly they haven’t been.
It’s time for a rethink and let’s get rid of budget targets and replace them with an inflation target. Money is just the thing that greases the wheel’s something we can NEVER run out of. We need to make sure we have the skills and resources to get the job done. Those we can run out of very quickly.
Believing the MONOPOLY issuer of the £ can run out of blips on a spreadsheet or government finances operates like a business or household budget is holding us all back.
Trump knows the truth which is why he will break all spending records this fiscal year $5 trillion and introduce massive tax cuts. That’s what we need here not one or the other but both.
Trump knows the government budget deficit = private sector savings to the penny and that the government deficit is the private sector surplus. That the national debt are just those savings moved into gilts.
It’s time we recognised these simple facts or face the consequences.
Southern Rail has delivered a very poor service for months thanks to a Union dispute on the line.
Well over a year and “poor services” does not describe it , “No service” is closer .The current hiccup is barely noticeable by comparison . I certainly don`t support Nationalising Rail but I am unaware of any dispute of such severity and length while BR was the clown show of the day
It is no use blaming the operators , Southern only deal with the day to day issues the Government run Southern Rail hiding behind the Franchise and it is their incompetence that is to blame .
Privatisation has clearly made the railways worse. It was done for doctrinaire reasons. It failed. Even many advocates of privatisation will now admit that.
Hatfield rail disaster proved privatised administration of the network was a failure and not fit for purpose. So it had to be swiftly renationalised.
Unwillingness to admit total defeat meant that governments soldiered on with the fragmented individual rail franchises. Several of those have had to be taken back into public hands from time to time.
Franchises are not true independent businesses. They are heavily reliant on massive public subsidy. There is no permanence. If the going gets tough they pack it in. Case in point Arriva Wales who were happy to run overcrowded little trains for years and keep taking the subsidy. With major change around Cardiff in the offing they decided they did not want the aggravation after a relatively easy life.
What we need is a fully joined-up rail network for the whole country and industry that offers continuity of employment and some sense of pride for its workers. Privatisation did not solve anything. It created new problems and high fares for passengers at a time when there were opportunities to grow the business as people got frustrated with travel by road.
Southern rail has been a problem for longer than months, their habitual station skipping failing to stop at stations when they are late is outrageous, not only abandoning passengers waiting at those stations, but highjacking passengers who wanted to get off. The way their metrics pay more attention to arrival time at final destination than whether they stopped at intermediate stations need fixing.
Whichever way one looks at it, however one tries to allocate blame for the constant problems on the railways, one thing stands out – its still militant unions versus weak and incompetent management.
To be fair, many of the rail operating companies deliver a good service, on time and with investment in new rolling stock and engines – the HST from Folkstone and Dover etc to London is a good example. Network Rail has invested heavily in the London Bridge upgrade. Many train operating companies have good labour relations and firm management.
As several contributors have mentioned above, there is no acountability in our system. People manage to worm their way into these well paid positions, yet suffer no penalty when their incompetence comes to light. Its very unfair on those commuters (myself included) who have no option but to rely on public transport to get to work.
As I have mentioned before, I think it would be best to take the railways back into public ownership, followed by a major review of rail policy, new investment and an attempt to reach a fresh accommodation with the rail unions. With the Southern fiasco, the unions were fighting each other as much as the management team…a less confrontational approach might work. The London Underground system is a good example of what can be achieved with some goodwill on both sides